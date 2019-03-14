21 St. Patrick’s Day Instagram Captions That'll Make Your Friends Laugh

St. Patrick's Day might have begun as a celebration of the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick, but the holiday has evolved into something very different here in the United States. For most people celebrating, it's basically all about wearing green, eating corned beef, and drinking beer. That, of course, gives you the perfect opportunity to post some Instagram photos which, of course, deserve some funny St. Patrick's Day Instagram captions.

In case you were curious, the way we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the states is barely related to Ireland at all. In fact, the first St. Patrick's Day parade wasn't even held in Ireland — it was held here, in the United States, with Irish soldiers marching in New York City. Corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread, and green beer aren't actually Irish either. Instead, they seem to be another Irish-American tradition. And drinking for the entire day? Yup, that's something else that started in the U.S. Today, of course, St. Patrick's Day is celebrated in Ireland (and in other countries as well), but it's more for tourists than anything else.

All of that being said, this is still one of those days where you might just feel like celebrating and there's nothing wrong with that. Just take a lot of pictures for social media and, of course, for memories. Whether you’ll be celebrating solo or with friends over Zoom, here are 21 St. Patrick’s Day captions worthy of your Instagram.

1 Let's get shamrocked. Shutterstock OK, let’s get the obligatory shamrock pun out of the way.

2 Irish everyone a happy St. Patrick's Day! ...and the obligatory “Irish” pun. See also: “Irish you were here.”

3 I could be your lucky charm. Wink wink and furthermore, nudge nudge.

4 BRB getting LUCKED up. It’s festive and technically free of any curse words.

5 Everyone loves an Irish girl. This, of course, only works if you are actually Irish a la Lorelai Gilmore.

6 I'm respectfully devoting the day to eating Lucky Charms in my underwear. It’s what St. Patrick would have wanted.

7 Dublin my vision. Please St. Paddy’s safely.

9 Warning: I may be prone to shenanigans and malarky. Proceed with caution. And beer.

10 St. Patrick's Day is like Valentine's Day for people who love fun. And corned beef.

11 I'm here to paddy. This caption works best if said with an Irish lilt.

12 Erin go bragh-less. After a year of quarantine, wearing a bra is a think of the past.

13 The paddy don't start till I walk in. *cues Kesha*

14 I'm not Irish, but my coffee is. Shutterstock If there were any occasion to spike your coffee, it’s St. Patrick’s Day.

15 Can't pinch this. This caption is best paired with your most green outfit.

16 I've been preparing for St. Patrick's Day almost as long as I'll be recovering from it.

17 I'd celebrate St. Patrick's Day if they made green wine. Vinho Verde is about as close as you’re gonna get without putting food coloring in your Chardonnay.

18 Good luck getting me to go anywhere for St. Patrick’s Day. It’s thematic! It’s topical! It’s the most honest caption of the bunch.

19 We will, we will shamROCK you Queen is appropriate for any and all holidays.

20 I pinch back. From an appropriate social distance, of course.