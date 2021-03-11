If your birthday falls between approximately October 23 and November 22, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Scorpio (but you probably already knew that!). These emotional mystery-solvers love to get to truth at the heart of everything, no matter how scary it is — and their energy can help us turn our darkest feelings into power.

Whether you're a Scorpio, your crush or partner is a Scorpio, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Scorpio zodiac traits — and what it means if Scorpio is a major influence in your astrological birth chart.

Scorpio: The Zodiac's Deep Feeler

Scorpio is represented by the symbol of the scorpion, which speaks to this sign's intensity. They don't like to show it, but they're sensitive at heart, so they'll lash out to protect themselves if they feel threatened. Scorpio's ruling planet is dark and transformative Pluto, which gives us some background on why Scorpios are so drawn to the hidden and taboo sides of life. As one of the fixed zodiac signs, Scorpios are driven to reach their goals and have a great sense of control over their deep well of emotions.

"Scorpio energy can be hard to handle due to its emotional intensity, and its power can sometimes be uncomfortable for those who don't know what to do with the sign's no-nonsense attitude toward life," Scorpio-born astrologer Narayana Montúfar tells Bustle. "Scorpio is the hardest sign to get to know, but when they get involved they go all-in. They are also incredibly psychic and can smell fakeness from a mile away — that's why they can be quite picky when choosing friends and even acquaintances."

Scorpio energy is investigative and intuitive, so it's a great energy to call on if you're trying to get to the bottom of something and feel ready to face the truth. And while Scorpios have a reputation for being intense, their transcendental water energy makes them naturally in tune with life's mystical side — that's why this sign is often associated with the occult.

Scorpios In Love & Romance

Scorpio's romantic traits make them passionate lovers, with an exciting side of danger. They tend to be on the defensive side when it comes to falling for someone, and it takes a lot to earn their trust. But once that happens, Scorpios are devoted partners who bring intimate connections and great sex to a relationship. That said, Scorpios require deep and unwavering loyalty from their partner, as any breach of trust could cause irreparable damage. If a Scorpio feels that their heart is being threatened, they'll immediately whip out their poison-filled stinger to protect themselves.

The signs most compatible with Scorpio are fellow water signs Cancer and Pisces, as well as earth signs Virgo and Capricorn. If you want to impress a Scorpio, be authentic. For this sign, posturing is a huge turn-off, so don't try to hide who you are if you want their attention.

If Scorpio Is Your Sun Sign...

If Scorpio is your sun sign, then you're a deeply-feeling and sharp-thinking natural investigator who loves to immerse yourself in everything beneath the surface of your (and others') emotions and the human psyche. You're deeply driven by your emotions, but you don't always like to show your vulnerable side. While Scorpios are known for being jealous and possessive sometimes, it's only because of how loyal and dedicated they are to the things they care about. You love to be in control, but you tend to rise to the top stealthily. As a private person, you'd prefer to feel powerful behind the scenes rather than showing off your prowess and having eyes on you.

Scorpios are sometimes called the "dark horse" of the zodiac (cue fellow Scorpio Katy Perry's track) because of their inclination toward the occult and their cutthroat matter of getting to the truth. However, this raw and edgy outlook on life is what makes them one of the realest and most reliable signs of the zodiac.

If Scorpio Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Scorpio, then you're probably clandestine about your emotions — but that doesn't mean you don't feel them. In fact, your feelings probably resemble tidal waves inside your soul that are sometimes hard to control. Because of this, you tend to be more secretive about them and only open up to a few trusted confidants. You appear cool, calm, and collected while keeping the storm of sensitivities hidden under the surface.

If Scorpio Is Your Rising Sign...

If your rising sign is Scorpio, then you have an edge to you — perhaps a sexy way of dressing or a dark sense of humor. Your presence is powerful, which could be intimidating to some but will also draw people toward you. Your arrival rarely goes unnoticed, and people want to hear what you have to say. Scorpio risings tend to want to control their image, so you're probably super conscious about how you're viewed by others and like to pick and choose the parts of yourself that you wear on your sleeve.