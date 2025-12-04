Even though holiday parties are supposed to be fun, there’s something inherently stressful about white elephants and other gift exchanges, especially when you have to buy for someone you don’t know very well, like a coworker or mutual friend. And let’s not even get started on the $30 budget.

If you want to host a get-together this holiday season, but don’t want to put anyone on the spot, a $5 gift exchange is the perfect choice. In a fun TikTok posted Dec. 1, creator @j4xxxxx showed off her version of a “Friendsmas small gift exchange,” and it immediately went viral, garnering over three million views.

A group of friends got together and, one by one, tossed items that cost $5 or less onto a table. Everyone got to grab one of each item, and then the next person dumped out their gift, and around the table it went.

The friends brought affordable items, but also ones that you can actually use every day. Think a pile of Tide To-Go pens, tiny antibacterial gels, a teeny Tiger Balm, packages of wet wipes, and an assortment of lip balms. At one point, someone dropped candy on the table, which was met with a chorus of screams — and it was honestly so relatable. Here’s why this style of gift exchange is perfect for this winter.

Are $5 Gift Exchanges More Fun?

Five-dollar gift exchanges are going viral right now, and for good reason. Not only do they make celebrating the season a little more affordable, but they’re also surprisingly fun.

On the app, @mmmwaffles1 posted her version, which featured a group of friends exchanging an array of girly items like small candles, pretty lip balms, mini hairbrushes, and Trader Joe’s bags, which one friend dumped triumphantly onto the table. The vibes? Immaculate.

Creator @maritzaa.garcia also got her $5 gift exchange idea out of the group chat. It looked more fun than any traditional white elephant, especially because everyone was giggling and scrambling to grab each gift, which included hand lotions and mini bottles of Tajin. If you’re not screaming with your friends this season, are you really living your best, jolliest life?

While $5 gift exchanges can include any type of item you want, there was something about the small gift exchange @j4xxxxx went to, and all of its practical items, that really stood out. Each friend brought something useful, like snacks, mini measuring tapes, and chopsticks, and one person even showed up with bars of Dove soap.

In her comments, someone said, “That’s actually a really good pile of stuff.” Another wrote, “Oh, y’all are adultssss. This is great,” while another said, “I think I love this more than expensive gifts. Small things people actually use or enjoy!”

Just like any gift exchange — think cookie swaps and white elephants — what you choose to bring can also show off your personality, as well as your knowledge of the group. At @j4xxxxx’s gift swap, one friend knew everyone would “ooo and ahh” over Tiger Balm, and sure enough, they did.

Another showed up with burgers from a fast food joint, while someone else gifted everyone their very own boot tray to put their shoes on this winter. Maybe the mom of the group?

In the comments, someone said, “The one who bought tiger balms cares for you guys on another level!!” Another, referring to the way everyone grabbed their items, said, “There’s something about the little scraggly hands all over the table that is so playful and fun and child-like.”

Your Guide To Small Gift Exchanges

To plan your own small gift exchange this year, gather a group of friends, family, or even coworkers, and let everyone know they have a strict budget of no more than $5 per item (sure, you can up it to $10 if you want). The idea is to get creative and see what you can find for only a couple of bucks. To shop successfully, tell people to hit up dollar stores so they can get one item for every person attending the party.

If you want to go the useful route, think small items you’d keep in a purse, toiletries everyone always needs, or mini luxuries like a new lip balm or hand lotion. For the fun route, think bag charms, mini mascaras, candles, or cookie cutters. To ensure an interesting mix, don’t give anyone a prompt. Just let them show up with their own interpretation of a “small gift.”

With the logistics out of the way, you can organize the IRL event. At the @j4xxxxx party, everyone gathered around a big table. Some friends dumped their items out of a bag and let everyone grab at them for a chaotic, free-for-all vibe. Others asked everyone to close their eyes while they set out their surprises, which seemed to be the best route for heavier items.

The goal is to keep things casual and affordable, so no need to make food or drinks if you don’t want to. Encourage people to show up in comfy clothes, a favorite snack, and with their gifts in a trash bag or reusable shopping bag — no gift wrap, ribbons, or bows required.

To send everyone home with their spoils, pick up some reusable shopping bags at the dollar store so it’s easy for them to carry their items home. Here’s hoping everyone leaves with a goody bag packed full of fun items they’ll actually use, and some festive memories, too.