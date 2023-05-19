15 Instagram Captions To Use During Gemini Season This Year

Ah, Gemini. You’re always the life of the party, you know how to keep things exciting, and your electrifying energy is unmatched. It’s no surprise why love your season so much — you’re always looking for a reason to celebrate or an excuse to get all your (many, many) friends together in one room. There’s so much to love about you, Gemini, and you deserve to be celebrated not just on your birthday, but every day. Between May 21 and June 21, your followers are going to wish they were the air sign, too, thanks to your FOMO-worthy IG posts and your bold captions that explain the Gemini experience to a T. And because you shouldn’t have to worry about anything during your birthday month, you’re going to need some caption inspiration to properly commemorate the celebrations.

No matter which one you choose, these 15 Instagram captions say everything there is to say about Gemini season.

“Geminis: it’s our time.” This caption will definitely get your fellow Geminis fired up in the comments.

“Two faces are better than one.” Geminis have a reputation for being two-faced, but instead of spending your season defending your sign, you might as well embrace the label and reclaim it for yourself.

“Twinning with myself.” Gemini is represented by the symbol of the twins, which means you’ve always got someone to twin with.

“I put the ‘Gem’ in ‘Gemini.’” Don’t be afraid to love yourself during your season, Gemini.

“It’s my season ♊️” Let the people know!

“You can’t surprise a Gemini.” You can thank Steve Lacy’s hit song “Bad Habit” for this one — which is featured on his album Gemini Rights, BTW.

“Not everyone is cut out to be a Gemini.” Geminis often get a bad rap, so being labeled as the air sign isn’t always for the faint of heart.

“Ruled by Mercury.” Gemini’s ruling planet is Mercury, so this definitely an IYKYK kind of caption.

“Say it to my two-face.” Sometimes you just gotta remind people who they’re dealing with.

“Party like it’s Gemini szn every day.” A great motto to live by.

“Being a Gemini isn’t easy, but I make it look so good.” Where’s the lie?

“I am Gemini, like Pac, André, Lauryn.” Princess Nokia named all the Gemini greats in her song “Gemini,” and now you can in your IG caption, too.

“At least both of my faces are pretty.” And I oop!

“I wish I actually had a twin, but the world couldn’t handle two of me.” This only applies to you if you’re not a twin, of course.