When Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi was filmed competing in an international tournament in South Korea, Seoul, without a hijab, people paid attention. In light of the Iran protests over Mahsa Amini’s death, tensions continue to rise as many of the country’s women are pushing back against the restrictive laws and demanding change. Many of the protestors have reportedly faced harsh punishments from the government. As such, concerns grew over whether Rekabi, who placed fourth in the IFSC Climbing Asian Championships, may face retribution for competing sans hijab.

Rekabi’s friends told BBC’s Persian service that they had not been able to make contact with the athlete since she took part in the competition on Sunday, Oct. 16. And “well-informed sources” in contact with BBC Persian were quoted as saying that the athlete’s mobile phone and passport had been confiscated by officials ahead of her boarding a plane back to Iran. The Iranian embassy in Seoul denied these reports.

However, an update has since been posted to Elnaz Rekabi’s Instagram account, reassuring fans and well-wishers that they needn’t worry, and stating that her hijab was removed unintentionally. The post, shared on Oct. 18, apologised for "getting everybody worried.” Referring to Rekabi competing without a hijab, the statement read: “Due to bad timing, and the unanticipated call for me to climb the wall, my head covering inadvertently came off.” The post then said that Rezkabi was heading back to Iran "alongside the team based on the pre-arranged schedule.”

BBC Persian journalist Rana Rahimpour has said that the Instagram story itself has “created a lot of concerns” as it “looks like she [Rekabi] is under a lot of pressure.”

This comes after 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, died in Tehran, Iran, on Sept.13, after being detained by the country’s morality police for supposedly breaking the rules surrounding the hijab. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women have been required to cover their hair and bodies with a hijab and loose-fitting clothing. Following Amini’s death, women in Iran, and across the globe, have been taking a stance against the restrictions, with many cutting their hair in solidarity.