Move Over, Cottagecore: On TikTok, It’s Decorative Gourd Season

The palette is leaf-y and bold. The theme is nostalgic and with a hint of spooky. The vibe is immaculate. Head to Home Goods: TikTok says it’s time to break out your most basic fall decorations.
To participate, gather orange throw pillows and rusty red blankets. Swap out your summer beige for an autumnal brown. Empty out that glass display bowl of lemons and fill it with decorative gourds. Blow out your dainty floral candles and light up the pie-scented ones — yes, the ones that give you a migraine. Queue up some Death Cab for Cutie, or even better, Taylor Swift’s Folklore.
According to TikTok, the fall-core stage has now been set. Videos with these fall decoration ideas are everywhere on the For You Page, despite the fact that temperatures are still balmy. Already, videos tagged #FallTok2021 have over 5 million views. To celebrate the early start of the season, drape a cardigan with Gravity-blanket-weight around your shoulders, wrap your Malbec-painted nails around a seasonally appropriate mug, and sip your chai tea without the slightest bit of irony.
According to Google Trends, fall stans are not just on TikTok. Users across the internet have no moral problem courting fall before even breaking up with summer — people begin searching for fall decor ideas in the middle of July. By the first week of September, searches for fall decorations skyrocket accordingly. The collective desire to lean into the fall aesthetic and put energy into creating a festive space at home is likely inspired by the awareness that a lot of time will be spent there — so why not make it cute?
If you’re new to basic fall, or are looking for some fresh September vibes, be inspired by Gen Z’s take on autumnal hygge. Here are 11 TikTok inspired fall decorating ideas that will give your home some cozy spooky scary vibes.