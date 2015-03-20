Those who don’t believe you can improve upon perfection have not met the Starbucks secret menu drinks. Thanks to the Internet — and many creative and caffeinated humans — we are discovering more secret Starbucks menu items every day. Maybe “secret” is the wrong word since many of these menu items are emerging from obscurity, making their presence known in drive thru lines and the Starbucks app.

Many of these ideas hail from the Starbucks Secret Menu site, though the site might merit a name change to Starbucks If-You're-Ballsy-Enough-to-Ask-for-It Menu. I imagine a lot of this genius comes with being such a diehard fan of Starbucks that you have an innate knowledge of what kind of sugar syrups and flavor options are available to you. That, or some of these items are coming from the knowledgeable and daring baristas themselves. Either way, it's clear that these unsung heroes have the discerning taste palate and creative mastery that lends to drink creation in the first place.

There's a strong chance that you are content with whatever your No. 1 Starbucks pick happens to be, and you don't want to venture beyond the comfort of your familiar caffeinated pastures. But if you think you can handle shaking things up, here are a few drinks you can ask for, if you're willing to get specific:

1. Cinderella Latte

Combine a white chocolate mocha and the pumpkin spice latte into one magical drink. Get the Cinderella Latte recipe here.

2. Raspberry Milk Tea

Combining black tea, cream, and raspberry syrup, this drink is as adorable as it is delicious. Find the recipe here.

3. Great Pumpkin Latte

Make your PSL even more autumnal by adding a couple of pumps of Toffee Nut syrup. Get the Great Pumpkin Latte recipe here.

4. Tropical Berry Swirl Frappuccino

While blueberries and blackberries may not be available, you can ask for blueberry juice to make this tropical drink. Add coconut milk if you really want to feel like you're on vacation. Find the recipe here.

5. Jack Skellington Frappuccino

For an ooky spooky treat, try this Nightmare-ish Frapp that combines Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with espresso and chai syrup. You can see the Jack Skellington Frappuccino recipe here.

6. Chai-der

This chai and cider recipe is a drink you can cozy up to all year round. You've got a few options for ordering like getting a steamed apple juice with two to four pumps of chai concentrate or by ordering a Chai Latte and substituting the apple juice for the milk. Get the Chai-der recipe here.

7. The Dirty Valentine Frappuccino

It doesn't have to be anywhere near Valentine's Day for us to enjoy this chocolate strawberry gift from the gods. Find the recipe here.

8. Honeycomb Frappuccino

Squeeze some honey into a White Chocolate Frapp and voila! Who knew something this delicious could be this simple to make? Find the recipe here.

9. Popeye Tea

This blend of green tea and matcha powder is the kind of green drink you can sign me up for. Find the recipe here.

10. Frozen Lemonade

Order a lemonade and add extra simple syrup and coconut milk if you want. Then, ask for your drink to be double blended to get the perfect, slushie-like texture. Get the Frozen lemonade recipe here.

11. Warm Sugar Cookie

White Chocolate Mocha and hazelnut syrup combine for this cookie-inspired drink. BRB, shedding a small tear for my wallet cuz I'm buying 100 of these. Find the recipe here.

12. Mudslide Chocolate Frappuccino

Any excuse for more chocolate is a good one. Ask for a pump of the chestnut praline syrup in your Mocha Frappuccino for this sweet treat. Find the recipe here.

13. Twix Frappuccino

Combine a Caramel Frappuccino with hazelnut syrup, java chips, whipped cream, and caramel for a candy bar you can drink. Find the recipe here.

14. Pink Starburst

The only starburst you truly want is finally being honored the way it deserves. This Pink Starburst drink combines lemonade, Starbucks' creme base, raspberry syrup, and vanilla for the ultimate summer drink. Get the full recipe here.

15. Butter Pecan Frappuccino

Why bother with ice cream when we have ice cream that KEEPS US WIRED?! This half hazelnut, half vanilla bean Frapp is like your favorite frozen treat in a cup. Find the recipe here.

16. Pumpkin Birthday Cake

You can't go wrong with pumpkin or birthday cake. Combined? They are unstoppable. This combination of hazelnut, vanilla, and pumpkin is equal parts celebratory and autumnal. Get the Pumpkin Birthday Cake Latte recipe here.

17. Banana Split Frappuccino

Level up your Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino with Vanilla Bean powder, Java Chips, and a banana. It's dessert and a drink all in one. Find the recipe here.

And for the love of caffeine, don’t forget to tip.