With all the time you spend at home, it only makes sense to want to keep it looking its very best. Luckily, minor changes can make any home more comfortable, organized, and polished.

The keyword here is “minor.” There’s no need to hire a contractor or designer to make a huge impact. Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by these ingenious products for bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and more because they’re easy additions that make a big difference.

1 This Organizer To Keep Tools Off The Ground Homely Center Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you can hardly walk around in your garage or basement because of all the brooms, mops, and vacuums that clutter the floor, grab this tool hanger. It has three heavy-duty clamps and four stainless steel hooks. It can hold up to 50 pounds in total, and since it’s weatherproof, it can be used indoors and outdoors.

2 A Pumice Stone Scrubber With Nearly 20,000 5-Star Reviews Powerhouse Pumice Stone for Toilet Amazon $10 See On Amazon From your floor tiles to your toilet bowl, this pumice stone scrubber can be used to get rid of stains without using any harsh chemicals. It’s powerful enough to remove calcium deposits, limescale, and hard water rings, but gentle enough to not leave behind any scratches.

3 This Wood Repair Kit To Revive Old Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you have a table that’s been scuffed up or a chair that’s been scratched one too many times, this wood repair kit can take care of it all. Maybe that’s why it has racked up more than 14,000 five-star reviews. The kit comes with six markers and six wax crayons that come in realistic colors like mahogany and oak.

4 A Rotating Organizer That Keeps All Your Makeup & Skincare In One Place MISERWE Makeup Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Able to rotate 360 degrees, this makeup organizer makes it easier than ever to find exactly what you’re looking for. It has seven different levels whose heights can be adjusted so that bottles and tubes of all sizes can fit. Your vanity will thank you.

5 A Box Organizer To Maximize Cabinet Space YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tidy those packs of aluminum foil and sandwich bags with this box organizer. It comes with three levels that can be placed on any of the rods to accommodate boxes of any height. It can hold up to 20 pounds and will keep everything in place with its non-slip feet.

6 This Grout Pen To Brighten Your Tiles Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon For less than $10, you can revive your floors and shower with this grout pen. It’s a non-toxic and water-based colorant that can cover up stains to make it look as though you’ve had a major renovation done. Each pen can cover about 150 feet. It’s also available in a version with a wider tip.

7 A Sleek Outlet Cover That Won’t Lose Your Plug Slots Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon To avoid visual messes, plug in this outlet concealer. Attached to the super thin plate is a three-foot cord with three outlets, perfect for behind your couch, bed, or side table.

8 This Remote Control Caddy Made Of Chic Faux Leather HofferRuffer Spinning Remote Control Caddy Amazon $23 See On Amazon This remote control holder has enough room to hold all your devices and accessories and a stylish finish you’ll be excited to leave out. It can also be used in the office or on your vanity. The five different compartments make it easy to separate things by category. No matter what you use it for, it’ll add an elegant element to your space thanks to its faux leather exterior.

9 A Sleek Ladle & Lid Stand That Will Resist Rust YAMAZAKI Home Ladle & Lid Stand Amazon $19 See On Amazon To avoid adding another tool that will eventually deteriorate to your kitchen, pick up this rustproof ladle and lid stand. It’s made of powder-coated steel that’s rust-resistant. In addition to being able to hold sticky utensils, it can also be used to hold a cookbook so you have a clear view of the steps you’re trying to follow.

10 This Bamboo Knife Block That’ll Save So Much Space Homemaid Living In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block Amazon $36 See On Amazon Something about the sleek design of this bamboo knife block will make you feel like a professional chef each time you pull a utensil out to use. It’s made of wood that securely holds each blade and the stacked design means that more fit into less space.

11 A Charging Dock To Minimize Jumbles Of Cords Hercules Tuff Charging Station Organizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon With six short cords (compatible with iOS devices), this charging station aims to tidy up your desk space. By providing shorter wires, there will be fewer tangles, while plastic dividers keep your devices upright.

12 This Set Of Clear Floating Shelves You’ve Seen All Over Instagram Estilo Acrylic Wall Mounted Display Floating Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon At 15 inches long, these acrylic floating shelves have enough space to fit a ton of toiletries, books, or spices. Plus, the sleek design fits into just about any style which explains why they’re so popular on Instagram. Plus, they have rounded edges so that you won’t get hurt if bumping into them.

13 This Wireless Light Strip To Illuminate Every Corner POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $17 See On Amazon Completely wireless and waterproof, this LED light strip can be installed nearly anywhere. Brighten your closet, cabinet, or even trunk with three feet of warm white glow. Just use the single power button to turn it on and off.

14 Some Clear Shoe Organizers To Maximize Closet Space AQUAPRO Shoe Stacker Organizer (20 Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made of thick and durable plastic, these shoe organizers can handle great pressure so they suit everything from light sandals to heavy boots. Their surface is covered in non-slip ridges, making it an easy, practical way to double your closet space. This pack comes with 20 pieces.

15 These Sturdy Couch Supports To Plump Up Your Cushions Evelots Sofa Cushion Support Amazon $35 See On Amazon Your sofa cushions will look as though no one has ever even sat on them after placing these couch supports underneath. Each is made of pressed wood and protected by waterproof black vinyl covers to reduce sagging and sinking.

16 A Sleek Sponge Holder That Keeps Soap Drips From Collecting Aeakey Soap Dispenser Amazon $11 See On Amazon This sponge holder doubles as a soap dispenser, making it the perfect two-in-one product for ease. It has one-hand operation that can be used to fill your soap with sponge without getting sticky drips around your faucet. And even if the area does get a bit wet, the non-slip feet will keep it in place.

17 A Stove Gap Cover To Stop Crumbs Before They Fall Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made of non-slip silicone, this stove gap cover will stay put as you cook to catch crumbs or splashes and prevent them from reaching your floors. It’s 21 inches in length and can be cut to perfectly fit your counter.

18 A Bamboo Drawer Organizer That Expands To Suit Your Drawers Dynamic Gear Drawer Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Your utensils and other cooking tools will instantly be elevated once held in this bamboo drawer organizer. It has a glossy finish and is water-resistant. The holder is expandable so you can decide whether there are six or eight compartments. Each of the corners have slip-resistant grips so that it doesn’t slide around in your drawer.

19 These Airtight Storage Containers With Cute Chalkboard Labels Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon The lid locking mechanism in combination with the silicone seal makes these food storage containers airtight. And they make your panty look a lot more organized. Plus, the set of six comes with a pack of reusable labels and a chalk pen so you don’t have to guess which is which when getting ready to cook dinner.

20 This Over-The-Door Organizer To Keep Your Purses From Getting Scratched ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made with durable and clear plastic pockets, this purse organizer not only gives you extra storage space but keeps your accessories protected from scratches. It has four large slots and two smaller slots so that everything from scarves to tote bags can comfortably fit within. Just slide the chrome hooks over any door and you’ll be all set.

21 These Affordable Velvet Hangers To Replace Those Mismatched Ones Zober Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Refresh the look of your closets by swapping out those mismatched hangers with uniform ones. While the smooth material of these velvet hangers is able to hold even the most lightweight top in place, they are also durable enough to hold a coat up to 10 pounds making them a great choose (especially when you consider that they’re less than $1 each).

22 These Microfiber Bed Sheets That Won’t Wrinkle Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon Able to resist pilling, fading, staining, and even wrinkling, these microfiber bed sheets are one of the easiest ways to give your bedroom a refresh. And since they’re made of moisture-resistant material, they’re designed to keep you cool and comfortable all year long. No wonder they have over 105,000 five-star reviews.

23 These Cord Concealers To Boost The Aesthetic Of Your Home EVEO Wire Covers for Cords Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cord concealers help you remove one of the biggest eyesores of modern homes — tangled wires. This pack comes with nine pieces that can be cut to size and installed using either adhesive tape or screws. The pack also comes with corner connectors.

24 A Cable Box That Comes In White & Black Yecaye Cable Management Box (2 Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Between your work laptop, your desktop, and your phone, it’s no wonder that wires take up half your desk space. With this cable management box, you’ll have a more spacious and tidy area. The sleek plastic container comes in black or white and is long enough to fit a 12-outlet power strip. It has three side openings so you can plug and unplug easily.

25 A Baseboard Cleaner To Keep Every Corner Sparkling Baseboard Buddy Amazon $25 See On Amazon Baseboards are easy to forget about but keeping them clean can make such a difference. To clean them without the bending and scrubbing, add this baseboard cleaner to your cart. The handle extends up to four feet and swivels so that you can trap lint from any angle. The microfiber pad conforms to the shape of any molding and traps all that it finds.

26 An Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster For Hard-To-Reach Spots Estilo Removable and Washable Ceiling and Fan Duster Amazon $11.53 $10.99 See On Amazon Able to expand from 27 to 47 inches, this ceiling fan duster can reach all those hard-to-get corners. Its soft microfiber head is made of thousands of fluffy fibers that are able to trap dust and help reduce allergens. And since it’s washable, it can be reused time and time again.

27 A Roomy Countertop Organizer In A Chic Marble Finish ZCCZ Bathroom Countertop Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon With four silicone pads on the bottom, this countertop organizer will stay put no matter how wet or messy your sink gets. It has five different-sized compartments so your soap bottle and toothbrush can each have their own designated spots. The marble-like finish will also certainly elevate the vibe of your bathroom.

28 These Under-Sink Organizers In A Sleek Matte Black Finish ZIZOTI Under Sink Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon With sturdy iron two tiers, these under-sink organizers give you plenty of space to keep your dishcloths, cleaning sprays, soap refills, and more. But thanks to their modern matte black finish, they can also be used on top of your counters as extra vanity storage or spice racks. The set comes with four cups and hooks that can be hung off the sides for extra space.

29 These Rug Corner Grippers To Avoid Unsightly Curling iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Even the most beautiful carpet will be less impressive if it is curling at the edges. To keep it looking its best, stick these rug corner grippers underneath. They’re made of flexible rubber that can be used both indoors and outdoors and won’t leave behind any marks so matter how long they’re left on for.

30 These Plastic Storage Bins With Lids To Hide Odds & Ends Citylife Plastic Storage Bins with Lids (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of scrambling to tidy up clutter all the time, keep those odds and ends in these plastic storage bins. From toys to extra toiletries, they can hold quite a bit and keep it all concealed. To further maximize space, they can be stacked on top of one another. This four-pack comes with reusable chalkboard labels.

31 A Set Of Glass Dispensers To Make Your Bath Feel Like A Hotel CHBKT Amber Glass Soap Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Transfer soaps and lotions into these glass dispensers for an easy upgrade to your bath. They each hold 16 ounces and have a stainless steel pump that resists rust and gives a smooth pour each time. The matching set will make your guests feel like they’re at a fancy hotel, especially thanks to the chic amber finish.

32 This Non-Toxic Stain Remove To Keep Everything Looking Clean Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes Amazon $8 See On Amazon Before that juice spill or mud splash permanently ruins your clothes or upholstery, use this stain remover spray. The non-toxic formula is made without harmful chemicals or dyes, making it safe to use around kids and pets. And it’s also available in wipe form so you can avoid accidents even when on the go.

33 A Plastic Bag Organizer Made Of Shiny Stainless Steel Greenco Wall Mount Bag Saver Amazon $13 See On Amazon While this plastic bag organizer can be easily hung off a cabinet door or mounted inside, you may not mind keeping the sleek stainless steel within eyesight — especially since it’s fingerprint-resistant. The two large openings make it easy to insert and dispense grocery bags so that you don’t have to have a jumble of them in your drawers.

34 These Fridge Organizer Bins To Make Your Kitchen Feel Like A Showroom Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set Of 6) Amazon $36 See On Amazon In addition to making your fridge look like something from a magazine spread, these fridge organizer bins also make it easy to avoid wasting food by having a clearer view of everything you already have. This pack comes with six pieces of different shapes and sizes.

35 A Set Of Tiered Hangers To Maximize Closet Space Dr. Organizer Velvet Tank Top Hanger (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon To take advantage of every inch of space in your closet, these tiered hangers give you four levels from which you can hang your tops, dresses, and bras from. You can also you the top level to hang pants or skirts. The steel pieces are covered in a velvet-like material that will keep clothes from slipping off. And when not used for storage, they can be used for hang drying.

36 This Pants Hanger That’ll Prevent So Many Wrinkles DOIOWN Pants Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a S-type shape, this pants hanger gives you enough space to hang up to five pairs of pants so you can seriously cut down on wrinkles. It can also be used for scarves, ties, belts, and towels. This pack comes with three pieces that are each made of durable stainless steel that won’t rust or warp.

37 A Microfiber Cleaning Cloth That Can Be Reused 1,000 Times Pure-Sky Magic Deep Clean Cleaning Cloth Amazon $9 See On Amazon For a more eco-friendly way to make sure every appliance, surface, and corner of your house is clean, pick up this microfiber cloth. It can be reused 1,000 times and doesn’t require any harsh chemicals to work. Just wet the piece to wipe away spills and remove stains or keep it dry to trap dust. It’s safe to use on nearly any surface, from marble to hardwood.

38 An Over The Toilet Shelf To Maximize Counter Space Apsan Bathroom Over The Toilet Storage Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon There never seems enough room in the bath for all the creams, soaps, and gels. That’s what makes this over-the-toilet shelf so genius. The high railing will keep anything from falling over, and it’s made of strong iron with a powder-coated finish for a durable soft matte look.

39 These Bamboo Dividers To Transform Your Messy Drawers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Tackle that junk or underwear drawers for good with these bamboo drawer dividers. To install, just pop them in and let them work their magic. Each end is covered in a non-slip rubber pad that protects your furniture from scratches and keeps them in place. You’ll be able to create designated areas for everything from socks to utensils.

40 These Woven Baskets That Can Be Used In Any Room CHAT BLANC Cotton Rope Basket (3 Pack) Amazon See On Amazon Stow away clutter in these versatile woven baskets for an instantly cleaner look. They’re made of 100% cotton, and since they have built-in handles, they’ll be easy to move from room to room. They come in a ton of calming colors that will add to your decor.

41 These Under-Bed Shoe Organizers To Free Up Your Floor Space Woffit Under Bed Shoe Organizer (2-Piece Set) Amazon $24 See On Amazon To reduce the clutter on your closet floor and stow away items that you won’t need until the seasons change, use these under-bed shoe organizers. One is equipped with 16 slots to fit sandals and sneakers while the other has four large compartments that’s ideal for boots and heels. Both are made from breathable fabric that won’t retain odor.

42 A Leather Recoloring Balm Available in 16 Different Colors Furniture Clinic Leather Re-Coloring Balm Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether it be your favorite chair or a vintage jacket, if you have a leather item that’s losing its original vibrancy and shine, this leather recoloring balm will help reverse the effects of time. It can even be used to cover minor peeling. Pick from 16 colors to perfectly match any project you have.

43 A Hanging Closet Organizer For Additional Drawer Space ZOBER Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you have a great wardrobe but lack drawer space, this hanging closet organizer can be just what you need for those delicate hats and cumbersome jeans. It’s equipped with 10 different compartments and multiple mesh pockets on the side. Three hangers are attached to the top to keep it from swiveling.

44 These Solar Pathway Lights That Cast A Beautiful Shadow Outdoor Lights & Living Solar Pathway Lights (10 Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Light up your entryway with these solar-powered pathway lights that cast a gorgeous pattern along your front lawn or in the backyard. Their bright bulbs will create an inviting atmosphere and cast a whimsical shadow on the ground beneath them. You can install them with or without the stakes, so they can be placed on stairs as well.