Some things feel like they were written in the stars. That’s what best friends Emily Nichol and Priya Gill learned when they took a chance on rooming together in college as complete strangers. The two industrious Capricorns quickly bonded over their shared curiosity for astrology, a passion that, as fate would have it, turned into a deal with toy and game conglomerate Hasbro. Sun Moon Rising, a one-of-a-kind astrology party game, begs to know: does your sign know you better than your friends do?

Just like the rest of the world was missing what their social life was like pre-2020, Nichol and Gill drew inspiration for Sun Moon Rising from the parties they’d host where they’d read their friends’ birth charts.

“I think the connection piece was our biggest inspiration,” says Gill. “How can we take this [passion for astrology] and make this something that thousands and thousands of people can connect on as well?” When they realized there wasn’t any astrology content in the gaming space, Gill proposed they take a stab at it.

Having no business experience was no match for the two enterprising Capricorns, who launched their project onto the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter before Hasbro — yes, the company that brought us Monopoly and Taboo — eventually picked up Sun Moon Rising. But rather than forcing your friends into bankruptcy or a competitive round of charades like some board games, Sun Moon Rising wants you to get deep and get real with who you and your friends really are from an astrological point of view.

The object of the game is simple: Be the first player to get rid of your pile of cards. Each player has a deck of 25 cards with statements for their zodiac sign, and you can use either your sun, moon, or rising sign to play. The dealer (which is chosen by the person whose birthday is the closest) pulls a card from their own statement card pile which can include things like “I’ve asked to speak with the manager.” Looking at you, Aries. From there, the group will secretly decide if they believe the statement about the Dealer is true.

“Players reveal their votes by placing either their sun token, which means true, or the moon token, which means false, face up on the table,” explains Nichol. “And ultimately, you win by being the person who knows the group the best.”

You can use any sign from your big three so players with any level of astrology knowledge can participate. “Your rising sign is good to use when you're in a group of acquaintances because it reflects your outward persona,” explains Nichol. “And then your moon sign is good if you're with your close friends because it reflects your internal, emotional self.”

Sun Moon Rising is more than a playful way to learn more about your friends (and let’s be honest, roasting them, too). Both Gill and Nichol hope that the game will spark deep, meaningful conversations among players. “Some [statements] are light, but some can be a little heavy for some people. And it kind of begs the question, is this me? Or is this how they perceive me? You sometimes just never know,” explains Gill.

Sun Moon Rising is available on Amazon for $21.99 starting Nov. 1, 2022.