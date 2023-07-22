Shopping

Grown-Ass Women Swear By These Clever Things That Make Life Better

Your everyday routine is about to get a lot more convenient (and enjoyable).

As the old adage goes, money can’t buy happiness... but it certainly can buy convenience. After all, sometimes a little investment in the right items can make a big impact on your daily life. Here, you’ll discover tons of clever things that grown-ass women swear by, plus enthusiastic reviews in their own words. So whether you’re searching for undergarment solutions, genius cleaning products, or pampering skin care, you’re sure to find something to make your life easier and more enjoyable.

1

This Reusable Cloth That Melts Away Makeup

Ditch the single-use removers for good and try this makeup eraser instead. Each cloth is made up of tiny fibers that whisk away even waterproof makeup. Just add water (nothing else!) and you’re good to go. Not only does it remove foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara, but it gently exfoliates, too. Each cloth can last up to five years and can be laundered at home in your washing machine.

  • Available colors: 13

One reviewer wrote: “So easy to use just wet and wash off your face. This removes all make up including waterproof mascara!!!! It is so soft, you just rinse and use it again the next day!!!” — Christina K.

2

The Over-Door Organizers That Protect & Store Purses

Ensure your handbag collection stays looking pristine with this two-pack of over-the-door purse organizers. They hook over most doors and features six slots each, into which you can slide your bags for easy storage. The transparent plastic covering on each slot also helps protect purses from dust, scuffs, and more. You can use them in a linen closet to store towels, too.

  • Available colors: 3

One reviewer wrote: “This is by far one of the best purchases I’ve made. [...] It took me all of about five minutes to get it out of the bag, on the door, and my purses put away.” — Amanda

3

The Universal Socket Tool That’s Ideal For Small Repairs & Assembling Furniture

Never be caught without the tools you need for simple home repair jobs, thanks to this universal socket tool. The tool has an adapter with individual steel spring pins that automatically conform to whichever-size nut, bolt, or screw you’re working with — that means you don’t have to spend money outfitting an entire toolkit. Use it for tasks like assembling furniture, tightening loose screws, and hanging Christmas lights. It comes with 10 bits, a universal socket attachment, and more, all in a handy carrying case.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great set to have in your kitchen, car, or wherever. It’s small and it has everything you need. I have bought a couple of them because everyone keeps taking them. I use it way more than I thought I would.” — Clarice Gibbs

4

These Cult-Favorite Nipple Covers You Can Keep Reusing

If you’re looking for just a bit more coverage in sheer tops or plunging dresses, try these nipple covers that have earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 30,000 reviews. They’re made from flexible, skin-friendly silicone, and have an adhesive backing that stays put even through sweat. Because they’re thin and smooth, they create a seamless look under clothing. Just wash them after wearing and keep reusing.

  • Available sizes: Small (A — C cups), Large (D+ cups)
  • Available colors: 4

One reviewer wrote: “I wore these with a dress at an outside concert. It was hot, humid and drizzled rain throughout the night. I did not have any issues with them moving. I even forgot I was wearing them.” — Maddie McKee

5

An Ergonomic Laptop Stand To Make Work A Bit More Bearable

If you find yourself constantly hunched over your computer as you work, you’ll want this laptop stand that’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. Not only does it perfectly raise your laptop to eye level, but thanks to its open design, it also promotes airflow underneath your machine to keep it from overheating. It features nonslip rubber pads to keep everything in place, too.

  • Available colors: 7

One reviewer wrote: “It’s rare to find a simple understated design with this type of craftsmanship. The stand comes in three pieces that slide together then transform into a solid functional piece of art. My laptop now appears to hover over my desk. ... Well worth the price!” — Heather McCormick

6

The Eyeshadow Primer For A Look That Won’t Budge

Stock up on this eye primer for makeup looks that pack a punch. Not only does it help make shadow hues look more bold and saturated, it also prevents product transfer and creasing — and it’s even waterproof. If all that isn’t enough, it can also help curb oil for a matte, budge-free finish.

One reviewer wrote: “Wow, this little tube packs a big punch! I no longer have eyeliner in the crease of my lids anymore!” — Joanne

7

A Comfy Bra That Offers Seamless Support Without Wires

For when you want a reliable bra that focuses on comfort, this seamless bralette from Calvin Klein is here to save the day. It features adjustable straps that help you achieve the support you’re looking for, even without a traditional hook-and-eye band. The lightly padded cups deliver a natural-looking shape, and the smooth material is nearly invisible under clothes.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 27

One reviewer wrote: “I've been looking for a comfortable bra with no under wire for a long time and I am super happy with this purchase! The fabric is so soft you don't even notice you’re wearing a bra! The bra pads are removable and you can hook the straps to make it criss-cross, so you can wear it with pretty much any shirt! Definitely recommend buying this!” — Kate Hodges

8

This Stain Remover That Makes Quick Work Of Red Wine Spills & More

This red wine stain remover ensures spills won’t ruin your evening (or carpets). It’s made from a gentle formula that doesn’t contain sulfates, peroxide, perfumes, or other harsh ingredients, but still works well on even tough, set-in stains. Simply spray it on, blot up the excess, and rinse it away to clean upholstery, clothing, and more in a flash.

One reviewer wrote: “Finally had the opportunity to use this after I spilled a huge glass of red wine all over my off-white couch. I sprayed it on the removable covers for the cushions and put them in the washing machine right away and every trace of wine was removed. However, even more impressive is that the wine that soaked through to the cushions, which I couldn't wash, was completely removed by using this miracle spray.” — MW

9

The Soothing Rose Quartz Roller For An At-Home Pampering Session

Turn your bathroom into a spa by using this rose quartz roller on your face as part of your nighttime routine. The gentle pressure can help reduce puffiness, increase circulation, and promote lymphatic drainage. It feels like a relaxing massage, and you can up the ante by placing it in the fridge before use to achieve a cooling effect.

One reviewer wrote: “This is great. I roll it all over my face and it comes with a little diagram showing you which directions to roll it to make the best impact on your skin. I especially liked that it felt like it relaxed the muscles in my face [...] I am considering putting it in the fridge every day because the cold feeling on my face [provides] relief to the puffiness in my face.” — Dawn

10

A Tabletop Knife Sharpener That Revives Dull Blades

Keep your knife collection as sharp as the day you got it with this sharpening stone. The rectangular stone features two grit levels for both reviving dull blades and fine-tuning sharp ones, and it couldn’t be simpler to use. The stone also comes cradled in a nonslip rubber base so you can be sure it’ll sit steady as you work.

One reviewer wrote: “Love it! Much better for sharpening my expensive knives! Hold a sharp edge much longer than those inexpensive pull thru sharpeners! And better on the knives!” — LWalker

11

The Slim, Nonslip Hangers That Help You Save Closet Space

The tiniest upgrade can sometimes make the biggest impact, and these velvet hangers are no exception. Not only does the grippy velvet texture of the hangers keep clothes from slipping off, but the slim design helps you save space in your closet, too. The hooks swivel 360 degrees for easy maneuvering, and each hanger features an accessory bar for storing scarves, belts, and more.

  • Available colors: 7

One reviewer wrote: “These hangers performed exactly as needed. Light weight yet strong enough to hold a winter coat without bending or bowing. Velvet finish makes it feel soft to the touch and the finish increases the friction just enough to hold a satin garment without undue slipping.” — Amazon Reviewer

12

This Oversized Water Bottle That Helps You Keep Track Of Hydration

Drinking enough water can be tricky, but this 1-gallon water bottle makes it simple. Not only does it feature helpful measurement markings down the side in both milliliters and ounces, but it also gives you time goals throughout the day so you can stay on track with your hydration. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and features a handy drinking straw, too.

  • Available colors: 27

One reviewer wrote: “Exactly what I needed to ensure I’m drinking enough water on a daily basis! I like the fact that I can see how much water I drink every 2 hours.” — Barbara Green

13

The Clever Organizer That Keeps Your Car Tidy

If you’re tired of water bottles rolling around the car or losing your phone under the seat, try this headrest organizer. Made from a durable Oxford-blend fabric, this organizer clips over the headrest, which means you can hang it so that it’s accessible from either the front or back seat. It features several pockets and compartments, and can even be removed and carried as a tote.

  • Available colors: 5

One reviewer wrote: “I need to keep patient notes, files, and blank forms with me. This organizer is deep enough to support file folders without bending them and wide enough to hold an accordion file with blank forms easily. It also has pockets that are perfect for my driving glasses, chapstick, pens, and other small items I like to have within reach.” — Jessica S.

14

A Pair Of Trendy Palazzo Pants Perfect For Lounging

With these buttery soft palazzo pants, you can get both comfort and style in one convenient package. These pants feature a stretchy high waist that won’t roll down and a trendy flared silhouette. Because they’re made from a spandex blend, they’ll have plenty of give throughout the day. Choose from versatile solids as well as eclectic prints that make a statement.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 15

One reviewer wrote: “I am obsessed with these. I wear them so much and I haven’t had any issues with sheerness or riding down throughout the day. They’re so cute, would def recommend.” — Mallory

15

This Pampering Gel Mask To Give Your Skin Some TLC

Indulge in a pampering at-home spa experience with this cold therapy gel mask that helps minimize pores, soothe headaches, and bring down swelling. Simply pop it in the fridge or freezer to activate its cooling properties. It comes with two adjustable straps to deliver a snug yet comfortable fit, while the eye, nose, and mouth cutouts allow you to go about your day. The best part? You can stick it in the microwave, then use it for heat therapy to soothe dry eyes or sinus pressure.

  • Available colors: 5

One reviewer wrote: “Boy am I glad I purchased this one! It stays cool for over an hour!! The fuzzy lining makes it comfortable to keep on your face for long and I find that it feels amazing.” — Niki R.

16

These Luxe-Feeling Sheets You Can Score On The Cheap

This hotel sheet set lives up to its name, with a silky smooth feel that could easily pass for high-end linens — and it’s earned an impressive 4.5-star overall rating after more than 144,000 reviews. Each set comes with four pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. The microfiber material is soft to the touch and ultra-breathable. Snag them in sizes ranging from twin to California king.

  • Available sizes: Twin — California King
  • Available colors: 7

One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE both the softness of these sheets as well as the deep pocketed fit that beautifully covers my thick pillow-top with minimal gathering and wrinkles. If you're considering these sheets at all, JUST BUY THEM NOW.” — Amazon Reviewer

17

A Set Of Under-Bed Storage Bins That Will Neaten Up Any Space

Whether you want to stash away out-of-season clothes or extra sheets and towels, this pair of under-bed storage organizers is up to the task. They feature easy-to-access zippered closures, plus convenient pull handles for easy maneuvering. Better yet, the transparent tops ensure you’ll be able to spot what you’ve stored away in a flash.

  • Available colors: 3

One reviewer wrote: “This is just what I needed. Non-stiff storage for clothes so I can squish them under beds and dressers or in the closet corners!” — Nan S.

18

These Reliable No-Show Undies You Can Wear With Anything

If visible panty lines are your personal nemesis, you’re going to want to cop these no-show bikini briefs ASAP. They come in a pack of five, and are made from an elastane blend so you can be sure they’ll have plenty of stretch. Mesh construction and a cotton crotch ensure ultimate breathability. Thanks to the seamless design, you can wear them confidently without worrying about show-through.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 7

One reviewer wrote: “Not only do these underwear look and feel good on my body, I haven’t had any issues with panty lines or with them riding up or not staying in place. I have worn these with multiple brands of yoga pants, jeans, and even some dresses recently. [...] These are exactly what I was looking for.” — Amazon Reviewer

19

The Spiky Derma Roller Tool That Smooths Your Skin

Level up your skin-care routine with this compact derma roller tool. This roller features hundreds of tiny stainless steel “needles” that gently pierce the skin to exfoliate, promote a smoother complexion, and enhance product absorption. The handle is easy to grip and maneuver, and the tool even comes with a storage cap to protect the blades.

One reviewer wrote: “I can’t recommend this product enough. I noticed a slight change within a month of using this derma roller. It wasn’t till 3 months of using the derma roller weekly that I noticed how clear and bright my face looked. [...] Don’t think twice, just purchase this product!” — Ananya S.

20

These Unique Hangers That Are Perfect For Bras & Tank Tops

Bras and workout tanks with padding can easily get warped when stuffed in drawers, so hang them up instead on these eight-tier hangers. Each hanger has a rotating hook and upward-pointing “arms” that keep the straps from slipping off. Plus, the vertical design saves space on your closet rod. With this two-pack, you’ll be able to hang up to 16 garments total.

  • Available colors: 3

One reviewer wrote: “I'm always in search of solutions to better organize my life. I have far too many tanks and camis and had no good way to store them. After several failed strategies, I found these hangers. They have worked so well that I have ordered more twice. Now, every cami hangs neatly in a small section of my closet.” — Michelle Lynne Leahy

21

A Waffle-Knit Robe To Make You Feel Like You Live In A Hotel

Wrap yourself up in this cushy waffle robe for a luxurious experience right at home. Made from a soft and breathable cotton blend, this robe features a squared-off tie with belt loops and two front pockets. It’s as practical as it is comfortable, since you can just toss it in the washing machine to clean.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 7X-Large
  • Available colors: 15

One reviewer wrote: “I can confidently say that this is the best robe I’ve ever put on my body. It is lightweight, but provides adequate warmth. The waffle material makes it feel super luxurious. I feel like I wear this more than I do actual clothes.” — Jadzia Painter

22

The Coffee Canister With A CO2 Release Valve For Freshness

Don’t settle for stale beans when you can use this handy coffee canister instead. Made from durable stainless steel, it features an airtight lid for optimal freshness, and even comes with a scoop for precise measuring. The top of the canister is equipped with a CO2 release valve, so you don’t lose any natural flavor.

  • Available colors: 3

One reviewer wrote: “This item is extremely well made. It looks sleek on my kitchen counter and is highly functional. It has a built in date wheel and comes with a measuring scoop that stores neatly in its designated loop on the side of the canister. I am extremely pleased with this purchase.” — Deanna P.

23

This Adjustable Tub Tray To Elevate Bath Time

Protect your self-care routine at all costs by adding in this bathtub tray that turns soaking into an art form. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this tray has slots for all the essentials, including a niche holder for a glass of wine. Prop up your tablet with the detachable waterproof bookrest, or light a candle and nestle it into the side tray.

  • Available colors: 4

One reviewer wrote: “The finish on the wood was very nice. Smooth and clean, no rough spots. Generous proportions and it's expandable to fit securely. Also had silicone feet to attach to the underside for better grip. Looks great!” — Amazon Reviewer

24

The Shower Steamers Perfect For When You’re Too Busy For A Bath

If you don’t have time to relax in the tub with some bath bombs, but still want a luxurious experience, try these shower steamers instead. They’re super simple to use: Just place them on the floor of your shower away from the direct stream of water and you’re good to go. Once the steam hits them, they’ll release a soothing aroma in scents like lemongrass and lavender, without staining your tile.

  • Available colors: 3

One reviewer wrote: “It lasts throughout the entire shower and the scent lingers a little bit afterwards. Very refreshing... very calming... Something different for those of us who don't have time for baths and bath bombs. Make your shower a spa!” — Linda K.

25

A Pair Of Pillow Slides That Absorb Shock With Every Step

These budget-friendly pillow slides are perfectly on trend, whether you’re wearing them around the house, while running errands, or even in the shower. The cushy soles help them live up to their name, while the adjustable straps ensure you get a customized fit. Thanks to the grippy outer soles, you can be sure you’ll have lots of traction, too.

  • Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 12-13
  • Available colors: 5

One reviewer wrote: “These pillow slides are really amazing as far as comfort goes. In my entire life I have owned so many shoes, slides, slippers, and have never owned any that feel so good under your feet. If you have not tried these slides yet, please get a pair, then you will get hooked on them!” — Amazon Reviewer

26

This Aerator That Makes Your Wine Taste Even Better

No matter what type of wine you enjoy, you can help it taste its best with this pair of wine aerator pourers. Each one fits into the neck of your bottle, where it increases the surface area of the wine as you pour — this oxygenates it, which helps improve flavor. The design also helps deliver neater pours with fewer spills.

One reviewer wrote: “The flow through this compact and beautifully made aerator is wonderful. It securely fits each wine bottle and does the job of opening up the flavors in my wine. Great price for two! Will buy again.” — Diana Foltz

27

The Compact Cheese Board That Secretly Stashes Away Your Utensils

Impress the crowd at your next cocktail party with this charming cheese board. Made from solid bamboo, this square-shaped board features a raised interior platform for meats and cheeses, and grooved trays around the side for storing crackers. Its most unique feature, however, is a hidden drawer that pulls out to reveal four stainless steel serving utensils with matching bamboo handles.

One reviewer wrote: “Just the right size for a small gathering. Makes a great cheese, meat or hors d’oeuvres holder. Love that the utensils are already in place for easy use.” — Leslie

28

A Pack Of Hair Towel Wraps For Faster Drying

Cut down on the time it takes to dry your hair and prevent damage from hot tools by switching to these hair towel wraps. Made from absorbent microfiber, not only do they help hair dry quicker, they also cut down on frizz. You won’t have to worry about the wrap coming undone, either, thanks to the elastic loop that secures the end of the turban.

  • Available colors: 2

One reviewer wrote: “These towels are amazing. Soft and easy to use. They wick away a lot more water than I thought. They're comfy and so much lighter than wrapping a bath towel in my hair.” — Acleith

29

These Tiny Cloths That Can Save You A Trip To The Dry Cleaner

Reduce your wardrobe upkeep costs with these highly rated dry cleaning cloths from Woolite. Ideal for delicate fabrics like wool and silk, they’re simple to use: Just dab at any stains with the included remover, then put up to five garments in the dryer along with the cloth and run it on medium heat for 20 minutes. You’ll be left with clean, fresh-smelling clothes — without any wrinkles.

One reviewer wrote: “I love having the ability to freshen up clothes at home without the expense or trouble of taking things to the dry cleaners [...] Great choice for cleaning wool sweaters and scarves. Also works well on dressy clothes that can’t be laundered.” — Cynthia K.

30

The Plush Bath Mat That’s So Soft Underfoot

Make getting out of the shower just as relaxing as being in it with this memory foam bath mat. It’s made from a thick, cushiony soft material that won’t feel soggy, since it dries in minutes. And when it needs a deeper cleaning, it can be laundered in the washer or dryer. Snag one in your choice of tons of colors and dimensions.

  • Available sizes: 8
  • Available colors: 22

One reviewer wrote: “I love this rug. It’s so soft and feels like standing on a marshmallow. The lavender color is so beautiful and matches perfectly with my bathroom decor.” — Amazon Reviewer

31

A Hawaiian Botanical Scrub To Make Your Lips Super Soft

This luxurious lip scrub is packed with ingredients that leave your lips feeling soft and amazing. It’s made with Maui cane sugar to help gently exfoliate away dry or peeling skin, plus shea butter and Hawaiian kukui oil more to help moisturize your pout. Better yet, the formula is vegan and cruelty free, too.

One reviewer wrote: “This sugar scrub is a 10/10. I added this to my bed time routine, and it has already made a tremendous impact on my lips. [...] My lips feel smoother and softer after 10 days consistent use.” — Laney

32

This UV-Protective Moisturizer With Vitamin C To Brighten Skin

Level up your skin-care routine with this moisturizing sunscreen that’s earning rave reviews on Amazon. Not only does it contain SPF-30 to protect your face, but it’s also a gentle moisturizer that won’t leave your skin feeling oily. On top of that, it’s packed with vitamin C to help even skin tone and reveal a brighter complexion.

One reviewer wrote: “I have been looking up and down, left and right for a face moisturizer with SPF now that I finally learned how to properly take care of my skin lol. [...] I forgot to add that this face moisturizer makes my skin GLOW. I had been using it for only a few days now and I noticed that since I first applied it, my skin is brighter. This is just double thumbs up!” — AP

33

A Handy To-Go Mug That Lets You Steep Tea On The Go

Fans of Earl Grey, oolong, and everything in between are sure to love this tea-infusing water bottle that lets them brew their favorite beverage wherever they go. Simply fill the interior stainless steel filter with tea leaves of your choice and add hot water. Since it’s double-wall insulated, hot tea will stay hot and iced tea will stay chilled.

One reviewer wrote: “[This] thermos is still working great after eight months of regular use. The strainer is easy to fill and remove to take your tea on the go. Bamboo exterior looks great and holds up to drops and doesn't stain.” — Amy C.

34

These Little Booties That Deliver A Powerful Foot Peel

Slip on these foot peel masks to exfoliate and soften rough skin and calluses, and your feet will be sandal-ready in no time. The masks contains fruit acids that help break down dead cells — after about two weeks, you’ll see layers of rough skin begin peeling away. Choose from scents like coconut, tea tree, and jasmine.

  • Available scents: 9

One reviewer wrote: “At first I didn’t think it was going to work, but my feet started to peel a couple days after doing it. They peeled A LOT! I didn’t know I had that much dead skin on my feet. This product definitely works and doesn’t leave your feet feeling sensitive afterwards either! It was kind of messy putting on but definitely worth it!” — Ariel Edwards

35

The Cheese Storage Bags That Keep Your Brie & Manchego Fresh

For some, cheese is more a way of life than a snack, and if that sounds like you, you’ll want these cheese storage bags, pronto. These speciality paper bags help keep cheese fresh by allowing oxygen to flow in and out, without letting your precious dairy products get dry. The bags also have a handy area where you can label the type of cheese and the date you stored it.

One reviewer wrote: “[These] cheese storage bags are here to save the day! These nifty little bags are like tiny fortresses of freshness, designed to keep your cheese in prime condition for longer.” — Rebecca

36

A Portable Steamer That Releases Wrinkles Without Ironing

When wrinkles strike, arm yourself with this clothes steamer. It has a compact design, allowing it to be easily packed away, yet it still fits a cup of water and can run for 15 minutes before it needs a refill. It heats up in just a couple minutes and is powered by an extra-long cord for easy maneuvering.

One reviewer wrote: “This steamer is amazing! It’s compact but packs a powerful punch. I am going on a business trip and have a lot of dress shirts that have a tendency to wrinkle very easily. I tested it on some of my most wrinkled shirts and the wrinkles fell out immediately! Very happy with this product!” — Jessica B.

37

This Volumizing Hair Tool That Brushes & Dries At The Same Time

This volumizing hot air brush has a cult following — and an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after a whopping 333,000 reviewers weighed in. With low, high, and cool air settings, it dries your hair as you style it, creating a polished blowout with just one hand. The ionic technology helps cut down on frizz, and the safety-enhanced design lets you get volume at the roots.

One reviewer wrote: “Using this device eliminates the need for 2-3 devices to blow dry hair and style! No need to pack a hair dryer, flat iron, and hot rollers…this does it all!” — Maureen

38

These K-Beauty Sheet Masks That Perform A Variety Of Tasks

Indulge in some serious pampering with this pack of sheet masks. It comes with 14 separate masks that cling to your face and leave it feeling smooth and soft, thanks to active ingredients like tea tree oil, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. Each pack comes with six different types of masks, including one designed to tighten pores, one to brighten your complexion, and one to calm skin.

One reviewer wrote: “After I take it off my skin has such a glow and the serum left over to rub in is awesome. It’s like a mini-spa day.” — Amazon Reviewer

39

A Genius Blanket That Prevents Overheating

Snag this lightweight blanket that helps keep you cool at night. Thanks to its breathable, temperature-regulating bamboo construction, this blanket stays chill to the touch, ensuring you’ll stay dry and comfortable. And not only is it super soft, it’s also easy to care for, since you can launder it in your washing machine.

  • Available sizes: 4
  • Available colors: 8

One reviewer wrote: “It gets so hot upstairs in our home, this blanket makes all the difference. Before I bought this blanket, I kept waking up at night sweating. Ever since I started using it, I’m sleeping like a baby. So worth and love the light purple color. [...] It really works!” — Abby

40

The Comprehensive Budget Planner That Will Help You Organize Finances

Find creating and sticking to a budget to be intimidating? Don’t sweat it. This monthly budget planner has all the tools you need to take control of your financial habits. It offers a wealth of organizational tools, like pie graphs, charts, and more to help you keep track of income, spending, loans, and just about anything else you can think of. Plus, it’s all finished in a spiral-bound setting with vibrant coloring.

  • Available colors: 8

One reviewer wrote: “This is the second year I’m purchasing this budget planner! It’s great to help me keep track of all my spending and budget my money better. I love how it has slips at the end of the month to put receipt or other important paperwork.” — Marilyn

41

This Clever Tracking Tile That Ensures You’ll Never Lose Your Keys Again

If you’re constantly losing your keys, or just want to keep close tabs on personal items like backpacks, try this Tile tracker. The Bluetooth tracker works in concert with an app on your phone that allows you to ‘ring’ the Tile so you can hear and find lost items with ease. And when an item is too far away to use Bluetooth, you can access a map that shows you its most recent location.

One reviewer wrote: “These tiles are amazing! I have one on my car keys, and I never lose or misplace them anymore! I have given them as gifts, and my friends love them too!” — Sharon Partain

42

These Extenders That Help You Get More Use Out Of Old Bras

There’s no need to throw out bras that are feeling snug — simply adjust them to fit with these bra extenders. They loop directly onto your bra’s existing hooks, and offer three extra layers of hook-and-eye closures, plus an elastic band for stretch. Since they come three to a pack, you’re sure to find a color that matches, too.

  • Available colors: 3

One reviewer wrote: “I purchased these to see what they could do for me, and it was the BEST THING I HAVE BOUGHT ON AMAZON YET! [...] They’re not itchy, super comfortable and I don’t even notice they’re on!” — Taylor

43

A Bottle Of Nail-Dry Drops That Help Set Your Manicure In Record Time

If you’re constantly smudging your nails before they dry, consider these drying drops that have earned a 4.6-star overall rating. They come with a convenient applicator, and all you need is one drop on each nail to help set them in as fast as 60 seconds. Because they’re made with vitamin E and jojoba oil, they’ll help strengthen nails and leave cuticles feeling soft, too.

One reviewer wrote: “Before this OPI product I would sit like a statue for 90-120 minutes in fear of nicking or smudging my freshly manicured nails ONLY to mess them up anyway. This stuff truly works!” — Ashley R.

44

An Exfoliating Brush That Reveals Smoother Skin & Prevents Ingrown Hairs

Snag this exfoliating brush as the ultimate skin prep tool. Not only does it slough away dead skin so it can better absorb moisturizers and more, it also helps prevent razor burn and ingrown hairs when shaving. It’s made with flexible silicone bristles and an easy-to-grip, ergonomic handle.

One reviewer wrote: “Makes exfoliating easy! Easy to hold. Easy to clean. My skin feels amazing after.” — Desiree

45

The Drawer Inserts That Will Tidy Up Your Underthings

If you’re tired of twisty bra straps and tangled underwear, get this set of underwear organizers ASAP. The set is comprised of four separate organizers that fit together to make the shape of a rectangle, so they fit easily in most drawers. Each organizer has different-sized cells, ensuring you’ll have options for socks, bras, underwear, and more.

  • Available colors: 7

One reviewer wrote: “Fold up when you don’t need them, move them around to fit any size dresser drawer. Keep your linens, lace and delicates neatly stacked and ready to go. And never have to resort your socks draw ever again.” — Aimye Bonjour