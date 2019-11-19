Rupert Grint Responded To Emma Watson & Tom Felton Dating Rumors

Like so many Potterheads, Rupert Grint has something to say about Emma Watson and Tom Felton's rumored relationship. The only difference is, he's got the receipts to prove the two Harry Potter stars might actually be a match offscreen. In a new interview Grint weighed in on the rumors about Watson and Felton's relationship based on what he saw on the Harry Potter set and his comments will definitely keep that ship sailing.

While promoting his new Apple TV+ thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, Servant, Grint told Entertainment Tonight that "there was always something," between the actors who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy. "There was a little bit of a spark," he said. Of course, Grint wasn't trying to start any rumors, but he couldn't lie, there "were some sparks," he repeated, between the two young stars while they were filming the Harry Potter series.

"But we were kids," Grint said, which they very much were. Watson was only 11 years old when the first movie came out in 2001. Felton was 14. "It was like any kind of playground romance," Grint added, making those sparks sound like they were really NBD.

However, Grint did admit that he wasn't experiencing any of those same teenage butterflies himself. "I didn't have any sparks," he said. "I was spark-free." So, did Grint just slyly admits there was something more to their sparks?

Fans probably hope so. The friendship between Watson and Felton has had some Potter diehards wondering if these two are in a love spell of their own. For years, it was rumored Watson and Felton were dating, but the two have sworn they are just very close friends. Still, fans have been looking for clues that they might be something more.

This past summer, Felton posted a photo Watson took of him at the beach, which signaled to fans that they might be on holiday together. In another photo, it was revealed that the two were touring South Africa and that Felton was teaching Watson guitar. All things that made fans say "aww."

More recently, when Watson said she was "self-partnered" in British Vogue, not single, it was Felton who came out in strong support of his friend's self-proclaimed relationship status. "I like it! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great," he told the Daily Mail. "I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered." Hmm, interesting, very interesting.

Now, it's very possible those long ago Harry Potter sparks just turned into a big time friendship, but many will still be saying accio true romance to Watson and Felton. Possibly, even their Potter castmate.