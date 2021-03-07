45 Clever Things On Amazon Every Adult AF Person Needs

Something happens when you reach your mid-twenties. You start to have a favorite sponge or stove burner. Perhaps you even have a linen closet and develop a habit of decluttering and reorganizing. Congratulations, you’re an adult. This new lifestyle has many pros and cons, but there are a few products that can make the transition easier. Check out these 45 clever things on Amazon that every adult AF person needs.

Before I graduated college, I never really cooked or even had a kitchen of my own. In my newfound adult life, I’ve realized that a few tools and storage solutions can make a world of a difference. This list is packed with my favorite airtight containers, shelf racks, and vegetable slicers. I’ve added eco-friendly produce bags, beeswax food wraps, and an oil sprayer that’s refillable. The excitement inside you right now proves you’re an adult.

These clever things are affordable, versatile, and make your busy, independent adult life just a little bit easier. And there’s a lot more to love, just scroll on.

1 This Set Of Water-Resistant Packing Cubes TravelWise Packing Cube Set (Set of 5) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This set of five packing cubes will keep you organized while traveling. The set consists of five zippered nylon bags in different sizes: one small, two medium, and two large cubes, all of which are resistant to water and tearing and and feature mesh windows so you can see what's inside. They're available in nine colors and have more than 12,000 reviews.

2 A Smart Outlet That You Can Control With Your Voice Kasa Smart by TP-Link Smart Outlet Amazon $17 See On Amazon This smart home wifi outlet works with Amazon Alexa, Echo, Microsoft Cortana, and Google Home. Plug anything into this outlet and control it using just your voice or the free accompanying Kasa app. You can automatically turn electronics on and off or set appliances and lights on specific schedules to save money (and to have your coffee ready for you when you wake up). Even if you don’t have a smart home hub, you can still use this app-controlled outlet.

3 The Smooth Pillowcase Made Of 100% Mulberry Silk ALASKA BEAR Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon This 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase is luxurious and practical. It's smooth and cool to the touch, plus it can help prevent morning bed head and even acne. It has a hidden zipper and can be removed and washed when needed. This soft pillowcase comes in more than 30 colors to match your decor and five sizes that range from throw and toddler to queen and king-size cases.

4 This Rechargeable, Cordless Water Flosser MOSPRO Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $40 See On Amazon Flossing is no longer something to dread, thanks to this water flosser. The cordless, rechargeable device shoots a stream of water in between teeth and along your gum line to remove food and plaque without pain. One charge allows you to use the device for up to 10 days before recharging it again. It has three cleaning modes: gentle, normal, and pulse, plus it comes with four interchangeable heads so the whole family can use it.

5 A Personal Blender For On-The-Go Smoothies Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $17 See On Amazon This personal-size blender is perfect for quick smoothies on the go. Mix all your smoothie fixings in the convenient, BPA-free sports bottle. It attaches to a small blender motor to mix everything up and then it’s ready to grab and go, thanks to a 14-ounce personal to-go cup with a lid that is conveniently dishwasher-safe. The blender has sharp, stainless steel blades that crush ice, plus it’s available in six colors and has more than 12,000 reviews.

6 This Clothing Steamer That Heats Up In 25 Seconds MagicPro Portable Garment Steamer Amazon $31 See On Amazon This handheld steamer is perfect for keeping your clothes wrinkle-free, no matter where you roam. This steamer holds 300ml of water and removes wrinkles with ease. It's safe to use on most fabrics, such as cotton, silk, linen, polyester, wool, velvet, and other common blends and weaves. It takes just 25 seconds to heat up and then it’s ready to battle wrinkles in clothing, curtains, and drapes. This steamer also comes with a fabric and lint brush.

7 The Retinol Cream That Moisturizes Sensitive Skin LilyAna Naturals Retinol Face Cream Amazon $23 See On Amazon Some retinol products can be drying, especially if you have sensitive skin, but this retinol cream is made with hydrating ingredients like aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, and jojoba oil to minimize irritation and keep your complexion radiant. It moisturizes even the most sensitive skin and helps combat sun damage and blemishes. It’s vegan as well as gluten-free, and free of petroleum.

8 These Non-Stick Baking Mats That Are Reusable Amazon Basics Non-Stick Baking Mats (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This set of silicone baking sheets reduces waste and is so easy to use and clean. The pack comes with three different sized mats that are non-stick (which means you can literally place dough on them without worrying) and can be used in the oven in temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. When you’re done using them, wipe them down with water and soap or put them in the top rack of the dishwasher. These sheets will eliminate your need to use any cooking sprays or oils and save you money on disposable foil and baking pans.

9 This Set Of Spice Gripper Clips That Keep Spices Upright Bellemain Spice Gripper Clip (3-Pack, 12 Grips) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don't worry about spilling your spices or taking up precious cabinet space. Conveniently store them on the inside of cabinet doors with these spice grippers. The adhesive strips attach to any surface and hold four spices, with three packs included so you can store a total of 12 spice bottles. The clips are fully adjustable and work with almost any spice jar.

10 The Smart Camera You Can Control With An App WYZE Smart Home Camera Amazon $26 See On Amazon This smart home camera allows you to pan, tilt, or zoom in to see every angle of your home, all from the convenience of an app. It live streams HD video to an app where the homeowner can control and monitor the camera. It even connects to Amazon Alexa to incorporate all of your home’s smart devices. Its features include night vision and two-way audio to communicate with anyone in your home.

11 An Electric Egg Cooker With Nearly 35,000 Reviews DASH Electric Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Making breakfast for everyone is simple with this rapid egg cooker. It makes six eggs at the same time and can whip up hard-boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs. The lightweight cooker, which weighs just one pound) features an auto shut-off function for safety and it comes in five fun colors. It has more than 34,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating

12 The Breakfast Sandwich Maker Of Your Dreams Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This breakfast sandwich maker cooks and prepares a delicious, restaurant-style meal in less than five minutes. It has multiple layers to cook eggs and meat and toast bread all at once. The durable, nonstick layers are removable so they’re easy to wash — plus they’re dishwasher-safe. This machine has more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

13 An Easy-To-Use Compact Knife Sharpener KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2 Knife Sharpener Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make your knives last longer by properly caring for them with this knife sharpener. It has two different settings for fine or coarse sharpening and grips onto the edge of the counter with a non-slip base to keep you safe. It's compact and easy to store between uses, plus it comes in four colors/styles. It'll save you time and keep your knives in tip-top shape.

14 A Stackable Can Organizer That Holds Up To 36 Cans Simple Houseware Stackable Can Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Stock up on cans without worrying about space thanks to this stackable can rack. It has three levels and can easily store up to 36 cans in a variety of sizes. If you need more storage, you can even stack these organizers on top of each other to make one large rack. They’re easy to put together and come in four colors to add a little joy and life to your pantry.

15 The Wall-Mounted Cleaning Supply Organizer Holikme Mop & Broom Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon This cleaning tool organizer mounts to any wall and is perfect for a utility room, garage, or laundry space. It keeps your mops and brooms off the floor and organized. It’s lightweight and made of strong metal that won’t rust. It has four spring-loaded slots for holding brooms, rakes, and mops, as well as four hooks for smaller accessories like brushes, towels, and other tools.

16 A Set Of Shatterproof Storage Bins With Handles Seseno Plastic Storage Baskets (Set of 6) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can never have enough storage and this set of six plastic storage baskets is affordable and versatile. The plastic weave is durable and stylish — perfect for your bathroom, pantry, or kid’s playroom. The BPA-free baskets are shatter-resistant and can be cleaned with soapy water. The cut-out handles make it easy to access your items quickly.

17 This Small Turntable For Storing Snacks YouCopia Crazy Susan Cabinet Turntable Amazon $27 See On Amazon This small lazy Susan will keep your favorite snacks organized and easy to reach. It measures 11 inches in diameter, making it the ideal size for your pantry or fridge, and has three removable bins, which makes cleaning a breeze. The containers are transparent so you can easily see what’s inside and a non-slip bottom keeps the organizer in place, even as it spins 360-degrees. This turntable has earned 4.8 stars and more than 4,900 reviews.

18 A Shelf Rack That Doubles Your Cabinet Storage Smart Design Shelf Rack (Set of 6) Amazon $50 See On Amazon Double your cabinet storage with this shelf rack. The steel metal wire shelf is resistant to rust and fits in most cabinets to creates an extra ledge for dishes or food. This set of six comes in black, bronze, gray, and white and has more than 2,800 reviews. There is also a smaller size available for smaller spaces.

19 This Pan Organizer For Storing Up To 5 Pans Simple Houseware Pot and Pan Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Spend less time looking for the right pan with this shelf organizer. The layered unit can be used on its side or standing up to accommodate your cabinet size and store five pans at once. It even comes with mounting tools to secure the unit into place while saving cabinet space. Snag on in bronze or chrome.

20 These Transparent Fridge Storage Bins To Organize Food Vtopmart Refrigerator Storage Bins (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These clear BPA-free plastic storage bins will keep your pantry and fridge organized and your shelves will stay cleaner as a result. Their sturdy and transparent design makes finding what you need easy and they have convenient handles. With 5,000 reviews and a 4.8-star review, these are perfect for storing produce, canned foods, beverages, and also items like toys and dish towels.

21 A Stylish Airtight Food Containers Set With Labels Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers (Set of 7) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This set of seven airtight storage containers come in all shapes and sizes so feel free to use them for every food you want to keep fresh — from spaghetti to nuts to coffee. Their BPA-free plastic design can take a knocking around in your pantry without breaking and the set includes labels and a liquid chalk marker so you can organize your kitchen until your heart is happy.

22 An Air Fryer That Cooks Healthy Meals Quickly Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer Amazon $40 See On Amazon This compact air fryer makes healthier meals in no time. It holds two liters and can be used to fry, bake, grill, and roast — all in one gadget. You can cook meals between 200 and 400-degrees Fahrenheit with 85% less oil without compromising taste. The nonstick frying pan insert is dishwasher-safe and makes cleaning up easy.

23 This Unique Water Bottle Holder For Your Fridge mDesign Stackable Water Bottle Holder Amazon $27 See On Amazon Water bottles and bottled sodas can be a pain to store, but this horizontal, stackable water bottle holder keeps them organized in an efficient way. Each rack holds three bottles in half-circle compartments for the bottles to safely sit in. This pack comes with two organizers that stack on top of each other. They’re compact and fit in any cabinet to save space and keep you organized.

24 An Expandable Under-The-Sink Storage Solution Simple Houseware Under Sink Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Utilize all of the space under your sink with this expandable shelf organizer. It has two tiers to store sponges, cleaning products, and hand towels, with a unique design that thoughtfully accommodates your sink’s plumbing. The rack expands from 15 to 25 inches and has four adjustable height options. It comes in silver, bronze, or white.

25 These Large Storage Bags For Seasonal Clothes Lifewit Clothes Storage Bags (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Store your seasonal clothing safely in one of these large-capacity clothing bags. The bin is large enough to hold seasonal items like bulky sweaters and jackets, as well as comforters and pillows. Each bag holds 90 liters and each pack comes with three containers. They’re made from a fabric that provides ventilation, with strong handles and clear pockets that allow you to see the contents inside. They’re available in three colors: gray, blue, or black.

26 An Over-The-Door Rack With Adjustable Shelves Smart Design Over the Door Pantry Rack Amazon $30 See On Amazon This over-the-door rack has five adjustable shelves to expand your pantry storage. It easily hangs over the door without any additional assembly required. The wire shelves are coated in a rust-proof material to preserve the shelves for years to come. Customize the height of the shelves to fit your needs. A similar six-tier design is also available.

27 A Vegetable Chopper With More Than 18,000 Reviews Fullstar Vegetable Slicer with 4 Blades Amazon $24 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper comes with four blades for dicing small and large veggies, as well as creating spirals and ribbons. It's made of rust-resistant stainless steel and has a large catch tray so your vegetables stay off the counter. It's easy to disassemble for cleaning and has more than 18,000 reviews and a 4.6-star review.

28 The Kitchen Utensil Set With 27 Silicone Accessories Fungun Cooking Utensils Set (27 Pieces) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This kitchen utensil set has everything you need for whipping up your next recipe. This 27-piece set includes spoons, ladles, spatulas, and measuring cups, as well as scissors, tongs, and more. Each of the tools is made of BPA-free, non-stick silicone that can withstand high temperatures. They’re also resistant to rust and bacteria, plus they hold their shape over time. They’re available in two colors (black or black and gray) and the price is hard to beat.

29 This Anti-Fatigue Mat Takes Pressure Off Your Joints Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re standing in the same spot for long periods of time, this anti-fatigue mat can help make it a bit more comfortable. It even reduces stress on your knees, muscles, and joints by more than 30 percent, according to the manufacturer. The mat is made of a soft foam core that is anti-slip and has beveled edges to prevent tripping. It’s easy to clean with soap and water and can provide major comfort for your back and feet while you stand at a desk, wash dishes at the sink, or while working out.

30 A Silicone Utensil Rest For Mess-Free Counters Zulay Kitchen Utensil Rest Amazon $14 See On Amazon This silicone utensil rest is for keeping your counters clean while you cook. If you've ever found yourself whipping up soup, chili, or a pot of sauce, only to find yourself unsure of where to place your messy cooking utensils, this is for you. It features a drip pad for catching liquid so your prep space stays clear. It has four raised edges that fit utensil handles and comes in 17 fun colors.

31 An Effortlessly Easy Electric Can Opener BALYWOOD Electric Can Opener Amazon $18 See On Amazon This electric can opener works with the press of one button. Just set it on the can and press the button to start. It effortlessly pries open even the most stubborn lids and automatically stops when it's done, without making contact with food. The battery-powered device is designed with a built-in magnet that ensures it stays adhered to the lid.

32 A Cooking Oil Sprayer That You Can Refill ZEREOOY Cooking Oil Sprayer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Fill up this oil sprayer with olive oil, vinegar, and any other ingredient you rely on for cooking and prepping food. It mists like a traditional aerosol sprayer, allowing you to more precisely add the amount of oil you need to your pan or foods. But the sprayer can also be washed and reused, making it more environmentally friendly. The refillable sprayer has nearly 22,000 reviews and is made with sturdy stainless steel and quality food-grade glass, so expect it to last a long time.

33 This Desk That's Designed For Your Small Work Space ODK Small Space Work Desk Amazon $57 See On Amazon If you’re working from home but have a small space to do so, this compact desk is for you. It’s made of waterproof and scratch-resistant materials and comes in four sizes and four colors to suit any space and home decor style. It comes with a storage bag that attaches to the side of the desk to store devices, books, glasses, and more. Assembly is required, but the desk comes with all of the tools and parts you'll need to get it set up in no time.

34 A Food Thermometer That Works In Seconds iKanzi Digital Food Thermometer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This food thermometer is a must-have tool for your next meal. Its long, slim probe makes it so you can safely check the temperatures of meat, frying oil, or even coffee. It reads the temperature in two to three seconds and displays it on the easy-to-read LED screen. It automatically turns off after 10 minutes to save battery power.

35 This Convenient Sponge Holder That Dispenses Soap Aekey Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This soap dispenser and sponge holder make doing the dishes a breeze. Just pour soap into the bottom portion and place your sponge in the compartment on top. Then simply press down to add soap to your sponge when you need it. It comes in three colors and has more than 5,000 reviews.

36 A Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Up Between Uses KIBEE Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon This roll-up dish drying rack fits across your sink, making clean-up after dinner simple, but it won't take up counter space like traditional racks. When your dishes dry, you can roll up the mat, making it easy to store and freeing up counter space. The non-slip rack is durable, resistant to rust, and heat-resistant, plus it fits most standard sinks. This mat has more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

37 An Acupressure Mat That Can Relieve Muscle Pain ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Find relief from muscle aches and pain with this acupressure mat and pillow set. The spiky bed activates pressure points to stimulate nerves and improve circulation while soothing achy muscles. Each mat features more than 6,000 acupressure points, is lined with cotton, and uses a plant-based foam filling. Just rest on top for 30 minutes each day to feel its relaxing effects.

38 This Two-Pack Of Collapsible Funnels Axe Sickle Collapsible Funnels (2 Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These collapsible funnels are there for you when you need to transfer ingredients without making a mess in the kitchen, and they are so easy to store. They fold out and collapse thanks to the accordion pleats and are made from dishwasher-safe silicone that is odorless, oil-resistant, soft, and environmentally friendly. This two-pack comes with a blue and green funnel, but red and orange options are also available.

39 A Stainless Steel Scrubber For Your Cast Iron Skillet EcoComely Cast Iron Scrubber Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get rid of those tough, stuck-on messes that adhere to cast iron skillets without damaging this expensive cookware with this stainless steel scrubber. It’s safe to use on any non-coated cookware such as cast iron skillets, pizza stones, or waffle makers. This chainmail scrubber won’t scratch your pans but will remove caked-on food debris without so much as a drop of soap.

40 These Space-Saving Hangers That Hold 10 Items DOIOWN S-Type Clothes Hangers (3 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These space-saving hangers will create so much extra storage in your closet space. Each hanger can accommodate 10 items of clothing horizontally or five vertically — and can hold up to 40 pounds, so don't be afraid of adding bulkier items like wool sweaters. The secret is the “S” design that collapses into itself to save you space. They're available in packs of one, three, or five in black and rose or white and gray.

41 An Adjustable Rotating Makeup Organizer sanipoe Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This makeup organizer has fully adjustable shelves that make room for all of your beauty supplies, plus it rotates 360 degrees, making it easy to find what you need. It's made of acrylic, which is easy to wipe down and features multiple levels of storage in varying sizes to hold smaller items like nail polish or larger bottles. The free-standing caddy comes in five colors.

42 These Reusable Mesh Produce Bags Naturally Sensible Reusable Produce Bags (5 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These reusable produce bags are made of nylon mesh that’s durable and allows your produce to breathe — which prevents moisture from building up inside of the bag and makes fruits and veggies last longer. They have a pop-lock and drawstring closure that’s easy-to-use and secure. Stash this set of five bags in your purse or glove compartment to use at the grocery store and the wash them and re-use them again and again.

43 An Eco-Friendly Sponge That Dries Super Fast Miw Piw Natural Dish Sponge (3 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These kitchen dish scrubs are made of plant-based fibers, which make them eco-friendly, sustainable, recyclable, and compostable. They’re shaped like a teardrop, so they make it a cinch to clean small nooks in your glasses and dishes. They dry rapidly, making it less likely they will attract bacteria or retain odors. They even have a small loop on the end to hang to dry.

44 These Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps In Fun Patterns HUNNYBEE Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap (7 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These reusable food wraps are made of natural ingredients and are good for the planet. They work like plastic wrap but instead are made of beeswax, jojoba oil, cotton, and tree resin. They’re durable and long-lasting and can be cleaned with cold water and soap. This pack comes in three different sizes to suit a variety of sandwiches and snacks. The warmth of your hands makes them flexible so you can wrap them around leftover food, bowls, or plates. They have fun patterns such as pineapples, cacti, stars, and vegetables.