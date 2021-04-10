40 Expensive Mistakes You Don’t Realize You’re Making In An Average Day

When it comes to everyday expenses, the little things definitely add up over time. For example, stopping for a cold brew, breakfast sandwich, or takeout lunch every day can quietly make a dent in your budget — and those are just the food-related expenses. Thankfully, Amazon has lots of products that’ll solve those expensive mistakes you’re making on an average day, and they’re all super easy to incorporate into your life.

So, what kind of helpful things will you find on this list? A lot of items will help you cut costs around the house, like energy-saving light bulbs, surge protectors, and draft stoppers. There are also ways to make cleaning easier, which can keep your home and appliances running smoothly and save you from having to spend on repairs. Think: A powerful drain cleaner that clears clogs, a brush that removes lint from the dryer vent, and a nonstick oven liner that catches drips and spills before they become baked onto your stove.

I’ve also included replacements for single-use items, such as reusable paper towels and makeup remover pads. Best of all, each of the products below is affordable, so you won’t have to spend a lot now to save in the long run.

If you’re ready to fix the simple mistakes that are costing you money every day, keep scrolling.

1 A Powerful Drain Cleaner That Can Quickly Remove Clogs Green Gobbler Liquid Hair & Grease Clog Remover (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to call in a plumber when your drains get backed up — just use this powerful clog remover instead. The formula can quickly dissolve hair, soap scum, and more, and it’s safe to use in pipes, toilets, bathtubs, and shower drains. Plus, each bottle contains two pre-measured applications, so it’s super easy to use.

2 These Furniture Leg Covers That Protect Your Hardwood Floors aneaseit Silicone Furniture Leg Covers (16 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Prevent chairs and tables from scratching up your expensive hardwood floor with these furniture leg covers. Available in small, medium, and large sizes, the covers slide easily onto furniture legs and have felt bottoms to protect the floor from damage. Choose from seven colors, including transparent, dark walnut, and black.

3 A Vent Cleaner That Helps You Remove Dryer Lint Holikme 2 Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $8 See On Amazon Letting lint build up in the dryer vent can make the appliance less efficient and create a potential fire hazard — but it’s easy to keep the machine clean with this two-pack of vent cleaners. Each tool has a durable wooden handle, flexible stainless steel wire, and sturdy bristles, making it easy to remove lint from the dryer trap and vent. Bonus: You can also use these to clean under appliances.

4 These Reusable Bamboo Towels That Are Highly Absorbent Kitchen + Home Bamboo Reusable Towels Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instead of buying paper towel rolls, you can save money and cut down on single-use waste with these reusable bamboo towels. Each roll comes with 20 perforated sheets of highly absorbent and durable bamboo towels, and every sheet is washable and reusable up to 120 times. Choose from packs of one, two, and four.

5 This Leakproof Container Set That Keep Leftovers Fresh Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Storage Set (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t let your leftovers go to waste — instead, keep them fresh with this leakproof food storage set. The durable plastic containers are BPA-free and resistant to stains and odors, and there are built-in vents so you can avoid splatter when microwaving your meal. Plus, the stackable containers are freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

6 These Fridge Liners That Keep Produce Fresh For Longer Dualplex Fridge Liners (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Prolong the life of your produce with these foam fridge liners. They’re easy to trim to fit your produce drawers, and they allow air to circulate to prevent spoiling, giving you more time to use all your fresh fruits and veggies before they go bad. Each pack contains four liners.

7 The LED Bulbs That’ll Lower Your Energy Bill Philips LED Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Replacing all of your incandescent bulbs with these LED light bulbs can save money on your energy bill — and since each bulb lasts around nine years, you won’t have to change them very often, either. You can choose from several styles and colors, including daylight deluxe and soft white, in packs of four and six.

8 A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’s So Easy To Use ovalware Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Rather than spending money every day at the coffee shop, you can make your own smooth, delicious blend with this cold brew coffee maker. Just add your favorite ground coffee beans to the stainless steel filter, fill the pitcher with water, and let it brew in the fridge. Choose from 1-liter and 1.5-liter sizes.

9 These Eco-Friendly Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ditch disposable cotton rounds in favor of these reusable makeup remover pads. They’re made from 100% organic bamboo cotton that’s soft and gentle on the skin, and they come with a convenient storage container and mesh laundry bag, so washing is a breeze. Each pack contains 20 pads.

10 The Door Draft Stopper That Instantly Adds Insulation Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon If there’s a gap under your door, you could be letting precious heat and air conditioning escape — but this door draft stopper provides an easy fix. The adhesive draft stopper is made from flexible silicone that can be trimmed to fit your door, so it instantly adds insulation and blocks noise and light as well. Choose from four colors: black, brown, gray, and white.

11 These Warm Flannel Sheets That’ll Keep You Cozy Comfort Spaces Flannel Sheet Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $36 See On Amazon While it’s tempting to crank the heat when it gets cold, these warm flannel sheets can go a long way to keeping you cozy. The set is made from 100% cotton flannel that’s OEKO-TEX-certified to be free of harmful chemicals, and it includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. Choose from classic plaid styles as well as solid shades, geometric prints, and more. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors and styles: 18

12 These Grippers That Help Rugs Stay In Place Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prevent rugs from curling and slipping with these adhesive rug grippers. Sold in packs of four and eight, the square grippers are easy to place on each corner of the rug so it has a better hold on the floor. Best of all, you can leave the grippers on if you need to wash the rug.

13 The Wool Dryer Balls That Leave Laundry Soft & Fluffy Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of buying fabric softeners and dryer sheets, you can use these eco-friendly wool dryer balls to get your laundry soft and fluffy. The extra-large dryer balls are made from 100% New Zealand wool, and they gently tumble around with your laundry to reduce wrinkles and speed up drying time. Each pack contains six.

14 An Infusion Pitcher For Flavored Water & Iced Tea Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher Amazon $20 See On Amazon Drinking plain water can get a little boring, but rather than spending money on flavored drinks, you can make your own fruit-infused beverages with this flavor pitcher. The BPA-free pitcher features a removable infusion filter where you can add your favorite fruit, citrus, and herbs to make refreshing water and iced tea.

15 The Fan-Favorite Amazon Streaming Device Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon $30 See On Amazon Still paying for a cable package? The Fire TV Stick Lite makes it super easy to cut the cord and only pay for what you watch — and it has over 128,000 reviews with an impressive 4.7 overall rating. The plug-and-play streaming device comes with an Alexa voice remote, so you can search and play shows just by asking, and you’ll have access to free content and your subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.

16 A Personal Fan That’s Super Portable Honeywell Personal Fan Amazon $13 See On Amazon Before you turn up the AC, you can cool down with this personal fan. It’s super portable and has a folding handle, so you can stand it up or hang it, and you can feel air circulate up to 3 feet away. The energy-saving fan is powered by USB or four AA batteries (sold separately).

17 This Tape That Seals Drafty Windows 3M Interior Transparent Weather Sealing Tape Amazon $7 See On Amazon Want to keep your place warm without blasting the heat all winter? You can use this transparent weather sealing tape to cover cracks around interior windows and prevent cold air from creeping in. It’s an affordable solution that’s highly rated by reviewers, with one writing, “It was easy to apply by myself and I noticed an immediate difference with draftiness.”

18 The Furniture Repair Kit That Covers Nicks & Scratches DAIXI Furniture Repair Kit (13 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If there are nicks and scratches on your furniture, this repair kit offers an easy DIY fix. It includes touch-up markers and wax sticks in a range of colors, including walnut, oak, and mahogany, so you can find the best match for your furniture and draw right over the scratches.

19 A Steam Mop That Cleans & Sanitizes With Water Shark Steam Mop Amazon $50 See On Amazon There’s no need to buy cleaning products or disposable mop pads when you’ve got this Shark steam mop, which cleans and sanitizes using water. The lightweight and compact mop has an easy-to-fill water tank that heats up in about 30 seconds and comes with reusable microfiber pads, so washing the floor is easier than ever.

20 The Microwave Cleaner That Softens Stuck-On Food Gunk Bell Dream Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Remove stuck-on food gunk with this microwave steam cleaner. All you have to do is add vinegar and water to the fill lines and microwave the clever cleaner for five minutes — it’ll release steam that helps soften food stains, so you can wipe them away with ease.

21 A Nonstick Oven Liner That Catches Food Drips & Spills Cooks Innovations Non-Stick Oven Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon With this nonstick oven liner, you don’t have to worry about food drips and spills getting baked onto the bottom of your stove. The durable BPA-free liner is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees and easily trims to fit your gas, electric, convection, or microwave oven. Choose from packs of one and two in black or copper.

22 An Electronics Cleaner That Wipes Away Dust & Smudges OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Electronics Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your devices are covered in dust and smudges, you can get them looking like new with this double-sided electronics cleaner. It features a soft microfiber pad on one side to wipe smudged screens and a retractable brush on the other to sweep dust and crumbs off keyboards. And when you’re done, the compact tool is easy to stash away.

23 This Kit That Keeps Your Phone’s Ports Clean PortPlugs Port Covers & Cleaning Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon The ports on your phone can get dusty and dirty, even if you have a protective case — but this cleaning kit with port covers can help. The set comes with 10 anti-dust plugs to cover the lightning port, along with foam-tipped swabs and a nylon brush to remove dirt from hard-to-clean areas.

24 These Mesh Laundry Bags That’ll Protect Your Delicates BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Want to keep your delicates as good as new? Protect them by washing and drying in these mesh laundry bags. The set includes breathable mesh bags in various sizes for your bras, lingerie, stockings, and other delicates, and each one has a durable zipper to keep items contained. Choose from white and polka dot styles in a range of size combinations.

25 The Popular Drain Protector That Collects Hair Out Of Sight TubShroom Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prevent hair from clogging your shower or tub with the highly rated TubShroom drain protector, which fits inside the drain and collects hair out of sight. The durable silicone protector works with any standard bathtub drain and it’s easy to clean as needed. Plus, you can choose from six colors, including gray, white, and orange.

26 These Bodyweight Exercise Cards For At-Home Workouts Stack 52 Bodyweight Exercise Cards Amazon $30 See On Amazon Instead of spending big bucks on a gym membership, you can work out at home with these bodyweight exercise cards. The set includes over 100 bodyweight exercises that are color-coded to target different muscle groups, and there are moves for every fitness level. You just shuffle the deck and follow along with the cards, so it’s a great way to work out without getting bored, and all you need is an exercise mat or soft surface.

27 A Portable Vacuum For Deep Cleaning Your Car Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s no need to have your ride professionally detailed when you’ve got this car vacuum. The powerful and portable vacuum has a 16-foot power cord that plugs into your car’s 12-volt outlet, and it comes with various extension pipes to lift dirt and debris from every nook and cranny.

28 The Water Bottle With A Built-In Filter Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rather than buying bottled water, you can take this Brita water bottle on the go. The BPA-free bottle has a filter inside the straw, so it reduces chlorine and impurities and can improve the taste and smell of your water. The bottle is also leakproof, top rack dishwasher-safe, and cupholder-friendly, and there’s a built-in loop for easy carrying.

29 A Chair Mat That Protects Hardwood Floors SHAREWIN Chair Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon With this chair mat, you can roll around in your office chair without damaging the hardwood floor. The durable PVC mat has a slightly textured top surface that provides traction while allowing your chair to glide smoothly, along with an anti-slip backing that helps the mat stay in place. Choose from six colors in various sizes.

30 This Stretchy Sofa Cover That Protects Against Pet Hair & Spills Luxurlife Thick Sofa Covers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Protect your couch from pet hair and spills with this stretch sofa cover. It’s made from durable and wrinkle-resistant polyester and spandex with a jacquard design, and the elastic bottom makes it super easy to place over the couch. There are three sizes available — medium, large, and extra-large — and 11 colors, including black, navy blue, and wine red.

31 These Furniture Shields That Protect Your Couch From Cat Scratches Stelucca Amazing Shields Furniture Protectors Amazon $27 See On Amazon In between nail trims, my cat loves to scratch the couch — and if your cat is the same, you can guard your upholstered sofa with these furniture protectors. The flexible, self-adhesive shields install quickly on the sides of the couch where kitty likes to scratch, and you can use the included twist pins for extra security. Plus, the shields can be trimmed to fit your couch perfectly.

32 A Motion Sensor Switch That Turns Lights On & Off For You Lutron Maestro Motion Sensor Switch Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you always forget to turn the lights off when you leave the room, let this motion sensor switch do the work for you. The easy-to-install switch works with all bulb types and features fine motion detection and a daylight sensor — so it automatically turns lights on when you enter a room after dark and turns them off when you leave.

33 The Bento Box Container That’ll Make You Want To Pack Lunch Every Day Jeopace Bento Box Container Amazon $11 See On Amazon Packing your own lunch is easy and fun thanks to this bento box container. It’s made from durable, BPA-free material and features three compartments so you can keep every part of your meal separate. The leakproof container is safe for the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher, and it comes with flatware that fits inside for portability. Choose from three colors: green, khaki, and transparent.

34 These Flexible Spatulas That Reach Into Beauty Product Bottles S&T INC. Beauty Spatulas (2 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Can’t get that last bit of your favorite beauty product out of the bottle? These beauty spatulas are here to help. The set includes one large and one small spatula, and each one has a flexible silicone head and a long handle that reaches the bottom of bottles and jars. Plus, these spatulas are also great for getting every last drop out of food containers.

35 An All-In-One Tool For Fixing Holes In The Wall 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re moving out of an apartment or just want to fix holes in the wall before painting, this all-in-one repair tool makes the process so easy. The applicator tool features primer-enhanced spackle, a putty knife, and a sanding pad, so you can repair nail holes in no time.

36 An Eco-Friendly Bamboo Safety Razor Bambaw Double Edge Safety Razor Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of buying disposable razors, you can opt for this eco-friendly safety razor with a durable bamboo handle and stainless steel parts. The single blade provides a clean, smooth shave, and the blade replacements (sold separately) are more cost-effective than cartridge refills, so it’s better for you and the environment.

37 The Highly Rated Bluetooth Tracker Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep tabs on your keys, bag, and other essentials with the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker, which has over 38,000 reviews. Just attach the tracker to your valuable item and use the free Tile smartphone app to locate it within 200 feet. Also cool: When your item is out of Bluetooth range, you can use the network of other Tile users to track its last known location.

38 The Vacuum Pump That Keeps Wine Fresh Until The Last Sip Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wine never goes to waste with this popular vacuum saver pump, which keeps your open bottle of vino tasting fresh for up to a week. The set comes with two bottle stoppers and a vacuum pump — just insert a stopper into the bottle and use the pump to create an airtight seal.

39 A Breakfast Sandwich Maker For Quick Morning Meals Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon With this breakfast sandwich maker, you can customize your morning meal and avoid spending money on your commute. The nonstick sandwich maker allows you to layer your favorite bread, meat, and cheese, and it even cooks the egg for you. When it’s done, just slide the cooking plate out for a perfectly assembled sandwich. Choose from five colors to match your kitchen, including black, coral, and mint.