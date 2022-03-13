While the majority of Pokémon players have been getting stuck into Legends: Arceus since its release in January, its developer Game Freak has been busy working on the next instalment of the franchise. Set for release later this year, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be the ninth generation of the games and will include a brand new region with an array of never-before-seen Pokémon. With that in mind, here’s what we know so far about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How To Buy Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

If you want to get on Scarlet and Violet super early, you can pre-order both titles from GAME for £49.99. However, it might be your best bet to wait a little while longer, as certain stores have exclusive in-game gifts and merchandise tied to their pre-orders.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Setting

Each region in the Pokémon franchise is based on a different country, and so far we’ve had Japan, the United States, France, Hawaii, and most recently the UK. While the trailer doesn’t outright reveal where these games take place, it’s pretty clear that the region of Scarlet and Violet is based on Iberia. If you look closely in the trailer, you’ll see a map that resembles the Iberian Peninsula which includes the countries of Spain, Portugal and the Balearic Islands.

This is confirmed even more so by footage released far, which draws direct inspiration from the culture and architecture of Iberia. As Game8 notes, there are several locations featured in the trailer that mirror actual places in Spain and Portugal, including Park Güell and the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona as well as Sanabria Lake, Plaza de Espana in Seville, and the windmills of Castilla-La Mancha according to ComicBook Gaming. The protagonist’s home also looks like a Spanish-style villa, as noted by its “asymmetrical shape, clay-tile roof, and double-hung windows” as Game8 describes.

New Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet

Only three new Pokémon have been revealed so far for Scarlet and Violet, and they just so happen to be the starters. When you begin your adventure, you’ll be asked to choose between three Pokémon: the grass cat Sprigatito, the fire crocodile Fuecoco, and the water duck Quaxly. As has been the case for previous games, there’s still a while to wait until their final evolutions are revealed. But fan theories suggest that they may take inspiration from Iberian wildlife, including an Iberian lynx, a crocodile or snake, and a Eurasian teal or flamingo.

As for other Pokémon that will feature in these games, the trailer for Scarlet and Violet provides a sneak peek as to what you can expect. There are some obvious inclusions like Pikachu, Lucario, Meowth, and Psyduck, but it seems there will be some additions that haven’t been seen in a while like Stonjourner from Galar or Clauncher from Kalos.

Regional forms of Pokémon are likely to be included in Scarlet and Violet too, including the Hisuan form of Zoroark from Legends: Arceus which can be transferred to the games via the Pokémon Home feature. It’s unclear as to whether these variants will also appear in the wild, however.

What To Expect From Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Gameplay

Not much is known about the story or gameplay of Scarlet and Violet, but according to Pokémon’s official site the games will “take a new evolutionary step” in the series, “allowing you to explore freely in a richy expressed open world.” This is an obvious step forward from Sword and Shield’s wild area and Legends: Arceus’ restricted open world mechanics, leading to what fans have been asking Game Freak for a long time – a Pokémon game with no boundaries and the ability to roam freely.

However, it seems that the catching mechanics of Legends: Arceus won’t reappear in this game, with the usual battling mechanics making a return instead. This means that instead of having the option to creep up on a Pokémon to catch them, it’s reverted to the more traditional style of initiating a battle first before capture.