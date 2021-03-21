Hands Down, These Are The 43 Best Things We Bought In The Last Year From Amazon

With thousands of products instantly available right at your fingertips, a good recommendation can be invaluable when you’re shopping online. Not only do they help guide you towards worthwhile products, but you can almost always rest assured that your money won’t be going to waste. But if your friends and family are all out of tips, don’t worry — the items on this list are hands down the best things on Amazon we’ve bought in the last year.

And with such a variety of products to choose from, I can almost guarantee that you’ll find yourself using few of them on a daily basis. Take the sliding shelf as a prime example. With industrial-grade ball bearings, it effortlessly glides in and out so to help you reach items in the far back of your cabinet — and it’s even made from tough steel. But if that isn’t enough, there’s also an adjustable rack that adds storage to doors, warm globe lights for your patio, as well as a spiralizer that creates delicious veggie noodles.

It’s almost too easy to accidentally waste your money online, but checking out these staff-recommended products is even easier. Keep scrolling to see some of the best things we’ve bought all year — because that sliding shelf isn’t going to buy itself, you know.

1 These Disposable Face Masks That Reviewers Adore ZTANPS Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These black face masks are made from non-woven fabric to help keep you protected, and they’ve got elastic ear bands to keep them secure (along with an adjustable nose clip). One reviewer even wrote that “they are very comfortable.”

2 This Mandoline That Catches Veggie Pieces As You Go Fullstar Mandoline Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of slicing up all your ingredients by hand? Allow this mandoline slicer to do the work for you. Each order comes with six interchangeable blades that let you spiralize, slice, grate, and ribbon ingredients. Plus, they’re made from stainless steel that’s resistant to rust.

3 This Silicone Mat That Helps You Measure Pastries Folksy Super Kitchen Silicone Baking Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not sure how large your pie crust is? Use the measurement markings on this mat to figure it out. The mat itself is made from food-grade silicone that won’t stick to your unbaked goods — and since it’s flexible, you can also use it to roll out dough.

4 These Carbon Filters That Add Protection To Face Masks Xinber Activated Carbon Filters (100-Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Slip one of these carbon filters into your face mask for some extra protection against dust, pollution, and more. You only need to replace them once every week, and many reviewers raved about how this pack of 100 is a “great value for the money.”

5 The Sliding Shelf That Adds Storage To Cabinets Lynk Pull Out Cabinet Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from commercial-grade steel, this sliding shelf is a must-have if you’re looking to tidy up messy cabinets. Not only does it make it easier to reach all your items, but the industrial-grade ball bearings allow it to smoothly glide in and out — and there’s no mounting required.

6 A Pack Of Reusable Silicone Straws For Shorter Glasses Tegion Reusable Silicone Straws (15-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whereas some reusable straws are designed to fit into tall tumblers, these short ones are perfect for wine and cocktail glasses. They’re made from BPA-free silicone, and each order also comes with a pipette brush to help you scrub the insides clean when dirty.

7 A Set Of Shelves That Slide Into Tight Spaces Ideaworks Slide Out Storage Tower Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slide these shelves into that little gap between your washer and dryer; it’s the perfect place to keep all your detergents and sprays. Many reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to assemble,” with one going so far as to write, “I was amazed at how much this holds.”

8 A Handheld Spiralizer That Turns Veggies Into Noodles Sedhoom Veggie Spiralizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Carrots, zucchini, cucumbers — this spiralizer can turn all of them and more into delicious vegetable noodles. It’s made from tough ABS plastic that won’t crack under pressure, and even dissembles for easy cleaning once you’re done cooking.

9 The 8-Tier Door Rack With Adjustable Shelves ClosetMaid Adjustable Door Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon You can easily add storage space to any door in your home using this rack — and it’s especially great for kitchen pantries. You have the option of either mounting it to the door or hanging it over the top. And unlike some racks, this one features adjustable shelves.

10 A Set Of Insulated Boxes That Hide Cluttered Cables Chouky Cable Organizer Box (3-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Do you have a knotted jumble of wires you’d like to hide? Make sure to check out these cable organizers. Not only do they conceal messy wires, but they’re also large enough to accommodate power strips. Plus, the ventilation shafts on either side help prevent overheating.

11 These Globe Lights That Cast A Romantic Glow Brightech Ambience Globe Lights Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add these globe lights to your living room, and they’ll cast a romantic glow to help you relax after a long day. The bulbs are also weatherproof so that they’re safe to use outdoors — and many reviewers wrote about how they turned out to be brighter than expected.

12 The Travel Bottles That Clip Onto Your Carry-On Linkidea Portable Silicone Travel Bottles Set (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Since each one of these travel bottles comes with its own clip, you can easily attach them to your carry-on when flying. They’re great for everything from cosmetics to shampoo — and the leakproof seals help keep your bag safe from accidental spills.

13 The LED Light Bars You Can Stick Nearly Anywhere RXWLKJ LED Stick-On Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Need a little extra light to see where you’re going? Allow these LED light bars to help illuminate the way. They feature built-in magnets that easily sticks to metal surfaces. Plus, each order also comes with adhesive so that you can also install them under cabinets, in dark hallways, or nearly anywhere else.

14 These Shower Steamers That Release Soothing Essential Oils ZenTyme Moments Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Prefer taking showers to soaking in baths? Similar to bath bombs, these steamer pucks release soothing essential oils as they dissolve. Each order comes with six scents, including lavender chamomile, lemongrass citrus, rose cherry blossom, and more.

15 This Moldable Glue That Can Handle Tough Jobs Sugru Moldable Glue Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only can you mold this glue to repair everything from shoes to kitchen cookware, but it’s also waterproof — just in case you need to fix something outside. You can even use it to insulate wires up to 24 volts, and it’ll adhere to practically any surface: ceramics, wood, plastic, glass, and more.

16 A High-Pressure Shower Head With A Handheld Attachment AquaDance High Pressure Shower Head and Handheld Shower Head Amazon $35 See On Amazon When you’re trying to get extra-clean after a hard workout, use the handheld attachment on this shower head to thoroughly cleanse every part of your body. The primary rainfall head features six different water pressure settings — and since the hose is made from stainless steel, it’s also resistant to rust.

17 These Leggings That Are Completely Squatproof ODODOS High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon With more than 20,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s no wonder that these leggings are one of the best purchases I’ve made in the past year. Not only is the four-way stretch fabric squat-proof, but they also feature pockets on both legs. And with dozens of colors to choose from, it should be easy to find a pair that suits your style. Available sizes: X-Small — Large, X-Large — 3X-Large

18 A Memory Foam Pillow That Lets You Adjust The Loft Dream Rite Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $19 See On Amazon If this pillow feels a little too tall for you, don’t worry — you can easily remove some of the shredded memory foam filling to give it a lower loft. It’s also hypoallergenic, and the cover is made from breathable bamboo fibers to help keep you from overheating at night.

19 The Tiered Basket That Puts Fruit On Display DecoBros Hanging Basket Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hang this tiered basket in your kitchen for a cute place to keep fruit. It’s made from tough steel that’s been plated in chrome — and you can even disconnect the chains if you’d like to use the baskets separately. Plus, many reviewers raved about how it helped free up precious counter space.

20 A Knife Sharpener That Comes With A Protective Glove KITCHELLENCE Knife Sharpener and Cut Resistant Glove Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dull blades can make cooking difficult, even for professional chefs — so grab this sharpener. It features three slots that sharpen, repair, and polish your knives, while the cut-resistant glove that comes included helps keep your hands safe from accidental nicks.

21 This Turkish Beach Towel Made From 100% Cotton WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $21 See On Amazon With more than 30 rich shades to pick from, you may as well grab a few of these Turkish beach towels. They’re made from 100% cotton to help you dry off after a dip in the ocean, and they’ll take up less space in your beach tote than ring-spun towels.

22 A Back Scrubber That Exfoliates As It Cleanses Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t twist and bend into awkward positions just to wash your back — save yourself some stress by using this scrubber instead. The handles on either end make it easy to rub it back and forth across your back, while the loofah-like fabric helps exfoliate to leave your skin feeling oh-so soft.

23 The Moroccan Oil Treatment That Helps Keep Your Hair Smooth Moroccanoil Hair Treatment Amazon $15 See On Amazon It can be tough to strike the balance between calming unwanted frizz and making your strands feel greasy, but this Moroccan oil treatment manages to do it. Not only does it help tame frizz while infusing shine, but it even helps detangle knotted hair. But if that isn’t enough, more than 30,000 reviewers awarded it either four or five stars.

24 A Pack Of Scented Candles With 8 Different Fragrances THORNWOLF Aromatherapy Candles (8-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to scented candles? These ones are available for less than $30, and each one is large enough to burn for up to 15 hours. Choose from scents like lavender, green tea, oolong milk, and others.

25 This Bath Pillow That Supports Your Neck & Back AmazeFan Bath Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike some bath pillows that only support your head, this one features a second panel so that your shoulders can also rest comfortably against the side of the tub. It’s covered with breathable mesh fabric to help it dry quickly — and the suction cups on the back help it stay firmly in place.

26 A Bath Mat Made To Resemble Chic Cobblestones OTHWAY Non-Slip Bathtub Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Adding this cobblestone-style bath mat to your tub is a cost-effective way to upgrade any bathroom. The suction cups on the bottom prevent it from lifting up when the tub is full, while the nonslip top helps keep you sturdy. Choose from three colors: grey, beige, or blue.

27 A Serum That Leaves Your Hair Silky-Smooth After 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Rinse Out Moisturizing Hair Treatment Amazon $9 See On Amazon It only takes about eight seconds for this wonder water serum to leave your strands feeling silky-smooth — and the formula is even free from silicones as well as parabens. It’s suitable for use on all types of hair, including color-treated.

28 This Hot Brush That Volumizes As It Dries REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $42 See On Amazon Curl this hot brush into your roots, and then wait a few seconds as the warm air works to lift them up and away from your scalp. The heat is adjustable up to three levels, while the tufted bristles help keep your head protected from accidental burns.

29 A Floor Mat That Can Help Prevent Fatigue ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $33 See On Amazon Not only can standing on a floor mat help prevent fatigue in your legs, but this mat in particular is made with high-density foam to help reduce pressure in your back. It’s also stain-resistant — just in case you spill something — and works just as well in your home office as it does your kitchen.

30 A Pair Of Yoga Shorts That Are Cool & Breezy BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Too warm for leggings? These yoga shorts are a fashionable alternative that won’t leave you feeling restricted. The high-waist cut pairs well with everything from crop tops to tanks, while the longer inseam helps keep your thighs from chafing together. Available sizes: X-Small — Large, X-Large — 3X-Large

31 An Air Freshener That Eliminates Unwanted Odors Febreze Plug in Air Freshener and Odor Eliminator Amazon $5 See On Amazon Unlike some air fresheners that only mask unwanted odors, this one eliminates them so that you’re all you’re left with is the refreshing scent of Gain. Plus, each order comes with enough to last for up to 45 days — and the formula used doesn’t contain phthalates.

32 An Affordable Wine Decanter Made From Hand-Blown Crystal HiCoup Wine Decanter Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from hand-blown crystal that’s 100% lead-free, this wine decanter will have guests commenting on how sophisticated your taste is. The thin pouring lip helps prevent accidental drips, while the large opening helps aerate your wine as it flows into your glass.

33 A Plus-Size Racerback Tank Top That’s “So Comfy” Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Take it from all of the customers who’ve called this tank top “so comfy”: It’s definitely worth buying. This top by Amazon Essentials is constructed with a soft and stretchy combination of polyester and elastane, and it features a comfortable racerback design. Choose from four colors.

34 An Electric Griddle That’s Perfect For Crepes NutriChef Nonstick Crepe Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crepes, omelettes, bacon — you name it, this electric griddle can have it ready to eat in just a few quick minutes. The round shape makes it perfect for crepes, while the nonstick cooktop makes it easy to flip everything from burgers to pancakes. Plus, each order comes with a batter spreader.

35 These Smart Light Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa Peteme Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Pair these smart light bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control them using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. There’s no smart hub required, and you can even dim them to help create a relaxing ambiance.

36 A Ring Light With A Built-In Phone Mount UBeesize Tripod and Selfie Ring Light Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re filming a TikTok video or chatting with friends, this ring light tripod can help brighten the picture. It feature three lighting colors (warm white, cool white, and daylight), and the brightness is dimmable up to 10 levels. Plus, the built-in phone mount keeps your hands free.

37 The Lap Desk With Space For A Mouse & Phone LapGear Lap Desk Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not all lap desks are the same. This one features a built-in mouse pad, as well as a slot where you can stash your phone. The dual-bolster cushions contour to the shape of your lap to help keep you comfortable, and the smooth top helps siphon away hot air so that your laptop doesn’t overheat.

38 A Stylish Lanyard That Keeps Your Phone Close By takyu Phone Lanyard Amazon $8 See On Amazon Misplacing your phone all the time? Wear it on this lanyard the next time you go out, and you’ll always know where it is. It’s designed to work with nearly any case — and the quick-release buckle makes it easy to pop your phone out once you’re home.

39 These Resistance Bands Made Without Latex Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon When you can’t pull yourself off the couch to hit the gym, these resistance bands can help you get your muscles burning without ever leaving the house. Each order comes with five bands in varying intensity levels, and they don’t contain any latex.

40 This Crop Top That’ll Become Your Everyday Go-To American Apparel Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon I reach for this American Apparel crop top on a daily basis. Not only does it look great with high-waisted lounge pants, but I can even wear it straight from the couch to the gym without having to change. And if you’re going out, add a stylish choker to dress it up — it’s that versatile. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

41 The Dispensers That Foam Up Liquid Soap mDesign Modern Square Glass Refillable Foaming Hand Soap Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only do these dispensers give a chic touch to any vanity, but they also transform liquid soap into cost-effective foam to help you save money over time. They’re made from sleek glass — not plastic — and many reviewers raved about how thick they are.

42 This Aeropress Espresso Maker That Doesn’t Need Electricity Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re at home or out in the wilderness, this coffee and espresso maker can help you get your morning dose of caffeine. The rapid brewing process helps keep your brew from developing a bitter taste — and it’s large enough to make up to three cups per batch.