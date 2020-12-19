If I had to pick one skill I wish I were better at, it would be saving money. I'm great at spending it — however, not swiping my credit card proves to be a bit more of a challenge. Luckily, I've found a happy medium: sticking to all the best finds under $15 on Amazon.

Yep, these things a brilliant and affordable — and I've done my best to include a variety of cheap items you'll get tons of everyday use out of. There's a 50-pack of disposable face masks in here, as well as a luxurious shower brush that'll massage your scalp as it twirls the shampoo through your strands. And if those aren't genius enough, let me direct your attention to the lightning cables wrapped with tough braided nylon (because, yes, they're also included). If you're tired of your wires fraying, you'll definitely want to check those out.

It doesn't matter whether you're trying to save money or if you're shopping for fun — you can't go wrong with all the affordable products on Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some of my top picks.

1 A Sleek Wireless Charger That Works With Nearly Any Phone Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don't have to take your case off to use this wireless charger — simply lay your phone on top, and it'll start powering up. It's designed to work with any Qi-enabled smartphone, including the iPhone 8 and newer, as well as the Galaxy Note S8. Pick from two colors: black or red.

2 The 50-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks That's 13% Off Right Now SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $15.99 $13.99 See On Amazon This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $16. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

3 The Silicone Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp Heeta Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Just add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then relax as the silicone bristles dig deep into your scalp to scrub away dirt and grime. The handle on the back helps you maintain a firm grip in the shower. Plus, you've got options when it comes to colors: green, purple, pink, or black.

4 This Pack Of Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings For 41% Off Right Now Wssxc Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) Amazon - $16.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel stud earrings stylish, but they're also hypoallergenic and come in five different sizes so you'll have all your bases covered. In fact, these studs are so beloved, they've earned ratings from 8,000 Amazon reviewers — plus an impressive 4.5-star rating overall. If you act fast you can get these earrings for less than $15 while this sale lasts.

5 A Night Light Made With Real Himalayan Salt Pursalt Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Light Amazon $13 See on Amazon Whether you've got dark hallways or a shadowy room, this night light will cast a warm amber glow to help illuminate the way. The salt block is carved from the real Himalayan mountains — and thanks to the on-and-off switch, it's easy to control whenever you want some shine.

6 This Fire Stick Lite That Comes With An Alexa Voice Remote — All For 40% Off Right Now Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $17.99 See On Amazon For less than $20 while it's on sale, get the new 2020 Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick. If you don't need to control your television with the Fire Stick, this affordable little unit has you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, so you know it's a tried and true option. For another great deal, check out the Fire Stick 4K that comes with a voice-controlled Alexa remote. It's on sale for $39, which is 20% off its original price of $49.

7 This Tool That Splits, Pits & Slices Avocados OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a handle coated in nonslip as well as a stainless steel pitter, this tool is all you need when it comes time to prepare avocados. The slicing blade isn't sharp to the touch, so there's no need to worry about accidental cuts — but the best part is that It cuts your avocado into seven even slices.

8 A Set Of Glistening String Lights You Can Put Nearly Anywhere Minetom String Lights with Remote Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add these cute fairy lights to a bedroom wall for some chic lighting, or even drape them around the curtains in your living room — your options are nearly endless. And since the wire is 66 feet long, there's more than enough length to double it up for cute layered looks.

9 A Deck Of Cards To Change Up Your Workouts Fitdeck Illustrated Exercise Playing Cards for Guided Workouts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Unable to get to the gym today? Not a problem. You can still work out at home — even if you don't have any weights — by using these bodyweight exercise cards. Each card contains instructions on how to perform a different bodyweight exercise or yoga position (depending on the deck you choose) — and since every order comes with 56 cards, there's more than enough for multiple workouts.

10 These Face Masks You Can Wash & Reuse NBDIB Cotton Face Protection (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Reusable face masks like these ones not only help you save money over time, but they also come with inner pockets where you can place the included filters. The cotton weave won't leave you feeling restricted, and the ear loops even stretch to fit for added comfort.

11 A Pack Of Underwear Made From Comfy Cotton Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can't go wrong with a quality pack of cotton underwear, and these pairs are also woven with a hint of elastane — just to keep things comfortable and stretchy. There are no tags in the back to irritate your skin, and they come in a ton of colors to suit every style. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12 The Makeup Brushes For Everything From Eyeshadow To Foundation BESTOPE Makeup Brushes (16-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Looking for a quality set of makeup brushes that won't break the bank? Search no further than this one. It comes with 11 brushes you can use for your brows, cheeks, eyelids, and everything in-between. Plus, the synthetic bristles are packed densely for streak-free application.

13 The Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker That's 60% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Flex Amazon - $24.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Echo Flex, which has 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics, manage your day, and ask for instant information — plus it has a built-in USB port for your phone charger or an add-on night light.

14 A Digital Thermometer That Comes With A Protective Storage Case Boncare Digital Thermometer Amazon $8 See On Amazon With this digital thermometer, you've got options — stick it into your armpit, under your tongue, or even in your ear when you're feeling under the weather. It only takes about 60 seconds to get an accurate temperature reading. It also comes with a protective storage case.

15 This Gel That Powers Through Stubborn Calluses Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon There's no need to scrape away at rough calluses — just let them soak in this gel, then gently scrub them away with soap and water. You only need to let them soak for a few minutes, and the professional-grade formula is tough on even the most stubborn calluses.

16 A Pumice Stone Made From Natural Volcanic Lava KuuCare Pumice Stone Amazon $6 See On Amazon Derived from natural volcanic lava, this pumice stone is an eco-friendly way to buff tough skin off your feet, or anywhere else on your body. Each order comes with a suction cup hook so that you can easily store it. One reviewer raved, "I love this! Bought it to get rid of dry skin on my feet that I couldn't get rid of with lotion alone, and oh my did it work!"

17 These Resistance Bands Made From High-Quality Latex Fit Simplify Resistance Bands (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Squats, bicep curls, bent-over rows — no matter what muscle group you're training, these resistance bands can help you get toned when you're unable to go to the gym. Each order comes with five in varying resistance levels, as well as a drawstring bag to keep them all stored together.

18 The Echo Auto That'll Turn Your Ride Into A Smart Car For 60% Off Right Now Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, which syncs to your phone and plays directly through your car’s speakers. Use it to check traffic and weather, stream music, listen to books on Audible, and more — all hands free.

19 A Water Bottle That's Made Specifically For Your Pup TIOVERY Dog Water Bottle Amazon $13 See On Amazon There's no need to pack a separate bowl for your dog when you have this bottle, as the protective cover flips out so that they can easily lap water from it. It's designed to work with any pet — not just dogs — and the bowl part is made from durable silicone. Plus, you can even pop it off for easy cleaning.

20 The Colorful Lids That Fit Onto Open Mason Jars Aozita Plastic Mason Jar Tops (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from tough food-grade plastic, these lids will fit onto nearly any mason jar, no matter the brand. Each order comes with six regular lids, as well as six lids that are designed for extra-wide jars. They're also heat-resistant up to 240 degrees Fahrenheit; no need to worry about using them to store hot foods.

21 A Small Kitchen Knife Sharpener That Fits Into Drawers KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $6 See On Amazon With its patented edge grip feature that keeps your blades from skimming over your tabletops as they're sharpened, this knife sharpener is as useful as it is compact. Keep it stashed away in a kitchen drawer until you need it, and then drag your knife through the two slots to sharpen and polish dull cooking blades.

22 This 3-Pack Of Lightning Cables That Are Extra-Long YUNSONG Braided Nylon iPhone Charger (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only are each of these lightning cables 6 feet long, but they're also wrapped in braided nylon so that they won't easily fray at the connectors. They're perfect for relaxing on the couch while charging your phone at a distant outlet — and they've even been tested to withstand more than 8,000 bends.

23 A Nourishing Collagen Treatment That'll Help Rejuvenate You Dry Hair Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon Chock-full of nourishing collagen and ceramide 3, this protein treatment is perfect for over-processed hair or strands that've been damaged by the sun. According to the brand, it's suitable for use on all types of hair — and one reviewer put it best: "I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it."

24 The Pillowcases Made From Soft Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Satin creates less friction against your strands than regular cotton, which means these pillowcases can help reduce unwanted frizz after snoozing. The envelope closure helps keep your pillows from sliding out, and there are tons of colors to pick from: blue, purple, pink, green, and more.

25 A Gadget That Whips Up Deliciously Frothy Milk SIMPLETaste Milk Frother Amazon $14 See On Amazon Milk, egg whites, batter — you name it, and this electric frother can whip it up in just a few seconds. The whisk attachment is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order comes with two AA batteries so that you can use it right out of the box.

26 These Baking Mats Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone GRIDMANN Pro Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You won't have to buy any wasteful foils or cooking sprays when you have these mats, as they provide a non-stick baking surface for pastries, cookies, meats, and more. Each one is BPA-free as well as heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, they also work great for rolling out dough.

27 A Popcorn Popper Made With Borosilicate Glass Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon In the mood for a quick snack? Simply bust out this popcorn popper. It's made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass that pops your kernels within about three minutes — and it's perfect for personal-sized servings. Choose from fun colors like red, purple, blue, and more.

28 A Cozy Scarf That Doubles As A Shawl Wander Agio Shawl Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon Most scarves aren't big enough to be worn as a shawl — but not this one. Not only is it extra-large, but it's also made from a warm cotton blend that's toasty, yet breathable. It's also available in various shades.

29 The Bath Soap Formulated With Pure Epsom Salt Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon Add this bubble bath to your tub, then sit back and soak as the pure epsom salt in the formula helps alleviate pain in tired, aching muscles. The lavender scent helps put your mind at ease after a stressful day, but it's available in various other scents that you can choose from.

30 A Pack Of Brackets That Space Your Mask Out ANEERCARE Mask Brackets (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your face mask can rub away makeup when it sits up against your face, so why not pop one of these brackets inside? They're made from food-grade plastic that serves as a buffer between your mask and face. Plus, they can even help keep your glasses from fogging up.

31 These Flexible Cooling Towels For Heated Workouts Balhvit Instant Cooling Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Use these towels to wipe yourself down when you're sweating at the gym, or get one wet and drape it around your neck to cool off during a hike. The best part that that they each come packaged in travel sleeves with a handy carabiner clip, making it them to attach them to your backpack.

32 A Mount That'll Fit Any Type Of Smartphone WUTEKU Flat Magnetic Cell Phone Mount Amazon $10 See On Amazon Simply attach this mount to your dashboard using the included 3M adhesive, then apply the magnetic backing to your smartphone. The magnets are strong enough to support heavier models like the iPhone 7 Plus (or even tablets). One reviewer raved that "the plate for your phone is incredibly slim and can fit under a case and of course still magnetize through that case."

33 The Mug Warmer That'll Keep Your Coffee & Tea Hot Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Have trouble finishing your hot chocolate or coffee before it's cold? Just keep your mug on this heated coaster. It's able to warm up your drink in about two minutes — and you can even use it to heat leftover soup.

34 A Long-Sleeve Shirt That Wicks Away Sweat & Moisture Hanes Long Sleeve Tee Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with cool-DRI fabric that wicks away sweat, this long-sleeve shirt from Hanes is great for yoga, running, and everything in-between. It's made from 100% polyester with a cover-seamed neck. Plus, there's no tag at the back to cause irritation. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

35 This Strong Cream That Nourishes Dry, Cracked Hands O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon It only takes a few days for this cream to nourish dry, cracked hands back to life — and since the formula creates a protective barrier on your skin, it even helps prevent further moisture loss. It has over 25,000 reviews on Amazon along with a 4.6-star rating, so it's clear that tons of customers are using it.

36 A Set Of The 6 Most Popular Essential Oils Lagunamoon Essential Oils (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a few drops of these essential oils to your diffuser, or even put some on your skin or hair to enjoy their scents no matter where you are. They come packaged in amber bottles to help prevent UV light degradation, and you can also mix and match scents to create your own aromas.

37 The Convenient Smart Plug That's Compatible With Alexa Gosund Mini Smart Plug Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pair this smart plug with Alexa or Google Home, and you'll be able to control your devices using voice commands. You can also use the free downloadable smartphone app to turn things on and off — or even use it to set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home.

38 A Magnetic Wristband That Holds Your Nuts & Bolts ELK Magnetic Wristband Amazon $10 See On Amazon No matter how difficult that DIY project is, this magnetic wristband can at least help you keep all your nuts and bolts in one place. The fit is adjustable since it's made with velcro on the inside, making it great for arms of nearly any shape or size. Plus, it's made from tough ballistic nylon — not cotton.

39 This Serum That Only Takes 8 Seconds To Moisturize Your Hair L’Oreal Paris Elvive Moisturizing Hair Treatment Amazon $9 See On Amazon There's a reason it's called 8 Second Wonder Water: This serum not only takes eight seconds to nourish dry, frizzy strands, but it's also suitable for use on color-treated hair. "Honestly, I was shocked at how well this worked," wrote one reviewer. "After one use my hair was so easy to blow-dry."

40 A Slanted Phone Stand With An Opening For Your Charger Cable Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep this stand on your desk — and the next time someone video calls, you won't have to awkwardly hold your phone up the entire time. It's made from high-quality aluminum with an anti-scratch base, and you have the choice of five colors: black, white, gray, red, or rose gold. There's even a hole in the back where you can place your cable when it's charging.

41 The Tool That Helps You Replicate Woodworking Contours AVIDE Contour Gauge Amazon $11 See On Amazon Our dog chewed through the base of our stairs when I was a kid, and my dad used a woodworking tool like this one to repair them — once the dog was done teething, of course. The plastic adjusts to mimic the curve of your wood, allowing you to recreate it in your shop. Plus, the built-in ruler helps you be extra-precise.

42 A Hair Towel Wrap Made From Absorbent Microfiber YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Microfiber absorbs more water than regular cotton, which means these wraps can help get your strands dry so that they spend less time underneath a hot dryer. The loop on the back makes it easy to secure them to your head. Plus, they’re large enough to fit nearly any length of hair.

43 These Latex Wine Stoppers That'll Keep Your Bottles Fresher For Longer NEWKITCHEN Wine Bottle Condoms (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You definitely don’t need to finish that entire bottle in one sitting — just pop one of these wine condoms over the spout. They create an airtight seal to help your wine stay fresh for later, and each one is made from latex that stretches to fit nearly any bottle.

44 A Cream That Helps Prevent Split, Chipped, & Cracked Nails Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon Formulated with jojoba seed oil, beeswax, and calcium, this cream is a must-have if your nails are constantly chipping. Not only does it help fortify weak nails, but it can also help soften your cuticles so that they’re not constantly flaking. Plus, the formula is 100% cruelty-free.

45 The Aerator That Can Help Improve The Flavor Of Your Wine Rabbit Wine Aerator and Pourer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into your bottle of red or white, and it can help improve the flavor of your bottle as it pours into your glass. The tapered spout helps prevent any drips while the silicone stopper works to prevent leaks if the bottle happens to get knocked over.

46 A Pair Of Scalp Massagers That Can Help Increase Blood Circulation HOFASON Scalp Massagers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon You’re not limited to just your head with these scalp massagers — you can also run them over your knees, ankles, elbows, or any other joints that are feeling sore. They’re great for helping to increase blood circulation, and the compact size means you can easily take them with you wherever you go.

47 This Ice Roller That Helps Cool Tired, Puffy Eyes Teenitor Ice Roller For Face Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep this ice roller in your freezer, and it’ll be ready to go whenever you wake up with puffy under-eyes. Many reviewers found that rolling it all over your forehead also feels great during a migraine. Choose from two colors: green or blue.

48 An Essential Oil Roller To Help You Relax Before Bed Bliss Bound Wellness Anxiety Essential Oils Roll On Amazon $14 See On Amazon Having trouble falling asleep? This aromatherapy roller contains a calming blend of nine different therapeutic-grade essential oils to help put your mind at ease. The dark blue bottle helps maintain the oil’s integrity, and you can even feel good about purchasing it — 15% of profits are donated to the World Wildlife Fund.

49 This Insulated Tumbler Made From Stainless Steel CHILLOUT LIFE Wine Tumbler Amazon $10 See On Amazon To keep your wine cool, you can drink from one of these tumblers the next time you pop a bottle. Their insulated walls help your drinks stay at their ideal temperature, while the stainless steel exterior is shatterproof. Choose from dozens of colors, including rose gold, sparkle, cherry, and more.

50 A Pack Of Socks That Moisturize Your Feet While You Sleep ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Infused with hydrating gel fibers, just wear these socks to bed and they can help moisturize dry, cracked feet while you’re asleep. The toeless cut keeps your feet feeling unrestrained as you kick around your covers — and since one size is made to fit most, there’s no need to worry about sizing up or down.

51 A Body Lotion Made With Soothing Eucalyptus & Spearmint Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Stress Relief Lotion Amazon $10 See On Amazon Just rub your hands together with a dollop of this lotion, then allow the eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils to stimulate your mind for the rest of the workday. Many reviewers raved about how they “love the scent” — and this limited-edition scent can’t be found in Bath & Body Works stores right now.

52 The Lash Princess Mascara With Over 81,000 Ratings essence Lash Princess Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you’re worried about the impact your cosmetics might have on animals, don’t worry — this mascara is cruelty-free, and PETA even acknowledges that the company does not test their products on animals. It’s also fade- as well as flake-resistant, giving your lashes dramatic volume without any streaks or globs.

53 An 18-In-1 Multitool That Fits In Your Wallet Wallet Ninja Multitool Amazon $15 See On Amazon Slip this compact multitool into your wallet, and you’ll always have a bottle opener, screw driver, and cell phone stand at your disposal — as well as 15 other handy tools. It’s made from steel that’s been heat-treated for added strength, and it even comes with a lifetime guarantee to never rust, bend, or dull.

54 This Lavender-Scented Gel That Cleans Deep Into Tight Spaces TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $10 See On Amazon Air vents, keyboards, fan cages — you name it, this gel can be squeezed inside to clear away dust and dirt. It’s reusable until the color turns dark, and the lavender fragrance is just strong enough to be refreshing, not overpowering.

55 A Pack Of Under-Eye Masks Infused With Real Gold Powder Vandarllin Gold Eye Patches (30 Pairs) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only are these under-eye masks great for helping to melt away puffiness, but each one is also infused with real 24-karat gold powder. The collagen-rich formula also helps moisturize tired skin; keep them in the fridge for an added cooling sensation as you indulge in an at-home spa day.

56 The Hair Brush That Gently Detangles Stubborn Knots Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon With specialized cone-shaped bristles that gently separated knotted strands rather than tugging through them, this brush helps melt away even the most stubborn tangles. It’s designed to work on all types of hair, no matter whether it’s wet or dry — and it even comes in four fun colors: coral, pink, turquoise, and purple.

57 A Popular Drain Protector That Keeps Pipes Free Of Clogs TubShroom Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Having the plumber stop by for a visit can cost hundreds of dollars, whereas this drain protector is available for less than $15. Not only does it keep hair and debris from escaping down your pipes, but the collection tray at the base allows water to flow freely without any impediment.

58 These No-Show Socks Made From Breathable Microfiber PEDS Ultra Low Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Perfect for flats, sneakers, or even pumps, these no-show socks are made from soft, breathable microfiber that won’t leave your feet sweating. Unlike other ultra low-cut socks, these ones feature gel tabs to help keep them from sliding down into your shoes — and many reviewers even raved about how they’re “good quality.”

59 A Dispenser For All Those Plastic Grocery Bags simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t waste an entire cabinet storing plastic grocery bags — just stuff them all into this compact dispenser. You can easily mount it on a wall or on the inside of a cabinet, and each order comes with adhesive, as well as screws for installation. Plus, it’s large enough to fit up to 30 bags.

60 The Sponge That Gets Your Makeup Brushes Extra-Clean MS.DEAR Makeup Brush Color Removal Sponge Amazon $7 See On Amazon No serums or sprays required: Just rub your makeup brushes on this sponge, and it’ll quickly remove any shadows or colors so that your bristles are clean for the next one. The compact size makes it perfect for travel, and you can reuse it as many times as you want. If it ever gets dirty, simply rinse it underneath running water.