The 45 Smartest Things To Buy For Your Bedroom & Closets Under $30 On Amazon

While the world has dialed up the chaos, you might be looking at your home through a new lens. It may be your office and your entertainment space, but it’s also your retreat — a retreat with spots that could use a little decluttering, organizing, and sprucing up. Maybe as you stare at it day after day, you’re ready to make a few changes to jazz things up, clean things up, or just freshen things up again. So to help you out, here are some of smartest things to buy for your bedroom and closets that are under $30 on Amazon.

If your closets need a makeover, under-bed storage bags and sliding shelves can help you get the clutter under control, quick and in a hurry. If you’re short on space, you could opt for shoe stackers that make use of vertical space (not to mention preventing your shoes from getting crushed) or vacuum storage bags that are perfect for storing seasonal items in a fraction of the space. And if you're looking to add a comforting touch? Consider a luxurious satin pillowcase, velvet pillow covers, or cozy twinkle lights to illuminate your curtain and take your bedroom decor to next-level chic.

So, whether you’re looking to organize or add some character to your favorite retreat, keep scrolling for some easy solutions that won't break the bank.

1 These Chic Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentler On Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s hard to argue that satin pillowcases can amp up your bedroom decor. Not only will you be sleeping in the lap of luxury, but satin pillowcases have the added benefit of reducing hair damage. These satin pillowcases are made from 100% polyester, so they’re more durable than silk (and machine washable!).You can choose from an assortment of sizes and colors.

2 These Magnetic Coat Hooks That Hold Up To 35 Pounds MHDMAG Magnetic Coat Hooks Amazon $14 See On Amazon These magnetic coat hooks are perfect for keeping your closets neat and organized, and the best part is that there’s no difficult installation. Plus, these magnets are super strong and can hold up to 35 pounds. This magnet has a 4.7-star overall rating, and according to one reviewer: “They are incredible! They are STRONG and will hold tight and amazingly heavy items. I use them mostly on my file cabinet for sweaters, hubby’s caps, jackets, or whatever needs a new home!”

3 This Cable Management Box That Lets You Charge Your Devices Changsuo Cable Management Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon While it’s virtually impossible to eliminate cords (it is the 21st century, after all), you can certainly keep your spaces looking neat and tidy by hiding them. And this cable management box might just do the trick. This box can accommodate both cords and surge protectors, two end-slots offer easy access, and it’s fireproof to boot. A lot at the top lets you charge your devices easily. Choose between black or white.

4 These Shoe Stackers That Maximize Your Space & Prevent Damage AQUAPRO Shoe Stacker (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These shoe slots save you a ton of space by stacking your shoes instead of placing them side by side. And as an added benefit, your shoes are essentially on display, so you’ll never waste time hunting for the pair that matches your outfit again or accidentally crushing them. These shoe stackers are adjustable to four heights, so they work for everything from flip-flops to heels, and raised treads on the surface keep them in place.

5 These Under-Bed Bags For Sheets & Clothes Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These under-bed bags are a great way to make the most of the space under your bed. They’re made with an eco-friendly non-woven fabric that still offers breathability, and the tops are clear so you can see what’s inside. With durable side handles, you can pull the bags out easily when you need access, and they fold down flat when not in use for easy storage. Choose from assorted colors and styles.

6 These Motion-Activated Lights For Midnight Trips Vansky Motion Activated Underbed Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Improve late-night bathroom and kitchen trips with these motion-activated under-bed lights. Positioned under your bed, these lights won’t disturb others. It kicks on when it senses motion, and the auto-shutoff timer can be set to turn off anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes.

7 These Floating Corner Shelves That Liven Up Awkward Corners Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelves Amazon $22 See On Amazon These wall-mounted corner shelves are perfect for small spaces because they make awkward corners functional again. With five shelves, there’s plenty of room for photos, small plants, and more. Made of durable MDF laminate, these shelves come with all the hardware you need for installation, and you can choose from a variety of colors.

8 These Curtain Lights For Major Ambience For Less Than $20 Twinkle Star LED Curtain Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon While these curtain lights are less than $20, they really pack a punch when you want to change the look of any room. These have 300 warm white lights, eight modes, and they’re easy to use. What’s more, these lights are waterproof so you can also use outdoor, too. One reviewer wrote: “These are so stunning I may just leave them up all year! I bought three strands and would honestly buy more if I needed them. I tested the waterproofing, and they are definitely waterproof!”

9 This $16 Mini Humidifier With A Night Light Expower Whisper Air Humidifier Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add some moisture to the air and keep dry skin at bay with this humidifier. This humidifier has two adjustable spray modes (continuous or intermittent), a generously sized tank, and a useful auto-shutoff function that protects the device when the water runs out. Plus, it’s equipped with an LED night light.

10 These Pant Hangers That Save Space & Prevent Wrinkles DOIOWN S-Type Pants Hanger (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These pant hangers will keep your bottoms wrinkle-free and keep things tidy. Made from durable stainless steel, they have a smooth finish to keep wrinkles at bay. They are S-shaped so your pants will stay put, and a rubber tip on the bottom prevents them from falling off. Get three in each pack.

11 This Hat Organizer With More Than 3,500 5-Star Reviews LEKUSHA Cap Organizer Hanger Amazon $9 See On Amazon If hats are a staple among your accessories, you might want to give this cap organizer a go. Secured with Velcro, this cap organizer folds over any standard hanger, and each one is outfitted with 10 rust-resistant clips. While the clips are strong enough to hold your caps, they won’t harm the fabric. And this organizer can also work for gloves, leggings, and scarves.

12 These Vacuum Storage Bags That Are Perfect For Bulky Seasonal Items XUTAI Vacuum Storage Bags (9-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Nothing saves you closet space quite like vacuum storage bags. These bags work with any vacuum cleaner (to suction out the air), and they come with a convenient travel pump for when you’re on the go, too. These vacuum bags offer storage for your off-season items (think bulky comforters and sweaters) to take up a fraction of the space that those items would normally require. Each order comes with nine bags, and there are an assortment of sizes.

13 These Slide-Out Baskets That Work In Bathrooms, Closets, Or Pantries madesmart 2-Tier Slide-Out Baskets Amazon $22 See On Amazon These slide-out baskets can work wonders to organize your space, whether it’s your closet, bathroom, pantry, or elsewhere. These organizers come in two sizes, and the drawers pull out for easy viewing and access. They’re made from durable plastic, and dry-erase label spaces ensure that you never forget where you put your stuff.

14 This Nightstand Organizer That's A Sleek Catch-All duke trays Nightstand Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Nightstands tend to be messy catch-alls, so keep your stuff organized with this nightstand organizer. This sleek organizer is made with faux leather and a soft velvet lining keeps your stuff safe. What’s more, this organizer has one enclosed compartment for valuables and cell phone cord notches that help with cord management.

15 This Jewelry Box With 4 Tiers That Rotate Out For Easy Storage CONBOLA Rotating Jewelry Box Amazon $10 See On Amazon This jewelry box offers plenty of storage space for your jewelry and trinkets. Perfect for rings, earrings, and other small items, this jewelry box has four layers of storage space. Each layer is lined in a soft, non-woven fabric to protect delicate items, and each one rotates out for easy access. Choose between black or white.

16 This Hanging Organizer That Really Maximizes Your Closet Space ZOBER 9-Shelf Closet Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon When your closet space leaves a little to be desired, give it a boost with this nine-shelf closet organizer. Made from durable non-woven polyethylene, this organizer has four shelves and five bins, so you can take your organization to the next level. Plus, mesh pockets sewn into the sides offer additional storage for small items. This organizer is easy to install, just hang it on your existing closet rods. Choose between black and gray.

17 This Hanging Purse Organizer That Keeps Your Collection In Tip-Top Shape LONGTEAM Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Preserve your handbags and keep them off the floor with this hanging purse organizer. With 10 storage pockets and two hangers (to prevent swiveling), this organizer is made from breathable materials, and when it’s not in use, you can fold it down flat. One reviewer wrote: “It is sturdy and keeps my purses and handbags compartmentalized. [...] Plenty of room in each compartment for various sized purses, and I am more comfortable now storing them like this instead of having them squashed with each other on top of my closet or hanging them by their handles on hooks.”

18 These Velvet Pillow Covers That Update Your Bed In A Snap MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These velvet pillowcases can update any space and take it to the next level. These covers are made from premium velvet and come in a range of sizes and colors, from wine red to soft violet, so there's sure to be an option that suits your tastes. Plus, they’re super plush and skin-friendly. An invisible zipper keeps inserts safely tucked away.

19 These Cedar Balls That Naturally Tackle Tough Odors & Moisture ACMETOP Aromatic Cedar Blocks (100-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If unwanted smells and odors are what you're looking to tackle, try these aromatic cedar balls. Made from 100% natural red cedar, these balls absorb moisture and odor, and they impart a fresh cedar scent. These blocks are hand-polished to a smooth finish, so they can be used around delicate clothing.

20 This Jewelry Holder That Stores 78 Pairs Of Earrings Sooyee Rotating Earring Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon If jewelry is your bag, store them safely and keep them organized with this earring organizer. With four tiers and 156 slots, this organizer holds up to 78 pairs. The organizer is clear, so you can see through to the other side when you’re on the hunt for the right pair, and it rotates a full 360 degrees for easy access. Even better, this organizer has 160 grooves for necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

21 This Reusable Mini Dehumidifier That’s Spill-Free & Chemical-Free Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep humidity at bay with this mini humidifier. This humidifier lasts 20 to 30 days on a single charge, and it can cover an area up to 333 feet. It’s spill-free, mess-free, and chemical-free.

22 This Shoe Organizer That Slides Under Your Bed Woffit Under The Bed Shoe Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Under the bed is a great place for shoe storage, and you can keep it all organized with this under-bed shoe organizer. It is made from a sturdy non-woven canvas, so your shoes are protected, and a clear top keeps things visible. This organizer is perfect for seasonal shoe change-outs, and it stores flat when not in use.

23 A Power Strip With AC Plugs & USB Ports TESSAN Power Strip with USB Outlets Amazon $15 See On Amazon This power strip pulls all of your devices into one spot for charging. It has three USB charging ports and three plugs, so you’re not battling with multiple charging spots. The nonslip pads on the bottom even keep it stationary on your desk.

24 This Touch-Operated Lamp That Has USB Charging Ports YARRA-DECOR Touch Lamp with USB Port Amazon $29 See On Amazon This small touch lamp is a handy addition to your nightstand or desk. This lamp offers three brightness options (low, medium, or high); just tap lightly on the base to adjust. What’s more, it has two USB charging ports to power up your devices without adding more clutter to your space.

25 These Cheap Microfiber Sheets With Nearly 40,000 5-Star Reviews Utopia Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon "Purchased this set for the guest bedroom and received unsolicited positive comments the first time out! I mean, seriously, as a guest in someone's home, is the first thing you'll notice and comment on going to be how soft and comfortable the sheets are?? Well, it happened," one customer raved about these microfiber sheets. This sheet set is exceptionally soft, and each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and pillowcases. Plus, they're shrink- and fade-resistant, and you can choose from an assortment of sizes and colors.

26 This Clever Hamper That Hangs On Your Door KEEPJOY Hanging Laundry Hamper Amazon $14 See On Amazon If floor space is at a premium in your home, try this hanging hamper. It simply hangs on the back of a door and is made with durable Oxford fabric that’s washable. Plus, the zipper on the bottom is pretty helpful with laundry day rolls around. Even better, this hamper is available in an assortment of styles and colors.

27 This Bedside Shelf That Keeps The Necessities Within Reach Amada HomeFurnishing Bedside Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon No nightstand? No problem. You can still keep the necessities within reach with this bedside shelf. This shelf is easy to use, just hook the tray onto the rail of your bed and twist the clamp until it bites. This shelf is made of 100% recycled bamboo so it’s eco-friendly. It's sturdy enough for up to 33 pounds of snacks, drinks, devices, and more.

28 These Desktop Shelves That You Can Customize Hossejoy Adjustable Desktop Shelves Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep your office accessories easily accessible and organized with these desktop shelves. With two separate pieces, this shelf can be configured in a variety of ways, and while it’s intended for desktop use, it would make a dynamite addition in kitchens and bathrooms, too. Choose between black or white.

29 This Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Wireless Charger Oct17 Wooden Alarm Clock with Wireless Charging Pad Amazon $25 See On Amazon With an elegant and modern design, this digital clock displays the time and temperature to keep you updated at a glance. You can set up to three alarms. But best of all, this digital clock is also a wireless charger. Just place your phone on the top of the unit to power it up.

30 These Shoe Storage Boxes That Keep Your Kicks Neatly Stacked BYFU Shoe Storage Boxes (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon These storage boxes are large enough to store a wide variety of shoes, they’re stackable, and they’re see-through, so you’ll never have to go hunting for that perfect pair. These shoe storage boxes are breathable, so they’ll keep odors to a minimum, and there’s even a lid that closes with a magnet so you can keep things nice and tidy.

31 This Touch Lamp That Can Be Converted Into An Overhead Light GKCI Portable Sensor Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon This 360-degree sensor light is dimmable, and while there is a remote control, it can also be touch controlled. This lamp has a white light with multiple brightness settings and multicolor options (13 in all). It’s battery-operated, charges via USB, and you can turn it into an overhead light with the retractable hanging strap that’s included.

32 These Drawer Dividers That Keep Underwear Organized Simple Houseware Drawer Divider (Set of 4) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When your underwear drawer keeps looking rumpled, try this drawer divider. This divider is perfect for keeping your lingerie, socks, and panties near and easy to find. Made with non-woven fabric, these dividers are mold-proof, and you can choose from a variety of colors.

33 These Hooks That Double Your Closet Space Geilihome Clothes Hanger Hooks (60-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These hanger hooks essentially double your closet space, and it works wonders to keep things organized as well. These hooks are made of premium plastic, they are lightweight and sturdy, and using them is as easy as hanging them on existing hangers. You can add anything from handbags to hangers on top.

34 This Shirt Folder That Keeps Your Tops Looking Neat BoxLegend V4 Shirt Folding Board Amazon $30 See On Amazon This shirt folding board folds clothing neater and flatter so you have more room and less wrinkling. Made of thick plastic, it is durable, and it folds flat when not in use. One reviewer commented: “I have a mini T-shirt business and own a lot of t-shirts. I’ve been putting off folding them forever until I got this, and [it] made my life so much easier!!! I freakin LOVE this thing!! It’s super durable, it folds up super easy for storage, and I don’t have to deal with bulky nonsense.”

35 This Wall-Mounted Bedside Shelf That's Great For Small Spaces Easy Eco Wall Mount Bedside Shelf Amazon $14 See On Amazon This bedside shelf offers convenient access to cellphones, glasses, remotes, and more while you're in bed. What’s more, this bedside shelf is wall-mounted with a strong adhesive, so it doesn’t take up precious real estate and it's so easy to install.

36 These Fairy String Lights That Are Moldable So You Can Use Them Pretty Much Anywhere Vont Fairy String Lights Amazon $12 See On Amazon Reviewers are raving about these fairy string lights, giving it a 4.6-star rating after more than 6,000 reviews, and why not? These lights are energy-efficient, they stay cool to the touch, and are made with copper wire, so they’re moldable into any shape. What’s more, they’re waterproof so you can use them indoors or out.

37 These Motion-Sensor Lights You Can Stick Almost Anywhere URPOWER Motion Sensor Closet Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Lighting changes everything, so when comes to dark closets or late-night bathroom runs, you'll want these motion-sensing lights on your list. These lights turn on automatically when motion is detected within 7 to 10 feet, and they shut-off automatically after 15 to 30 seconds of inactivity. And with a 3M double-sided adhesive, they’re easy to install as well.

38 These Cascading Hangers That Offer Plenty Of Help With Overflowing Closets HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon When your closets are overflowing, these cascading hangers can make a world of difference. These hangers can be hung vertically or horizontally, and one set can hold up to 50 garments. Made from durable ABS plastic, these hangers are sturdy, and they’re ideal for dorms, apartments, and small homes. Get 10 with each order.

39 This Double Closet Rod That Makes Maximizes Vertical Space Whitmor Double Closet Rod Amazon $18 See On Amazon This double closet rod instantly doubles your closet space with minimal effort. Installation is super easy, too: Just hang it on your existing closet rods, and you’re set. One reviewer noted: “It added a ton of space in my closet, and it looks SO much more organized and efficient.”

40 This Multipurpose Wedge Pillow That’s Great For Sleeping, Working, Or Relaxing HealthSmart DMI Wedge Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon This wedge pillow is a great addition to your bedroom, and it’s perfect for sleeping, working, or relaxing more comfortably. Use it against your back for some neck and spine support or under the legs to take the pressure off the lower back. This pillow is made from durable memory foam, and the cover is removable and washable.

41 This Relaxing Ocean Wave Projector That Brings Nature Into Your Bedroom GRDE Ocean Wave Projector Amazon $27 See On Amazon This ocean wave projector brings the soothing sounds of the ocean to your bedroom. With seven color-changing modes, this projector will certainly help you relax. This projector can tilt 0 to 45 degrees so you can find the best angle, and it’s equipped with a built-in speaker and eight pre-programmed natural sounds. However, if you want, you can connect it to your phone and play the music of your choice.

42 This Knee Pillow That Puts You In The Right Position For A Good Night’s Rest ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This orthopedic pillow fits between your knees to help you get into a more comfortable alignment for better sleep and lounging. This knee pillow with more than 15,000 reviews is made from memory foam, and the cover breathable and machine washable.

43 These Shelf Dividers That Prevent Leaning Towers Of Sweaters Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can certainly stack things as high as you’d like in your closets, but a leaning tower of sweaters doesn’t exactly stay organized. To that end, you might try these shelf dividers. These will keep your stuff neatly in place and setting it up is easy (just slide them into existing solid shelves). Choose between gray or bronze.

44 These Drawer Dividers That Can Also Work In Kitchens & On Bookshelves JONYO Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When it comes to versatile organizational tools, these drawer dividers really nail it. These dividers are expandable and adjustable, so they fit pretty much anywhere. And while they’re great for keeping your clothing and accessories organized, you can also use these as vertical shelf dividers on bookshelves. Choose from four- or five-packs and a variety of sizes.