With chocolate selection boxes lining supermarket shelves and a big roast dinner on the horizon, Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year. The rule "everything in moderation" usually applies, but the festive season is definitely time to indulge a little bit. Nothing says treat yourself like these oversized Christmas foods. Dec. 25 will be a little bit different this year, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pull out all the stops when it comes to Christmas dinner.

It's one of the most anticipated meals of the year. Prep for the big day starts weeks in advance and the Office of National Statistics revealed that an area covering 3240 football pitches is used to grow Brussels sporuts in the UK. If you lined all those sprouts up, they would stretch from London to Sydney. That’s a serious amount of sprouts. While you probably don't fancy eating a giant sprout on Christmas day, there are some delicious festive treats definitely worth supersizing. Here’s where to find the biggest and the best.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.