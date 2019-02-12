24 Funny V-Day Instagram Captions To Help You Laugh At Love

Valentine's Day can be a polarizing holiday. If you have someone to celebrate with and you don’t mind things getting a little cheesy, then you probably don't mind Feb. 14: It's a good day for roses, chocolates, and sweet date moments. But if you aren't into the whole romance thing, or you have no one to hang with on V-Day, then it might be one of your least favorite days of the year.

However you feel about it, most people can agree on one thing: Valentine's Day and social media can be a pretty annoying mix. Between the barrage of photos of gifts and bragging to the self-pitying posts to the angry ones, it's enough to make you want to take a little Instagram break for 24 hours. That's why, if you're going to post a story or photo to your feed, you should choose a funny Valentine's Day Instagram caption to make things a little more fun for your followers and friends.

You can use your caption to subtly poke some fun at the whole concept of Valentine's Day, or you can use it to tease your significant other. You can also, of course, choose a slightly self-deprecating caption that is super relatable, or just go for something about love that isn't totally sappy and boring. There are lots of options, no matter what your relationship situation is like. There's no reason for Valentine's Day to bring anyone down when there are so many opportunities to make fun of it and laugh a little bit. And you can help people do that with your choice of Instagram caption. Why not spread the love of laughter, right? Check out some hilarious options for Valentine's Day Instagram captions that are cute, humorous, and not totally insufferable.

1 When You’ve Been Together Forever Shutterstock "Will you be my Valentine? That was a rhetorical question, you have no choice — we're married."

2 When You’re Super Single "Happy Valentine’s Day to myself. I love you."

3 When You’re Single & Frustrated "If love is the answer, could you rephrase the question?" — Lily Tomlin

4 When You’re Just In It For The Candy "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles M. Schulz

5 When You’re Over It — All Of It Shutterstock "Valentine's Day: the holiday that reminds you that if you don't have a special someone, you're alone." — Lewis Black

6 When You’re Feeling Appreciative Of Your Partner "We are all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness — and call it love. True love." — Robert Fulghum

7 When You’ve Got A Partner Who Just “Gets” You "Love is being stupid together." — Paul Valery

8 When You Want To Be In Love "What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork." — Pearl Bailey

9 When You Could Care Less About V-Day Shutterstock "Without Valentine’s Day, February would be…well, January." - Jim Gaffigan

10 When You’re Head Over Heels "I love you and I like you." — Parks and Recreation

11 When You’re In A New Relationship That Has Potential "I hope you become my emergency contact person one day."

12 When You’re In Love But Not A Morning Person "I love you more than coffee, but please don't make me prove it." — Elizabeth Evans

13 When You DGAF About Valentine’s Day "You’re the best person to spend this annual obligation with."

14 When You’re Single With A Sweet Tooth Shutterstock "I’m happy for all you couples, but I’ll be even happier for me when candy goes on sale tomorrow."

15 When You’re Anti-Love But In A Relationship "Found the person who annoys me the least and called it love."

16 When You Don’t Do Cheesy Holidays "Consider this post my Valentine's Day card."

17 When You’re Over Commercial Holidays "Support the greeting card companies today, Happy Valentine’s Day."

18 When You’re A Procrastinator Shutterstock "My love for you transcends all things so don’t expect a Valentine’s Day card or gift from me."

19 When You’re In Love & Hungry "Every pizza me loves every pizza you."

20 When You’re Feeling Silly "I love you with all of my butt. I would say ‘heart’ but my butt is bigger than my heart."

21 When You’re Single & Ready To Mingle "Valentine's Day sucks, but I don't."

22 When You’re In A Committed Relationship With Yourself "Can't wait to spend Valentine's Day with my boyfriends — Ben & Jerry."

23 When You’ve Been Burned Too Many Times Before "If I had feelings I'd have them for you."