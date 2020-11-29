49 Freaking Genius Things That Seriously Upgrade A Home

Laying low is totally enjoyable when you can turn your living space into a castle with these freaking genius things that seriously upgrade a home. Whether it's creating a bed so cloud-like that you'll spend all day looking forward to sinking into it, or turning your bathroom into a spa-grade oasis that'll soothe your senses, this list has a little something for every part of your home.

Because I'm ready for the mother of all naps, I want to draw your attention to this extra-cushiony mattress pad that'll give your bed that aforementioned cloud-like quality, as well as this set of soft sheets that's earned more than 164,000 reviews(!) and an overall 4.5-star rating — perfect for getting your recommended eight hours in the most comfortable way possible.

Besides the bedroom, there's plenty of other gold on this list, like this handheld milk frother that gives you barista-worthy cappuccinos at home, so you can your day get started on the right foot, or these under-cabinet lights that make your kitchen or bookshelves look top-tier. This list is chock full of other clever products that'll upgrade your home in small or big ways, and (the best part) they're incredibly affordable. So for more ways to turn your home into your castle, read on.

1 The Mattress Pad That Makes Your Bed An Oasis Of Rest Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Amazon $40 See On Amazon Fluffy and breathable, this mattress pad features a quilted design to keep the filling in place and bolster you through a comfortable, cozy night's sleep. Made from 100% hypoallergenic cotton, it's machine-washable for easy upkeep. One reviewer wrote, "This topper is like lying on a bed of marshmallows. Not too soft but so comfortable I just don't want to get out of bed." Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

2 A Lumbar Support Pillow That Aligns Your Spine While You Sleep ComfiLife Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a little extra comfort while you snooze, check out this lumbar support pillow. The low-profile pillow can be placed under your lower back to provide spinal alignment, but you can also place it under your knees or ankles — simply choose what's most comfortable for you. It's made from high-density memory foam and has a removable and washable cover.

3 This Backlight That'll Enhance Your TV Viewing Govee TV Backlight Amazon $14 See On Amazon For reduced eyestrain (and some fun atmosphere), add this TV backlight to your entertainment setup. It installs easily with the included adhesive and clips, and features six brightness levels and multiple color options. Plus, you can adjust everything with the remote control.

4 This Humidifier That Doubles As A Night Light Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Designed to provide up to 16 hours of whisper-quiet operation, this humidifier is just what you need to keep your indoor air moisturized. Boasting a cool modern shape that'll look good in any décor, it also features an optional night light that gives off a peaceful glow, so you can see your way through the dark.

5 The Standing Mat That Cushions Your Feet ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made from high-density foam, this floor mat helps prevent foot, joint, and back fatigue while using a standing desk or while cooking or washing the dishes. It features a non-slip backing, so it won't budge while you're working, and it comes in two sizes and five color options.

6 This Bath Pillow That Guarantees A Luxurious Soak KANDOONA Luxury Bathtub Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon Turn your bathtub into a spa-like retreat with this bathtub pillow that's crafted from breathable air-mesh foam to cradle your head and shoulders in comfort. It adheres to the side of the tub with six suction cups, so it won't slide around while you're relaxing, and the extended back support cushions your spine.

7 An Essential Oil Kit That Makes Your Home Feel Like A Spa ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon When you're spending a lot of time indoors, it's a good idea to make your environment as pleasant, calm, or energizing as possible (depending on the circumstance), and that's where this essential oil diffuser set comes in. The set comes with a sleek faux woodgrain diffuser, along with six popular essential oils: peppermint, tea tree, lavender, lemongrass, eucalyptus, and sweet orange.

8 The Lights That Make Any Room Look Like A Fairyland Sanniu LED String Lights Amazon $7 See On Amazon These festive LED string lights will make any room look soothing and special. The 16-foot string features 50 warm fairy lights, and since it's made from flexible copper wire, you can wrap it around just about anything. They're battery-powered to make decorating easy.

9 These Stove Gap Covers That Will Make Your Kitchen So Much Tidier Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These gap covers go between your stove and your countertop to prevent crumbs and spills from falling into that narrow space that's nearly impossible to clean. Available in two sizes and three colors, they're made from easy-to-clean silicone and can be trimmed to fit.

10 The Outdoor Solar Lights That Brighten Any Landscape SUNNEST Outdoor Solar Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Install these solar lights around your house to brighten up a pathway or highlight any landscaping design features. The spikes make them easy to stick in the grass, and since they're powered by the sun, they won't add any extra expense to your energy bill.

11 These Vanity Lights That Level Up The Glam LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Easy to install with adhesive backing, these LED lights illuminate any mirror, and make getting ready for the day feel like a red-carpet affair. They operate on a dimmer, so you can adjust the brightness, and they adapt easily to fit any shape of mirror.

12 This Wedge Pillow That Helps Prevent Heartburn & Congestion Bekweim Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you deal with heartburn or congestion at night, this wedge pillow will be a tremendous asset. It elevates your head to prevent those aforementioned annoyances, so you can get a restful night's sleep. Made with a layer of cooling gel memory foam, it can also be placed under your legs to bolster your knees.

13 A Sound Machine That'll Gently Lull You To Sleep Douni Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $32 See On Amazon Set the mood for sleeping with this sound machine that features 24 soothing sounds, like ocean waves, crickets, and campfire, along with traditional white noise options. It can be set on a 30-, 60-, or 90-minute timer, and the compact size means it will take up minimal space on your nightstand.

14 These Under-Cabinet Lights That Make Your Space Look High-End RXWLKJ LED Under-Cabinet Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon These under-cabinet lights can be placed under your kitchen cabinets, bookshelves, or in your closet, and they're an easy way to make your space look luxe. They install easily with self-adhesive and feature an optional motion sensor setting.

15 The Night Light With 8 Color-Changing Options GE Color-Changing LED Night Light Amazon $6 See On Amazon This night light lets you toggle between soft white or one of eight soothing colors, like lavender, blue, or orange. You can even set the light on "cycle" mode to rotate through them all. Even better, the light automatically turns on at dusk and turns off again at dawn.

16 This Power Strip That Plugs Directly Into The Wall POWRUI Power Strip Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn two outlets into six with this surge protector that also features two USB ports for fast, smart charging. This gadget also protects your expensive electronics and devices from energy surges, so you can have peace of mind while everything's plugged in. Last but not least, there's a built-in night light to guide your way in the dark.

17 The Pillowcases That Protect Your Hair & Skin While You Sleep Bedsure Black Silk Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Guard your skin from pillow creases and your hair from breakage with these satin pillowcases. The smooth texture won't catch on skin and hair the way cotton does, so you can wake up feeling like Sleeping Beauty. With a simple envelope closure, they're available in three sizes and nearly two dozen colors.

18 This Under-Bed Light That's Motion-Activated Vansky Motion-Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon This motion-sensor under-bed light offers gentle illumination that turns on the second you roll out of bed to wander to the kitchen for a midnight snack. The LED lights install easily with the included adhesive, and you can adjust the light to turn off automatically from anywhere between 30 seconds to 10 minutes after inactivity.

19 This Luxe Shower Head That Turns Your Bathroom Into A Spa DreamSpa Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $35 See On Amazon Install this dual rainfall shower head, and you won't mind waiting around for the hair conditioner to sink in. With an attractive chrome finish, this setup features a seven-function handheld shower head in addition to a rainfall-style shower head for the ultimate in spa-like bathing.

20 The Portable Speaker That Goes Wherever You Go VicTsing SoundHot C6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $22 See On Amazon Attach this portable Bluetooth speaker to your backpack or purse, and take it with you on beach or camping trips, so you can listen to the music or podcast of your choice. Even better, it's totally water-resistant and is equipped with a powerful suction cup, so you can use it in the shower, too.

21 A Spinning Organizer To Get All Your Makeup In Order alcora life Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon With seven height-adjustable shelves and a 360-degree rotating base, this makeup organizer is an easy way to get all your cosmetics and skin care products organized. It easily wipes clean (in case you get any lipstick smudged on it) and there's even a space to hold your brushes upright (no more crushed bristles).

22 The Eco-Friendly Solution For Apartment-Dwelling Pet Lovers Bark Potty Disposable Pad Amazon $38 See On Amazon Made with eco-friendly materials like cardboard and all-natural tree bark, this pet potty is an all-natural alternative to pee pads for apartment-dwelling pet lovers, dog owners with unpredictable work schedules, or anyone else who needs an indoor relief station for their dog. It even controls odor, and reviewers write that it's "easy to use" and an "absolute dream."

23 These Smart Bulbs That Will Change The Way You Light Your Home LUMIMAN Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Tweak your lighting from your smartphone or by using voice control with these smart bulbs. These Google Home- and Alexa-compatible bulbs allow you to set schedules or toggle through tons of vibrant colors. You can even control the bulbs with the smartphone app when you're away from home, so that your home is lit up when you return.

24 The Faux Pearl Curtain Tiebacks That Add An Instant Touch Of Glamor PINOWU Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These curtain tiebacks are a simple and truly inexpensive way to add a pop of detail to any room of your home. The faux pearl connecters feature built-in magnets, making it incredibly easy to gather the fabric together. They're available in four colors: gray, gold, aqua, and pink.

25 This Shower Mat That Makes It Easy To Scrub & Massage Your Feet LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Massager Scrubber Amazon $14 See On Amazon With hundreds of massaging bristles, this foot scrubber is the perfect complement to your shower, giving you a two-in-one cleansing and relaxation treatment. It adheres to the bottom of your tub with suction cups, so it won't slip around while in use, and the silicone material is resistant to mold and bacterial growth.

26 The Milk Frother For Making Barista-Worthy Coffee Drinks At Home PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon Save on your monthly coffee bill with this milk frother that creates perfect foam for at-home cappuccinos and lattes. The handheld, cordless design and stainless steel whisk deliver creamy hot milk in just seconds, and you can use it for milkshakes and cocktails too.

27 These Decorative Mirrors That Can Be Hung In Any Pattern Elements Round Mirrors (7-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This set of seven mirrors can add an instant design element to any room — bedroom, bathroom, living room, dining room. Each mirror features a small hook on its reverse for easy hanging, and they can be placed in any configuration you like.

28 These Flameless Candles That Safely Set The Mood OSHINE Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Everyone loves the look of candlelight, but if you're nervous about an open flame, these flameless candles are a great solution. Crafted from real wax, the battery-operated candles are ultra-realistic and can be turned on or off and set on a schedule with the included remote control.

29 This Kit That Will Make Your Wooden Furniture Look As Good As New Katzco Furniture Repair Kit (17-Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bring your beloved wooden furniture back to like-new status with this kit that includes crayons and markers that conceal scratches, scuffs, and discoloration. The kit includes options for a variety of woods, and it's safe to use on all types of furniture.

30 This Lamp With A Built-In USB Charging Port Seealle USB Table Lamp Amazon $25 See On Amazon You'll never have to get out of bed to search for your phone charger again, thanks to this lamp with a convenient USB port built into the base. It's a great way to clean up nightstand clutter, and the minimalist design adds a touch of modern style to your space. Use it on your desk, too.

31 The Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That Instantly Changes Any Room HaokHome Modern Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Available in three different colors — navy, green, and black — this wallpaper features an easy peel-and-stick application that makes hanging it a breeze. Use it to create an accent wall or for a fun all-over pattern in your bathroom or powder room.

32 These Throw Pillows That Let You Swap Out Covers Easily Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Inserts (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These throw pillows come without covers, so you can customize your look with the covers of your choice (these velvet options are a fan-favorite pick), making it easy to change up the look of any room anytime you like. Use them on the couch or on your bed.

33 These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Appliances From Anywhere Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Plug these smart plugs into your outlets, and you can control lamps, kitchen appliances, or other electronics from a smartphone app. Turn on lights or set lighting schedules from anywhere in the world, or turn on the TV to make it seem like someone's home.

34 This Uniquely-Shaped Pillow That Relieves Neck And Shoulder Pain Cosium Cervical Pillow Amazon $60 See On Amazon With its unique butterfly shape and memory foam construction, this cervical pillow is structured to keep your head in a stable position, even if you're a side sleeper, since those unique side panels give your arm a place to go. The proper alignment helps relieve pressure on your neck and shoulders, so you wake up feeling well-rested.

35 The Liners That Keep Your Fridge Neat & Tidy Aiosscd Refrigerator Liners Amazon $14 See On Amazon These refrigerator shelf liners are an easy way to keep your fridge clean, and the light cushioning and porous foam helps extend produce freshness and prevent bruising. They're BPA-free and easy to wash clean.

36 A Brita Dispenser That You Won't Have To Refill Often Brita UltraMax Water Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Forget about constantly refilling a pitcher, and opt for this countertop Brita dispenser instead. The 18-cup Brita features a precision spigot for drip-free dispensing, and the narrow profile means it takes up minimal countertop real estate.

37 The Hair Catcher That Prevents Sink Clogs SinkShroom Chrome Drain Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your sink drain free and clear with this ingenious hair catcher. Boasting a sleek chrome finish, it features a cylinder base that traps hair strands before they have a chance to clog drains. Just as important, the cylinder is perforated throughout to allow water to flow through.

38 A Stylish Lamp To Light Up Your WFH Setup TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp Amazon $36 See On Amazon With a gentle, warm light that's easy on the eyes and perfect for working or studying, this lamp is the perfect addition to your work-from-home space. It tilts and swivels, so you can adjust it to the perfect angle, and there are five color modes and seven brightness settings. Choose from black, white, and faux wood options.

39 An Echo Dot For High-Quality Sound In Small Spaces Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Gen) Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a compact footprint, this smart speaker is the perfect way to get high-quality sound, plus all the features of an Alexa home assistant — even if you're squeezed for space. Use the voice-controlled device to to play music, check the weather, set timers, and more.

40 The Bidet That Requires Minimal Installation Luxe Bidet Neo Bidet Attachment Amazon $35 See On Amazon Get a thorough clean without the price of new plumbing with this bidet attachment that installs easily on any toilet. It has four high-pressure spray settings, and the retracting nozzle self-cleans, so it's ready for the next use.

41 A Smart Doorbell For Enhanced Home Security Ring Video Doorbell Amazon $100 See On Amazon Install the Ring doorbell and you'll know exactly what's happening on your doorstep, whether you're inside or away from home. The video feed is accessible via your phone, tablet, and computer, and the two-way mic means you can talk to anyone outside the door. You can also get real-time notifications of activity, so you can concentrate on other things.

42 A Roku For Foolproof TV Streaming Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player Amazon $39 See On Amazon The Roku streaming device makes it a cinch to stream movies and shows from all kinds of services, like Prime Video, Netflix, and Apple TV. It hooks up to your TV with a simple HDMI cable, and the remote control makes everything easy to operate.

43 A Door Reinforcement Lock For Upgraded Home Security EverPlus Home Security Door Lock Amazon $14 See On Amazon Install this door reinforcement lock on your front and back doors for added security. It's childproof and can also withstand up to 800 pounds of force. Plus, it installs in just five minutes with a power drill and screwdriver.

44 A Waterproof Desk Pad That Guards From Spills Knodel Desk Pad Amazon $14 See On Amazon Protect your desk with this waterproof desk pad. Made from faux leather, it features a smooth surface for your mouse, and a non-slip backing to keep it from sliding around. Choose from eight colors and three sizes.

45 This Magnetic Knife Bar That Helps You Save Counter Space Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon With an attractive stainless steel finish, this knife bar features ultra-strong magnets that instantly secure your blades. It's a great way to save on counter space while still keeping your knives and other utensils easily accessible. Choose from two sizes: 16-inch and 24-inch.

46 This Broom-And-Dustpan Combo That Makes Cleanup Easy Tiumso Broom and Dustpan Amazon $26 See On Amazon This broom-and-dustpan combo has an ingenious design: The dustpan features a built-in comb that cleans off the broom bristles, so you don't have to use your hands. Both the broom and the dustpan have extendable handles, and they lock together for easy storage when not in use.

47 An Over-The-Door Rack That Increases Your Pantry Space ClosetMaid Adjustable Door Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon Expand your kitchen storage space with this over-the-door pantry rack. The included screws stabilize the rack (so you don't have to be cautious when opening the door), and the eight tiers are perfect for storing jars, canned goods, condiments, spices, and more.

48 The Bed Sheets That Amazon Buyers Are Obsessed With Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon With more than 164,000 ratings these sheets are a perennial favorite on Amazon, and, as one reviewer put it, they "beat 5-star hotel linens." These luxe sheets are made from premium microfiber, and they're available in a whole rainbow of colors and styles, including baby blue, checkered burgundy, and the gray pinstripes pictured here .