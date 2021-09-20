43 Genius Things That Make Annoying Sh*t Less Annoying

I’m typically a pretty laid-back person who likes to go with the flow — however, no matter how old I get, there are definitely a few things that never fail to get under my skin. If you’re the same way, don’t worry. There are tons of genius things on Amazon that can make all that annoying sh*t less annoying, and many of them are included on this list.

Seriously: Whether you have an unorganized closet or if you’re constantly misplacing your keys, this collection has products that can help — but if you need more examples, let me direct your attention to this tip-resistant cup. It’s got a suction cup base that latches onto smooth tables, keeping your drink upright even if the table begins to tilt. I also can’t forget these silicone food savers that make it easy to save produce halves in the fridge, or these wood-colored markers that make fixing up scratched furniture a breeze. And if you think that wearing wrinkled clothes is annoying, this fabric steamer can help.

No matter how chill you are, some stuff is just downright annoying — but these genius things can help mellow you right back out. Keep scrolling for more.

1 The Furniture Pads That Help Save Floors From Scratches X-Protector Non Slip Furniture Pads Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dragging furniture legs can leave your hardwood with scratches — so grab these pads. Not only do they save your hardwood from scratches, but the non-slip exterior also keeps your furniture from skidding across the floor. Plus, they’re designed to work with all types of furniture legs.

2 A Chemical-Free Bug Trap That Keeps The Flies Away FENUN Fly Traps and Mosquito Catcher Amazon $34 See On Amazon This fly trap attracts insects without using any harsh chemicals. Instead, each order comes with 10 sticky glue boards that latch onto bugs once the soothing LED light has lured them inside. Choose from two colors: black or white. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews, and many customers wrote that it “really works.”

3 This Rubber Band That Keeps Your Sheet From Riding Up The Rubber Hugger Bed Sheet Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of your fitted sheet riding up over your mattress? Try securing it down with this giant rubber band. Putting it on is way easier than fiddling around with clips, and there’s no need to remove it when changing your bedding — just pull your sheet up from underneath.

4 An Electric Jar Opener That Does The Work For You Kitchenmuh Sinceller Electric Jar Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Having trouble getting that stubborn jar open? Let this little gadget do the work for you. Simply clamp it overtop the lid, then press the big green button. The top will begin to twist, wrenching tight jars open within seconds — all using just two AA batteries (which are not included).

5 These Toothpaste Squeezers That Get Every Last Drop XYKEEY Toothpaste Tube Squeezer (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t throw out your tubes before you’ve gotten every last drop — and grab these rollers to help you do it. They clamp onto toothpaste, serums, and other types of flexible tube packaging. Plus, you only need to give the handle a few twists to start squeezing out anything that’s left inside.

6 An Under-Bed Light That Helps You Navigate Dark Bedrooms Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of blinding yourself with a bright lamp, allow this gentle under-bed light to help guide your way through the dark. The built-in timer lets you adjust how long it stays on after you’ve gotten back into bed, while the motion sensor prevents it from turning back on — unless you get up again.

7 This Colorful Night Light That Hangs Inside Your Toilet SUNNEST Toilet Night Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Purple, blue, yellow, green — with eight LED shades to choose from, this night light illuminates your toilet bowl in a brilliant display of color. It’s gentler on your eyes than that harsh overhead light you’ve likely got in your bathroom, and the flexible arm is designed to fit onto nearly any toilet.

8 A Draft Stopper That Prevents Chilly Breezes From Under The Door Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $8 See on Amazon Insulating your home is an easy way to help lower your utility bills, so grab this draft stopper. The adhesive backing makes it easy to install, and you can even trim the stopper to fit slimmer doors. One reviewer even wrote that “it has had a positive effect on our utility bill.”

9 These Food Huggers That Save Halved Produce For Later Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers Amazon $15 See on Amazon Tomatoes, peppers, limes, bananas — these food huggers are able to save all types of halved greens for later. Each one is made from flexible silicone, allowing them to create an airtight seal to help keep everything fresh. And unlike wasteful plastic wrap, they’re also infinitely reusable.

10 A Portable Steamer To Keep Vacation Clothes Wrinkle-Free BEAUTURAL Steamer Amazon $27 See On Amazon I don’t think I’ve ever opened my suitcase to find my clothes have stayed freshly-pressed — that’s why I always travel with a portable steamer like this one. It heats up within 30 seconds so you’re not stuck waiting around for steam, and the extra-large water tank produces up to 15 continuous minutes of it. Plus, each order also comes with three attachments: one lint brush, soft brush, and creaser.

11 This Loofah-Like Shower Mat That Dries Quickly Bligli Loofah Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its aerated loofah texture, this shower mat dries extra-quickly — which means there’s very little risk of mold or mildew developing. The nonslip bottom stays firmly in place without the help of suction cups, and reviewers raved about how well it “stays in place.” Choose from three colors: grey, brown, or beige.

12 These Vertical Hangers That Open Up Space In Cramped Closets HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers and Storage (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your closet rod is just about out of space, try opening some up with these magic hangers. They can be hung vertically to save space, as well as horizontally when trying to see all your outfit options. And since each hanger can hold up to nine garments, one order is enough for up to 45 pieces of clothing.

13 The Planter Pots That Water Themselves ETGLCOZY Self Watering Planter Pots Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fill the water reservoirs until they’re full, and these planters will keep your plants hydrated for up to two weeks. The clear bases let you see how much water is left inside — and one reviewer even wrote that they’re “easy to setup, and look great with my decor.”

14 A Roll-Up Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Saves Space Kraus Over the Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Still using that bulky dish rack that takes up so much space? Then it’s time to upgrade to this sleek over-the-sink version. The rungs are made from tough stainless steel that’s been coated in silicone, making them durable as well as non-slip. And since it’s also heat-resistant, you can even use it as a trivet for hot cookware.

15 This Item Finder That Helps You Locate Your Lost Keys Esky Item Locator Amazon $24 See On Amazon Loop one of these tags onto your keyring — the next time it goes missing, simply press the corresponding button on the remote. The tag will begin to ring, making it easy to find from up to 100 feet away. And if you always know where your keys are? You can just as easily slip one into your wallet, or even inside of that purse you’re always misplacing.

16 A Layered Silverware Organizer For Narrow Spaces Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether your drawers are filled with stuff or simply narrow, this silverware organizer will likely fit. The slim profile allows it to fit into tighter spaces, as it’s designed so that your utensils stack on top of each other — not side-by-side. Plus, each compartment is labelled to help you keep everything sorted.

17 The Angled Spice Rack That Fits Into Drawers Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t have enough counter space for a spice rack? Empty out one of your drawers, then slip this horizontal version inside. Each shelf is angled so that it’s easy to read all the labels, while the heavy gauge steel frame is made to last.

18 A Pair Of Blackout Curtains That Help Dim The Room NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Blinds Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only do these blackout curtains come in more than 20 shades, but hanging them up can also help insulate your home. The extra-thick fabric keeps the sun, cold, and heat outside where they belong, which can result in lower utility bills. Besides — who doesn’t like sleeping in on the weekends?

19 This Soap Dispenser That’s Completely Touch-Free Secura Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon The top of your soap pump is likely one of the dirtiest places in your bathroom, so why not upgrade to this touch-free version? The dial in the back lets you adjust how much soap comes out, while the infrared sensor can detect your hand from as far as 3 inches away.

20 A Slim Storage Cart That Fits Into Tight Spaces AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $27 See On Amazon Between your washer and dryer, next to your toilet — this rolling cart has a narrow design that allows it to fit into all manner of tight spaces. Three shelves give you space to store detergent, shampoo, toilet paper, and more. Plus, each wheel has a brake so that you can stabilize it in place.

21 The Air Fryer That Makes Meal Prep So Much Easier Chefman 2-Quart Air TurboFry Amazon $35 See On Amazon Instead of dealing with all the cleanup that comes with deep frying on the stove, why not use this air fryer? It uses a fraction of the oil that conventional deep fryers require, yet still delivers a crispy, delicious texture. And you aren’t limited when it comes to meals — it’s so versatile that it can whip up everything from brownies to fried chicken.

22 An Outlet Extender With A Shelf For Your Phone ON2NO Socket Outlet Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon With three outlets and four USB ports, this outlet extender is a must-have in every room — especially if you’re tired of searching around for a USB brick whenever your phone runs out of power. And speaking of phones, there’s even a handy shelf on the top where you can rest all your devices while they’re charging.

23 This Sleeve That Conceals & Organizes Unsightly Cables JOTO Cable Management Sleeve Amazon $14 See On Amazon Got a mess of wires and cables you’d like to keep out of sight? This flexible sleeve is large enough to hold up to 10 cables, and can be trimmed to fit nearly any space. Plus, the colors are reversible — so you have the option of using both white, or black.

24 A Tablet Stand That Helps You Read Recipes CTA Digital 3-in-1 Kitchen Mount Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add this stand underneath one of your kitchen cabinets, and it’ll hold your tablet up so that it’s easy to read recipes while you’re cooking. You can also install it in workshops for DIY projects, or even in the laundry room to watch videos while you’re folding clothes — and each order even comes with all the mounting hardware needed.

25 The Curtain Tiebacks With A Hint Of Glamor Melaluxe Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of using the tiebacks that come included with your curtains, why not step it up with these bougie ones? The magnets at either end hold them together, and they’re large enough to work with nearly any set of curtains. Choose from five colors: grey, coffee, navy, pink, or purple.

26 A Cling Film That Adds Privacy To Windows Viseeko Privacy Window Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can easily give yourself some extra privacy using this cling film. There’s no glue required, making it easy to peel off and reposition it if you need to — and it even filters out light to help shield your eyes from the sun. It’s available in three different hues: frosted, black, and multicolor.

27 These Wood-Colored Markers For Fixing Scratched Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay a professional to restore your scratched woodwork — just grab this affordable repair kit. Each order comes with markers and crayons in the most popular wood colors, including mahogany, walnut, oak, and more. Simply color in the scratches to give your furniture or floors a quick refresh.

28 A Personal Fan That Hangs Around Your Neck FrSara Portable Neck Fan Amazon $18 See on Amazon Looking for easy ways to cool down in the heat? Search no further than this personal fan. It hangs around your neck so that you can use it handsfree, and the rechargeable battery provides up to eight hours of cooling breeze. Choose from more than 10 colors and designs.

29 The Drain Cover That Lets You Take Deeper Baths SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $7 See On Amazon The overflow drain in your tub is what keeps you from being able to fill it up all the way — so grab this cover. It’ll prevent the drain from removing water, allowing you to take extra-deep baths when you need to relax. And if the water gets a little too high? There’s still an opening in the top to prevent your tub from overflowing.

30 These Smart Plugs That Can Connect To Alexa Or Google Home Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add these smart plugs to your home, and you’ll be able to control your devices from the couch — all using simple voice commands. They’re compatible with Alexa and Google Home, but if you don’t have either, you can still use the free downloadable app to control them from your smartphone.

31 These Platforms To Keep Laundry Detergent From Dripping Everywhere Tidy Cup Laundry Degergant and Fabric Softener Gadget (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add these platforms to your detergent bottles, and they’ll catch any wayward drips that fall their way. You can also keep small detergent cups on them, as the slats on the platform keep them raised and away from any collected soap — and they’ll fit most economy-size bottles.

32 This Drain Catcher That Keeps The Water Flowing TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t waste money on an expensive visit from the plumber — add this catcher to your drains instead. The tower design allows water to flow through, even if it’s completely filled with stray hair. And when it’s time to clean it out, simply give the base a few swipes to clear everything away.

33 These Gap Covers That Help Your Counters Stay Clean KindGa Stove Counter Gap Cover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ever notice how stuff can drip down into the space between your counter and stove? These gap covers stop that. Each one is made from food-grade silicone that can withstand high temperatures — and if your counters or stove are on the shorter side, they can also be trimmed to fit.

34 A Pack Of Clips That Hold Your Shower Curtain In Place Shower Curtain Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your shower curtain is always billowing inside, try securing it down with these clips. They’re made from high-quality plastic, with a crocodile design that won’t leave you struggling to pop them open. Plus, each order comes with 3M adhesive for simple installation.

35 The Splash Guard That Helps Your Clothes Stay Dry While Doing The Dishes BLUE GINKGO Sink Splash Guard Amazon $26 See On Amazon You don’t have to let water splash onto your shirt while doing the dishes; instead, use this splash guard to help your clothes stay dry. It sticks to your countertop using suction cups, making installation and removal incredibly easy. Choose from three colors: grey, black, or teal.

36 A Universal Lid That Fits Nearly Any Pot Or Pan Modern Innovations Universal Lid Amazon $19 See On Amazon As long as your pots and pans are between 7 and 12 inches, this lid will likely fit. Not only is it great for saving cabinet space, but the glass has even been tempered so that it can withstand high temperatures. “It's also really durable,” wrote one reviewer. “I accidentally dropped it on a hard laminate floor a couple of days after it arrived, and it was just fine.”

37 The Suction-Based Cup That Won’t Let Drinks Tip Over SquidCup - Non Tip Boat Cup Amazon $8 See On Amazon With its tight suction cup base, this cup won’t tip over once it’s latched onto your table — even if you’re on a boat. Not only is it BPA-free and weatherproof, but it’s also designed to work on any non-textured, smooth surface. Plus, the insulated walls help your drinks stay hot or cold.

38 This Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently Like A Sunrise AMIR Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock Amazon $28 See On Amazon Tired of being jolted awake by that blaring alarm? This clock gradually grows brighter and brighter, gently waking you up similar to how the sun naturally would. It also comes pre-loaded with eight soothing nature sounds — and there’s even a USB port in the back where you can charge your phone overnight.

39 An Insulator Sleeve For Your Plastic Coffee Cup GoCuff Reusable Hot and Iced Coffee Cup Insulator Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your hands don’t have to freeze when you’re drinking an iced coffee — just slip your plastic cup into this sleeve. It’s designed to fit cups from Starbucks McDonald’s, Dunkin Donuts, and more. Plus, it also comes in dozens of colors to suit any style.

40 The Organizer That Adds Storage To Your Center Console IOKONE Side Pocket Auto Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your center console is running out of storage space, just grab this handy organizer. There’s room for drinks, gadgets, or even just coins — and it’s designed to fit into most cars. “The cup holders are big and roomy, which was a hard feature to find for a product like this,” wrote one reviewer. “Would recommend!”

41 A Vacuum Attachment To Help Remove Lint From Your Dryer Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon A dirty lint trap can cause your dryer to work less efficiently, resulting in higher utility bills — so grab this vacuum attachment. It dives deep into dirty lint traps, while the flexible lint brush scoops out anything left behind. Choose from two colors: blue or black.

42 This Brush That Cleans Deep Into Old Grout FAYINA Grout Brush Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got old grout or shower tracks, this brush can help you get them clean as almost-new. The bristles are flexible, allowing them to squish into tight spaces where others cans — yet they’re still tough enough to power through everything form mildew to grease.