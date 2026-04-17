For Gabriela Jaquez, The Sky Is The Limit

After being selected No. 5 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13, Gabriela Jaquez is officially playing wing for the Chicago Sky. After her fate in the league was announced, she took to the stage to grab her new jersey while her family cheered from the crowd.

Jaquez went into the event as one of the overall favorites, right off the heels of the UCLA Bruins’ NCAA championship win on April 5. During her last game as a Bruin, she showed off her defensive skills, got in some layups, and left it all on the court. Now she’ll be heading to Chicago for the season opener on May 9.

Three years ago, Jaquez watched as her older brother, Jaime Jaquez Jr., achieved a similar dream when he was drafted 18th overall to the Miami Heat, where he still plays. Star power and a passion for sports run in the family. Her younger brother, Marcos, plays football for Ventura College, and her parents, Angela and Jaime, played basketball for Concordia University.

Several of Jaquez’s UCLA teammates were at the draft — Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Angela Dugalic, Gianna Kneepkens, and Charlisse Leger-Walker — and they all made WNBA history in the process. Never before has one school had five first-round selections and six total players drafted in a single year.

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It’s been a busy month for the 22-year-old athlete, who also made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her UCLA teammates to discuss their win. Jaquez also kicked off a new brand partnership. This spring, she’s working with JCPenney for its “Inside Lane” campaign, which features clothing pieces inspired by the WNBA’s famous tunnel walks.

Amid the milestones, Jaquez is taking it all in. “A lot’s going on right now, but I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she tells Bustle. “It’s all a dream come true.”

To enter the WNBA at this particular time is extra special. “I love the trajectory of the league right now. I love all the attention it’s been having, not only the WNBA, but women’s sports in general.”

Ahead of the 2026 draft, Bustle spoke with Jaquez about her NCAA win and her vision for the next few years.

How did it feel to win the NCAA championship?

The opportunity to play for a national championship is everything in itself, and then to win it and win it like we did [beating the South Carolina Gamecocks 79–51] made it even more special. Going into the game, we were super confident. We weren’t going to be denied.

Where did that confidence come from?

We made it hard for other teams to make shots. We were an experienced group, too. We had six seniors, and that goes a really long way.

What was your favorite moment of March Madness?

My team running out on the court together. I’ve dreamt of that moment so many times, and to do it in real life, in front of all our fans, was so fun.

How did UCLA celebrate the win?

After we won, we were hugging our families down on the court. We made some TikToks, of course, and threw water on Coach Cori [Close]. After that, we went back to the hotel in Phoenix to keep greeting our families before we headed back to L.A.

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What was it like having your brother Jaime there?

I appreciated him making the flight all the way to Arizona with his busy schedule. But that’s what my family’s all about — making time for and supporting each other.

Are you and Jaime always talking about basketball?

We’re always talking on FaceTime, but just to catch up. A lot of the time, we don’t even talk about the game. It’s fashion, Instagram posts, TikTok. I actually give him TikTok ideas, and he helps me with my Instagram captions.

Do you have “little sister energy”?

I’m a little sister to him, but I’m also a big sister to my other brother, Marcos. So maybe I have more middle child energy. I don’t know what they say about middle children ... All I know is I can be bossy at times to both my brothers.

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Do you and your brothers ever play one-on-one?

I’m definitely super competitive, especially being the only girl with two brothers that are great athletes. We’ve definitely had a lot of one-on-one matchups. Some of them go my way, and some of them don’t, but it’s OK.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind at UCLA?

Being a national champion was my dream, and the way that I got to leave my college career like that — you couldn’t ask for anything better. When people watch me, I hope they see how much joy I have playing basketball. I hope they can feel that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.