I’m always looking for ways to save time. To put it mildly, my schedule is a nightmare. From sleeping on the couch to napping in bed, there’s almost no time for lunch in-between. But don’t worry — if you’re just as slammed as I am, there are tons of helpful Amazon products that can help make every minute count. And to save you even more time, I rounded up my favorites for you. They’re all right here on this list.

Ever show up late to an appointment because you couldn’t find your keys? That’s not a problem when you have this Tile tracker on your lanyard. The next time you lose your keys, simply open up the downloadable app to have the tile let out a loud ring. That means no more wandering around aimlessly looking for your stuff, and no more having to apologize for being late. Plus, there’s even a defrosting tray that gets frozen meat thawed quickly — because it’s easy to forget to take stuff out of the freezer more than a few times.

Whether you’re trying to get dinner on the table or waiting for your shirt to tumble dry, there’s a genius Amazon product in here that can help save you time.

1 These Slow Cooker Liners That Make Cleanup A Breeze Western Orange Crockpot Liners (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only do these slow cooker liners make cleaning up after dinner easier, but each one is also completely BPA-free. They’re also tear-resistant to help prevent leaks — and they’re even large enough to fit family-sized slow cookers.

2 A Tool That Helps You Prepare Cauliflower Chef'n Stalk Chop Amazon $8 See On Amazon With its stainless steel head, this chopper quickly separates and chops cauliflower florets — no knives necessary. The handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in both hands, and you can also use it to prepare broccoli, cabbage, as well as other vegetables.

3 The Bluetooth Tracker That Helps You Find Lost Items Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Loop this tile onto your lanyard, and it’ll help you find your keys the next time they go missing. Once connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth, you can use the free downloadable app to have the tile let out a loud ring. And if you lose your phone (but have the Tile), it also works in reverse — even if your phone is on silent.

4 A Rapid Egg Cooker That Gets Breakfast Made Fast Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you prefer your eggs poached, scrambled, soft- or hard-boiled, this rapid cooker can help. There’s enough space to cook up to six eggs within just a few minutes — and at only 1 pound, it’s perfect for cramped kitchens or RVs.

5 This Light That Helps You See Inside Your Crowded Bag BimBim Bag Light Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tired of reaching around blindly in your dark bag? Allow this light to help you see where everything is. You can either clip it to the inside of your bag or loop the cord around the handles to keep it in place. Plus, batteries even come included.

6 A Hot Air Brush That Styles & Dries Simultaneously Conair Ceramic Hot Air Brush Amazon $31 See On Amazon When you don’t have time to dry and style your hair in the morning, it might be time to try out this hot air brush. Curl the bristles into your roots towards your scalp, then give them a blast of hot air to add some volume. And with its titanium ceramic barrel, it can even help reduce unwanted frizz.

7 The Defrosting Plate That Doesn’t Use Electricity AMMOTI Fast Defrosting Tray Amazon $22 See On Amazon Did you forget to take dinner out of the freezer before you left for work? That’s not a problem when you have this defrosting tray. Simply place your frozen item on top, and the high-density aluminum will have most ingredients thawed within about 30 minutes — no electricity required. And unlike some defrosting plates, this one also features a drip tray to help keep your counters clean.

8 An Herb Stripper That Can Handle Thick Kale Chef'n Herb Stripper Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only is this herb stripper great for cilantro and thyme, but it can even get thick stalks of kale ready to make kale chips. The curved edge doubles as a chopper to help you dice up your greens, and many reviewers raved about how easy it is to use.

9 These Dryer Balls That Help Your Clothes Dry Faster Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Toss these dryer balls in with your next load, and they’ll help aerate your clothes so that they dry faster. Unlike dryer sheets, these balls are reusable for more than 1,000 loads of laundry — and each one is made from 100% organic New Zealand wool.

10 A Bag That Makes It Easier To Find All Your Makeup Lay-n-Go Drawstring Makeup Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Toss your makeup into this drawstring bag the next time you’re traveling; the water-resistant polyester will help keep everything high and dry. It lays flat when open so that it’s easy to see your entire collection, and the zippered pocket on the inside is great for smaller items.

11 The Fabric Steamer Works Faster Than An Iron PurSteam Garment Steamer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t break out that bulky ironing board the next time your clothes are wrinkled — just plug in this fabric steamer. It can be used on all types of fabric, and it heats up in less than two minutes. Each order also comes with a travel bag.

12 A Set Of Lids That Stretch To Fit Containers True Nature Silicone Stretch Food Covers (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon I know so many households that have at least one cabinet overflowing with mismatched plastic lids — and if you can relate, downsize to this set instead. Not only will it help you save space, but each lid is made from flexible silicone that stretches to fit containers. And since they create a leakproof seal, they can even help keep leftovers fresh.

13 This Steamer That Can Cook 2 Meals At Once BELLA Two Tier Food Steamer Amazon $29 See On Amazon With two containers stacked on top of each other, this steamer can cook two different meals at the same time. The window on the side lets you see how much water is left in the reservoir — and in the event it boils dry, the automatic shut-off will kick.

14 These Nonstick Baking Mats That Eliminate The Need For Cooking Sprays Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to waste time with baking sprays or parchment paper — just purchase these baking mats instead. They’re reusable, nonstick, as well as heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. And since they’re made from flexible silicone, you can also use them to roll out dough.

15 The Microfiber Towels That’ll Help Dry Your Hair So Fast YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These highly absorbent microfiber towels can help get your hair dry fast. The loop in the back of each one lets you secure them to your head — and unlike bath towels, the smaller size means they won’t weigh your head down. They’re available in seven different colors.

16 A Strap That Helps You Carry Heavy Shopping Bags Grocery Gripps Carrier Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend time making multiple trips to the car after grocery shopping; just loop them onto this strap instead. It distributes the weight from your hands to your shoulders, and it can even hold up to 200 pounds. Plus, it’s the perfect size to keep in your glove compartment.

17 This Cleanser That Removes Stubborn Adhesive Goo Gone Adhesive Remover Amazon $5 See On Amazon Stickers and tape can leave behind gummy residues that don’t wipe away easily, so grab this bottle of Goo Gone. Not only is it effective on adhesives, but it’ll also remove candle wax, permanent marker, gum, glue, and more. And unlike some cleansers, this one is safe to use on carpet as well as clothing.

18 A Mandoline Slicer With 4 Interchangeable Blades Mueller Austria Adjustable Mandoline Slicer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Chopping up ingredients for dinner can be tedious, whereas this mandoline slicer gets everything from veggies to cheese diced up in seconds. It comes with four interchangeable blades so that you can also shred and grate your ingredients, and each one is made from surgical-grade stainless steel.

19 The Litter Box That’s So Easy To Clean Petmate Arm & Hammer Large Sifting Litter Pan Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s no need to get down and dirty with kitty litter when you have this sifting litter pan. Simply lift the strainer top up, and it’ll separate the dirty litter from the clean for easy disposal. The best part? The bins are also antimicrobial.

20 A Serum That Sets Nail Polish In Just 1 Minute OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $23 See On Amazon Give your wet manicure a few drops of this serum, and it can get your nails set in just one minute. It’s formulated with hydrating jojoba and vitamin E so that your skin doesn’t dry out — and many reviewers raved about how it’s a “game changer.”

21 This Kitchen Tool That Loosens The Hardened Food On Your Microwave Walls Abnaok Microwave Steam Cleaner (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fill this Angry Mama up with a blend of water and vinegar, then pop her into the microwave for about seven minutes. Steam will erupt out of her head, loosening up all the hardened food inside so that you can easily wipe it out with a sponge.

22 These Fasteners That Stop Sheets From Riding Up Foloda Bed Sheet Fasteners (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Few things annoy me as much as when my fitted sheet rides up onto my mattress — that’s why I keep it in place by using a set of fasteners like these. The elastic bungee is adjustable, while the clips are made from sturdy chrome that won’t let go.

23 The Tool That Keeps Your Sheets From Getting Tangled Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler Amazon $19 See On Amazon Clip the four corners of your bed sheets to this little tool, and it’ll keep them from turning into a jumbled, knotted mess while they tumble in the laundry. It’s designed to work on all types of sheets and is completely reusable.

24 A Microfiber Duster That Reaches Between Blinds MCIGICM Window Blind Cleaner Tools (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You always want to make the most of any natural light that comes into your home, so make sure your blinds are clean with this duster. It’s able to clean two blinds at once to help save you time, and each order even comes with five reusable microfiber sleeves.

25 This Adjustable Detangling Brush Designed For Textured Hair Sabado Detangling Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon This brush was designed for textured hair (but can work on all types), and it can help detangle knots painlessly. The aerated design makes it great for blow drying as the hot air easily passes through, and the adjustable back makes it easy to customize the space between the bristles. Many reviewers wrote about how it “works great.”

26 A Vegetable Chopper That Catches Pieces As You Go Mueller Austria Food Chopper Amazon $30 See On Amazon With sharp stainless steel blades that easily pierce through vegetables, this chopper can help save you time when preparing dinner. The bin on the bottom collects all your chopped ingredients until you’re ready to cook — and it even comes with eight interchangeable blades, including two for julienne.

27 The Kit That Turns Your Drill Into A High-Powered Scrubber Holikme Drill Brush and Attachments (20-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to tirelessly scrub away and tough dirt and grime; use this kit to turn your drill into a high-powered scrubber instead. The nylon bristles are tough on dirt, yet shouldn’t scratch surfaces. Plus, each order also comes with nine scouring pads.

28 A Pair Of Elastic Shoe Laces You Don’t Have To Tie anan20 Elastic No Tie Shoe Laces Amazon $11 See On Amazon Loop these elastic laces into your shoes, and you’ll never have to bend over to tie them again. Unlike some no-tie laces, these ones feature a unique locking system that stops them from shaking loose. Grab them in more than 25 colors.

29 This Board That Helps You Fold Your Laundry Fast Boxlegend V2 Shirt Folding Board Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ever wish you could get your closet to look as neat as the store shelves? This folding board can help. You can use it to fold everything from T-shirts to dress pants by folding the sides in properly and in order. Choose from four colors: black, blue, green, or red.

30 A Pair Of Scissors That Quickly Chop Up Herbs Jenaluca Herb Scissors Amazon $16 See On Amazon Chopping up herbs with a knife can get messy — so use these scissors instead. The five blades quickly dice and mince up all sorts of greens, while the sheath keeps you safe from accidental nicks when in storage. Plus, the blades are even made from stainless steel.

31 The Electric Kettle That Boils Water Quickly Hamilton Beach Electric Tea Kettle Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t have time to savor your morning cup of tea? Use this electric kettle to make your pick-me-up so that you can get out the door quickly. It boils water faster than a microwave, and the drip-free spout helps keep your hands safe from accidental burns. Choose from two finishes: red or silver.

32 A Nylon Kitchen Tool That Helps You Chop Up Meat Good Cook Meat Chopper (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Mashed potatoes, ground beef, guacamole — this tool can help you chop all of them up, and more. The nylon head is heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while the five blades are perfect for stirring everything together.

33 This Instant Pot That Lets You Set It & Forget It Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker Amazon $79 See On Amazon Not only can you use this instant pot as a slow cooker, but it can also make yogurt, rice, sauté, steam, and warm meals. The 14 pre-programmed cooking functions help you make everything from ribs to dessert — and the exterior is even fingerprint-resistant.

34 A Container That Chills Drinks Without Dilution Elite Gourmet HyperChiller Instant Beverage Cooler Amazon $25 See On Amazon Putting ice in your coffee will leave it tasting diluted, whereas this chiller container will cool it down without affecting the flavor whatsoever — all in just 60 seconds. Simply keep it in your freezer, and it’ll be ready to go whenever the mood for iced coffee strikes.

35 The Makeup-Removing Cloth That Uses Just Water MakeUp Eraser Reusable Cloth Amazon $20 See On Amazon Serums and cleansers aren’t necessary when it comes to this cloth, because it only needs plain water to wash away makeup — even if it’s waterproof. It’s also suitable for people with sensitive skin, and it should last three to five years.

36 A French Nail Kit That’s Chip-Resistant Kiss Everlasting French Nail Kit Amazon $5 See On Amazon This French manicure kit is guaranteed to be so chip-resistant that they’ll last for up to a full week of wear. Each order comes with nail glue, mini file, and manicure stick. “Day five and still fully intact,” wrote one reviewer. “Very easy to put and perfect to those who don’t have time to go to nail salon.”

37 This Tool That Helps You Prepare Avocados With Ease OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to pull out a cutting board and knife to prepare avocados — just use this tool. It features a stainless steel pitter in the center, as well as two blades for splitting and slicing. And with a nonslip rubber middle, it’s easy to maintain a firm grip.

38 These Eyeliner Stamps That Make Even Wings On Each Side Lovoir Winged Eye Liner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s a ton of room for error when it comes to drawing winged tips, but these stamps can help make sure that your eyeliner is even and symmetrical. The long-lasting formula is waterproof — and there’s also a regular eyeliner pen at the opposite ends.