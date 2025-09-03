You might be ready to hit the ground running as soon as you arrive at a dreamy vacation spot, but your hotel can be a major part of your travel experience — and, in some cases, be a getaway destination in itself.

While you check off the bucket list attractions and hidden foodie gems you’ve seen come to life in your favorite shows and all over TikTok, a great hotel is a relaxing retreat that plays to its home base’s strengths in one aesthetic package: Great culinary and beverage options that are a nod to the local scene, state-of-the-art amenities, and curated activities just steps away from your pristine suite (all with no cleaning required, deliciously crisp sheets, and a room service menu at your fingertips).

From cozy and rustic craftsman-style lodges that transport you back in time, to tranquil wellness sanctuaries touting one-of-a-kind treatments that take “R&R” up a notch, the best stays are much more than just a crash pad after a jam-packed day of touristing.

If you’re ready to check in to a memorable stay, here are a ton of great hotels you’ll love that are just as worthy of bucket list status as the vacation destinations themselves.

Ritz Carlton, Fari Islands (Maldives)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

I am not a morning person. I could easily sleep in until at least 10 every day if I didn't have any obligations or, you know, a job. So for me to wake up at 6am on vacation every morning just to be able to have more hours to experience a hotel?! Unheard of. But the Ritz-Carlton, Fari Islands is genuinely that nice. Not to mention, the breakfast is that good. There was a full dim sum spread every single morning, which you'd then take and sit out on a patio right which rested on stilts in the middle of the Indian Ocean. That I will gladly wake up for at any hour. - Samantha Leach, associate director, special projects.

Nacar Hotel Cartagena, Curio Collection by Hilton (Cartagena, Colombia)

Javier Ghersi/Moment/Getty Images

Located in Cartagena’s historic Walled Old Town area, the Nacar Hotel reflects its colonial charm with some of the building’s original stone features and structures while also leaning into Cartagena’s contemporary flavor. Located right by the walls in Old Town, this boutique hotel is a conveniently-located option for travelers wanting a relaxing, low-key stay — there’s a rooftop bar and pool with lively entertainment and great views of the action below, but it doesn’t get as loud as some of the nearby rooftop bars and restaurants.

Four Seasons Beverly Hills (Los Angeles, California)

simonkr/E+/Getty Images

If you ever want to feel like a celeb, just book a room with a balcony at the Four Seasons and you'll feel like you're also in the middle of glamorous press tour, too. - Gabrielle Bondi, entertainment editor

Fairmont Banff Springs (Banff, Canada)

Francesco Riccardo Iacomino/Moment/Getty Images

Opened in 1888 as a railway hotel, this iconic historic property looks like a literal castle embedded in the Rockies’ picturesque landscape — and it’s just a stone’s throw away from bucket list skiing and hiking, as well as the charming town of Banff. Soak up the mountain range views in the outdoor hot tub and salt-water pool, take a guided hotel history tour (complete with plenty of fun ghost stories), and make time for the posh afternoon tea service with stunning views of Rundle Mountain.

Fuji Speedway Hotel (Oyama, Japan)

Yuga Kurita/Moment/Getty Images

Owned by Toyota Group, the Fuji Speedway Hotel – which opened in 2022 – is an auto enthusiast’s dream stay. I could hear and see cars zipping around the racetrack going almost 200 miles per hour from my room’s balcony – and even get behind the wheel myself for a few laps. The inside of the hotel leans into the theme, with little cars arranged in a wall display in the bar and full-sized models in the motorsport museum, but Fuji Speedway Hotel is also a wellness getaway. The gorgeous outdoor onsen and the other side of the hotel look out to a scenic view of nearby Mt. Fuji (Japan’s most famous mountain). There are also rooftop yoga classes as well as zazen meditation, matcha calligraphy lessons, and plenty of spa treatments involving green tea.

Hôtel de Crillon (Paris, France)

Francesco Riccardo Iacomino/Moment/Getty Images

If you're looking for pure luxury, you won't regret booking a stay at the Hôtel de Crillon — a five-star hotel near the Champs Élysées. When you walk inside, you'll feel like you're stepping into Marie Antoinette's playground, complete with a chic courtyard, sprawling suites, and ornate neoclassical design. Fun fact: Antoinette did reside there briefly in the 18th century. Needless to say, a sojourn at the stunning historic hotspot will have you feeling like royalty. - Rachel Lapidos, senior wellness and beauty editor

Alila Fort Bishangarh (Bishangarh, India)

Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images

The Alila Fort Bishangarh’s remote, tranquil location makes it perfect for travelers looking for a truly off-the-beaten-path getaway that’s not too far from Jaipur. Built into the side of a cliff, the 235-year-old fort-turned-hotel feels like like you’re staying in a centuries-old Jaipur palace, thanks to painstakingly-preserved heritage architecture like turrets, colorful tiles, and carved arched windows. In addition to enjoying delicious Indian meals cooked over traditional sandpits and fire pits, lean into “DND” mode while swimming in the property’s infinity pool (the Arivalli Mountains backdrop is an added TikTok-worthy bonus). The spa also offers specialty ayurvedic offerings, like a third eye Shirodhara treatment.

The Bellevue Hotel (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Michael Lee/Moment/Getty Images

This historic landmark hotel is so pretty from the outside, and even prettier inside. It has a Parisian-style cafe, marble floors, chandeliers — the works. It feels like a place you can stay and enjoy room service without ever leaving, but of course there's plenty to do right outside: parks, dining, breweries, you name it. - Carolyn Steber, staff writer

Ulum Moab (Moab, Utah)

Cindy Robinson/Moment/Getty Images

A gateway to Arches National Park, Ulum Moab is the ultimate glamping set-up for adventure seekers who don’t want to rough it. The luxurious suite tents, which can sleep up to four people, feature wood-burning stoves, a king and queen-sized bed, a lounge area, and an en suite bathroom with a rain shower. Outside, you can stargaze with unparalleled views while taking advantage of the cold and hot plunge pools, or take in live music and s’mores with your friends. There’s also complimentary yoga, as well as a crystal sound bath experience set against the stunning backdrop of Looking Glass Arch.

The Chatwal Lodge (White Lake, New York)

Barbara Friedman/Moment/Getty Images

Two and a half hours from New York City, this lodge is modeled after grand Adirondacks retreats from the Gilded Age. Every inch of the cozy (but spacious) inn is outfitted in rustic luxury. (My suite had logs framing a marble-cased bathtub.) Three meals a day are included, so you never have to leave the property. - Hannah Orenstein, deputy lifestyle and wellness editor

Grand Hotel (Mackinac Island, Michigan)

brandon neal / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Mackinac Island has gone TikTok-viral in recent years for its old-time charm and car-less, carriage and bike-filled streets, as well as the quintessentially Americana-coded Grand Hotel, which was built in 1887. A visit to the Grand Hotel makes you feel like you’ve been transported back into another era of American history, whether you’re standing on the Nantucket-esque white wraparound porch (the longest porch in the states) or playing at the U.S.’s oldest duckpin bowling alley at Bobby’s Bar. However, the Victorian-era surroundings doesn’t mean a stay here is a snooze fest. There’s live music and dancing at the bar, an antique carriage museum, a water park with a large pool outside, wooded trails, golf, and colorful, whimsically-decorated suites that definitely belong on your Instagram feed.

The Fairmont (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Maremagnum/Corbis Documentary/Getty Images

When you enter The Fairmont in San Juan, you're greeted with a 7,000-piece, 185-bulb chandelier which is just the tip of the luxury offered here. Across the property there are several bars, a nightclub, a casino, and a 300-year-old Banyan tree that you can enjoy dinner underneath, not to mention the beautiful beach and amazing food. - Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

Autocamp at Joshua Tree

Markus / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Whether you’re heading out for Coachella or just want to behold endless stars of Joshua Treen National Park, Autocamp is the place to be. Staying in an Airstreams with a heated pool, yoga classes, fire pits, and local chefs on hand is a memorable kind of luxury. Your grandmother’s RV vacation, this is not.

Sea Containers (London, England)

ozgurdonmaz/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

The massive boutique hotel sits along the South Bank of London, and it's perfect if you want to be in walking distance to the city's major attractions, like The Globe theater, Borough Market, The Tower Bridge, Big Ben, the Tate Modern, and more. The accommodations are chic, modern, and roomy enough for a longer stay. - Gabrielle Bondi, entertainment editor

JW Marriott Masai Mara (Masai Mara, Kenya)

@ Didier Marti/Moment/Getty Images

Going on safari doesn’t necessarily have to mean giving up travel comforts like air conditioning, a spa, and an outdoor pool. The JW Marriott Masai Mara’s luxurious tented suites offer the best of both worlds — five-star hotel amenities and an all-inclusive dining experience, as well as the proximity to wildlife and bush experiences you’re looking for on an African safari. When you’re not waking up early for a daily game drive or scouting the Big Five before sunset, you can relax on your private deck, take a dip in your private plunge pool, or lounge around the fire at the large observation deck.

Inn at Cape Kiwanda (Pacific City, Oregon)

Brett Maurer/Moment/Getty Images

This boutique hotel is so lush, yet also feels like somewhere you can crash after a muddy hike. Each room has a balcony with a view of the ocean, as well as the iconic Haystack Rock. What's better than that? - Carolyn Steber, staff writer

Intercontinental Phuket Resort (Phuket, Thailand)

Juan Maria Coy Vergara/Moment/Getty Images

Nestled away from Patong’s crowds on the tranquil white sand shores of Kamala Beach, the Intercontinental Phuket Resort looks and feels like you’re checking into the White Lotus — but without the steep price tag. Don’t make your schedule too busy — leaving your hotel room’s private swim-up pool and the pristine beachfront every day will be a struggle. If you have some downtime, meander down the hotel’s jasmine-scented walkways to dig into the lavish, multi-room dim sum buffet, recharge in one of the property’s five pools, and after a memorable dinner at the Michelin Guide-recommended Hom restaurant, head over to the beach to catch a Full Moon Party-esque fire show display.

Hotel Villa e Palazzo Aminta (Stresa, Italy)

Andrea Pistolesi/Photodisc/Getty Images

This jaw-dropping hotel probably has more crystal chandeliers and marble floors than several royal residences combined. Perched on the edge of Lake Maggiore, the palazzo offers sweeping waterfront views, a grotto spa, and meticulously attentive staff. It's a five-minute drive from the charming town of Stresa, and less than an hour from Milan. - Hannah Orenstein, deputy lifestyle and wellness editor

Hotel De Paris Monte-Carlo (Monte Carlo, Monaco)

Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images

Book an old money-coded stay that’s fit for Hollywood royalty at Monaco’s iconic Hotel De Paris Monte Carlo, which has hosted countless stars over the decades from Grace Kelly to Lady Gaga. The Belle Époque-style palace is right in the center of Monaco, giving you access to the city as well as vistas of the Mediterranean Sea behind. However, you might not want to leave the French Riviera property, thanks to its world-class amenities. There’s a 71,000 square-foot spa for wellness travelers, a rooftop pool for sunbathing, and Le Bar Américain, where you can sip on Aperol Spritzes while enjoying some live jazz and people watching – not to mention the prime F1 Grand Prix viewing position on the Place Du Casino (a major bonus for Formula One enthusiasts), as well as the 3-Michelin-starred Le Louis XV-Alain Ducasse restaurant that’s a true bucket list restaurant.

Hotel Del Coronado (San Diego, California)

Connect Images/Connect Images/Getty Images

Perched on the sandy beach of Coronado Island, a picturesque enclave connected to the mainland by a famous, curved bridge, Hotel Del Coronado has a lot going for it based on location alone. But that’s just the beginning. The venerated resort opened in 1888, and famously hosted presidents, Hollywood’s best, and all manner of upper-crust society figures — and served as the set for Marilyn Monroe’s Some Like It Hot. Thanks to a recent restoration, it’s now as vibrant as ever. - Chloe Joe, features editor

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit (Nayarit, Mexico)

VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Just a short drive away from colorful Puerto Vallarta, this all-inclusive resort switches up the typical experience with six highly-rated global cuisine options as well as local activities and wellness services inspired by the indigenous Huichol people. When you’re not soaking up the sun by the three large pools, check out the five-star spa for a Neeyari Shamanic Massage that’s part spa treatment, part sound bath, try their specialized sleep treatment for better z’s, or play bartender in a mixology class exploring Mexican spirits. They regularly switch up the activities on offer, like blending chai with a Mexican tea master and making woven Ojo de Dios amulets in a Huichol art lesson.

Garza Blanca Resort & Spa (Cancun, Mexico)

Yiming Chen/Moment/Getty Images

Not your typical all-inclusive, this spot prioritizes wellness and luxury rather than mindless abundance. There's an adults-only rooftop and several bars throughout, food ranging from traditional Mexican food to a steakhouse to a sushi tasting menu experience. Stop at the spa for guided hydrotherapy, sound baths, massages, and more. - Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa (Enniskerry, Ireland)

Chris Hill/Stockbyte Unreleased/Getty Images

Surrounded by the breathtaking Wicklow Mountains and just a half-hour drive from Dublin, the crescent-shaped Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa feels like it’s straight out of Bridgerton. Built during the turn of the century, this Irish countryside retreat is set on 1,000 acres with the highest waterfall in Ireland, the famed Powerscourt gardens, the Dargle River, two championship-level golf courses, and numerous trails (including complimentary bikes for guests to explore them). You can also take a swim in the Swarovski crystal-lit pool, take falconry lessons, or go horseback riding during your stay. Don’t miss the afternoon tea, which includes a scenic backdrop of Sugar Loaf Mountain, as well as a tasting at the historic Powerscourt Whiskey Distillerly.

The Singular Patagonia (Puerto Natales, Chile)

FEBRUARY/Moment/Getty Images

When this historic warehouse was converted to a luxe hotel, it kept its roots in plain sight: You'll see old construction equipment, exposed beams, and plenty of concrete. Stop here on your way from the Santiago airport to Patagonia's famous mountains. - Hannah Orenstein, deputy lifestyle and wellness editor

The Hassler Hotel (Rome, Italy)

Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images

The Hassler Hotel is an iconic fixture in the Eternal City, arguably giving well-heeled Rome visitors the best seat in the house with a prime location right at the top of the Spanish Steps. In addition to its close proximity to all the city’s major attractions, the five-star hotel is renowned for its timeless elegance, discreetness, and quiet luxury-coded interiors, drawing exclusive clientele like Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, JFK, Madonna, and President Eisenhower over the years. Hepburn famously stayed at the Hassler penthouse while she was filming Roman Holiday, and the 3,522 square-foot rooftop suite features Hermès upholstered furniture, two travertine marble terraces with views of the city, and a private butler. Meanwhile, regular visitors can expect VIP treatment dining at the Michelin-starred Imàgo restaurant, getting pampered at Amorvero Spa, or listening to live piano music at the Palm Court bar.

Eaton Hotel (Washington, D.C.)

David J Ocasio/Moment/Getty Images

The most prominent Washington D.C. hotels (and bars and restaurants) often carry so much history that they end up feeling stuffy and tired. Eaton, a boutique hotel on K Street near Franklin Park, happily ditches the cigar smoke for in-room record players, curated museum-quality hallways, and a huge and enticing workspace, the Eaton House, that’s available for all guests.

Casa de Uco Vineyards & Wine Resort (Mendoza, Argentina)

Nino_Fotos/Moment/Getty Images

It’s been more than eight years since I stayed here during an epic trip to Buenos Aires and Mendoza wine country, and it still stands out as one of the most memorable resorts I’ve ever been to. Situated at the foot of the Andes mountains, the vineyard resort will fully immerse you in food and wine culture via cooking classes, where I tried my hand at making empanadas; a vineyard tour and tasting; a typical Argentine asado (barbecue) among the grapevines; and a lot more. The luxe rooms offer sweeping views of the Uco Valley and Andes mountains, tricking you into feeling totally removed from the rest of the world. -Christina Amoroso, Editorial Director

Ace (Downtown Brooklyn, New York)

Nikada/E+/Getty Images

Brooklyn's Ace Hotel is a hangout spot of its own — for casual business meetings, writers on laptops, and a late night cocktail on one of its many couches. It’s also an extremely convenient launching point for a wide-ranging NYC visit. You’re near the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges which you can stroll under through Brooklyn Bridge Park (best views in the city) or drive over to get to a show in Manhattan. Fort Greene Park is a few blocks away, if you’re looking to mingle with locals, and Barclay center is also in walking distance — a gorgeous event space that gets all the big names, from Reneé Rapp (in October) to Stevie Nicks (November) to Lorde (December).

Four Seasons New Orleans (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Pgiam/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

I checked out this property not too long after it opened in 2021 along the Mississippi River. Miss River, which serves up elevated Southern cuisine, and Chemin à la Mer, the hotel’s steakhouse and oyster bar, are two culinary highlights, and my husband and I often found ourselves sipping an after-dinner glass of rosé at the sleek lobby bar whose showpiece was a custom chandelier made from 15,000 crystals. If you’re seeking a respite from the jazz clubs, beignets, and Bourbon Street revelry, book yourself into the spa for an hourlong massage, or hang by the crescent-shaped infinity pool. - Christina Amoroso, Editorial Director

La Quinta Resort & Club (La Quinta, California)

DenisTangneyJr/E+/Getty Images

Looking for the ideal staycation in Palm Springs? La Quinta has your number. The resort has it all: valley views, the tennis, the yoga, the pools, the spa, and three restaurants, and cafes. What else do you need?

The Lodge (Jackson Hole, Wyoming)

jimfeng/E+/Getty Images

At Jackson Lake Lodge, you don’t need to go far for some of the more spectacular views on planet Earth. The lobby’s massive windows framing Mount Moran and its 12,610-foot peak set the scene. Step into its backyard for lunch on the patio — which overlooks acres of bushlands — and you can catch sight of wildlife like elk, moose, birds galore, and grizzlies, all while remaining in awe of the towering Tetons. Turn right and you’ll find Lunch Tree Hill, a wildflower-filled field atop the rocky plateau that is the very spot where Horace Albright, the first National Park Service Superintendent of Yellowstone, entertained John D. Rockefeller, Jr., his wife, and three children. (The government soon purchased the entire Jackson Hole Valley to be protected and run by the executive branch.) The Lodge will placate you — in a good way. The call of the Yellowstone and the Tetons just becomes more subdued when you’re at a place that so perfectly captures it all.

Casa Santo Domingo (Antigua, Guatemala)

Kryssia Campos/Moment/Getty Images

Built on the ruins of the 17th century Convent of Santo Domingo, Casa Santo Domingo makes you feel like you’ve stepped back in time while offering a prime location in the heart of lively Antigua. Wander the scenic grounds and its multiple museums (including ruins of the church which is still used for weddings), pamper yourself at the pool and spa while taking in the panoramic volcano views, and wrap up a full day of exploring Antigua’s cobblestone streets with some traditional Guatemalan fare at the hotel’s restaurant.

Chateau De Mazan (Provence, France)

Carlos G. Lopez/Moment/Getty Images

Previously used by the Marquis de Sade and his family as a summer retreat, this Provence chateau is now a charming, historic hotel with a prime Mount Ventoux-adjacent location in the medieval city of Mazan. History buffs will enjoy the connection to the French Revolution-era writer and activist, but the period Provençal manor and an older 1695 house — both of which renovated in 2020 — are so much more than that. Gastronomes will enjoy the local gourmet dishes at the on-site restaurant as well as the wine tastings in the idyllic gardens and terrace. Spend your downtime wandering the manicured estate grounds, which have been restored to its regency-era appearance, or cool off in the shaded outdoor pool.

Evergreen Lodge at Yosemite

Yiming Chen/Moment/Getty Images

When seeing Yosemite Valley, tempting to stay at the storied The Ahwahnee, a nearly 100-year-old lodge right in heart of it all. That’s a mistake. The tourists everywhere, the buses, the hustle and bustle takes away from the beauty of the valley. Take your money about 30 minutes out of the valley at Evergreen Lodge. This all-inclusive place gives you more space, more comfort, and s’mores every evening. In a recent visit, we had more wildlife encounters (cool birds, mostly) on the nature trail that surrounds the lodge than many days in the valley.

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono (Niseko, Hokkaido, Japan)

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

This luxurious ski-in, ski-out hotel is the best way to experience Japan’s legendary powder in the Hokkaido region. Get fitted for your skiing or snowboarding excursions at the hotel’s ski shop (or rent snowmobiles to tour the surrounding forests), then unwind in the traditional Japanese onsen. It’s a one-of-a-kind après-ski experience: A “gin o’clock” happy hour with specialty Japense spirits, which you can sip next to a roaring fireplace. Evening fireworks against the backdrop of the lit-up ski lifts, karaoke with friends, and a dinner at the Michelin chef-helmed Molière Montagne is the perfect way to wrap up your night.