As you wrap up your last-minute summer vacation plans and start girl mathing your paycheck for potential fall and winter getaways, your weekly streaming platform marathons can be a tap of travel inspiration — while also putting dreamy new destinations on your radar.

Planning a main character-worthy itinerary for a vacation can be overwhelming, but who better to turn to for a little help than the leads of your favorite shows and movies? Wannabe set-jetters can enjoy their own Cousins summer like The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Belly Conklin’s (no love triangle included), escape The Bear’s cortisol-pumping drama while enjoying its best culinary creations, or check into a White Lotus escape in Thailand while leaving the murder and uncomfortable family dynamics on screen. Meanwhile, nostalgic viewers can step back into a ’90s Notting Hill-era London or embrace Gilmore Girls’ quintessential East Coast small town vibes just in time for fall.

While your favorite TV shows and movies capture just a snapshot of these locations, there’s so much more to them than what you see on screen. Step outside of Normal People’s Trinity College filming locations to explore Dublin’s vibrant dining scene and cultural offerings, or wander off Love Is Blind’s Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort to see more of what Playa del Carmen has to offer. You can even play tourist in your own city by checking out a Carrie Bradshaw-approved adventure through New York City in honor of And Just Like That’s final season.

If you’re ready to start exploring, here are 25 travel destinations that are even better in person than on TV and in the movies.

Bachelor in Paradise: Costa Rica

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

The Bachelor franchise’s “paradise” spinoff has gotten a more luxurious upgrade this season (yay to air conditioning), with single Bachelor contestants looking for love, questioning if their peers are there for the right reasons, and causing general chaos in Playa Samara, Costa Rica. While all the Bachelor in Paradise action went down at the Azura Beach Resort, Costa Rica is an adventure lover’s paradise for those who want to explore. Whether you’re immersed in the Monteverde’s cloud forests, getting active with ziplining and white water rafting, or hunting for waterfalls and volcanoes on your hikes, there’s plenty to do. In your downtime, relax by taking a coffee or chocolate tour or lounging on Manuel Antonio Beach.

Just a five-minute drive from La Fortuna (a great town for first-time visitors), this hotel also has thermal hot springs and views of the Arenal Volcano.

Love Island: Fiji

Ben Symons/Peacock

The Love Island USA villa is synonymous with its neon signage, brightly-colored rooms, and a dreamy pool set against the serene backdrop of Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands. Islanders pull each other for chats and explore their romantic connections with the white sand and crystal-clear waters of the South Pacific Ocean in the background. But visitors can enjoy the same pristine setting without worrying about love connections gone wrong (or getting voted off the island). This remote destination is perfect for snorkeling or scuba diving, visiting nearby Monuriki Island (where Castaway was filmed), trying different aquatic sports, or even spending the day partying at the Malamala Beach Club.

Unfortunately, the real-life Love Island villa is private property and is not available to rent to the public. However, you can still stay in the Mamanuca Islands at the Sheraton Resort & Spa, which is located on nearby Tokoriki Island — a boat ride away from Port Denarau.

Gilmore Girls: Washington, Connecticut

Netflix

Sadly, the charming community of Stars Hollow doesn’t exist in real life, but Washington, Connecticut, and surrounding small New England towns like New Milford, Washington Depot, and Bantam are believed to have inspired Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Fans will feel like Rory wandering the area’s quaint boutiques and bookstores, idyllic town greens, and cozy diners (hopefully with a grumpy, coffee-toting proprietor like Luke at your service). In addition, fans will want to visit Washington’s Mayflower Inn & Spa, which is widely believed to be the inspiration for the series’ Independence Inn.

Visitors can also hike the 998 acres of trails through the Steep Rock Preserve, go apple and pumpkin picking during the fall, or soak up some sun on coastal New Milford’s pretty beaches.

While Lorelai, Sookie, and Michele won’t be there to greet you when you check in, you’ll still feel like you’re living your best Stars Hollow life at the Mayflower Inn. After all, Sherman-Palladino apparently fell “crazy in love” with the town of Washington after staying there, leading to Gilmore Girls’ creation.

The Bear: Chicago, Illinois

Hulu

The Bear is a love letter to Chicago’s restaurant and hospitality industry, and it fittingly takes viewers on a culinary tour through the Second City. The series is littered with cameos at Michelin-starred eateries, acclaimed hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and local institutions, including Kasama, Ever, Lou Mitchell’s, and Pequod’s Pizza. Locals will also recognize Clark Street Bridge, which made a dramatic first impression during the first season’s opening scene.

While Carmy spends most of his time dreaming up new edible creations (or taking inspiration from other popular fine-dining establishments), tourists will also want to check out the city’s vibrant live music scene, the bustling Chicago riverwalk and lakefront, a Cubs game at Wrigley Field (complete with a Chicago-style hot dog, hold the ketchup), and its many museums.

The River North/Gold Coast location isn’t far from Mr. Beef (the Italian beef restaurant that’s portrayed in the series), and it’s a good central location to get to other attractions in the city.

Normal People: Dublin, Ireland

Enda Bowe/Hulu

Normal People’s Marianne and Connell first connect in Sligo, Ireland, but their on-and-off romance really takes off against the backdrop of Trinity College’s cobbled streets and cozy, dimly-lit bars. The stunning 16th-century university is well worth a visit, especially for the ancient Book of Kells and the official Trinity Trails walking tour. You can also get the Irish pub experience by visiting real-life Dublin establishments from the show, like Brother Hubbard, The Blackbird, and The Fumbally. Don’t forget to go shopping on Grafton Street and grab a bite to eat while checking out Dublin’s quietly under-the-radar international food scene (Grano and Las Tapas de Lola are favorites).

You’ll feel like you’re staying in Marianne’s flat in this stylishly remodeled Georgian hotel, which encompasses three 1730s-era townhouses. Located next to Trinity College, it’s the perfect location for walking around the university, as well as visiting other Dublin attractions like St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Ha’Penny Bridge, the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin Castle, and Temple Bar. Plus, hotel guests can use the university’s sports center.

Game of Thrones: Dubrovnik, Croatia

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones was filmed throughout Europe, but the show’s most iconic location – and the center of the house’s scheming and plotting – was Dubrovnik, Croatia, which represented King’s Landing in Westeros.

While you won’t have to worry about getting in the way of Cersei Lannister or Daenerys Targaryen’s attempts to claim the Iron Throne, you’ll feel like you’re walking through the Red Keep as you visit its real-life filming location, Fort Lovrijenac. In addition, strolling through Dubrovnik Old Town’s medieval city walls, St. Dominic Street, Minceta Tower, and Pile Gate will transport you into the popular HBO series. You can also take a short car ride outside of the city to Trsteno Arboretum, which was where the palace gardens scenes were filmed.

In real life, Dubrovnik and the nearby island of Hvar also offer a trendy food and nightlife scene. Go snorkeling in the Adriatic Sea and enjoy wine and olive oil tastings during the day, and at night, go dancing with your best friends at the 16th-century fortress Culture Club Revelin or one of the city’s many beachside clubs.

This hotel is literally carved into the nearly 100-foot cliffside, giving you panoramic, floor-to-ceiling views of the Adriatic Sea and the Dalmatian Coast as well as private beach access to Miramare Bay. Plus, it’s just a 15-minute walk along the coastline to Old Town and the nearby tourist attractions, making it easy to head home after your night out on the town.

White Lotus Season 1: Maui, Hawaii

Photograph by Mario Perez/HBO

Filmed at Maui’s Four Seasons hotel, White Lotus’s inaugural season first explored the series’ ongoing wealthy, tone-deaf tourist motif. Unlike the Pattons and the Mossbacher family, Maui visitors will want to leave their resorts to get a real feel for the island. You can take in the local culture in Lahaina Town, go snorkeling at Molokini Crater, experience a luau, drive the Road to Hana, hike the volcanic crater at Haleakalā National Park, enjoy some fresh poke at Tamura, and check out the Kaanapali beaches.

With prime oceanfront access, ten pools (including an adults-only Hibiscus pool), and numerous on-resort activities, the Grand Wailea is also a stone’s throw from other Wailea attractions as well as a short drive to Molokini and other activities on the island.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Cape Cod, Massachusetts

While it’s set in the fictional Cape Cod-inspired town of Cousins, The Summer I Turned Pretty is actually filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Cape Cod visitors can get their Cousins fix by visiting Hyannis Golf Course (with none of the Deb Ball responsibilities), grabbing lobster rolls at Sesuit Harbor Cafe, strolling through the picturesque beach towns of Provincetown’s Commercial Street and Chatham Main Street, and splashing in the waves at Race Point Beach.

Located in Yarmouth and originally built in 1716, Chapter House looks a little bit like the Fisher family house with plenty of Cape Cod charm. The central location is also just a four-minute drive to Gray’s Beach and the coastline.

And Just Like That: New York City

HBO Max

Sex and the City’s spinoff, And Just Like That..., reintroduced New York City to fans all around the world through the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbs. While it’s hard to find a New York City institution this in-the-know group of besties hasn’t been to, don’t just stop at Carrie’s original brownstone at 66 Perry Street and call it a day. Stroll through Central Park, soak up some culture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art (don’t forget to check out the nearby High Line walkway), and grab cocktails at the Bar at the Baccarat Hotel to take a walk in Carrie’s Manolos.

This storied and glamorous New York City institution is featured in the series, as well as other popular shows like Succession. In addition to its prime location on the Upper East Side, you can also get an incredible hot dog here.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie: Rome, Italy

Amazon Prime

Lizzie McGuire has a brush with fame (and the chance to embrace a totally different persona) after a wish at Rome’s Trevi Fountain takes a turn. The Lizzie McGuire Movie has no shortage of cameos from major Roman attractions, including the Spanish Steps, the Tivoli Gardens, and the Colosseum, which is the setting of the International Video Music Awards in the movie.

Art and history lovers will also appreciate checking out the Sistine Chapel, but part of the magic of Rome is getting lost exploring areas like the artsy Trastevere, enjoying an aperitivo or espresso at an outdoor Roman cafe, and eating your weight in delicious pasta and pizza (Piccolo Bucco is a popular choice, but be prepared to wait in line).

Located just a 10-minute walk from the Trevi Fountain, the Aleph Rome Hotel has a great central location to many of Rome’s most well-known attractions.

White Lotus Season 2: Taormina, Italy

Fabio Lovino/HBO

In its second season, the White Lotus visitors check into the real-life San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Italy. In addition to flirting with each other at the hotel’s luxurious pool and bar areas, they also explore the nearby towns of Noto and Palermo (which are well worth a visit if you have time).

In real life, Taormina is an expensive resort town with high-end designer shops, trendy beach clubs, and expensive restaurants, but you don’t need a Tanya McQuoid budget to enjoy the city. Don’t miss the ancient ruins of the Roman-era Teatro Antico di Taormina, a boat trip around Isola Bella, and the Sicilian-style cooking classes, as well as a day trip hike to Mt. Etna. One of the best parts of visiting Taormina is also wandering its alleys and checking out hidden gem restaurants and shops.

A former 14th-century convent, San Domenico Palace is a bit of a hike from the town center, but it’s a prime location for water attractions in Taormina as well as Mazzarò Bay. Since most beaches there tend to be rocky, you’ll enjoy the pool area, which has stunning views of the surrounding coastline.

White Lotus Season 3: Koh Samui, Phuket, And Bangkok, Thailand

HBO Max

Unlike its predecessors, the third installment of White Lotus isn’t filmed solely at the Four Seasons Koh Samui (or even in Koh Samui the entire time). Instead, White Lotus’ third season also has scenes set in Phuket, Bangkok, Ko Pha Ngan, and Phang Nga. Travelers will also want to swing by the Koh Samui Fisherman’s Village Night Market for delicious and inexpensive street food, kayak Ang Thong Marine Park, visit the Big Buddha Temple, and enjoy a night out at the beach clubs on Chaweng Beach. Old Town Phuket and a Full Moon Party (if you’re there at the right time) are also well worth a visit.

Four Seasons Koh Samui offers incredible sunset views and a peaceful retreat in a jungle-like setting near the water, but it’s not very easy to get to the rest of the island. Located on the beachfront of Choeng Mon Beach, the conveniently located Kimpton Kitalay Koh Samui serves up similar vibes while also offering six different outdoor pools and private pool access off most suites.

Squid Game: Seoul, South Korea

No Ju-han/Netflix

While most of Netflix’s Squid Game is filmed in custom-built sets in Daejeon and on Seongapdo Island, viewers also get to see glimpses of South Korea’s capital in the series — namely through a residential neighborhood called Ssangmun-dong, Namsan Mountain Park (complete with a N Seoul Tower sighting), and the subway system. Real-life visitors will find Seoul is much less sinister in real life, with a lot of activities to do.

History buffs will enjoy checking out the 14th-century Gyeongbokgung Palace as well as the Joseon Dynasty-era Changdeokgung. You can also visit a tea house in Insadong, go shopping in the trendy Myeongdong shopping district, or take in views of the city from N Seoul Tower. Plus, Korean skin care fans looking to try some of the country’s cutting-edge treatments can check out businesses in the Gangnam and Myeong-dong neighborhoods.

In addition to boasting several amenities, an attached department store and duty-free shop, the Lotte Hotel Seoul also has the Sulwhasoo Spa, so you can get skin care treatments without leaving your hotel.

Emily in Paris: Paris, France

Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

When it was first released in 2020, Emily in Paris entranced couch-bound travelers with its whimsical fashion and romance, all set against the wanderlust-worthy backdrop of Paris’s most iconic landmarks and neighborhoods. Fans can visit French institutions like the Panthéon, the Jardin du Palais Royal, Jardin du Luxembourg, the Palais Garnier, and the Instagram-worthy Café de Flore — but the characters’ frequent haunts also exist in real life. Emily’s apartment at Place de l'Estrapade is just several feet away from Bistro Terra Nera, which serves as Gabriel’s restaurant Les Deux Comperes in the show. While you might not see Emily gossiping with Mindy over a coffee, you can check out the Latin Quarter coffee shop before heading out to other great French neighborhoods like Montmartre and Le Marais.

In addition to a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower that lets you fully lean into your tourist status à la Emily, this luxurious hotel is also in a great location that’s walkable to many Paris attractions and metro stations.

Outlander: Edinburgh, Scotland

Nick Briggs/Netflix

Outlander takes viewers back in time and through the picturesque countryside of Scotland. Unlike most series, many of the places that Jamie and Claire visit in the show are also open to the public in real life. While taking your tour through the Scottish highlands, you can visit the home of the Clan Mackenzie at Doune Castle (Castle Leoch), 1940s- and ’60s-era Inverness in Falkland, Hopetoun House (Helwater), and Culross, which is the village of Cranesmuir. Meanwhile, Midhope Castle was the filming location for Lallybroch, while the Drummond Castle Gardens served as Versailles in the series.

Start your trip in Edinburgh at this Victorian mansion, which looks like it’s set in Outlander but is only a 20-minute drive from Edinburgh city centre and a mere ten minutes away from Edinburgh Airport.

Before Sunrise: Vienna, Austria

Amazon Prime

In Before Sunrise, Jesse and Celine basically take viewers through a full walking tour of Vienna after the strangers’ unlikely meeting on a train evolves into a full-blown romantic connection. After getting off at Westbahnhof train station and walking the green Zollamtssteg bridge, the pair gives fans glimpses of Vienna landmarks like the Danube Canal, Palais Epstein, the Old Stock Exchange Building, Burgtheater, and the University of Vienna Building. Vienna tourists can recreate their own Before Sunrise adventure by checking out the Teuchtler Schallplattenhandlung und Antiquarität record shop (yes, it’s still open), visiting the Prater Amusement Park (which houses the oldest Ferris wheel in the world), and grabbing drinks at Kleines Café.

While Jesse and Celine spend the night strolling and chatting instead of checking into a hotel, the Boutiquehotel Am Stephansplatz’s proximity to the Vienna city center makes it easy to rest up before restarting your exploration the next day.

The Grand Budapest Hotel: Görlitz, Germany

The picturesque town of Görlitz, Germany, could be a main character of Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest Hotel. In addition to the now-restored 1913 Görlitzer Warenhaus department store, which served as the hotel's pepto-bismol pink interior and exterior facades, fans can visit the Castle Hainewalde as well as the city hall. Known for its fairytale, era-spanning architectural style, Görlitz’s Old Town has been featured in many different movies, including Inglourious Basterds, The Reader, and The Book Thief. Film and architecture buffs will enjoy wandering the squares, crossing the Old Town Bridge from Görlitz into Poland, and going on a Görliwood film tour.

While you can’t stay at the Grand Budapest Hotel, the Romantik Hotel Tuchmacher is a 16th-century family-owned hotel that’s right in the heart of Görlitz’s Old Town.

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants: Santorini, Greece

Amazon Prime

In Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Lena Kaligaris lets go of her fear of falling in love when she meets local Kostas Dounas through the magic of the pants—and Santorini. Visitors can follow in Lena’s footsteps, from when she arrives at Ammoudi Harbor to seeing the incredible view from her grandparents’ house (which was filmed in Oia’s famous Helio Cave). While your Oia visit might not include any forbidden romance, you can have your own Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants-coded adventure by climbing down the Ammoudi for a sunrise or sunset viewing, going cliff diving across from Nagios Nikolao, and enjoying fresh seafood at the fishermen’s wharf.

Carved into the cliffs of Oia on the ruins of an old mine, each suite in this hotel comes with a panoramic view of the Aegean Sea.

Notting Hill: London, UK

HBO Max

From William Thacker’s iconic blue front door to the Print Room theater, much of Notting Hill was filmed in the eponymous neighborhood of London, and is still available to visit today. Cinephiles can walk down Portobello Road to Hugh Grant’s home in the movie, which is located at 280 Westbourne Park Road and still features a blue door. While the bookstore where Grant and Julia Roberts’s character had their meet-cute — the Travel Book Company — closed in 2011, it’s now a gift shop selling memorabilia from the movie. Rosmead Gardens and Bella and Max’s house are also located in the neighborhood, but they’re private property and not open to visitors.

It’s worth checking out Portobello Road Market, which is a treasure trove of antiques, flea market fashion finds, and international street food, as well as Notting Hill’s boutique stores and iconic colorful houses, during your London stay.

Called London’s most famous hotel, The Savoy is the perfect stay for anyone who’s hoping for a star-studded meet-cute of their own. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, The Beatles, and Marilyn Monroe have famously checked in to the Savoy, as well as royals like Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.

Moonrise Kingdom: Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island

Amazon Prime

Rhode Island’s Conanicut Island (which is also known as Jamestown) is the site of New Penzance in Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom, which follows how two runaways upend a small New England Town by taking off during a storm. At the most Southeastern tip, visitors will find the Moonrise Kingdom cove beneath Fort Wetherill, which is above the entrance to Narragansett Bay. Fans will also recognize the Conanicut Lighthouse as Suzy’s parents’ home, but the interior was constructed at the old Linen ‘N’ Things store in nearby Middleton. You can also visit the real-life St. Jack’s, which is located at Newport’s Trinity Church.

With its white sand beaches and crystal-clear water, the island is a popular spot for fishing, sailing, and diving — and a short day trip from nearby Newport. You can walk along the shoreline and see opulent Gilded Age mansions like The Breakers and Marble House, explore historic Bowen’s Wharf, and enjoy some clam chowder along the water.

While this hotel is technically in Newport, it’s directly across the water from Fort Wetherill and the Moonrise Kingdom cove, giving you a view of the scenic Narragansett Bay.

The Darjeeling Limited: Royal Rajasthan On Wheels, India

Amazon Prime

Wes Anderson’s The Darjeeling Limited was famously shot on a real train (the Royal Rajasthan on Wheels) that was traveling on actual tracks between Jodhpur and Jaisalmer in India. Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman, who played three estranged brothers, were seen speeding through different cities and countrysides in India after they agreed to meet there a year after their father’s death. In addition, a former Udaipur royal hunting lodge portrayed Patricia’s convent and orphanage scenes.

Fans can book a real-life trip on the Royal Rajasthan on Wheels, which takes travelers on a seven-night, eight-day luxury tour of India ending in Delhi. Meanwhile, adventurous Jodhpur visitors may want to wander the city’s iconic blue streets, stay overnight in the Thar desert, and explore the 15th-century Mehrangarh Fort, which is now a castle. In contrast, Udaipur, which has been called the Venice of the East, is known for its opulent palaces and lakes. After taking boat rides on Lake Pichola, check into the Taj Lake Palace, which is a floating castle.

This extravagant, one-of-a-kind floating palace, which was originally built as a summer palace for a Udaipur king, was also featured in the James Bond film Octopussy and will make any visitor feel like royalty.

Nobody Wants This: Los Angeles, California

Agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and Jewish rabbi Noah were the couple that no one saw coming, but Nobody Wants This quickly had fans shipping the unlikely pairing and their bumpy romance. The Netflix series was filmed in Los Angeles, and you can visit most of the places in real life, including the Sinai Temple, Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch (which was transformed for the camp scenes), and a handful of bars, restaurants, and shops. Mama Shelter, Mirate, the Village, Pilates Eagle Rock, and the Pleasure Chest are just a few that make a cameo in Season 1. Joanne and Noah’s first kiss is also filmed on Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz.

For more of a local’s itinerary, consider exploring the trendy neighborhood of Eagle Rock (which is where Noah’s home is located), hiking Eaton Canyon Falls, seeing a classic movie screening from Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and grabbing a bite in Koreatown.

Close to all of Los Angeles’s most well-known tourist attractions, as well as neighborhoods like Santa Monica, this hotel is also steps away from Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive shopping.

Twilight: Forks, Washington

Amazon Prime

Despite being inspired by the real city of Forks, Washington, most of Twilight was filmed in Oregon and parts of British Columbia in Canada. While you can’t actually visit any filming destinations during your visit, you can swing by places that are referenced in Stephenie Meyer’s books, including La Push Beach, Forks Outfitters (which is where Bella worked in the novel), Forks High School, and Bella Italia (a short drive away in Port Angeles). While soaking in the moody, Pacific Northwest vibes, you can also check out galleries that house props and other memorabilia from the Twilight films.

Forks is also a treasure trove for nature lovers looking to get off the grid. The lush Hoh Rainforest in Olympic National Park, the tide pools at Rialto Beach, and the Sol Duc Waterfalls are all worthy of a visit.

Twihards will want to book a stay at the Miller Tree Inn bed and breakfast, which is a replica of the Cullens’ home from the book — a 100-year-old white farmhouse with a porch — unlike the large and elegant modern home that’s seen in the movies. There are also plenty of Twilight Easter eggs throughout, including a graduation cap display, Carlisle’s office, and notes for new guests from Esme.

Love Is Blind: Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico

Greg Gayne/Netflix

Each season of Love Is Blind is set in a different city, but the couples on the first through fifth seasons of Love Is Blind (minus the third season) have gotten to explore their romance post-engagement in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. While the couples are testing whether their relationship has legs after seeing each other in person for the first time (and subsequently spending a lot of their time in the hotel room), visitors have plenty to do in Playa del Carmen, Cancún, and Akumel off the resort.

You can explore nearby Mayan ruins and cenotes, swim with whale sharks, take a Yucatán cooking class, and enjoy the bustling nightlife of these coastal hot spots. Tulum, Holbox, Isla Mujeres, and Cozumel are also great nearby day trip spots.

The Playa del Carmen resort, which was featured in the first and fifth Love is Blind seasons, allows you to book your own “Love Is Blind Experience” package if you and a special someone want to try the same service as the couples do in the show.

Lost In Translation: Tokyo, Japan

Amazon Prime

Much of Lost in Translation is filmed at the Park Hyatt Tokyo, which just underwent an extensive restoration. However, the New York Bar on the 52nd floor still looks the same and offers panoramic views of Tokyo set to live jazz music entertainment, just like when Scarlett Johansson’s Charlotte and Bill Murray’s Bob met in the 2003 film. You can reenact moments from the movie by grabbing dinner at Shabu-Zen restaurant and singing at Shibuya’s Karaoke Kan location. However, Tokyo visitors might also want to consider going shopping in Ginza for stylish street style finds (and vintage designer pieces), exploring the viral teamLab Borderless digital art exhibit or the Ghibli Museum, and visiting Tokyo’s oldest temple, Sensō-ji.

Located close to most of Tokyo’s most popular attractions, the iconic hotel in the movie will reopen this fall with restored and updated rooms and facilities. A perfect place to get lost on a new adventure.