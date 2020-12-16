Sex & Relationships
These Are Gemini's Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers
Mental stimulation is the key to these twins' bed.
As a Mercury-ruled air sign, Gemini tends to get more turned on by fascinating thoughts and ideas over physical stimulation. While mental stimulation is the biggest key to a Gemini's bed, every zodiac sign has at least one sensitive spot that can make them melt when touched correctly. Once you're familiar with Gemini’s erogenous zones, you'll know how to touch them in a way that gets them in the mood.
"As a surprise to many, astrology rules over not only different planets but also different body parts," Solaris the Hii Priestess, an astrologer and tarot practitioner, tells Bustle. "Taking a deeper dive to find out which body parts your sign rules can provide insight on how to touch or treat yourself or a partner with that sign, and also to figure out natural remedies for physical ailments."
For example, Gemini rules the lungs, hands, arms, and nervous system. On the downside, Geminis are more prone to lung problems, anxiety, and hand and arm pain than any other zodiac sign. But since they're also a lot more sensitive in those areas, touches to their arm or sweet kisses on their hand can make them tingle with excitement. So if you're looking for new ways to make a Gemini feel good, astrologers say you may want to devote some attention to the following three erogenous zones.
