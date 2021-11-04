Ever Wonder What It’s Like To Live In A Treehouse?

Alison Teal lives a life packed with adventure, and it doesn’t stop at home. After spending her childhood off the grid in various exotic locations, she and her parents built this eco-friendly “adventure headquarters” treehouse from the ground up. Her paradisian home is filled with ancient history, literally, as many of the rooms feature artifacts preserved by Teal and her family. While the grounds do not have a physical address, Teal welcomes yoga students and guests to experience a taste of the lush oasis of this home sweet treehouse.

In this episode of Relocated, Teal describes the significance of recognizing who was on the land before us, which is especially important in a frequently traveled location like Hawaii. This bubbly islander takes nothing for granted, and strives to lead a sustainable lifestyle while influencing others to do the same. She reminds us to stop and smell the tropical flowers, and why not hug a tree while we’re at it?

Relocated is a series from Bustle that features bold individuals who leave the beaten path behind to live a life by their own set of standards.

Follow more of Alison’s journey on TikTok, Instagram, and here:

www.alisonsadventures.com

www.yogaadventure.com

Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube?

More videos you might enjoy:

Living In A TINY Converted Shuttle Bus With My Dog

Living In A TINY House On Wheels In Australia

Living In A TINY RV In Barcelona

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton. Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair. Producer: Danielle Alfredo. Post Supervisor: Amy Eakin. Editor: Stephen Taylor. Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan