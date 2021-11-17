47 Genius Home Products Under $30 With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews

Whenever you order something online, even from a website you know and trust, you’re taking a gamble. Will it look the same in person as it did in pictures? Will it work as advertised? Reading the reviews is crucial to help determine whether a product is worth purchasing, especially on Amazon, where there are many product listings that look similar to each other online but work very differently in practice.

As someone who writes about Amazon for a living, I read many reviews. It helps me determine why people are buying certain products and what qualities are most important to them. If you’re shopping for an alarm clock, for example, it’s crucial that it’s easy to read and operate, that it actually wakes you up, and that it looks good on your bedside table. But the criteria is totally different for a set of oven mitts, where looks are secondary and keeping your hands safe from burns is the premier concern. Reviews can help you garner important insights about potential purchases, and the 47 home products on this list all have outstanding ratings on Amazon. We’ve done the legwork to gather them up here, so you can just click “add to cart” knowing that thousands of others already love them. Keep scrolling for some clever, reviewer-approved inspo from the kitchen to the bathroom and beyond.

1 This Book Looks Like A Normal Dictionary, But It’s Actually A Safe Ohuhu Dictionary Diversion Book Safe Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stash your most precious items in plain sight with this safe disguised as a dictionary. The spine and cover look normal, but inside you’ll find a locked chamber that’s perfect for storing small valuables like your phone, wallet, keys, passport, and more. It uses a combination so you won’t have to worry about losing the keys, and you can easily reset the code as needed following the included instructions.

2 This Putty Is Made For Healing Cracks & Holes In Your Walls Erase-A-Hole The Original Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $11 See On Amazon Accidentally made a hole in your wall? Make sure you get your security deposit back by filling it in with Erase-A-Hole, a repair putty for plaster, drywall, and wood. The process is simple: Use the handheld applicator to spread the putty around directly on top of the area you’re treating in a circular motion. Dust off the excess, and if needed, paint over the putty when it’s dry to make it match the wall.

3 This Ceramic Pan Makes Perfectly Toasty Sandwiches In A Heartbeat Jean-Patrique Toasted Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make perfectly golden sandwiches every single time on this nonstick toasted sandwich maker. Made from cast iron coated in ceramic, this pan opens on a lever so you can stick your assembled sandwich inside until it’s ready to eat. It’s simple to use and dishwasher-safe.

4 These Silicone Chair Leg Covers Fit Almost Any Chair Leg Inconspicuously Aneaseit Silicone Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protect your floors from your furniture with these subtle silicone chair leg covers. Rather than using gel or nails, these flexible covers fit snugly around almost any size and shape of chair leg and won’t damage the chair itself in the process. Simply slide them over the base of each chair leg to prevent scratching and scuffing your floors.

5 A Comfortable Marble Lap Desk With Over 25,000 5-Star Ratings LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the many people still working from home, our beds and couches have become our desks. And with this home office lap desk, you can take your work anywhere comfortably and stylishly. The sleek marble surface has room for a laptop or tablet up to 15.6 inches and has a built-in phone slot and integrated mousepad. Dual-bolster cushions allow the lap desk to conform to you, so you’ll remain cool and comfortable all day long.

6 This Extra-Large Shower Caddy That’s A Fan Favorite KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon It may not look like much, but this shower caddy basket is something you won’t want to miss out on. It sticks to any wall with ultra-strong adhesive paste, so you can load it up with all your favorite shower products without fear of it crashing to the floor. With over 21,000 five-star ratings, one reviewer wrote, “This is way better than a [sic] over the shower head caddy or a corner shelf! Its adhesion is amazing...we have it chuck full and it’s not once moved or come undone!”

7 The Roku Express Is Easy To Set Up & Perfect For Streaming Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player Amazon $39 See On Amazon I purchased this exact Roku Express 4K+ earlier in the year, and it quickly became one of my favorite electronic purchases ever. It took less than 10 minutes to set up, and I quickly had access to all my favorite streaming services in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate system. You can use the included remote, which has voice control features, or your phone to control it, and the picture quality and speed are top-notch. Over 10,000 fellow Amazon shoppers love it as much as I do.

8 This Affordable Throw Blanket Is Machine-Washable & Oh-So-Soft TOONOW Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t want to take a load off snuggled under this double-sided faux fur throw blanket? Choose your favorite of the six available colors, and use it to accessorize your couch or bed. It’s slightly oversized for optimal comfort, and can be washed and dried on low as needed to keep it cozy.

9 This Relaxing Spa Tub Massages Your Feet As They Soak Conair Pedicure Foot Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s no need for a trip to the salon when you’ve got the Conair pedicure foot spa in the comfort of our own home. Use it to soak your feet and give yourself a full-on foot massage with soothing vibrations and a pinpointed massage attachment for optimal relaxation. It’s perfect for those who work on their feet or after a long day in uncomfortable footwear.

10 This Digital Alarm Clock Looks Sleek & Is Easy To Use SZELAM Digital Mirrored Alarm Clock Amazon $22 See On Amazon A mirrored digital alarm clock is just what your bedside table — not to mention your sleep schedule — needs. The oversized LED display is easy to read from far away and has three brightness levels that you can set manually or run through automatically. And with two USB ports and an easy-to-find snooze button, its function matches its form.

11 These Rotating Utensil Hooks Free Up Your Counters In Favor Of The Underside Of Your Cabinets RR RAXMIN Under Cabinet Metal Utensil Hanger Amazon $14 See On Amazon No counter space? No problem. These under-cabinet metal utensil holders get your most-used tools off the counter and take advantage of unused vertical space. The set of two can hold up to 20 pounds each, and each piece comes equipped with six 360-degree rotating hooks that can hold spatulas, serving utensils, or even pots and pans. It comes with both screws to drill into your cabinets or a self-adhesive solution if you prefer not to make holes.

12 This Calming Eye Mask Is Gently Weighted & Filled With Soothing Lavender Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for better sleep or an accessory to your meditation or yoga practice, this lavender eye pillow is perfect for the job. It conforms to your face while exerting gentle pressure and is filled with lavender and flax seeds for aromatherapeutic purposes. It’s even made from luxurious satin, so it’s super gentle on your skin.

13 These Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Are A Kitchen Investment You Won’t Regret Simply Gourmet Stainless Steel Measuring Cups (7-Piece) Amazon $20 See On Amazon No kitchen is complete without a solid set of measuring cups, and there’s nothing better to start with than this set of durable stainless steel cups. With over 5,000 five-star ratings, reviewers love their weight, easy-to-read markings on each cup, and the pouring spout. Their hefty material means these cups will last for ages, so they’re a great gift for new and experienced cooks alike.

14 These Tiered Organizers With Over 19,000 5-Star Ratings madesmart 2-Tier Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can finally get around to tackling the problem areas of your home with these two-tier organizers. Each multi-purpose plastic bin can easily be pulled forward from the frame to access its contents and comes with adjustable dividers to optimize storage. They’re perfect for organizing bathroom products, office supplies, makeup, and so much more.

15 This Rolling Pin Has Built-In Measurements For Your Dough Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re an expert baker or home pizza maker, this adjustable rolling pin is a kitchen necessity. It ensures your dough will flatten evenly and has pastry widths etched into the body of the rolling pin for precise pastry measuring. The removable rings at each end also represent different thicknesses and make it easy to roll your dough out to the appropriate height.

16 A Versatile, Heat-Resistant Set Of Silicone Oven Mitts & Pot Holders HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders (4-Piece) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This four-piece set of silicone oven mitts and pot holders is an obvious choice for outfitting your kitchen. The heat-resistant, insulated silicone protects your hands from burns, so these mitts are perfect for wearing while baking or working over a hot stove. And the versatile pot holders can obviously be used for handling hot dishes as well as to protect your counter or tabletop from heat marks. Both are waterproof, so cleanup is as easy as rinsing them under the tap.

17 This Rake & Tray Set Is The Best For Scooping Dog Poop From Around Your Yard Pawler Bigger Dog Pooper Scooper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Scooping up your dog’s poop is a uniquely gross task. But this bigger dog pooper scooper makes a menial task a little more efficient and sanitary with a stainless steel and aluminum tray and a rake to handle the debris. One reviewer, a rancher who handles lots of animal poop daily on their property, said, “I’ve had all kinds of pooper scoopers and without a doubt, this is the biggest METAL tray, the best METAL handle that does not bend break or come loose from the tray and the BEST rake I’ve ever bought.”

18 This Innovative Box With A Nearly-Perfect Rating Neatly Stores Gift Wrap Supplies ZOBER Premium Wrap Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Holiday gift wrapping is a task in and of itself, but what about storage for all your gift wrapping supplies? Enter this premium wrap organizer, a uniquely-designed fabric box with multiple pockets and pouches for wrapping paper, gift bags, ribbon, scissors, and whatever else you might need. It’s large enough to fit most rolls of wrapping paper and keeps them in place with adjustable straps so they’re ready to go whenever you need. The box itself is also collapsible when empty for easy storage during the rest of the year.

19 These Non-Slip Hangers Will Save You Some Serious Closet Space ZOBER Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This set of velvet non-slip hangers might not be the most exciting purchase you make this year, but they are a quality investment in your closet. The pack of 30 hangers will make your clothes hang uniformly and neatly, and their ultra-slim profile will save you up to half of your closet space. They also rotate 360 degrees and hold up to 10 pounds, so you can hang even your bulkiest items with confidence.

20 These Dishwasher-Safe Glass Bottles Are Perfect For Homemade Kombucha, Tea, & More Otis Classic Glass Bottles with Caps (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Every home could use a set of these classic glass bottles, which comes with attached ceramic caps, reusable labels, and an erasable pen. Use them for storing large quantities of your favorite beverages, like kombucha, iced tea, or wine.

21 An Oversized Cutting Board With All The Room You Need For Meal Prep Thirteen Chefs Large Cutting Board Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you’re working with lots of ingredients, this extra-large cutting board is exactly what you need for prep. It measures 24 by 18 inches and is made of BPA-free, durable plastic that’s resistant to stains, odors, and scratches. It’s even reversible, so you can slice and dice your meats, vegetables, fruits, and more on both sides.

22 An Industry-Quality Bartender Kit With An Elegant Display Stand Mixology Bartender Kit Amazon $50 See On Amazon Everything you need to make high-quality cocktails at home is included in this bartender kit — well, except for the ingredients. The 10-piece set is made from heavy-duty and dishwasher-safe stainless steel alloy and comes with a mahogany display rack that’s perfect for showing off on your bar cart. It includes a shaker, strainer, corkscrew, muddler, and so much more: One reviewer said “This [shaker set] was everything I expected and more!”

23 An Adorable Sponge Holder That Keeps It Clean & Dry For Longer Home Acre Designs Sponge Holder for Kitchen Sink Amazon $14 See On Amazon When wet sponges sit on the kitchen counter, they’re essentially sitting in their own dirty water with no way to drain. This ceramic sponge holder solves that problem with an inlet perfectly sized for most standard sponges that allows it to dry completely before using again, which makes for a longer-lasting and much more sanitary sponge.

24 These Microfiber Pillows Are A Dream For All Types Of Sleepers HIMOON Bed Pillows (2- Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon The right pillow can make all the difference in your quality of sleep, and Amazon reviewers swear by these plush microfiber pillows with over 8,000 five-star ratings. The two pillows aer fluffy and supportive for your neck and shoulders, whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach. One reviewer said “they feel exactly like those pillows from hotels that you wish you can take home.”

25 A Set Of Silicone Stove-Gap Covers That Prevents Messes Before They Start CozyKit Silicone Stove Gap Cover (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These silicone stove gap covers might be one of those purchases that never occur to you until you see it, but once you have it you’ll be so glad. They come in a set of two, and slip right over that space between your counter top and your stove, preventing crumbs and spills from getting stuck in between. They’re available in both black and white.

26 These Food Containers With Airtight Lids For Easy, Visible Storage Vallo Large Glass Food Storage Container with Snap Lock Lids Amazon $30 See On Amazon A set of these versatile glass containers and lids will make your leftovers situation feel organized and efficient, since you’ll be able to see exactly what you have. They come in a set of two containers with airtight, leakproof lids.

27 A Set Of Serving Tools That Upgrades Your Pizza Dinners WELIFE JKEE Pizza Cutter Wheel & Pizza Server Set Amazon $6 See On Amazon Slice the perfect pizza, and remove it without burning yourself or dripping a bunch of toppings, thanks to this two-piece pizza tools set. Both the rolling slicer and the serving tool are stainless steel, so they’re durable, practical, and easy to clean. They’re great for cutting and serving other types of food, too, including casseroles, desserts, sandwiches, and more.

28 This Whiskey-Themed Gift Set With Glasses, Stones & More Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones Gift Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon For whiskey lovers and aspiring bartenders alike, this whiskey stone gift set includes two glasses, two coasters, recipe cards, and eight whiskey stones, plus a velvet drawstring bag to hold them. Everything comes in a classic wooden box that makes for a delightful gift-giving and elegant displays.

29 This Slick Stainless Steel Container For Airtight Coffee Grounds Storage Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Coffee Grounds and Beans Container Canister Amazon $21 See On Amazon There are coffee canisters, and then there’s this stainless steel coffee container. With a 1.3-liter capacity, it provides airtight storage and has a carbon dioxide release valve, so beans and grounds stay fresh. There’s also a date tracker and a matching measuring scoop is included, too.

30 This Quilted Comforter That Gives Your Bed A Classic & Comfy Upgrade WhatsBedding Full Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $28 See On Amazon Enjoy a good night of sleep and an elegantly decorated bedroom thanks to this down alternative comforter that doubles as a duvet insert. The microfiber fill is lightweight and cozy, and the selection of seven colors and five sizes gives you plenty of choices for the ultimate bedroom upgrade.

31 A Weighted Blanket That Over 30,000 Shoppers Swear By Quility Weighted Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’ve ever considered a weighted blanket, you might know that they can be a total game changer to your rest and relaxation routine. With weights ranging from five to 30 pounds and five different choices for the removable cover, there is a perfect match available for almost anyone.

32 This Floor Mat That Makes It Easier To Stand On Hard Floors WiseLife Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon A sink full of dishes is rarely fun, but an anti-fatigue kitchen mat can add comfort and make the process more bearable. And you’re not limited by where you opt to use it; it’s great near desks, laundry, and other busy parts of the home.

33 These Cooling Racks That Are A Must-Have For Bakers & Cooks Checkered Chef Cooling Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These MVP stainless steel cooling racks are a kitchen staple perfect for cooling, drying, and even for baking and cooking, since they’re oven safe up to 575 degrees Fahreneheit. And when you’re all done, they can be washed in the dishwasher.

34 A Silicone Spatula Set That Brings A Pop Of Color To The Kitchen M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Spatula (Set of 4) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Few things can revitalize dinner prep like a new set of bright tools. This silicone spatula set comes with four spatulas, each one a different size for different jobs. They’re heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, dishwasher-safe, and the heads can be removed for thorough washing. They come in both green and orange, and they can be easily hung or stashed in a drawer.

35 This Mattress Protector That Extends The Life Of Your Mattress Amazon Basics Zipper-Enclosed Waterproof Mattress and Box Spring Cover Protector Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a mattress protector, you don’t have to sweat any small drips or drops or even big spills off the breakfast tray. It’s lightweight, quiet, waterproof, and fully encased with a zipper closure that keeps it securely in place.

36 A Set Of Vacuum Sealer Bags That Preserve & Protect Your Food Nutri-Lock Vacuum Sealer Bags Amazon $17 See On Amazon Compatible with a variety of vacuum sealers, these refill sealer bags keep food and flavors fresh and secure. Two BPA-free rolls come in each package, giving you hundreds of square feet of storage space. You’ll save room in your freezer too, since foods are sealed up tightly without bulky containers.

37 This Handy Grabber Tool With An Extendable Neck RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon $18 See On Amazon Have you ever dropped something beneath your couch? Or between the seats of your car or even under it? This magnetic pickup tool makes it easy to retrieve lost items, and in addition to the magnetic head and base, an extendable neck and LED lights give it the functionality of a flashlight, too.

38 A Cabinet Organizer That Makes Crowded Shelves A Thing Of The Past Copco Basics 3-Tier Cabinet Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your favorite products in view and in reach with this tiered cabinet organizer. It’s great for cosmetics and skincare items in your bathroom counter, spices and small jars in your kitchen, and even craft and art supplies, too. It comes in 10-inch and 15-inch sizes, and there are 18 colors to choose from.

39 This Classic Shower Curtain That You Can Use On Its Own Or As A Liner BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Something as simple as a shower curtain can still make a big impact in your bathroom. This durable choice includes rust-proof grommets and has magnetic weights to keep it in place and keep your floors dry. It comes in three styles; clear, frosted, and white, and it’s 6 feet long on each side.

40 A Meat Tenderizer That Will Give You Restaurant-Quality Steaks At Home Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Tool Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re preparing red meat or poultry, using this tenderizing tool can easily elevate your meal by rendering cuts more tender and delicious. It has both a spiked side and a flat side with a grip that makes it easy to hold and use. Plus, it’s conveniently dishwasher-safe.

41 This Kitchen Gadget That Gives You Perfectly Sliced Bagels In Seconds Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Never again fumble with a knife and a bagel thanks to this universal slicer. Your bagel slides right into a perfectly-sized slot, and with the press of the handle, your bagel is perfectly sliced in half.

42 A Kit For Making Delicious Sushi In The Comfort Of Your Kitchen Delamu Bamboo Sushi Making Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon With two rolling mats, five sets of chopsticks, and both a rice spreader and a rice paddle, this bamboo sushi making kit provides everything you need to start making your own sushi — all you need to do is add the ingredients. Plus, buyers have access to an instructional guide, too.

43 These Color-Coordinated Nesting Bowls That Are So Pretty You’ll Be Tempted To Keep On Display Cook With Color 8 Piece Nesting Bowls Amazon $20 See On Amazon This nested bowl and measuring set is great for anyone building their kitchen, or who wants to refresh their current supplies. It comes with eight pieces; four measuring cups, two bowls, a colander, plus a sifter, and everything nests together for easy storage. It comes in five ombre color palettes.

44 A Set Of Outdoor String Lights For The Best Lighting Vibes In Your Yard Or On Your Patio Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Facts are facts: you can never have too many twinkle lights. This string of outdoor lights elevates any space you hang it in. It’s even waterproof, and it connects with other strands. Bulbs come in white and multicolored, and spare bulbs are included too. There are 25-, 50-, and 100-foot lengths to choose from.

45 An Organizer Rack That Streamlines Your Pots & Pans Storage SimpleHouseware Cabinet Pantry Pot and Pan Organizer Holder Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon This pan organizer will cut down on clutter and help you control unruly collections of cookware. Made with alloy steel, it’s free-standing, so no installation is needed. You can use it vertically to hold up to five pans or lids or it can be used horizontally to keep up to four items neat and tidy.

46 A Home Security Camera For Peace Of Mind Wherever You Are ARENTI Indoor Home Security Camera Amazon $25 See On Amazon This home security camera does more than provide you with security, it send updates straight to your phone when you’re home or away. It’s compatible with multiple virtual assistants and offers a variety of useful features including night vision, motion and sound-detection, and two-way audio capabilities via a mic and speaker.