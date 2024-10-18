Your Fall Tarot Reading For Money & Career

The autumnal equinox arrived on Sept. 22, so you’re in the thick of fall right now. While many people associate this season with the color-changing leaves and pumpkin-tinged energy of October and November, autumn actually spans through nearly the entire rest of the year, until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

If you’ve got financial goals to meet before the holidays hit or professional goals you’re hoping to conquer ahead of 2025, now’s the time to make some moves. I pulled a few tarot cards to offer some cosmic guidance in your career and your cash flow during the coming months. Read on for a money tarot reading for fall 2024.

Card 1: What do you need to know about money this season?

Whenever the Four Of Wands shows up, you know that something is happening that’s worth celebrating — and that’s great for your finances this fall. Something you’ve been working hard on should quite literally start paying off this season, providing you with a much greater sense of stability and a little more wiggle room to splurge on festive holiday fun.

While this isn’t a sign to throw caution to the wind, it is an important reminder to bask in the glory of your accomplishments and allow the people around you to partake in the good times, too. The people in your inner circle are proud of you, so enjoy the fruits of your labor with those who have supported you.

Card 2: How can you relieve some of your money anxieties this fall?

If you’re feeling anxious about your finances, the ever-traditional Hierophant wants you to reel in your spending and be a little more conservative with your cash. Any attempts at high-risk/high-reward shortcuts right now will likely only cause more stress. Instead, it may be best to take a more tried and true approach to your money woes this season.

Sticking to a good old-fashioned budget can go a long way when it comes to digging yourself out of a hole, and if you need to save up some extra cash ahead of the holidays, picking up a basic part-time gig for the season could be a better bet than trying to launch an innovative new side hustle. Similarly, if you want to make investments, opt for something secure and stable instead of taking a chance on something more volatile. There’s a time and place for thinking outside the box with your cash, but this autumn, playing it safe is most helpful for making your financial life run more smoothly.

Card 3: What changes will affect your career this fall?

The Queen Of Pentacles is self-assured, financially independent, and surrounded by a bounty of abundance — all of which bodes very well for any career changes that might come your way this fall. You may find that you’re suddenly feeling more comfortable and empowered in your work and that collaborating with others in a compassionate but authoritative way comes easily. These shifts may lead to taking on new projects or responsibilities that fit perfectly within your wheelhouse, allowing your confidence to shine and making a good impression on the people around you.

If you’re looking for a new job right now, the Queen Of Pentacles may indicate that you’ll soon find a fulfilling and financially stable opportunity. Pentacles is the suit associated with money and material matters and Queens are one of the most powerful leaders of each suit, so trust that whatever changes transpire in your career this fall, they’ll bring a greater sense of security and ease.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.