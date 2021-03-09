If your birthday falls between approximately May 21 and June 20, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Gemini (but you probably already knew that!). Talkative and quick-thinking Geminis are the master communicators of the zodiac, who can easily have multiple conversations, handle lots of new information, and stay up-to-date on the latest memes all at once.

Whether you're a Gemini, your crush or partner is a Gemini, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Gemini zodiac traits — and what it means if Gemini is a major influence in your astrological birth chart.

Gemini: The Zodiac's Communicator

Geminis are represented by the symbol of the twins, likely because of their dual nature and ability to think, talk, and process information twice as fast as any other sign. Gemini's ruling planet in astrology is Mercury, which is why this sign relates to the world through communication and thinking. Gemini is a mutable sign, which means they're adaptable and quick to change their minds. It's no surprise to learn that Gemini's element in astrology is air, given their sociable personalities and quizzical minds.

Curiosity is one of Gemini's defining factors, as this sign loves to learn new things, ask questions, and understand the inner-workings of their surroundings. They're full of witty banter, making them lots of fun to chat with — and these intellectual air signs are the closest thing the zodiac has to a walking Wikipedia page. "Gemini energy is electrifying, as this sign is capable of dictating the energy of any space it put itself in," Gemini-born astrologer Shawnte Cato tells Bustle. "Also, who doesn’t love a natural conversationalist? That's Gemini." Call on your inner Gemini when you're multi-tasking or trying to manage a lot of information at once.

Gemini In Love & Relationships

Geminis move quickly and don't like to be tied down, so it's important to keep things exciting and unpredictable in their love lives — flexibility and open-mindedness are valued qualities in Gemini's partner. They are constantly analyzing the world around them, so they appreciate being with someone who can indulge in their thought experiments and find sparkly moments within the mundane. Gemini's romantic traits include a love for variety and emphasis on talking through shared experiences, so be prepared to open up and stay on your toes. Because Geminis are so multi-faceted, some might be well-suited for open relationships — as they can easily maintain multiple meaningful connections at once.

The signs most compatible with Gemini are fellow air signs Libra and Aquarius, as well as fire signs Aries and Leo. If you want to impress a Gemini, pick a date location that's conducive to having long conversations. Be prepared to ask them thought-provoking questions, and willing to give interesting answers, too. Geminis love to get to know new people and are turned on by intelligence.

If Gemini Is Your Sun Sign...

If Gemini is your sun sign, then you know how to keep life interesting and make everyday activities feel exciting, which is why you're fun to be around. You love to talk, so having an active social life and staying closely connected with friends is important. You can get bored if you find yourself stuck in a routine or lacking stimulation, so make sure to enjoy activities that keep your active mind busy.

Being able to multi-task is one of your strengths, but spreading yourself too thin and becoming unreliable to others can be a problem. Don't allow your energy to be pulled in so many different directions that you can never make headway in any one single area! Geminis can benefit from slowing down once in a while to let their minds recalibrate and think through their next moves without distraction.

If Gemini Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Gemini, then you're probably quick to change your mind about things, including your emotions — as your brain (and heart!) move at a mile-per-minute pace. As a communication-focused sign, you tend to want to put your feelings into words. It feels good to have someone listen to you when you're feeling down, because talking is how you process.

If Gemini Is Your Rising Sign...

Your rising sign represents your surface-level self and the version of you that you present to the outside world. If your rising sign is Gemini, you come off as curious, sociable, and clever. This quick-thinking energy draws people in and easily engages them in conversation — you're a natural when it comes to small talk, getting to know people, and making others feel comfortable in opening up to you. Don't be afraid to show off your smarts, sense of humor, and unique sense of style.