For The Random People On Your List, Here Are 50 Clever Little Gifts Under $20 They'll Love

Shopping for others can be tricky, especially when you’re trying to find stuff for the random people on your list. You know — the people you don’t really know on a personal level, but still have to buy gifts for. Your boss is a total enigma, the friends you haven’t seen in years are now complete mysteries, and you have zero clue what to buy for that distant aunt who only shows up for the holidays once every few years. Luckily, there are tons of clever little gifts on Amazon that even the pickiest people will love.

For your boss, there’s a set of little succulent pots that are seriously cute. And if your boss isn’t into plants? Not a problem — there’s still an ergonomic mouse pad that comes in a ton of fun prints and colors. As for your childhood friends? I’ve made sure to include a variety of helpful gadgets, like a heated coaster that’ll keep their coffee warm all morning long. There’s also a fashionable lunch tote that’ll have them actually wanting to pack lunch — and I’m sure that distant aunt can definitely get behind a stylish pair of earrings.

So what are you waiting for? All the clever gifts you’ll find below are $20 or less — might as well go ahead and stock up on gifts for more than a few people while you’re here.

1 This Tub That Whips Cleanser Into Luxurious Foam NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whipping up your cleansers into a rich foam is an easy way to help them last longer, so why not grab this tub? A few pumps on the handle are all it takes to lather up your cleanser, and you only need a pea-sized amount to fill the entire tub with foam.

2 A Tea Mug With An Infuser Built Into The Lid DOWAN Tea Cup with Infuser and Lid Amazon $16 See On Amazon With an infuser built into the lid, you can easily use this mug to brew a fresh batch of tea regardless of where you are. The mug is made from thick ceramic, whereas the infuser is made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and the extra-fine holes keep loose leaves from leaking into your tea.

3 The Frameless Mirror With A Modern Touch DaizySight Decorative Tabletop Mirror Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your bathroom is a little dark for your tastes, you can place this mirror on your sinktop to help bounce light around to brighten things up. The frameless design gives it a modern touch — and the base is even made from real wood, not plastic. Choose from two shapes: cloud or mango.

4 These Makeup Brushes That Come In Bright Colors Docolor Makeup Brushes (10 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Neon green, peach, purple — these makeup brushes are a must-have if you’re into bright colors. Each one features soft, densely-packed bristles that glide across your skin, making them great for everything from blending contour to dabbing eye shadow. One reviewer even wrote that “the bristles are super soft, the color is immaculate, and the handles are super sturdy.”

5 These Reusable Grocery Bags That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds Each BeeGreen Reusable Shopping Bags Amazon $19 See On Amazon Ever have a plastic bag rip while you’re hauling groceries? That won’t be a problem with these reusable bags. They’re made from sturdy polyester that can support up to 50 pounds, and you can even toss them into the wash if and when they get dirty. Use them for shopping, picnics, or even to pack snacks for long car rides.

6 This Ring Light That Helps Illuminate Photos Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sometimes, it’s tough to find good lighting for photos. Why not illuminate your pictures using this ring light? The clip is padded so that it shouldn’t leave any accidental scratches on your phone, and the brightness is also adjustable up to three levels. Plus, the battery is even rechargeable.

7 A Sugar Spoon Shaped Like A Cute Little Loch Ness Monster OTOTO Nessie Spoon Amazon $12 See On Amazon The Loch Ness monster might be scary, but this cute little Nessie sugar spoon is an adorable addition to any kitchen. It’s made from food-grade stainless steel that won’t rust over time — and it’s the perfect size for adding sugar to your coffee or tea.

8 The AirPods Case Cover That Comes In Dozens Of Colors R-fun AirPods Case Cover with Rosegold Keychain Amazon $10 See On Amazon Avocado, royal blue, rose pink — with dozens of colors to choose from, you’re almost guaranteed to find this AirPods case cover in a shade that suits your tastes. Each order includes a carabiner clip so that you can attach your AirPods to your bag, making it easier to keep track of where they are. Plus, the high-quality elastomer material helps absorb shock when dropped.

9 A Set Of Little Pots That Are Perfect For Succulents ZOUTOG Succulent Pots (6 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for ways to add little pops of green throughout your home? Search no further than these little pots. They’re perfect for succulents, or any other small plants you’d like to keep. And with a drainage hole on the bottom, there’s no need to worry about accidentally over-watering your plants.

10 This Hydrating Cream Made With Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream Amazon $19 See On Amazon If your complexion leans towards the drier side, this cream can help lock in moisture without leaving you feeling greasy. It’s made with hyaluronic acid and squalane, both of which help soften skin — and the formula is even cruelty-free as well as vegan.

11 A Miniature Waffle Maker That’s Shockingly Versatile Nostalgia MWF5AQ MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’re not limited to solely waffles when you’re cooking with this miniature waffle maker — it’s so versatile that you can also make French toast, grilled cheese, quesadillas, and even brownies. The non-stick heating plates won’t latch onto your food while it cooks, and the handle stays cool so that you can safely open it without burning yourself.

12 The Reusable Baggie Made From Tough Silicone Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon I was always forgetting to buy plastic food baggies at the store — that’s why I made the switch to reusable bags, like this one. It’s made from tough, leakproof silicone that shouldn’t crack if you put it into the freezer. Plus, it’s even heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

13 A Heated Coaster That’ll Help Your Coffee Stay Warm Home-X Mug Warmer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Coffee always going cold before you’re able to finish it? Keep your mug on top of this heated coaster, and you’ll be able to sip as slowly as you like. The extra-long power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets at the office, while the durable plastic body keeps your mug sturdy.

14 These Oven Mitts Made From 100% Cotton Maison d' Hermine Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for oven mitts that are functional and fashionable, search no further than these gorgeously printed ones. With more than 65 options to choose from, you’re sure to find a pair that suits your style — and they’re even made from 100% cotton. “The pattern is absolutely beautiful, the quality seems great, and I liked them enough to buy a second set as a gift,” wrote one reviewer.

15 A Cuticle Oil Formulated With Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E CND Nail & Cuticle SolarOil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Dry, cracked cuticles are no match for this cuticle oil. Jojoba oil and vitamin E work to penetrate deep into skin, delivering a nourishing dose of hydration to help refresh your cuticles as well as your nails. Plus, it’s also suitable for daily use — and it can even help strengthen brittle nails.

16 The Portable Charger That Takes Up Very Little Space Anker Portable Charger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Phone always running out of battery? Keep this portable charger with you. Not only does it take up hardly any space in your bag, but it’s also able to charge an iPhone 12 more than two times. And unlike some chargers, this one automatically adjusts to your phone’s optimal charging speed so that it powers up quickly.

17 A Rose Gold Corkscrew That Comes In Gorgeous Finishes JXS Bottle Opener Amazon $9 See On Amazon With its ergonomically designed handle and gorgeous rose gold finish, this corkscrew is a surefire upgrade to the clunky one you’ve likely got kicking around in a kitchen drawer. And if you aren’t into rose gold? You can also grab it in black, gold, or multicolor.

18 This Mouse Pad That Adds A Pop Of Color To Dull Desktops Dooke Ergonomic Mouse Pad Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tropical leaves, gold-streaked white marble, galaxy blue — this mouse pad comes in a variety of fun prints that add a splash of color to dull workstations. The non-slip back keeps it from shifting out of place while you work, and there’s even a built-in wrist pad to help prevent fatigue.

19 A Fruit Bowl Made From Sleek Stainless Steel VonShef Gold Geo Fruit Bowl Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this bowl to create a visually stunning table centerpiece, or simply use it to hold fruit — it’s so versatile that you can easily do both. The stainless steel frame is also rust-resistant, and one reviewer even wrote that “the wire is very thick and impossible to bend.”

20 The Mixing Bowl Set That’s Perfect For Making Face Masks Plazuria Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon You don’t have to clog up your bristle brushes with mud and sugar; simply use the silicone brushes that come with this set when you want to make your own face masks. You also get one mixing bowl, a scraper, as well as a regular bristle brush for application. Plus, the silicone brushes easily rinse off once you’re done mixing.

21 These Candle Holders Made From Stylish Wood Homefortable Wood Candle Holders Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add a few tea lights to these candle holders; the beechwood frame gives them a stylish touch that looks good no matter where you put them. They’re great for setting a romantic mood, or even just for taking an extra-indulgent bath. And since the wood is unfinished, you can even paint them whatever color you like.

22 A Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In The Shower Kunodi Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this Bluetooth speaker waterproof, but the rechargeable battery also lets you jam out for up to eight hours before it needs to be plugged in again. Each order also includes a tough carabiner clip so that you can attach it to your backpack — and many reviewers raved about the “good sound.”

23 The Face Mask That’s Loaded With Vitamin C & Tumeric ANAIRUI Turmeric Vitamin C Face Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon This clay mask can be used to help brighten and refresh your skin. The turmeric and vitamin C work to leave your complexion glowing, while clay helps absorb unwanted oil while shrinking the appearance of your pores. It’s hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and suitable for most skin types.

24 A Lunch Tote Made From High-Quality Oxford Cloth BALORAY Insulated Lunch Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon Looking for an adult lunch box? This one looks more like a stylish tote than it does a lunch box — and it’s even made from high-quality Oxford cloth. The insulated walls help keep your meal at its ideal temperature, and they’re even waterproof to help keep the exterior clear from any spills.

25 These String Lights That’ll Look So Good On Your Patio Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon I have these string lights woven through lattice on my balcony, but I’ve also used them to create a gorgeous accent wall in my old bedroom. And if you need a little more than 25 feet of lights? You can safely connect up to three strands together — a must-have if you’re looking for chic patio lighting.

26 A Small Apothecary Jar To Help Keep Your Vanity Neat mDesign Apothecary Jars Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don’t let your vanity become a mess of cotton swabs and hair bands — keep all those little items inside of these apothecary jars. They’re cheap enough that you can order multiple sets without putting a dent into your budget, and each one is also made from glass rather than plastic.

27 The Twisted Hoop Earrings You Can Wear With Nearly Any Outfit PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Twisted Rope Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Consider these earrings a perfect match to basically any outfit; they’re casual enough for every day, yet still so stylish that you can easily wear them to your next party. Plus, they’re even plated with real 14-karat gold and available in three shades: yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold.

28 A Whiteboard That’s Perfect For Jotting Down Notes Quartet Glass Whiteboard Desktop Easel Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don’t have to waste paper writing down quick notes — just scribble them down on this small whiteboard. The built-in stand holds it up like an easel, and there’s even a clip at the top where you can secure documents. It currently has over 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon — and one customer wrote, “Much easier to clean than the other whiteboard surfaces.”

29 This Electric Whisk That Gets Milk Frothy Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use this electric whisk to froth up some milk, and you’ll instantly have an oh-so indulgent cup of morning coffee. The motor runs at an ultra-silent level so that you can use it at work without disturbing others — and it’s also powerful enough to beat egg whites into stiff peaks.

30 A Cookbook Filled With Hangover-Friendly Recipes The Hungover Cookbook Amazon $7 See On Amazon There’s a certain type of meal I’m always in the mood for when I’m hungover — and this cookbook can help you figure out how to make exactly what you’re craving. “So far I've tried 5 or 6 recipes from this book and they're great,” raved one happy reviewer. “Definitely not just for when you're hungover!”

31 The Palm Reader Hand That Holds Jewelry For You Kikkerland JK17 Palm Reader Jewelry Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon Need somewhere to keep your necklaces and bracelets? Look no further than this chic palm reader jewelry stand. The narrow base makes it easy to fit onto cramped vanities, while the printed palm reader map gives it a unique touch — all for less than $17.

32 These Cheese Knives Made From Stainless Steel Casafield Cheese Knives (12 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only are these cheese knives made from stainless steel, but the handles are also make from sleek, eco-friendly bamboo — not plastic. They’re perfect for impressing friends when they come over for drinks, or even just turning a casual evening at home into a personal happy hour.

33 A 12-Pack Of Hair Clips That Come In So Many Colors CENTSTAR Large Hair Claw Clips (12 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Finding a good set of clips that actually hold your hair in place is sometimes tough — that’s why I’m happy to have found these ones. Thousands of reviewers wrote about how they’re strong enough to hold thick hair in place, and one pack comes with 12 clips of different colors so you can have one to match each and every outfit.

34 This Pitcher That’s Made From Thick Glass Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes it’s the small details that make your home look nice — like this glass pitcher. Not only is it a total upgrade from plastic ones, but the built-in pour spout also helps prevent drips and spills. Plus, it’s sized to fit into most refrigerator doors.

35 These Hand-Carved Dip Bowls Made From Acacia Wood Gift Essentials Acacia Wooden Bowls (Set of 4) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Need some wooden dip bowls to go with your cheese board? These ones are hand-carved from natural acacia wood — and if you aren’t into dip, they also work great with nuts, salsa, chips, or for putting some potpourri on display.

36 A Vacuum Pump That Helps Keep Wine Fresh Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump & Stoppers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Designed to work with any standard-sized bottle, this vacuum pump can help keep your opened wine fresh for up to 10 days. Each order comes with one stopper included — though if you typically have more than one bottle going at a time, they’re also available in a pack of eight if you’re willing to pay a little extra.

37 This Reading Light That’s Completely Hands-Free Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Always straining your eyes to read at night? Allow this neck light to brighten things up. The flexible arms can be pointed in any direction, and the brightness is adjustable up to six levels — just in case your surroundings aren’t that dark. Choose form three colors: grey, blue, or pink.

38 These Eco-Friendly Utensils You Can Take With You Bamboo Utensils Cutlery Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on plastic forks and knives, why not save a few dollars with this reusable set of travel utensils? Each piece is made from eco-friendly bamboo, and they all roll up into a convenient bundle to keep them clean when packing lunches.

39 These Flameless Tea Light Candles That’ll Never Burn Down Homemory Flameless Tealight Candles Amazon $13 See On Amazon With LED bulbs that flicker just like real flames, these flameless tea lights will never burn down — and they’re so energy-efficient that they should last for more than 100 hours before the batteries need to be changed. Plus, this set comes with batteries included.

40 This Macrame Organizer For All Your Mail Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging Pouch Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hang this macrame organizer next to your front door, and you’ll always have a convenient spot to place mail before it goes missing. It’s made from a combination of high-quality cotton, as well as real wood — and each order includes a hook to help you hang it up.

41 A Trivet That Doubles As Fun Decor Spectrum Diversified Eat Trivet Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only will this trivet help keep your countertops protected from scorch marks — but if you hang it up, you can also use it as a piece of fun kitchen decor. The best part? It’s made from tough steel with rubber feet that shouldn’t scratch tables.

42 These Cotton Rounds You Can Use Over & Over Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon I made the switch to these reusable cotton rounds, and I’m never, ever going back. They’re perfect for removing makeup as well as applying liquid exfoliators, and each order also includes a drawstring bag so that they’re easy to keep together in the wash.

43 A Garlic Crusher Shaped Like Dracula OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to be into vampires to appreciate this garlic-crushing Dracula — you only need a sense of humor. It’s an easy way to keep your fingers safe from cuts when chopping up cloves, and many reviewers wrote about how it “works great.”

44 The Napkin Rings With A Little Extra Style DII Decorative Napkin Rings (6 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Gold stars, beaded starbursts, rustic pumpkins — these napkin rings come in so many different designs that you’ll want to grab one for every occasion. Or, if you’re simply feeling bougie, there’s even a faux gemstone design that’s perfect for fancy weeknight dinners.

45 These Cable Clips That Help Tidy Up Messy Desks INCHOR Cable Clips (2 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your desk is a mess of wires and cables, you’ll definitely want to check out these clips. Each order includes 3M adhesive so that you can stick them wherever you like, and the slots are large enough for nearly any type of cable. Choose from three colors: white, black, or multicolored.

46 A Bedside Organizer With Space For All The Essentials Zafit 6 Pockets Bedside Caddy Amazon $15 See On Amazon With six pockets that are large enough for tablets, remotes, or even magazines, this bedside organizer is a must-have — especially if you don’t have room for a nightstand. Plus, installation is as easy as sliding the flap underneath your mattress.

47 This Cocktail Shaker Set Made From Stainless Steel Cresimo Cocktail Shaker Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon You only need a shaker, spoon, and measuring jigger to make most cocktails — and those are exactly the bartending tools that come included in this set. All three pieces are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the shaker tin even has a strainer built into the lid.

48 These Headbands Made From Fuzzy Microfiber Fleece 3otters Spa Headband (8 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Slip one of these headbands on after you’ve stepped out of the shower — it’ll help absorb water from your hair so that you don’t have to spend as much time underneath a dryer. “They are super soft, come in adorable prints and instantly make you feel girly and fabulous,” wrote one reviewer. “I even had to order more because my daughters started stealing them from me!”

49 A French Press That Doesn’t Need Wasteful Filters Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this French press is a must-have if you love a good mug of indulgent coffee. The reusable stainless steel filter means there’s no disposable paper one required — and both the base and handle are BPA-free.