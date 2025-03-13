In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask women athletes about their pregame rituals. What do they wear for the infamous tunnel walk? How do they get in the zone? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, LSU basketball player Flau’jae Johnson talks about her favorite singer, journaling, and the only Powerade color she’ll drink.

Flau’jae Johnson, the superstar guard for the Louisiana State University (LSU) women’s basketball team, likes to stay busy. When she isn’t playing in a tournament or traveling with teammates — aka the Tigers — she’s sharing new music on TikTok for her 1.6 million followers and on YouTube where you can hear songs like “Came Out A Beast” featuring Lil’ Wayne.

To get in the right frame of mind before a big game, the 21-year-old focuses on shutting out the noise. “I’ll sit on the sidelines and try to make the arena go silent in my head,” she tells Bustle. “Sometimes I forget that I’m in the arena. I’ll be so locked in.”

As a junior in college, Johnson will soon be WNBA draft eligible, but says she’s already so proud of her career so far, pointing to her team’s national championship win in the 2022-2023 season. Titles aside, she’s noticed how basketball has helped her as a person. “Sports are so important,” she says. “I've grown so much from my freshman year to this year in my character.”

She’s also had opportunities to partner with major brands, like her recent work with Invisalign. “I had braces when I was young. My mom worked hard and got them for me, but then I didn't wear my retainer,” she says. Now that her teeth have moved, she says the easiest way to fix them — especially while on the road or in the studio — is with the brand’s removable aligners.

As we chat teeth, tournaments, and travel, Johnson receives a call from her mom, Kia Brooks. “My mom’s my biggest fan,” she says while quickly checking her phone. Brooks is the first person she calls after a win or a loss. “If I have a bad game, I’ll call her because she’ll hype me up.”

Below, Johnson shares her go-to pregame rituals, including what she listens to and the grounding meditation she learned from her grandma.

What do you do before a game to get in the zone?

I always have to shower. It gets me in a new state of mind. I also do my hair and make sure it’s laid to the side, and then I keep my headphones in and sort of rock out in my own world.

What music are you playing?

If I’m not listening to myself, I like to play Adele. She calms me down and turns me up at the same time.

What do you like to eat or drink for energy?

I try not to eat before a game because I’ll be running so much, but I do drink Powerade. I have to have a yellow one. Then after a game, I’ll do a green juice with pineapple, green apple, cucumber, spinach, kale, ginger, and lemon to help with recovery.

Do you like to get dressed up or stay comfy when traveling to games?

I go for comfort. We have to wear the same thing as a team, so it’s usually hoodies and joggers, like plain LSU gear. But when I get to the WNBA, I’m going to dress fly but comfortable for sure.

Do you ever meditate before a game?

Yes, I got my meditation habits from my grandmother. She would meditate every morning and I was always like, “Grandma, I can’t do it.” I would fall asleep. But as I’ve gotten older I started realizing that I can silence my brain and feel calmer in chaotic situations. I really do visualize plays. I see myself doing great things, making layups, making shots.

Do you have any go-to makeup or skin care you love?

Since we’re on TV, I like to get dolled up. I’ll do mascara, lip gloss, put a little lipliner on, and foundation. I don’t do a lot of makeup, but I do one little pat down, then setting spray. If you look good, you feel good, you play good. I’m a firm believer in that. For me, going down on the court is like a performance, so you have to look right.

Any favorite brands?

I use the NYX setting spray and MAC foundation.

How do you stay focused during a game?

I tell myself to use my nerves for good. You can either psych yourself out or use the nerves to create energy.

