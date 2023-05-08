23 Things Less Embarrassing Than Having A Blue Checkmark On Twitter Now

Blue checkmarks used to be cool. Back in the day, you could get one for being famous, for having a lot of followers for unclear reasons, or for going viral for taking a weird photo of a brick of cheese that looked like Paul Giamatti (I assume this would qualify someone). Sometimes, if you were a journalist or editor, your news organization would have you verified so users knew you were a real New York Times reporter and not some kind of rip-off Paul Krugman. The symbol was elite.

Then, Elon Musk came along, and lo and behold, blue checkmarks are now humiliating. Under Musk’s watch, users were stripped of their verifications — the ones they earned for weird cheese pics — unless they paid $8 per month. Now, anyone can pony up and look “famous.”

A blue checkmark is visual proof that you’re giving Twitter money. Which wouldn’t be so bad, except that its CEO spread misinformation about COVID; reopened a Tesla factory in 2020 in defiance of public health orders, leading to 450 cases; tweeted “pronouns suck” (his estranged daughter is trans); compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler; regularly makes sexist jokes; promotes Dogecoin; and broke a social network that once provided an outlet for hundreds of millions of users. He has a net worth of $163 billion; he doesn’t need more money.

But Musk has gone one step further than making the status symbol humiliating. He’s also, in some cases, made them compulsory for users with over 1 million followers, and people who piss him off. Celebrities have complained. He’s one of few men with the capacity to embarrass someone by giving them something for free. To understand how humiliating it is to have a blue checkmark now, I’ve created a list of things that would be less embarrassing to do on Twitter: