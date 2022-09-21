Women Around The World Are Cutting Their Hair In Solidarity With Mahsa Amini

Protests have broken out across Iran after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died at the hands of the police. On Sept. 13, Amini was held by the country’s rigid “morality” police for supposedly breaking the rules surrounding the hijab. These are laws that require women to cover their hair with a headscarf, and shield their arms and legs with baggy clothing. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women have been banned from wearing tight trousers, clothing that reveals their knees, or even brightly coloured outfits.

Witnesses claim that Amini was detained outside a metro station in Tehran and then forced into a police van where she was violently beaten before being taken to a detention centre. As a result, the young woman slipped into a coma and died in the hospital three days later. However, officers deny this narrative, per The Telegraph, and state that Amini had no physical contact with officers and suffered a sudden heart failure at the facility.

The authorities also released CCTV footage that shows the 22-year-old Kurd collapsing to the ground. But Amini’s father, Amjad Amini, told news outlets that his daughter was healthy and the video was edited, he even saw bruises on Amini’s body during the short period he was granted access. He told Ham-Mihan newspaper: “She did not have epilepsy, nor heart disease. The worst disease she had was a cold. The video they showed from the detention centre was also edited.”

Amini’s death has now led to widespread public backlash in Tehran, Saqez in western Iran, and parts of Kurdistan. Protests have gone into their fourth day with unverified footage on social media showing people throwing stones while security forces open fire and throw tear gas. According to the BBC, at least seven people have reportedly been killed during the protests and the Kurdish human rights group Hengaw added that 221 people had been wounded in the Kurdistan region, per The Guardian.

Demonstrators claim the protests are revenge for the loss of “our sister” and are demanding answers from the police whose statement contradicts that of the witnesses, as well as calling for the abolition of the morality police in Iran.

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist called the protests “a women’s revolution” and said Amini has become “a symbol of resistance against gender apartheid.” On social media, women all around the world are posting videos of themselves cutting their hair in solidarity with Amini. See some of the brave women taking a stance, below.