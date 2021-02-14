50 Genius Ways To Store & Organize A Ton of Stuff In Tiny Spaces

If you’re anything like me, organizing is not a fun task — but it's a necessary one. I’ve found that if everything has a home, I’m much more likely to stay neat and tidy. Amazon has been my life-saver for all things organization with highly rated, functional, and stylish solutions for my entire house. If you could use a reset, check out these 56 genius ways to store and organize a ton of stuff in tiny spaces.

Depending on your personal organizational needs, you may find yourself drawn to tools that are designed for specific rooms — like sponge holders for kitchen sinks and an over-the-door organizer that is perfect for laundry detergent and dryer sheets. Or you may get more use out of multi-tasking organizers, and there is no shortage of stackable baskets that you can easily use in every room in your home. For me, my small and cramped bathroom never seems to stay clean, no matter how hard I try. But this list, which includes countertop storage for makeup, a shower caddy for toiletries, and an under-the-sink shelf that leaves room for plumbing, will make it a hundred times easier to keep my bathroom in tip-top shape.

I’ve included everything from storage options for your bedroom and kitchen to clever organizational tools for your garage and even your car. Whether you need a little bit of help keeping your closet neat or a unique way to store pots and pans that frees up cabinet space, this list has something for you. Happy organizing!

1 An Under Sink Organizer That Extends Simple Houseware Under Sink Organizer Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Utilize all of the space under your sink with this expandable shelf organizer. It has two tiers to store sponges, cleaning products, and hand towels, with a unique design that thoughtfully accommodates your sink’s plumbing. The rack expands from 15 to 25 inches and has four adjustable height options. It comes in silver, black, or white.

2 These Under-Cabinet Shelves Extend Your Storage Simple Trending Under Cabinet Organizer Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cabinets already filled to the brim? No worries — you'll gain back a ton of extra space by utilizing these under-cabinet shelves. The wire racks hook onto shelves and sit just below them, offering additional storage for dishes, books, food, and more. They come in a two-pack, with no assembly necessary — just slide them onto the shelves. They have a tight mesh grid that keeps your items safely in place.

3 This Lightweight Organizer For Brooms And Mops Holikme Broom Wall Mount Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your mops and brooms off the floor and organized with this cleaning tool organizer. It’s lightweight and made of strong metal that won’t rust. It has four spring-loaded slots for holding brooms, rakes, and mops, as well as four hooks for brushes, towels, or other tools. It mounts to any wall and is perfect for a utility room, garage, or laundry space.

4 A Durable Teflon Shelf For Your Cabinets ideaglass Countertop Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Double the space in your cabinets with this pantry shelf. It measures 16-inches wide, can hold up to 30 pounds, and is made of strong teflon. Use it on your countertop to store spices or in your pantry to stack snacks. It’s available in two additional widths and comes in black or white.

5 An Industrial Pot Rack For 14 Pots And Pans Greenstell Pot Rack with Hooks Amazon $21 See On Amazon Hang all of your kitchen tools on this mountable industrial pot rack. It has 14 S-hooks that can hold pans, lids, measuring cups, or utensils like spatulas and ladles. It can hold up to 130 pounds and has a modern, industrial iron look that’s durable and stylish. It’s not just for the kitchen — use it to hang plants, tools, or keys. It’s easy to assemble and comes in copper or black.

6 This Shower Caddy That Holds 15 Pounds KINCMAX Shower Caddy Shelf Amazon $21 See On Amazon This shower caddy will keep your bathroom looking organized like a spa. It’s made of stainless steel and hangs on the wall with a super sticky adhesive so you don’t need any tools. It can hold up to 15 pounds and has a deep enough basket to store shampoo, conditioner, liquid soap, and more. The rust-proof caddy includes four removable hooks for hanging razors or washcloths.

7 This Mini Shelf You Can Mount By An Outlet Mount Genie Smart Home Outlet Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon This home outlet shelf turns any ordinary outlet into a convenient stand for speakers or voice-activated smart devices. The shelf can sit to the left or right of an outlet, providing a flat area for your device. A cord holder that snaps into place and keeps unsightly cords hidden is located beneath the shelf and it comes with a cord for Google Home and two micro USB short cords.

8 A Space-Saving Cutlery Organizer Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Amazon $10 See On Amazon This kitchen drawer organizer from Joseph Joseph saves valuable drawer space but stacking your cutlery. It holds 24 pieces despite only being 15.6 inches long and 4.3 inches wide, however, your drawer will need to be at least 3.25 inches in height to accommodate both the organizer and the cutlery that goes in it.

9 These Furniture Risers For Under-The-Bed (Or Couch!) Storage Space Utopia Bedding Adjustable Bed Furniture Risers (8-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These furniture risers elevate furniture so you add storage space under your bed, couch, or other four-legged furniture. When used together, the pack of eight risers can support up to 1,300 pounds and have recess cups that provide the ideal nesting spot for bed, table, and sofa legs. Use them to lift furniture by 3, 5, or 8 inches (when combined). They come in black or brown.

10 The Magical Hangers That Hold 10 Items Meetu Space Saving Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These space-saving hangers save you tons of closet space. Each hanger can accommodate 10 items of clothing horizontally or five vertically — and can hold up to 40 pounds, so don't be afraid of adding bulkier items. The secret is the “S” design that collapses into itself to save you space. The hooks hold your clothes so they don’t slide off and are available in packs of 4, 8, 12, or 20.

11 An 8-Tier Wall Rack That Truly Fits Everything ClosetMaid 8-Tier Wall And Door Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon When your storage space needs are far greater than any compact spice rack will allow, this is the 8-tier wall and door rack that promises it will hold anything and everything. The rack measures 77 inches in height and features adjustable baskets that you can position to fit larger and smaller items. The rack is made from steel and comes in two widths, 12 or 18 inches (shown here). It's the perfect storage piece to hide behind doors and comes with everything you need for installation.

12 A Pantry Organizer That Holds 36 Cans Simple Houseware Can Rack Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Save room in your pantry with this stackable can rack. It has three levels and can easily store up to 36 cans in a variety of sizes. If you need more storage, you can even stack these organizers on top of each other to make one large rack. They’re easy to put together and come in four colors to add a little joy and life to your pantry.

13 An Over-The-Toilet Shelf With Four Tiers Honey-Can-Do Space Saver Shelf Amazon $29 See On Amazon This four-tier shelf fits over your toilet to give you extra bathroom storage. It provides a great place to store towels, beauty products, and extra toilet paper and has rubber feet on the bottom to protect your floors and keep the shelf from moving. Made from durable steel, it adds so much storage space, even to the smallest bathrooms.

14 A Narrow Rolling Cart For Extra Storage AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $26 See On Amazon This rolling three-tier cart is convenient additional storage for your bathroom, laundry room, or kitchen. The trolley style makes it easy to move from room to room and the wheel breaks keep it in place when you’re not using it. It’s made of plastic and stainless steel, which makes it strong yet lightweight, and is narrow enough to slide into small spaces.

15 These SUPER-Easy-To-Install Cabinet Hooks For Hanging Coffee Mugs (Or Other Stuff) EMXGB Mug Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you are all too familiar with the juggling act that takes place when you attempt to stack coffee mugs together in your cabinet, you need these cabinet hooks in your life. Each of the set of two hooks features six iron hooks that will securely hold a coffee mug or smaller teacup, though you can easily repurpose them to hold lighter items like tea towels. They come with strong adhesive nails for installation.

16 An Under-The-Bed Storage Container To Maximize Space WISELIFE Under Bed Storage Bins (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Utilize the space under your bed with these foldable storage bins. They’re designed to slide under your bed and have convenient handles on the side that make it simple to pull them out or push them back under. The organizers themselves are sturdy and hold their shape, plus they have a clear lid that makes it easy to see what’s inside. They come two in a pack with secure zippers, and can collapse to store flat when you’re not using them.

17 The Adjustable Makeup Organizer That Rotates Coyaho Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This rotating makeup organizer has room for all of your beauty supplies, plus it rotates 360 degrees, making it easy to find what you need. It's made of acrylic, which is easy to wipe down. It has multiple levels of storage in varying sizes to hold smaller items like nail polish or larger bottles. The shelves are fully adjustable to customize the sizes to your needs.

18 A Magnetic Knife Bar To Replace Bulky Blocks Ouddy Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep your knives safe and clean and free up counter space with this magnetic knife bar, which easily replaces bulky knife butcher blocks. This 16-inch stainless steel bar will securely hold knives, tools, or crafts of various sizes, thanks to its ultra-strong magnet. It has more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

19 This Magnetic Fridge Rack For Extra Kitchen Storage XCSource Store Refrigerator Organizer Rack Amazon $37 See On Amazon This magnetic organizer sticks to the exteriors of refrigerators and other metal appliances and features two layers of storage, hooks along the side for items like keys and dishrags, and even a crabstick where you can add a roll of paper towels.

20 These Stainless Steel Hangers For Your Pants DOIOWN Stainless Steel Pants Hanger (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These stainless steel hangers have an S-shape that allows you to hang up to five pairs of pants, as well as accessories like scarves and ties. They’re durable and won’t rust over time, plus they're a cult favorite with more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Each pack comes with three hangers to save you money.

21 The Grocery Bag Dispenser To Reduce Clutter Utopia Kitchen Grocery Bad Dispenser Amazon $13 See On Amazon This bag holder and dispenser makes it easy to reuse your plastic bags. Attach it to the wall with screws and adhesive stickers and you'll always have a convenient place to store bags after a trip to the grocery store. It has a stainless steel finish that won’t show fingerprints and can hold up to 18 bags at a time.

22 An Organizer That Adds Cubbies To Closet Without Removing Hanging Space Whitmor Hanging Closet Organzier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only does this organizer add four cubbies to your closet, but — thanks to the metal rod under the cubbies — it doesn't actually remove any hanging space. To install, just hang with it in your closet.

23 An Over-The-Sink Drying Rack To Free Up Counters SHINKODA Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon $79 See On Amazon When you have a small kitchen, precious counter space is the last thing you want to sacrifice. Replace cumbersome dish drying racks that steal space with this clever over- the-sink drying rack that boasts two tiers, is made of stainless steel, and can hold up to 80 pounds. The rack has divided compartments and can suit plates and cooking tools of various sizes. Hooks for drying cups and glasses and a designated spot just for drying a cutting board add to its thoughtful design.

24 A Genius Coffee Table With Hidden Storage YAHEETECH Coffee Table With Hidden Compartment and Storage Shelf Amazon $129 See On Amazon This is more than an ordinary coffee table — it also doubles as a desk. This minimalist-style wooden table features a bottom shelf of storage for books and magazines, as well as a desktop that lifts up to reveal even more storage space underneath for items that you may not wish to display. Another great thing about the lift-away desk is that it's perfect for angling your laptop closer to you when you're working. It's available in five colors.

25 This Magnetic Stove Shelf So You Can Keep Cooking Essentials Within Reach StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon This magnetic shelf sits right on top of your stove, providing a secure and convenient place to store olive oil and the spices and tools you use the most. Zero installation is required — simply place the stainless steel shelf on top of your stove and you're seconds away from a more organized kitchen. It comes in three sizes: 20, 24, and 30 inches.

26 The Soft Faux Leather Ottoman With Storage YOUDENOVA Folding Storage Ottoman Amazon $40 See On Amazon This soft faux leather ottoman is a prime example of a multi-tasking piece of furniture that can do it all. This is your go-to piece for storing everything from toys to towels and it has a classic design with fastening buttons on top that fits right in with any home decor. The storage chest measures 29.92 x 14.96 x 14.96 inches and can support up to 350 pounds. It's made from waterproof PVC leather (so parents needn't shy away from it) and comes in black, beige, or brown.

27 A Three-Chamber Soap Dispenser For Your Shower Better Living 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser Amazon $35 See On Amazon This soap dispenser has three chambers to hold your soaps and shampoos in one convenient place. It easily mounts to a shower wall or the corner of your shower, using waterproof silicone adhesive and double-sided tape. Just push the button to dispense soap or hair product, and when you run out, simply refill the chambers from the top.

28 The Undergarment Organizer With 27K Reviews Simple Houseware Sock Drawer Organizer (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These clever organizers for your undergarments have more than 27,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. The non-woven fabric boxes are mold-proof and designed for specific uses. The four bins include a 6-cell option for scarves or ties, an 8-cell option for underwear, a 7-cell box for bras, and a 24-cell option for socks. This four-pack costs less than $20 and will have you Mari Kondo-ing your bedroom in no time.

29 This Covert Organizer You Can Hang Over Doors Simple Houseware Over the Door Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer does more than just keep your dirty towels off the floor. It attaches to the top of any door and hangs down to save space. It has 11 hooks and a mesh wire basket that can hold everything from mail and keys to beauty products and hand towels. This hook fits any standard door and is designed from durable steel.

30 The Kid-Friendly Backseat Car Organizer KNGUVTH Backseat Car Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep the kids happy on long drives with this backseat organizer. It attaches to the back of any standard car seat and has multiple compartments that can hold a tablet in its 10-inch pocket, plus it has five storage pockets for items like snacks, drinks, stuffed animals, umbrellas, or tissues. It’s waterproof, easy to clean, and comes in a pack of two for each seat.

31 A Baking Tool Organizer That Hooks Over Cabinets Simple Houseware Over Cabinet Door Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This over-the-cabinet-door organizer is ideal for holding cutting boards, muffin tins, and cooking sheets. The narrow basket makes use of the inside of your cabinet door, reducing clutter in your kitchen. It has ultra thin hooks designed with EVA foam padding to protect your cabinets from scratches and is made of strong stainless steel.

32 A Car Seat Organizer For The Front Seat AutoMuko Seat Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give everything in your car a home with this car seat organizer. It slides in over the headrest and connects under the seat to keep the organizer secure. Store snacks, maps, chargers, or other devices safely in one of its mesh or zippered pockets. It’s easy to reach even if you’re the one driving, and you can adjust the straps for the perfect fit in your car.

33 An Over-The-Door Organizer With 18K Reviews Simple Houseware Over Door Pocket Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This over-the-door pocket organizer has four baskets, each with a clear window. Its hooks can be hung over any standard door or closet rod and it is designed with a flexible fabric that makes it easy to store. It’s available in seven colors and has earned more than 18,000 reviews and a 4.6-star review.

34 A Hair Tool Holder That Mounts To The Wall Simple Houseware Hair Dryer Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give all of your hair tools a home with this organizer. It’s made of steel and has three round holders for your blow dryer, straightener, or curling iron. You can mount it to the wall or hang it over your cabinet or bathroom door. It’s available in bronze and chrome and has hooks padded in foam to protect your doors.

35 This Charging Station For Up To Six Devices Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $40 See On Amazon This charging station can hold up to six devices at one time, while keeping cords untangled. It has strong dividers that hold a variety of devices in place — even those with bulky covers. A helpful LED light glows when devices are charging and turns off when your phone or iPad is ready to be used.

36 An Expandable Shoe Rack That Holds Up To 24 Pairs Seville Classics Expandable Shoe Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon This three-tier expandable shoe rack has more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.6 star review. It holds up to 24 pairs of shoes when fully expanded. The rack has adjustable poles that extend from 25.4 inches to 46.6 inches. They’re coated in a non-slip finish that keeps your shoes in place and are available in two-tier and four-tier sizes, as well as a variety of colors.

37 These Easy-To-Clean Clear Pantry Organizers Utopia Home Pantry Organizers (8-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Keep your pantry and fridge organized with these clear plastic storage bins. The 8-pack comes with four large and four small drawers to hold cans, produce, or snacks. They’re BPA-free and easy to wipe down, keeping your fridge and pantry shelves clean. They’re sturdy and the transparent design makes finding what you need easy. They have more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.8-star review.

38 These Stackable Organizers For Water Bottles mDesign Stackable Water Bottle Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Water bottles can be a pain to store, but this vertical, stackable water bottle holder keeps them organized in an efficient way. Each rack holds three bottles in half circle compartments for the bottles to safely sit in. This pack comes with two organizers that stack on top of each other. They’re compact and fit in any cabinet to save space and keep you organized.

39 These Colorful Cord Organizers Avantree Reusable Cord Organizers (20 -Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your cords organized with this pack of 20 reusable cord keepers. The brightly colored cable straps tightly fasten around chargers, headphones, cables, and other wires. These straps come in three sizes and five colors so you can color-code various cables and cords. With more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.6-star review, these are a fan favorite.

40 These Clear, Stackable Cosmetic Organizers STORi Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon This transparent stackable organizer is perfect for all your beauty products. This set of two has nearly 9,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Each set comes with two organizers that you can stack on top of one another and each has convenient handles. Use these to store brushes, cosmetics, nail polish, and lipsticks and choose among three sizes to fit any space.

41 This Organizer For Your Food Container Lids YouCopia Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lid organizer keeps all your food container lids neatly in place so you never lose them again. The organizer has five adjustable dividers to hold round and square lids in place. It’s made of BPA-free plastic and comes in a small, medium, large, and large with tall dividers.

42 The Wall-Mounted Spice Racks That Hold 36 Jars X-cosrack Wall Mounted Spice Rack Amazon $33 See On Amazon Keep your spices within reach with this four-tier organizer. It is made of black iron wire and mounts to the wall easily. It can hold up to 36 6-ounce spice jars, nine on each row. You can stack them horizontally or vertically to display them however you prefer. And when you’re not using them, they fold flat for storage.

43 This Rotating Cabinet Organizer For Snacks YouCopia Crazy Susan Cabinet Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep all your favorite snacks within reach with this cabinet turntable. It spins and has three removable bins that are perfect for holding granola bars or bags of chips. It rotates 360 degrees and has non-slip feet that keep it in place on the shelf. This organizer boasts more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

44 The Multi-Purpose Wire Baskets With Labels Granrosi Stackable Wire Baskets (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These stackable wire baskets can be used to organize any space in your home. The set of two is made of metal and stack vertically to take up less counter or shelf space. Each of the bins have handles for easy carrying, with a bonus label holder to make it simpler to find what you need. The wire mesh basket is perfect for holding food, towels, clothes, or bathroom products.

45 The Plastic Storage Case For Makeup Sorbus Cosmetic Storage Case Amazon $31 See On Amazon This plastic storage case has four large and two small drawers to house makeup, jewelry, or desk supplies. The top of the case features a 16-slot makeup organizer that fits eyeliner, mascara, and lipsticks. It’s available in nine colors, but each is transparent, making it easy to see what’s in each drawer.

46 A Hanging Shelf For Documents Safco Products Mesh Vertical Hanging Desk Storage Amazon $40 See On Amazon This mesh tray paper organizer doesn’t sit on top of your desk, it attaches to it. Just slide it onto the edge of your desk. A rubber-headed tightening screw holds it in place to offer additional storage without taking up any desk space. It has five trays to organize your paper and files, while keeping them right near by.

47 This Folding Organizer For Your Car Trunk Honey-Can-Do Folding Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This folding car trunk organizer will come in handy for keeping all your emergency tools safe. Use it to store jumper cables, gas containers, wiper fluid, and maps so they’re ready when you need them. It has two large compartments and three mesh side pockets. The affordable organizer has more than 6,000 reviews.

48 This Remote Organizer With Five Compartments SANQIANWAN TV Remote Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Stop wasting time looking for the TV remote and get yourself one of these remote control organizers. This faux leather organizer has five compartments to hold a variety of remote sizes for TVs, fans, window shades, lights, and more. It even works to organize crafts or makeup. It’s available in a variety of colors to match your home.

49 A Pack Of Clear Storage Containers In Bulk IRIS USA Storage Boxes (20-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for storage containers in bulk, this pack of 20 is for you. Each of the bins holds 5 quarts — perfect for crafts, toys, shoes, and more. They have snap-tight lids and are designed to easily stack on top of each other. The clear plastic makes it easy to identify what’s inside. These bins are available in packs of 6, 10, 12, and 18, as well as larger sizes.