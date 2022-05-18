Astrology

4 Things To Do & 3 Things To Avoid This Gemini Season

A woman at the beach at dusk.
By Brittany Beringer

Gemini season 2022 is almost here, and the free-spirited air sign is ready to bestow their sociable gifts to the collective between May 20 to June 20. Geminis are all about seeking deeper truth, and to make the most of Gemini season, you'll want to follow these do’s and dont’s.

DO: Take Action On Your Big Ideas

Deep thinker Gemini is full of bright ideas. Expect a burst of confidence to make big moves on those special projects that have been brewing this year when Mars, the planet of action, enters trailblazing Aries on May 24.

