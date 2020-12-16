As a Mercury-ruled air sign, Gemini tends to get more turned on by fascinating thoughts and ideas over physical stimulation. While mental stimulation is the biggest key to a Gemini's bed, every zodiac sign has at least one sensitive spot that can make them melt when touched correctly. Once you're familiar with Gemini’s erogenous zones, you'll know how to touch them in a way that gets them in the mood.

"As a surprise to many, astrology rules over not only different planets but also different body parts," Solaris the Hii Priestess, an astrologer and tarot practitioner, tells Bustle. "Taking a deeper dive to find out which body parts your sign rules can provide insight on how to touch or treat yourself or a partner with that sign, and also to figure out natural remedies for physical ailments."

For example, Gemini rules the lungs, hands, arms, and nervous system. On the downside, Geminis are more prone to lung problems, anxiety, and hand and arm pain than any other zodiac sign. But since they're also a lot more sensitive in those areas, touches to their arm or sweet kisses on their hand can make them tingle with excitement. So if you're looking for new ways to make a Gemini feel good, astrologers say you may want to devote some attention to the following three erogenous zones.

Hands Holding someone’s hand may not seem like a huge deal, but for Gemini, it can be. As astrologerSarah James Carter tells Bustle, “The hands are the most erogenous zones on a Gemini. The hands are our natural extension into the world, and chatty Geminis love to talk with their hands.” Because Geminis rule over the hands, they tend to be extra sensitive and responsive when they’re being stimulated. So holding their hand and rubbing it lightly or placing kisses on their palm are easy ways to please them.

Arms As the ruler of the arms, Gemini's arms are another extra sensitive spot on their body. According to Solari, Geminis love being touched and massaged on their arms. Casually running a finger down their arm while you flirt with them is a great way to stimulate their senses.

Throat While Taurus typically rules the throat, Carter likes to correlate the throat or neck area to Gemini. "Gemini is an air sign and is the most talkative and vocal sign of the zodiac," she says. "In the chakra system, Gemini also rules the throat chakra." So Geminis will also respond to soft strokes, bites, or kisses on their neck.

Solaris the Hii Priestess, astrologer and tarot practitioner

Sarah James Carter, astrologer