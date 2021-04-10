40 Expensive Mistakes You Don’t Realize You’re Making In An Average Day

When it comes to everyday expenses, the little things definitely add up over time. For example, stopping for a cold brew, breakfast sandwich, or takeout lunch every day can quietly make a dent in your budget — and those are just the food-related expenses. Thankfully, Amazon has lots of products that’ll solve those
expensive mistakes you’re making on an average day, and they’re all super easy to incorporate into your life.
So, what kind of helpful things will you find on this list? A lot of items will help you cut costs around the house, like energy-saving light bulbs, surge protectors, and draft stoppers. There are also ways to make cleaning easier, which can keep your home and appliances running smoothly and save you from having to spend on repairs. Think: A powerful drain cleaner that clears clogs, a brush that removes lint from the dryer vent, and a nonstick oven liner that catches drips and spills before they become baked onto your stove.
I’ve also included replacements for single-use items, such as reusable paper towels and makeup remover pads. Best of all, each of the products below is affordable, so you won’t have to spend a lot now to save in the long run.
If you’re ready to fix the simple mistakes that are
costing you money every day, keep scrolling. 1 A Powerful Drain Cleaner That Can Quickly Remove Clogs
There’s no need to call in a plumber when your drains get backed up — just use this
powerful clog remover instead. The formula can quickly dissolve hair, soap scum, and more, and it’s safe to use in pipes, toilets, bathtubs, and shower drains. Plus, each bottle contains two pre-measured applications, so it’s super easy to use. 2 These Furniture Leg Covers That Protect Your Hardwood Floors
Prevent chairs and tables from scratching up your expensive hardwood floor with these
furniture leg covers. Available in small, medium, and large sizes, the covers slide easily onto furniture legs and have felt bottoms to protect the floor from damage. Choose from seven colors, including transparent, dark walnut, and black. 3 A Vent Cleaner That Helps You Remove Dryer Lint
Letting lint build up in the dryer vent can make the appliance less efficient and create a potential fire hazard — but it’s easy to keep the machine clean with this
two-pack of vent cleaners. Each tool has a durable wooden handle, flexible stainless steel wire, and sturdy bristles, making it easy to remove lint from the dryer trap and vent. Bonus: You can also use these to clean under appliances. 4 These Reusable Bamboo Towels That Are Highly Absorbent
Instead of buying paper towel rolls, you can save money and cut down on single-use waste with these
reusable bamboo towels. Each roll comes with 20 perforated sheets of highly absorbent and durable bamboo towels, and every sheet is washable and reusable up to 120 times. Choose from packs of one, two, and four. 5 This Leakproof Container Set That Keep Leftovers Fresh
Don’t let your leftovers go to waste — instead, keep them fresh with this
leakproof food storage set. The durable plastic containers are BPA-free and resistant to stains and odors, and there are built-in vents so you can avoid splatter when microwaving your meal. Plus, the stackable containers are freezer- and dishwasher-safe. 6 These Fridge Liners That Keep Produce Fresh For Longer
Prolong the life of your produce with these
foam fridge liners. They’re easy to trim to fit your produce drawers, and they allow air to circulate to prevent spoiling, giving you more time to use all your fresh fruits and veggies before they go bad. Each pack contains four liners. 7 The LED Bulbs That’ll Lower Your Energy Bill
Replacing all of your incandescent bulbs with these
LED light bulbs can save money on your energy bill — and since each bulb lasts around nine years, you won’t have to change them very often, either. You can choose from several styles and colors, including daylight deluxe and soft white, in packs of four and six. 8 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’s So Easy To Use
Rather than spending money every day at the coffee shop, you can make your own smooth, delicious blend with this
cold brew coffee maker. Just add your favorite ground coffee beans to the stainless steel filter, fill the pitcher with water, and let it brew in the fridge. Choose from 1-liter and 1.5-liter sizes. 9 These Eco-Friendly Reusable Makeup Remover Pads
Ditch disposable cotton rounds in favor of these
reusable makeup remover pads. They’re made from 100% organic bamboo cotton that’s soft and gentle on the skin, and they come with a convenient storage container and mesh laundry bag, so washing is a breeze. Each pack contains 20 pads. 10 The Door Draft Stopper That Instantly Adds Insulation
If there’s a gap under your door, you could be letting precious heat and air conditioning escape — but this
door draft stopper provides an easy fix. The adhesive draft stopper is made from flexible silicone that can be trimmed to fit your door, so it instantly adds insulation and blocks noise and light as well. Choose from four colors: black, brown, gray, and white. 11 These Warm Flannel Sheets That’ll Keep You Cozy
While it’s tempting to crank the heat when it gets cold, these
warm flannel sheets can go a long way to keeping you cozy. The set is made from 100% cotton flannel that’s OEKO-TEX-certified to be free of harmful chemicals, and it includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. Choose from classic plaid styles as well as solid shades, geometric prints, and more. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king Available colors and styles: 18 12 These Grippers That Help Rugs Stay In Place
Prevent rugs from curling and slipping with these
adhesive rug grippers. Sold in packs of four and eight, the square grippers are easy to place on each corner of the rug so it has a better hold on the floor. Best of all, you can leave the grippers on if you need to wash the rug. 13 The Wool Dryer Balls That Leave Laundry Soft & Fluffy
Instead of buying fabric softeners and dryer sheets, you can use these eco-friendly
wool dryer balls to get your laundry soft and fluffy. The extra-large dryer balls are made from 100% New Zealand wool, and they gently tumble around with your laundry to reduce wrinkles and speed up drying time. Each pack contains six. 14 An Infusion Pitcher For Flavored Water & Iced Tea
Drinking plain water can get a little boring, but rather than spending money on flavored drinks, you can make your own fruit-infused beverages with this
flavor pitcher. The BPA-free pitcher features a removable infusion filter where you can add your favorite fruit, citrus, and herbs to make refreshing water and iced tea. 15 The Fan-Favorite Amazon Streaming Device
Still paying for a cable package? The
Fire TV Stick Lite makes it super easy to cut the cord and only pay for what you watch — and it has over 128,000 reviews with an impressive 4.7 overall rating. The plug-and-play streaming device comes with an Alexa voice remote, so you can search and play shows just by asking, and you’ll have access to free content and your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. 16 A Personal Fan That’s Super Portable
Before you turn up the AC, you can cool down with this
personal fan. It’s super portable and has a folding handle, so you can stand it up or hang it, and you can feel air circulate up to 3 feet away. The energy-saving fan is powered by USB or four AA batteries (sold separately). 17 This Tape That Seals Drafty Windows
Want to keep your place warm without blasting the heat all winter? You can use this
transparent weather sealing tape to cover cracks around interior windows and prevent cold air from creeping in. It’s an affordable solution that’s highly rated by reviewers, with one writing, “It was easy to apply by myself and I noticed an immediate difference with draftiness.” 18 The Furniture Repair Kit That Covers Nicks & Scratches
If there are nicks and scratches on your furniture, this
repair kit offers an easy DIY fix. It includes touch-up markers and wax sticks in a range of colors, including walnut, oak, and mahogany, so you can find the best match for your furniture and draw right over the scratches. 19 A Steam Mop That Cleans & Sanitizes With Water
There’s no need to buy cleaning products or disposable mop pads when you’ve got this
Shark steam mop, which cleans and sanitizes using water. The lightweight and compact mop has an easy-to-fill water tank that heats up in about 30 seconds and comes with reusable microfiber pads, so washing the floor is easier than ever. 20 The Microwave Cleaner That Softens Stuck-On Food Gunk
Remove stuck-on food gunk with this
microwave steam cleaner. All you have to do is add vinegar and water to the fill lines and microwave the clever cleaner for five minutes — it’ll release steam that helps soften food stains, so you can wipe them away with ease. 21 A Nonstick Oven Liner That Catches Food Drips & Spills
With this
nonstick oven liner, you don’t have to worry about food drips and spills getting baked onto the bottom of your stove. The durable BPA-free liner is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees and easily trims to fit your gas, electric, convection, or microwave oven. Choose from packs of one and two in black or copper. 22 An Electronics Cleaner That Wipes Away Dust & Smudges
If your devices are covered in dust and smudges, you can get them looking like new with this
double-sided electronics cleaner. It features a soft microfiber pad on one side to wipe smudged screens and a retractable brush on the other to sweep dust and crumbs off keyboards. And when you’re done, the compact tool is easy to stash away. 23 This Kit That Keeps Your Phone’s Ports Clean
The ports on your phone can get dusty and dirty, even if you have a protective case — but this
cleaning kit with port covers can help. The set comes with 10 anti-dust plugs to cover the lightning port, along with foam-tipped swabs and a nylon brush to remove dirt from hard-to-clean areas. 24 These Mesh Laundry Bags That’ll Protect Your Delicates
Want to keep your delicates as good as new? Protect them by washing and drying in these
mesh laundry bags. The set includes breathable mesh bags in various sizes for your bras, lingerie, stockings, and other delicates, and each one has a durable zipper to keep items contained. Choose from white and polka dot styles in a range of size combinations. 25 The Popular Drain Protector That Collects Hair Out Of Sight
Prevent hair from clogging your shower or tub with the highly rated
TubShroom drain protector, which fits inside the drain and collects hair out of sight. The durable silicone protector works with any standard bathtub drain and it’s easy to clean as needed. Plus, you can choose from six colors, including gray, white, and orange. 26 These Bodyweight Exercise Cards For At-Home Workouts
Instead of spending big bucks on a gym membership, you can work out at home with these
bodyweight exercise cards. The set includes over 100 bodyweight exercises that are color-coded to target different muscle groups, and there are moves for every fitness level. You just shuffle the deck and follow along with the cards, so it’s a great way to work out without getting bored, and all you need is an exercise mat or soft surface. 27 A Portable Vacuum For Deep Cleaning Your Car
There’s no need to have your ride professionally detailed when you’ve got this
car vacuum. The powerful and portable vacuum has a 16-foot power cord that plugs into your car’s 12-volt outlet, and it comes with various extension pipes to lift dirt and debris from every nook and cranny. 28 The Water Bottle With A Built-In Filter
Rather than buying bottled water, you can take this
Brita water bottle on the go. The BPA-free bottle has a filter inside the straw, so it reduces chlorine and impurities and can improve the taste and smell of your water. The bottle is also leakproof, top rack dishwasher-safe, and cupholder-friendly, and there’s a built-in loop for easy carrying. 29 A Chair Mat That Protects Hardwood Floors
With this
chair mat, you can roll around in your office chair without damaging the hardwood floor. The durable PVC mat has a slightly textured top surface that provides traction while allowing your chair to glide smoothly, along with an anti-slip backing that helps the mat stay in place. Choose from six colors in various sizes. 30 This Stretchy Sofa Cover That Protects Against Pet Hair & Spills
Protect your couch from pet hair and spills with this
stretch sofa cover. It’s made from durable and wrinkle-resistant polyester and spandex with a jacquard design, and the elastic bottom makes it super easy to place over the couch. There are three sizes available — medium, large, and extra-large — and 11 colors, including black, navy blue, and wine red. 31 These Furniture Shields That Protect Your Couch From Cat Scratches
In between nail trims, my cat
loves to scratch the couch — and if your cat is the same, you can guard your upholstered sofa with these furniture protectors. The flexible, self-adhesive shields install quickly on the sides of the couch where kitty likes to scratch, and you can use the included twist pins for extra security. Plus, the shields can be trimmed to fit your couch perfectly. 32 A Motion Sensor Switch That Turns Lights On & Off For You
If you always forget to turn the lights off when you leave the room, let this
motion sensor switch do the work for you. The easy-to-install switch works with all bulb types and features fine motion detection and a daylight sensor — so it automatically turns lights on when you enter a room after dark and turns them off when you leave. 33 The Bento Box Container That’ll Make You Want To Pack Lunch Every Day
Packing your own lunch is easy and fun thanks to this
bento box container. It’s made from durable, BPA-free material and features three compartments so you can keep every part of your meal separate. The leakproof container is safe for the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher, and it comes with flatware that fits inside for portability. Choose from three colors: green, khaki, and transparent. 34 These Flexible Spatulas That Reach Into Beauty Product Bottles
Can’t get that last bit of your favorite beauty product out of the bottle? These
beauty spatulas are here to help. The set includes one large and one small spatula, and each one has a flexible silicone head and a long handle that reaches the bottom of bottles and jars. Plus, these spatulas are also great for getting every last drop out of food containers. 35 An All-In-One Tool For Fixing Holes In The Wall
Whether you’re moving out of an apartment or just want to fix holes in the wall before painting, this
all-in-one repair tool makes the process so easy. The applicator tool features primer-enhanced spackle, a putty knife, and a sanding pad, so you can repair nail holes in no time. 36 An Eco-Friendly Bamboo Safety Razor
Instead of buying disposable razors, you can opt for this
eco-friendly safety razor with a durable bamboo handle and stainless steel parts. The single blade provides a clean, smooth shave, and the blade replacements (sold separately) are more cost-effective than cartridge refills, so it’s better for you and the environment. 37 The Highly Rated Bluetooth Tracker
Keep tabs on your keys, bag, and other essentials with the
Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker, which has over 38,000 reviews. Just attach the tracker to your valuable item and use the free Tile smartphone app to locate it within 200 feet. Also cool: When your item is out of Bluetooth range, you can use the network of other Tile users to track its last known location. 38 The Vacuum Pump That Keeps Wine Fresh Until The Last Sip
Wine never goes to waste with this popular
vacuum saver pump, which keeps your open bottle of vino tasting fresh for up to a week. The set comes with two bottle stoppers and a vacuum pump — just insert a stopper into the bottle and use the pump to create an airtight seal. 39 A Breakfast Sandwich Maker For Quick Morning Meals
With this
breakfast sandwich maker, you can customize your morning meal and avoid spending money on your commute. The nonstick sandwich maker allows you to layer your favorite bread, meat, and cheese, and it even cooks the egg for you. When it’s done, just slide the cooking plate out for a perfectly assembled sandwich. Choose from five colors to match your kitchen, including black, coral, and mint. 40 This Surge Protector That Saves Energy
Want to stop phantom power from adding to your energy bill and protect your devices at the same time? This
energy-saving surge protector can help. It has 10 outlets, including three that deliver constant power and six that’ll turn off automatically when your device is powered down.