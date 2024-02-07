New year, new you? If you haven’t been feeling this winter’s fresh energy, February’s new moon is your chance to reinvent yourself. Arriving on Feb. 9, 2024 at 5:59 p.m. ET (2:59 p.m. ET), la luna will meet the sun in visionary Aquarius, encouraging you to see the big picture when it comes to your goals for 2024 and beyond.

Naturally, new moons ring in new beginnings, but because of a tight square to changemaker Uranus (Aquarius’s ruling planet), astrologer Erin River Sunday says you should expect a ton of surprising twists and turns.

“Luckily, it’s also sextile the north node, meaning that whatever new and perhaps surprising events are occurring are meant to unfold for our ultimate destiny as a collective,” she says.

Take advantage of the air sign’s energy by following a few astrologer-approved dos and don’ts.

DO: Speak Your Mind

Aquarians are radical and unapologetic, and this lunation lends you some of their confidence. Speak up about what you believe in, whether that’s organizing change in the workplace or making the first move with your crush.

“This new moon is heavy in air energy and encourages us to think logically and communicate clearly,” Sunday says.

Plus, Mercury, which rules communication and ideas, will be square with Jupiter and Venus, making it all the more important to stand your ground and speak out when necessary.

DON’T: Forget To Listen

Because chatty Mercury squares off with Jupiter, “there might be a bit of ‘foot in mouth’ syndrome happening,” Sunday says. Approach conversations with thoughtful sensitivity. Hear people out; avoid cutting them off mid-sentence.

DO: Connect With Others

Since Aquarius is associated with the eleventh house of community, this new moon lights up your social life. Thanks to the Venus-Uranus trine, Sunday says your inner circle will provide support as you manifest your goals. This lunation is perfect for penciling in some quality time with your closest friends or family.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

DON’T: Isolate Yourself

Even though Aquarius is associated with community, it’s also the most distant air sign. During February’s new moon, try not to sink into solitude.

“Even if you’re an introvert, [this new moon] encourages connection,” Sunday says. Do yourself a favor by FaceTiming a long-distance friend or throwing a party.

DO: Embrace The Unknown

Change is inevitable under a new moon, but because of Aquarius’s ruling planet, these new beginnings may come as a shock. “Uranus is a central planet in this lunation, and it desires freedom and pushing the envelope,” Sunday says.

This planet is known to induce unexpected disruptions — think explosive arguments and abrupt endings. Don’t despair. These shifts create room for possibilities. “It’s important to be open to trying something new,” Sunday says.

DON’T: Be Stubborn

Don’t let Aquarians’ free-spirited essence fool you. As a fixed sign, when they have a point to make, they don’t waver. It’s good to stand your ground sometimes, but don’t stagnate. “Despite Aquarius energy knowing how to disrupt the status quo, there’s also the potential to get stuck in [your] ways,” Sunday says.

Remember, new information can shift your perspective, and ideas can always evolve.

DO: Make A Wish!

Aquarius is a rebel with a cause: a bright and hopeful future! This is the ideal time to think about the blessings you’d like to attract into your life.

“Because Aquarius is associated with The Star [card] in tarot, it’s a magical new moon to make a wish for the future,” Sunday says. Break out your journal and get to manifesting all of your biggest hopes for the year.

Source:

Erin River Sunday, astrologer