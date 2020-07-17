Over the past few months video calls have become a lifeline for maintaining contact personally, professionally, and educationally. Anybody who's worked from home on the regular will tell you it comes with all manner of obstacles but these hilarious video call interruptions are proof that while the struggle is very real, it's also very funny.
Way back when, long before coronavirus saw many setting up makeshift offices in their homes, one family became the prototype for the challenges of working from home. Who can forget Professor Robert Kelly whose live video call with the BBC was interrupted by his toddler, then his baby, and then his partner, who came in to get them?
The now iconic piece of footage features a fool-proof formula for hilarity which has been repeated time and time again throughout lockdown. It's as follows:
Individual tries to do their job on a video call
Individual is interrupted by errant partner/child/pet
Everyone laughs
Works every time. Here's a few examples of that formula in all its glory. Plus a reminder to make sure your door is properly closed, locked, and complete with a do-not-disturb sign during any video calls you may be conducting from home.
Hopefully, as many people's work becomes increasingly remote, video call bombs like these will be churned out a mile a minute. So go on, dice with danger and leave the door to your workspace open. It's for the greater good.