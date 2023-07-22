Grown-Ass Women Swear By These Clever Things That Make Life Better

Ditch the single-use removers for good and try this makeup eraser instead. Each cloth is made up of tiny fibers that whisk away even waterproof makeup. Just add water (nothing else!) and you’re good to go. Not only does it remove foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara, but it gently exfoliates, too. Each cloth can last up to five years and can be laundered at home in your washing machine.

Available colors: 13

One reviewer wrote: “So easy to use just wet and wash off your face. This removes all make up including waterproof mascara!!!! It is so soft, you just rinse and use it again the next day!!!” — Christina K.