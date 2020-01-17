41 Products On Amazon That Make Being At Home Way Better

Spending time at home is already pretty great — you can wear pajamas all day and save money by cooking and entertaining at home — but there are several comfort-enhancing home items on Amazon that will make your house even more inviting. Best of all, they don't have to cost a lot, and most of the items on this list are under $40.

Below, you'll find a range of products that will make your space more comfy, cozy, and organized than ever. Start with practical upgrades like a gel foam mat for the kitchen and an odor-minimizing set of towels. Then graduate to a cozy sherpa throw blanket, artificial plants that look real, or twinkly string lights for a touch of luxury and ambiance. Finally, get a little me time with hydrating face masks or soothing aromatherapy — and if you're doing it while wearing the comfiest pair of faux fur-lined suede slippers and a plush fleece robe? All the better.

Whether you're lounging at home solo or with family and friends, there's sure to be a few picks below that will make you like spending time at home more than ever. After all, these 42 items have already been vetted and loved by other Amazon shoppers.