44 Extremely Helpful Things For Your Home You'll Regret Not Buying Sooner

Whether you love or hate it, taking care of your home is a thing that has to be done. Personally, mopping floors and wiping counters isn’t my favorite activity — but there are actually some really helpful Amazon products for your home that have made it so much easier to get and stay tidy and organized.

First, there are the things that can help you clean up. Take this dust pan and broom duo, for example. It has so many features that make it easier than ever to keep your floors clean, including an extension pole and a system for getting all the dust and dog hair out of your broom in seconds. These are the products that make it actually kind of fun to tidy up, especially since you aren’t wasting so much time dealing with all the annoying little features that take longer than the cleaning itself (like who wants to spend their precious time pulling pet hair tumbleweeds for their broom bristles?).

Then, there are the products that help you stay organized. There are so many genius Amazon products out there, but some of my favorites are the things you wish you’d known about ages ago... like this measuring cube. It combines all your teaspoon, tablespoon, and cups into one simple cube that’s easy to clean and store. No more cluttered drawers, and instead a peace of mind for you.

Honestly, there are so many helpful products out there that I could rave about forever. Here’s a collection of some of the most brilliant products ever to help turn your home into a pristine haven.

1 These Cloths Help That Protect Your Cookware From Scratches Evelots Bakeware Scratch Protectors (6 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re going to invest in great cookware, you absolutely need these protective cloths to keep it looking like new. They come in a pack of six, and each one is made from soft, yet durable polyester felt. They also come in a ton of different sizes so you can use them with any glassware, and each one has small, flexible handles. Just grab them to easily lift your cookware, and place them between the glass between uses to keep your pieces pristine.

2 These Baskets That Hook Under Your Shelves Simple Houseware Under Shelf Baskets (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instantly add more storage with these convenient baskets. There’s no installation involved at all; just slide these baskets under any standard shelf to instantly create more space for anything you need. They come in a pack of two, and each shelf is about 12 inches wide and 5 inches tall so you can fit everything from pantry staples to dish towels and more.

3 This Cup Holder That Clips To The Side Of Your Desk YOY Desk Clip Cup Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon You’ll never spill a drink again with this genius cup holder clip. It snaps onto the side of your desk or table and tightly latches so it won’t budge an inch. There’s a cup holder on the other end that’s the perfect size for most drinks, freeing up your table space while keeping it from spilling. The best part is that it’s so easy to unclip it and take it with you literally anywhere.

4 A Laundry Basket That Collapses For Super Simple Storage SAMMART Collapsible Laundry Basket $29 See On Amazon Store this collapsible laundry basket in between wash days. The generous dimensions let you use this laundry holder for everything from a load of towels to a week’s worth of clothing. One reviewer even uses it for washing her dog. The simple design collapses with little effort for sliding in between your machine and the wall.

5 This Pan Rack That Keeps Your Cabinets Organized DecoBros Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon This pan rack is a must-have tool for keeping your space tidy. It has slots for up to five pans, and is sturdy enough to hold even the heaviest cookware. You can set up this handy rack vertically or horizontally, depending on the shape of your cabinets. It even comes with the materials you need to screw it into your cabinet so you can always have a spot to keep you pans neat and organized.

6 This Cube That’s An All-In-One Measuring Cup KitchenCube All-In-One Measuring Cup Amazon $20 See On Amazon You never have to dig through your drawers for the right tool with this brilliant measuring cube. Each side features small slots for sizes ranging from teaspoons to cups in both US and metric measurements. It’s also made from food-grade material that’s both dishwasher and microwave safe. As one reviewer wrote, “It’s very easy to use, easy to clean and it’s very handy to use for when I’m meal prepping for the week.”

7 This Omelet Maker That You Can Pop In The Microwave Jacent Microwavable Omelet Maker Amazon $6 See On Amazon This omelet maker makes it easier than ever to prep your eggs in the morning. All you have to do is crack three eggs, beat them and add your ingredients, then pour into this container. Snap the lid shut and pop into the microwave for two minutes and you’re done. You’ll get a fluffy, delicious breakfast in minutes with minimal clean-up.

8 This Blackout Curtain That You Can Take On The Go DREAM ART Adjustable Blackout Curtain Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling alone or with kids, this portable blackout curtain is an absolute must. It comes with its own handy travel bag and is lined with 11 suction cups that can stick to any glass door or window. The curtain itself features three, high-density layers that block out 95 percent of sunlight. When you’re ready to rest, just apply this curtain horizontally or vertically to the windows and tuck yourself in for mid-afternoon nap.

9 These Bag Clips That Double As Pouring Spouts FCOZM Bag Clips with Pour Spouts Amazon $11 See On Amazon These bag clips are so brilliant, you’ll wish you’d heard of them sooner. After you open your favorite bag of chips, snap this clip over the opening to keep them fresh. When you’re ready to snack again, you don’t even have to remove the clip. Just pop open the lid and pour through the spout instead of digging through the bag. They also come in a set of four, so you have one for every bag in your pantry.

10 This Under-Sink Shelf That’s Adjustable Simple Trending Under Sink Expandable Shelf Amazon $22 See On Amazon Over 1,000 reviewers swear by this adjustable shelving unit to help them stay organized. At its smallest, this shelf sits at 18 inches long and 15 inches high, making it the perfect unit for most standard cabinets. If you have a larger space to cover, you can expand this shelf up to 25 inches long. You can even adjust the height of the shelves so you can come up with the flawless fit for your cleaners, towels, or just about anything else.

11 This Liner That Keeps Your Drawers Neat Gorilla Grip Drawer & Shelf Liner Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this non-adhesive liner keep your drawers neat, but it can prevent your utensils from rolling around inside them, too. One roll is 12 feet long, and the liner is extremely easy to cut and trim to fit any sized drawers. It’s also made from premium, highly textured material that “grips” the bottom of your drawer to stay in place while also keeping the contents in place. Your drawers will look cleaner and your items will stay in place so you can find anything you need.

12 This Bamboo Stand That Props Up Your Books wishacc Bamboo Book Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon This 11-by-8-inch bamboo stand is perfect for books of all shapes and sizes. It’s about the same size as a standard piece of paper, making it great for displaying a cookbook or sheet music. It also features an adjustable base so you can set the perfect viewing angle, and it’s also really lightweight so you can easily take it from room to room.

13 These Satin Pillowcases That Help Eliminate Unwanted Frizz Bedsure Satin Pillowcases $9 See On Amazon Set up your bed with sophisticated style, starting with these soft satin pillowcases. The sleek polyester satin reduces friction as you sleep, so you wake up with shining strands. Envelope closures keep your pillows in place no matter how hard you sleep. This set is available in 23 stunning colors to match the rest of your linens.

14 This Huge Tub Mat That Has Over 40,000 Rave Reviews Gorilla Grip Washable Bathtub Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Why go small when you can grab this extra-large tub mat instead? It’s over 3 feet long, so it will cover just about the entire bottom of any tub, and it’s made from flexible silicone that’s soft on your feet. Plus, it also features over 300 mini suction cups so keep it secure. As one reviewers put it, there’s “no other mat like it!”

15 This Tub Tray That Holds Your Bath Essentials Mind Reader Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether it’s a luxury soap or a glass of wine, this bamboo tub tray can hold it all. It fits most standard tubs and gentle rests over the edges. The tray in the middle also features slots between the wood to help with drainage and to keep mildew at bay. It’s even big enough to hold a glass, book, and several bath products with ease so you can just sit back and relax.

16 This Tap Water Aerator That Has Two Modes Waternymph Kitchen Sink Aerator Amazon $17 See On Amazon This sink aerator is both easy to install and simple to work. To install, all you have to do is literally twist it into your faucet’s spout and you’re done. Water comes out in a “soft bubble stream” until you twist this aerator to switch it to a high-powered stream. It even swivels in any direction to make it easier to rinse dishes or wash your hands.

17 This Dual Toilet Paper Holder That Attaches To Your Tank TQVAI Over the Tank Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon For less than 10 bucks, you can grab this dual toilet paper holder and make life so much easier. Here’s how it works: Just lift your tank lid and hook this holder to the inside, then reset it. It’s instantly locked into place, and it’s so slim and discreet that you’ll barely even notice it. Since this holder can store two rolls of TP at a time, you’ll be able to go longer between empty rolls.

18 These Colorful Clips That Make Your Toilet Smell Good Fresh Products Eco Bowl Clips (6 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Just attach one of these Eco-Bowl clips to the side of your toilet for an instant fragrance boost. They come in a pack of six, and each one has its own unique scent ranging from coconut to ocean mist. On top of that, all of these clips are made with essential oils for an effective, yet wholly natural fragrance, and they each last up to three weeks before they should be replaced.

19 These Best-Selling Pillowcase That Are Excellent For Your Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Dehydrated skin and hair don’t stand a chance when you slip your pillows into these satin pillowcases. The luxe and lustrous satin doesn’t pull all of the natural oil from your hair and skin like traditional cotton sheets do, so you wake up with a well-rested glow. They also an envelope closure to prevent your pillows from slipping out — and as long as you put them inside-out, you can wash them with a mild detergent in the washing machine.

20 These Color-Coded Nonslip Hangers That Come In A Pack Of 30 Home-it Non-Slip Clothes Hangers (30 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon For only 20 bucks, you can snag this pack of non-slip hangers. There are 30 in the pack, and each one features a colorful silicone covering on the shoulders and along the bottom. These special coverings helps to keep your clothes on the hanger instead of slipping into a pile at the bottom of your closet. On top of that, they also feature a unique “S-shaped” design at the neck so you can slide your more delicate items onto the hanger without stretching out the collar.

21 These Grippers That Keep Your Rug From Slipping Home Techpro Washable Rug Grippers (4 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These rug grippers are so helpful, you’ll wish you’d bought them sooner. You get four in one pack so you can cover every corner of your rug. They’re made with “vacuum-sealed technology,” so they stick to the ground without any adhesive. Just press them on to release any air and the tiny micro-needles will suction to the floor.

22 These Mini Shelves That Stick To Your Walls Command Display Ledges with Foam Strips Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you want to display a treasured photo or your favorite succulent, these mini shelves are the perfect solutions. Each shelf is only 4 inches long and 3.5 inches deep, so it’s a great size for your smallest trinkets and treasures. These shelves also come with Command’s powerful foam strips that stick your shelves to the wall in a snap. They can even hold up to 2 pounds without any hardware needed.

23 This Utensil Holder That Keeps Drips & Splatters At Bay YAMAZAKI Home Tower Ladle Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This utensil holder is a great solution to drips and splatters all over the counter. For one, it features a small, compact base that you can fit anywhere on the counter without taking up much space. It also features an upright “hook” that works as a rest for your taller utensils (like ladles and spatulas). There’s even a slot at the bottom that can hold your pot lids to keep everything from sauce to condensation at bay.

24 This High-Pressure Steamer That Can Clean Every Surface Bissell Deluxe Surface Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon This steam cleaner is a game-changer when it comes to simple and effective cleaning. It’s super lightweight and heats up within 30 seconds so you can start cleaning right away. It also comes with an extension hose, extra nozzle, scraping tool, grout brush, fabric attachment, angle cleaner, detail brush, and squeegee so you can literally clean every surface in your home with this one tool, saving you both time and money in the long run.

25 This Storage Cart That’s Super Slim SPACEKEEPER Slim Storage Cart Amazon $22 See On Amazon At only 5 inches wide, you can place this slim storage cart anywhere. It features three tiered trays and stainless steel posts that are both sturdy and lightweight. It also has wheels, so you can roll it out and take it with you from room to room before tucking it back into its discreet hiding spot when you’re finished.

26 An extendable Utensil Organizer Made Of Bamboo ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep all your flatware tidy and easy to sift through with this bamboo drawer organizer. Unlike standard organizers, this one features nine compartments for all of your forks, spoons, and knives of various sizes. It also includes two longer compartments for your cooking utensils and cooking knives. It’s made from bamboo and it features nonslip silicone pads on the bottom.

27 This Door Organizer That Has Thousands Of Fans Simple Houseware Over Door Pocket Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Over 20,000 reviewers rave about this door pocket organizer. It hooks over any standard door and features four pockets that are over 3 inches deep. They also have a clear-view window so you can see exactly what’s inside without having to take everything out. On top of that, the pockets are also soft and flexible so they can expand as you fill them up. One reviewer wrote, “Easy to assemble, easy to put up, easy to fill.”

28 This Gel Mat That Feels Amazing Under Your Feet HappyTrends Anti Fatigue Kitchen Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time in your kitchen, this gel-filled mat can help relieve some aches and pains while your’e cooking. The gel on the inside helps this mat to form to your feet, offering both support and comfort. The outer shell is also made from ultra-durable material that’s water resistant and puncture-proof, so you it’s sure to last for a long time to come. Plus, you can easily wipe it off for a quick clean-up.

29 This Clip That Organizes All Your Cords PZOZ Self Adhesive Cable Clips Amazon $10 See On Amazon Just attach your cords to this adhesive clip for instant desktop organization. It has 11 slots in one clip so there’s space for just about every one of your device’s cords. To install, all you have to do is unwrap the adhesive and stick it to the side of your desk. The cords each stay in their own slot, preventing tangling while also keeping your desktop clear and cord-free.

30 This Box That Keeps Your Cords Out Of Sight Yecaye Cable Box Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you can’t stand that messy look of your cords all over this place, this cord organizer is well worth the investment. On the outside, it looks like a sleek, simple box — but on the inside is where your extension cord and surge protector go. This box fits a standard surge protector, and there’s a hole in the back to allow space for it to reach your outlet. The rest of your cords can fit through the back of this box, too, so you can still have access to the cords you need.

31 This Purse Organizer That Hangs In Your Closet LONGTEAM Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you have tons of bags (but you’re short on closet space), you definitely need this purse organizer. It has 10 storage pockets, including six side pockets that act as mini “hammocks” for your larger bags, and four stacked pockets in the center. This organizer is also made from soft materials that stretches a bit in case you need to fit a larger purse, and the stainless steel hooks fit perfectly over your closet bar.

32 This Mini Step Stool That Has Its Own Handle Casafield Collapsible Stool Amazon $13 See On Amazon As one reviewer put it, this “is a great little step stool.” Reviewers love it because it’s extremely sturdy, yet it’s so easy to put away when you’re finished using it. All you have to do is pull up on the handle until the stool collapses and clicks into place. Then, just tuck it into a discreet corner, next to your cabinet, or in a closet until you’re ready to use again. The textured surface ensures that you won’t slip, and the heavy-duty build can easily hold up to 300 pounds.

33 These Colorful Smart Bulbs That Hook Up To Your Wi-Fi LUMIMAN Smart Color Changing Light Bulb Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pink, purple, green — you can change your lights to any color with these LED smart bulbs. Just insert them into your lamp or fixture like you would any bulb, and then download the app. You can control which color to set your bulbs, the brightness, and even put them on a timer within the app, or you can sync them with your favorite smart home assistant so you can turn them off and on by voice alone. And for 15 bucks for two bulbs, they’re a total steal.

34 These Silicone Covers That Help Prevent Scratches On Your Floors aneaseit Soft Silicone Furniture Leg Covers (16 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You get 16 pieces in this leg cover set, so you can essentially cover four pieces of furniture to save both your chairs and your floors from damage. These covers are made from soft, yet durable silicone, and they slide right over the legs of your furniture. That way, every time you push your chair out, you’ll prevent it from scratching your wood floors.

35 These LED Light Strips That Are Rechargeable RXWLKJ Stick-On LED Cabinet Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stick these LED light strips into any tight corner that needs a little more light. They feature both an adhesive strip and magnets on the back so you can stick them under cabinets, behind doors, or to any magnetic surface with ease. You can also turn them on and off on your own, or you can set them to motion sensor so they automatically switch on when someone enters the room. The best part about these lights is that they’re both rechargeable. That way, you don’t have to mess with constantly replacing the batteries.

36 This Dryer Vent Cleaner That Can Save You Time And Money Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only can this dryer vent cleaner prevent lint fires, but it actually helps your dryer to be more efficient, saving you both time and money. Here’s how it works: Just attach the 33-inch long hose to your current vacuum cleaner, then insert it deep into the dryer vent. You can use the flexible wire to guide the hose to where the lint buildup is so it can effectively remove it, giving you peace of mind and a more efficient dryer in the process.

37 These Smart Plugs That Can Control All Your Appliances & Devices Gosund Smart Plugs (4 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Instead of investing in a ton of different smart products, you can grab this 4-pack of smart plugs. These plugs are great because they work with both Amazon and Google smart home assistants, and you can control all of your appliances and devices from them instead of investing in them separately. For example, you can plug in a lamp and turn it on with a voice command, or you can plug in a coffee pot, TV, or game console and control those with the sound of your voice as well. Anything goes with these plugs.

38 This Stainless Steel Shower Drain Catcher That Prevents Clogs LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See On amazon This shower drain catcher has saved reviewers tons of money in the long run. Instead of the larger holes that most standard drains have, this one features dozens of tiny elliptical holes to prevent clumps of hair from getting into your pipes and causing a potential clog. On top of that, it also has a silicone edge to block other particles from getting in, and it’s completely rustproof.

39 This Colorful Night Light That Goes In Your Toilet Chunace Toilet Night Light (16 Colors) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can choose from 16 different colors with this vibrant night light for your toilet. It hooks on the side of your toilet and features a motion sensor — so whenever you enter the room, the inside of your toilet will light up. You can set this light to your favorite of the color choices, or let it circulate through all of them each time it lights.

40 This Memory Foam Wedge Pillow That Has A Layer Of Cooling Gel Healthex Bed Wedge Cooling Gel Pillow Amazon $46 See On Amazon This wedge pillow is a must-have for your sleep routine. It has a layer of cooling gel on top, and the rest is constructed of high-density foam. The foam offers tons of support for your upper back while the gel allows you to sink in while keeping you cool at the same time. This wedge also comes with a super soft cover that’s removable, so you can toss it in the wash.

41 These Reusable Dishcloths That Are Odor Resistant Swedish Wholesale Odorless Dishcloths (10 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Over 20,000 reviewers swear by these eco-friendly dishcloths for everyday use. They’re made from a blend of cotton of sponge cellulose, which can absorb up to 20 times its weight in water. These cloths also have a slightly textured surface so you can scrub your dishes with them, and they’re even dishwasher safe and machine washable. Plus, when you’re ready to toss them, they’re biodegradable and friendly for the planet.

42 This Dust Pan & Broom Combo That Comes With An Extension Pole SANGFOR Dust Pan & Broom Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon There are a million reasons to love this dust pan and broom duo, including the extension pole included with the set. Just twist it onto the broom when you need a longer reach, and remove it when you’re through. The dust pan and the broom can both stand upright, making cleaning up a breeze, and you can snap the handles together for super simple storage. There are even “teeth” on the dust pan to clean off the broom’s bristles between uses.

43 These Shelf Liners That Keep Your Fridge Fresh Aiosscd Washable Refrigerator Liners (7 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Odor resistant and easy to clean, these refrigerator liners are an excellent way to spruce up your shelves. They come in a set of seven, and each one is made from textured, slightly porous material that absorbs odor while still allowing for room to breathe. And because these liners are absorbent, some reviewers note that their fruits and veggies seem to stay crisp for longer. Plus, they add a fun pop of color to the inside of your fridge.