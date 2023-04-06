Here’s Why Those Frank Green Water Bottles Are Going Viral On TikTok

Everyone knows having a cute water bottle is the key to staying hydrated and this TikTok water bottle obsession is no exception. If you’ve been seeing the eye-catching Frank Green water bottles circulating around your FYP, you might be wondering what the hype is all about, and if it’s worth hopping on the viral trend. Here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about the Frank Green water bottle going viral on TikTok, so you can choose your next emotional support water bottle wisely.

IYDK, Frank Green is an Australian reusable homewares company that’s all about sustainability and creating “lifestyle solutions that are built to last and great for the planet,” per the website. The brand makes an assortment of plastic-free products, such as food containers, French presses, and reusable cups, but the product the company is probably most well-known for are its water bottles. Aside from the Original Reusable Bottle design, most Frank Green water bottles come with a straw lid, a stainless steel exterior, and a silicone strap for easy transportation. They’re also made to be spill-proof and to keep your drinks hot or cold like a thermos, and the sizes range from Regular (20 ounces) to Extra Large (68 ounces). You can expect to snag one for between $34.95 and $69.95, depending on the size and style.

It’s unclear when the water bottles started going viral on TikTok, but considering the hashtag #FrankGreen has over 290 million views, it looks like the trendy containers aren’t going anywhere.

It’s no surprise that the water bottle brand blew up on the social media platform. Not only do the bottles come in all sorts of pretty pastels and cool chrome colors but let’s not forget that TikTok is kind of the reason why Hydro Flasks had their moment in 2019/2020.

Frank Green also offers an occasional Lucky Bag mystery box promo that allows customers to place an order without knowing what they’re going to get, which has TikTok written all over it. No one can resist an unboxing video, after all.

Despite the buzziness surrounding the bottles, it looks like there are some downsides to having a Frank Green water bottle as well. TikTok user @brookerogers__ pointed out that the straw lids on Hydro Flasks come with a feature that allows you to move the straw up and down without ever actually touching it, while Frank Green bottles force you to touch the opening of your straw every time you want to use it. It’s a good observation, TBH.

User @ava_oetting2 even posted a plea to the company to change the lids altogether.

Plus, depending on the size you choose, your water bottle may not fit in your car cup holders, which means you’ll have to DIY a custom cup holder like @moltok1235. Meanwhile, @jopllgrno has some qualms about how hard it is to keep the straw lid clean.

That being said, it looks like the reviews skew more positive than negative. TikTok user @soph.maryrose deemed the water bottle company a brand that’s worth the money, while @henricksorem called the Mint Gelato colorway the “best water bottle” the creator has ever bought. Ultimately, though, deciding if the Frank Green water bottle craze is worth buying into all comes down to whether you’re OK with touching the straw every time you want to take a sip — or if you’re willing to drop nearly $70 on a water bottle.