There are regular Starbucks customers and there are pro Starbucks customers that know their way around the menu so well that they can make up concoctions of their own. This is known as ordering off of "Starbucks secret menu." They order custom drinks or use substitutions for already-available drinks to create brand new items. And the latest discovery by these pro customers is a Starbucks Funnel Cake Frappuccino.

The "secret" Starbucks Funnel Cake Frappuccino is the perfect treat to ring in the fall season. While the Pumpkin Spice Latte is the usual go-to, once you try this new secret item, you might make it your official autumn drink. To order the Funnel Cake Frappuccino, start off by ordering a grande cafeé vanilla Frappuccino. Then, add a single pump of toffee nut syrup. To really get the funnel cake flavor, ask your barista to add a caramel drizzle inside the cup and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce powder on top of the whip cream.

The great thing about the Funnel Cake Frappuccino is that unlike a lot of other Starbucks "secret menu" items, it isn't too complicated. While we always appreciate a complex and delicious drink, sometimes you want to have a special drink without all the hassle and explanation. Because this Frappuccino essentially just adds on to an already-existing drink, it won't take too long to get the result you want.

Just keep in mind that this drink has a lot of sugar and coffee, so it's probably best to have it at the beginning of your day to really get the most out of the energy boost it's most likely to give you. Happy drinking!