12 Anti-Valentine’s Day Memes For People Who Are So Over Romance

It's Valentine’s Day, a holiday that is also known as the bane of my existence. I’m sure many of my fellow single people out there can relate, as can couples who are totally over this holiday altogether. To unite us in solidarity, these anti-Valentine’s Day memes will make you feel better about suffering through another Feb. 14. I mean, it’s coming whether we like it or not.

Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine’s Day can definitely be a downer. All that commercialized “love” floating around can make even the strongest of couples feel somewhat suffocated. (Obviously, I am not a fan, in case you couldn’t tell.) This year, why let yourself get sucked into a vortex of overpriced chocolate, wine, and irritation? Valentine’s Day is ridiculous, and while you may not feel like celebrating, you can at least crack a smile.

So let the Valentine’s Day blues flow over you one last time as you read through these anti-Valentine’s Day memes. Then get up, put on an outfit you love, find friends who share your anti-Valentine's Day sentiments, and have the time of your life this weekend. After all, there's no avoiding Valentine's Day. You might as well have a laugh.

1. Let’s call it what it is

Thanks for keeping us real.

2. If you’re going to spend the 14th at Chipotle...

Spending money on Valentine’s Day gifts and flowers is great, but so is spending it on basically anything else.

3. Star Wars fans, this one’s for you

Ridin’ solo = ridin’ in style.

4. For the couple that isn’t into all the theatrics

Can we PLEASE stay at home this year?!

5. Some meme formats should never expire

OK, maybe this isn’t anti-Valentine’s Day, but it’s proof you don’t need to get so over the top with your celebrations if you’re in a relationship.

6. Who wants to admit they have a crush on me before V-Day?

My DMs are open.

7. Just to be clear

Case in point.

8. For the movie lovers

Wait... should we be going to the movies on Valentine’s Day?!

9. When Renaissance tour stress coincides with Valentine’s Day

It’s on, Ticketmaster.

10. Stay true to yourself

Sometimes you just gotta commit to the bit.

11. Don’t worry, be hoppy

No lies detected.

12. Reverse psychology

Now, we wait.

Happy anti-Valentine’s Day