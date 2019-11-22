Life
11 Magical Christmas Gifts For The Harry Potter Lover In Your Life
Including a Hogwarts acceptance letter.
With the twinkly lights that adorn the streets and festive food selections making their way into shops, Christmas really is here. And it's the most magical time of the year. But you know what could make it even more magical? Harry Potter-themed gifts, obviously. In light of that, here are eleven gifts for the Harry Potter lover in your life. It’s hard to think that the tale of the boy who lived could get any better but these gifts bring the story to life in a whole new way. You're welcome.
It may be categorised as a children's story but for people who truly love Harry Potter, the fandom never dies. In the words of beloved Professor Snape, “always.” 2020 has been a tough year and why wouldn’t you want to gift the magic of Harry Potter?
It’s one of my favourite festive traditions in my house to watch the Harry Potter movies from start to finish, and if you’re still as obsessed with magical school and the adventures of a young wizard as I am then you won’t be short of ideas for themed presents. From small, subtle Deathly Hallows jewellery to themed candles and adult colouring books, there’s something for every Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin out there.
As someone who was always gutted their Hogwarts acceptance letter got lost in the post, this gift is seriously cool. You can get an acceptance letter that’ll arrive addressed specifically to the person you are buying it for inside an exclusive Hogwarts Presentation Wallet. The letter features the Hogwarts school crest and is signed by Professor McGonagall. This is as close to the real thing as you’ll get.
They say colouring is a great way to unwind and relax. What better way to do that than be reminded of your favourite Harry Potter scenes? The twenty postcards are filled with intricate illustrations and elaborate designs used in the making of the Harry Potter films.
Pandora have created a whole line of Harry Potter jewellery and I can’t think of a better way to show your allegiance to your house than with a new necklace. You can buy a chain and then add the Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin charm. Each charm has your house animal on it with three key attributes to house members. They’re also decorated with gemstones in your house colours.
Wintery evenings are for getting cosy and relaxing. There’s no better way to do this than with a candle, which commemorates one of the most interesting characters in the Harry Potter series, Luna Lovegood. And another plus is it’ll keep away the Nargels.
Buying gifts can be tough, especially jewellery. However, you can’t go wrong with this pair of delicate, understated earrings. With the glasses and lightning bolt scar, it’s so obvious they’re to do with Harry Potter but they’re still such a subtle nod to the franchise.
Going back to work after the Christmas period can be a bit rubbish. But you can make it ten times easier for a Harry Potter fanatic by buying them this Marauders Map heat changing magic mug. Coffee may bring them energy in the morning but you’ll have them feeling like they’re sat in transfiguration as their mug changes as the coffee heats it.
This luxurious bath gift set from Etsy is the perfect treat for all Wizard lovers. Each box is individually handmade to order with a stunning Witchcraft and Wizardry Personalised Box. If you always wished you were part of the Triwizard Tournament, this bath set will take you there.
If you want to help a loved one create a little bit of mystery and atmosphere in their home this festive season then this golden snitch light is the perfect gift. The snitch is lit from within a jar and has a USB charger. It’ll give your loved one the feeling of catching the snitch every night before bed.
If you’ve got a friend or family member who prides themselves on their Harry Potter knowledge then this special edition Trivial Pursuit extension pack is a must have. With questions on the filming of the series, the characters' backstories, and integral parts of the plot, it’ll be a hit around the Christmas dinner table.
If you really want to splash out and give a loved one a Harry Potter gift they won’t forget then getting them tickets to the Warner Brothers Harry Potter Studio Tour is an amazing way to show them how much you love them. With backstage information, attractions that’ll blow your mind, and the best gift shop you’ll ever go to, this is the ultimate gift for any Harry Potter fan. You can visit the website for the studio's coronavirus guidelines and information.
