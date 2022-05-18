If the drama of eclipse season has drained your energy, things will soon pick up thanks to Gemini season 2022, which falls between May 20 and June 20. The quick-witted air sign is gracing the collective with major philosophical vibes, inspiring us to follow our curiosity and offering clarity to see all sides of a situation. With the month ahead bringing abundance and high energy, you’ll want to know how Gemini season 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

“Gemini season 2022 [is] about integration,” Erin River Sunday, consulting astrologer for Birthdate Co., tells Bustle. “It’s a period to communicate thoughtfully about how we might move forward.”

When the sun moves into chatty Gemini, you can count on a buzzing social life and deep conversations. The inquisitive air sign is ruled by the third house of communication, so Gemini season is bursting with carefree vibes, encouraging us to go with the flow, search for deeper meanings, and speak our truth. With Mars entering its home sign Aries on May 24, you should expect a burst of confidence and inspiration to take action on the big ideas that have been culminating this year. Venus, the planet of money and love, enters sensual Taurus on May 28, sprinkling in plenty of time for romance and helping you find creative ways to work smarter, not harder.

Although things will feel shaky during the final days of Mercury’s backspin, the dramatics will cool off when Mercury finally ends its retrograde period on June 3. With equilibrium restored, the road to crushing the goals you’ve set this year will be met with powerful Gemini-esque grace. That’s before Saturn, the planet of karma, backtracks in rebellious Aquarius on June 4, strengthening our friendships and social network.

Whether it’s livening up your social life or getting you to think outside of the box, Gemini season has plenty of air sign magic to go around. Keep reading to find out how Gemini season 2022 will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Mercury retrograde causing mischief until June 3, it’s a good idea to tread lightly during conflict and avoid responding impulsively, Aries, since miscommunication is on the rise.

“Landing in your third house, new friends are set to manifest quickly for you this Gemini season,” explains Sunday. “Practice listening to them as much as you speak and they could become your greatest teachers.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Money is on your mind all Gemini season long, Taurus. Since Gemini is notorious for their quick wit and moving swiftly through life, you may find yourself retiring your tendency to take things slow. “‘Slow and steady wins the race’ is one of the Taurean’s favorite mottos, but this season, you might change your mind about a certain revenue stream,” explains Sunday. Be extra mindful of your spending but avoid burning out by taking much-needed breaks. “Because Gemini governs your second house, review your finances closely,” Sunday explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

How Gemini Season affects Gemini zodiac signs

With Gemini season amplifying your cleverness and curiosity, you could find yourself in interesting places — literally. The next month is basically a green light to express yourself and take on the big ideas that have come to you recently. “If there was ever a time to write your memoir, Gemini, your season would be it,” says Sunday. “The sun is transiting your first house, so ground yourself into your body and reflect on what it’s saying to you.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Gemini season will picking up the pace for you in areas of spirituality and subconscious, Cancer. If there are any manifestations you’ve yet to receive, they may start to materialize now. You may want to pay extra attention to the messages of your dreams by keeping a journal. “Your dreams are one of the most fertile places for conversations to take place, Cancer, and this twelfth house Gemini season is no different,” says Sunday. “Listening to your subconscious will change your mind.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Whether it’s organizing an outing or reaching out to old friends, Gemini season is charging your social batteries, Leo. However, since Mercury retrograde is shaking things up, communication between friends may feel like treading water — remember to practice patience. “Navigating your community could be fickle this Gemini season,” Sunday explains. “The sun will be transiting your eleventh house though. Speak your truth anyway and you will see and be seen by those who matter most.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your work-life is the center of Gemini season, Virgo, so expect things to pick up, whether it’s more career opportunities or brushing shoulders with new people on a professional level. Rather than your typical meticulous ways, Gemini season is activating new ways to maximize your productivity at your job. “Virgos work harder than most, but your tenth house of career might require more patience than normal this Gemini season,” says Sunday. “Remember to breathe and acknowledge that this, too, is helping you find your place in the world.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Gemini season moving into your area of travel and philosophy, you may feel extra curious to explore new heights. Fellow air sign Gemini is asking you to dig deeper and question everything. “You’re going places this Gemini season,” Sunday explains. “You’ve got a destination circled on the map, but reaching it will likely require flexibility. Notice that even detours can be beautiful.” That said, you may want to wait until the end of Mercury retrograde on June 3 to finalize your travel plans.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Do you have any leftover grievances from eclipse season, Scorpio? If so, Gemini season is introducing an ideal time to finally release what’s holding you back. “You’re always ready to go deep, Scorpio, but especially with the sun transiting your eighth house, you’ll learn that discussing endings is not the same as experiencing them,” explains Sunday. “Resources might be diverted, but perhaps it’s for your own good.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pay extra attention to your relationships, Sagittarius, because Gemini season is reminding you to take stock and ensure those you surround yourself with are supportive of your big ideas and need for independence.

“Your whole life is a big adventure, Sagittarius, but one of them is culminating this Gemini season,” Sunday says. “Landing in your seventh house, witness how committed partnerships have informed the journey so far.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Gemini season is shaking up your habitual routines, Capricorn. The unpredictable air sign energy of this season may make you feel on edge, but you may benefit from absorbing the social vibe — especially if you’ve been working extra hard this year.

“Gemini season highlights your sixth house and how you prioritize supporting people,” Sunday explains. “A few wires might get crossed, but recommitting to a personal health routine should help you keep helping others.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Gemini season is heating up your intimacy and pleasure sectors, Aquarius, and it’s an amazing time to embrace all the fun! “Is it getting hot in here, Aquarius? A spring fling (or a couple) might be around the corner for you this Gemini season as the sun sizzles in your fifth house,” says Sunday.

Don’t be afraid to make the first move — it doesn’t have to last forever, but you may regret not taking a chance. “You definitely need your space in relationships but a little flirting will be harmless fun,” Sunday adds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Prepare to get in your feels during Gemini season, Pisces. The twins are spending time in your home and family sectors, so you may feel extra wistful and sentimental right now. “You’re focused on your family this Gemini season, Pisces, and they’re focused on you, too,” says Sunday.

If you’ve found this year to be tough so far, it may inspire you to get back to your roots, whether by visiting an old family home or getting them together for a game night or outing. “By paying attention to your fourth house of home you’ll begin to understand your past which is also a smart way of engaging your future.”