Having A Dog Is Hard, But Any Of These 30 Clever Things Make It So Much Easier

Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason: they love us unconditionally, look perpetually adorable (even when they do something naughty), and are the best companions for everything. Even though dog owners love having their pups around, they can be a handful sometimes.

If your canine is hyperactive, dirty, bored, anxious, or just, well, a dog, it can be exhausting trying to take the best possible care of them. But, because they love them so much, pet parents will do anything they can to ensure their fur baby is happy and healthy 100% of the time. That’s why they’re lucky that Amazon has everything they’ll need to do just that.

From fun, interactive toys that keep your dog occupied, to grooming tools that are gentle on their fur, to on-the-go essentials that they’ll need to keep them clean and hydrated, Amazon has everything a dog owner needs to keep them content and healthy 24/7. Whether you have a new puppy or an old family dog, a tiny toy breed or a big Retriever, Amazon has the toys and tools you’ll need to take care of your canine. Check out these 30 things that make having a dog so much easier:

1 This Tennis Ball Launcher That Takes Fetch To A Whole New Level ChuckIt! Sport Ball Launcher Amazon $9 See On Amazon Bring this tennis ball launcher to the park let your dog play all day without tiring yourself out. This device will launch your pet’s favorite tennis ball farther than ever before, and its ergonomic design allows you to throw in the exact direction you want it to go and scoop up the slobbery ball without touching it. It’s simple yet it genius, which is why it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 42,000 reviews.

2 An Efficient Pet Hair Remover That Is Endlessly Reusable DELOMO Pet Hair Remover Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pet hair remover makes it easy to have your couches, carpets, blankets, and whatever else Fido has left half of its coat on, look as good as new. Just roll it back and forth on whatever you want to be cleaned, and the tapeless, battery-less roller will do its thing. Unlike other lint rollers, you just empty the collected pet hair from the waste compartment into the trash when you’re done, making this endlessly reusable.

3 These Treats That Hide Your Pet’s Pills For Easy Swallowing Milk-Bone Pill Pouches (5 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These “pill pouches” are a genius little invention that lets you sneak your dog’s pill into the middle of a delicious, chicken-flavored treat. It’s a simple, genius solution to feeding a stubborn dog something big and unfamiliar. This treats, which are suitable for all dog breeds, have holes where you slip in a pill then close them up, totally tricking picky pups.

4 This Clip-On Poop Bag Dispenser That Doubles As A Flashlight YUCHIYA Dog Poop Bag Holder with Flashlight Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only is this poop bag holder compact enough to bring with you on walks with your dog, but it can attach to your dog’s leash and act as a flashlight if you’re walking at night. The roll of plastic doggy bags is super easy to rip from the dispenser, and the keychain feature lets you carry your bags hands-free. You can tie the used ones around the clip, too, until you find a trash can.

5 This Highly-Rated Pet Water Bottle For Hydrating On-The-Go MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle Amazon $17 See On Amazon With over 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this dog water bottle is a must-have item. This portable bottle is totally leak-proof, made from food-grade plastic, and couldn’t be easier to use — just hold down the button to dispense water. If your dog doesn’t finish all the water, press the button, tilt it back, and the extra H2O will go back into the container. This bottle is available in two sizes, 12 and 19 ounces.

6 A Snuffle Mat That Helps Train Your Pup’s Sense Of Smell AWOOF Pet Snuffle Mat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Though it’s common knowledge that dogs have a stellar senses of smell, this snuffle mat can further strengthen that sense while simultaneously giving your pup a fun activity to engage in. Hide your dog’s kibble or some treats within the grass-like felt, and watch your pet try and sniff out their snacks. This machine washable mat also doubles as a slow feeding bowl.

7 These Wipes That Give Your Dog A Quick, Sweet-Smelling Refresh Earth Rated Grooming Pet Wipes Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your pet needs a quick clean that doesn’t require turning on the bathwater, these wipes will do the trick. These hypoallergenic, compostable, alcohol-free wipes can clean your dog’s paws, face, or body with just a few swipes. They have a sweet lavender scent and moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera and shea butter that keep your dog’s fur soft and smelling sweet.

8 A Tracker That Helps You Answer The Question: “Did We Feed The Dog?” DYFTD Did You Feed The Dog? Dog Tracker Mountable Device Amazon $9 See On Amazon Never stress again about forgetting to feed or double feeding your pup with this daily feeding tracker that you can mount onto your wall via magnets or included self adhesive strips. Keep this in your dog’s feeding area and click the slider the right once you’ve fed your dog in the morning and at night, then repeat every day for the whole week. It’s a simple yet brilliant solution to a problem all dog owners have had.

9 A Feature-Packed Doggy Travel Bag That Has A 4.9-Star Rating PetAmi Airline Approved Dog Travel Bag Amazon $37 See On Amazon This doggy travel bag has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon, because this airline-approved carry-on bag lets you store every possible thing you and your dog could need for a trip. It has a roomy interior with a flexible divider, allowing you to organize your tote to fit your needs. It comes with two food containers and two bowls for hungry and thirsty pups. This bag is also loaded with interior and exterior pockets, allowing you to stash all the dog necessities and wants.

10 These Silicone Can Covers That Make Storing Wet Food Easier Comtim Silicone Pet Food Can Covers (3 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your pup munches on wet food, these silicone can covers will keep their food fresh in your fridge. These airtight, BPA-free covers are super flexible and fit on most sizes of cans yet are easy to remove and secure. They’re even dishwasher safe for easy cleaning when the can is empty.

11 A 2-Pack Of Clicking Devices That Will Help Train Your Pet OYEFLY Training Clicker with Wrist Strap (2 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon With the push of a button, these training clickers emit a clicking noise that can help with puppy training in tandem with treats and positive reinforcement. These simple yet effective devices fit comfortable in the palm of your hand and aid with training for dogs of all ages. One happy reviewer wrote: “It took ONE DAY to train them to associate the click with a small treat. ONE DAY... I totally recommend these if you have pups.”

12 An Interactive Treat Puzzle That Engages Bored Dogs Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Treat Puzzle Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your canine is bored and needs something besides eating your favorite shoes to keep them occupied, try this interactive puzzle that reveals treats once it’s solved. This toy is made for dogs big and small and encourages them to use their senses of smell to discover the treats you’ve hidden in each bone-shaped compartment. Durable and easy-to-clean, this puzzle is great to engage and enrich dogs who may otherwise find themselves getting into trouble.

13 This Wax That Provides Much-Needed Moisture To Your Pet’s Paws Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax Amazon $15 See On Amazon Just like our hands can get cracked and dry in the wintertime, our pet’s paws can too. This paw wax from Musher’s Secret keeps your dog’s paw pads protected in any climate, preventing discomfort or damage from the heat, snow, salt buildup, sand, and more. The wax is fast-drying, hypoallergenic, and won’t stain the surfaces in your home.

14 A Silicone Mat That Keeps Your Floor Food-Free Reopet Silicone Pet Bowl Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep messes from your dog’s feeding area contained with this silicone mat that sits underneath your dog’s food and water bowls. This simple yet effective solution will catch and contain any spilled kibble, wet food, or water before it gets onto your floors, and the raised edges keep it on the mat. Cleanup is a breeze, too, since you can just wipe this mat clean and throw the durable, soft object into the dishwasher if need be. This mat comes in 11 different colors and four sizes, so you can pick and choose the best option for you and your pet.

15 These Teeth-Cleaning Treats That Pets Are Obsessed With Pedigree DENTASTIX Fresh Treats for Small and Medium Dogs Amazon $15 See On Amazon While you can pay to have your dog’s teeth professionally cleaned, many pups don’t like the process. Give them the oral care they need without the stress of the vet with these Dentastix treats, which were created to reduce tartar buildup, freshen breath, and keep your dog’s teeth clean all while they chew on them. These minty treats are a godsend to pet owners, who have given them a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

16 The Soft, Waterproof Blanket That Your Pets Can Lounge On PETMAKER Waterproof Pet Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love snuggling with your pup on the couch but don’t want their hair or wet paws to ruin your furniture, you need this pet blanket. The reversible blanket has a soft sherpa on one side and plush material on the other, both of which are waterproof and keep hair off your furniture. This cozy, warm blanket is machine washable, making it an easy-to-clean option.

17 An Interactive Toy That Dispenses Treats Or Kibble StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your doggo occupied with this interactive toy that dispenses their favorite treats — or a whole meal. With its weighted bottom, this toy will bobble around that will keep your pet engaged all day long, dispensing treats out of the small chamber for a fun reward. You can adjust the size of the window that the treats come out of, too, to make it easier or more difficult for your pet to get them out.

18 This Handheld Vacuum That’s Made Specifically To Suck Up Pet Hair & Food Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum Amazon $31 See On Amazon If pet hair is taking over your home, then it’s time to bring out the big guns: this Bissell handheld vacuum. This vacuum has two hardworking nozzles to choose from: a rubber nozzle that specifically attracts pet hair and a suction nozzle that sucks up dry spills like dog food. Its small design and 16-foot cord means you can work this vacuum into smaller spaces, making it great for cleaning the weird nooks and crannies your doggo hangs out in.

19 An Easy-To-Mount Camera That Has A Vet Chat Feature Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera Amazon $40 See On Amazon This pet monitoring camera lets you check on your pets while they’re at home and you’re out at work, on vacay, or running errands. It has a magnetic base and adhesive tape that allows you to mount the camera wherever you want. With two-way audio, night vision, and an option to chat with a vet in real time, this camera is a no-brainer for pet parents who are often away from their beloved animals.

20 These Grooming Gloves That Massage While Removing Pet Hair DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pet grooming glove is soothing for your pup, gently massaging them while de-shedding their coat at the same time. These gloves are a quick and effective swap for dogs who resist brushing. Instead of getting all over your clothes and furniture, your pet’s hair will stick to these gloves’ surface for easy removal and disposal.

21 A Treat Pouch That You Can Wear On Your Waist Or Shoulder eBasics Dog Treat Pouch Amazon $15 See On Amazon The perfect accessory for long walks or outdoor adventures, this treat pouch comfortably and conveniently carries your pet’s favorite treats around your waist or on your shoulder, giving you more options than other treat pouches. It has the capacity for up to three cups of treats and a magnetic closure that ensures none of your pet’s snacks will fall out. A convenient front zipper is the perfect place to stash keys, your ID, hand sanitizer, or other necessities.

22 This Uniquely-Designed Food Bowl That Forces Your Dog To Eat Slowly Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl Amazon $10 See On Amazon We don’t blame dogs for getting excited about their daily bowls of kibble, but sometimes getting too excited can be harmful for their health. This nonslip food bowl has a funky flower design that disperses kibble throughout the bowl, making it impossible for your pup to devour tons of it at once. It promotes slow eating habits, which in turn can prevent choking, bloating, and regurgitation.

23 A Water Resistant Couch Protector With A Cozy Quilted Look Easy-Going Sofa Slipcover Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you want an easy way to ensure your couch stays pet hair-free, try this chic quilted slipcover. This will keep pet hair off of your couches and is also waterproof, so your expensive living room couch can remain stain-free as well. It comes in 32 colors, five sizes, and is machine washable — a no brainer for pet parents who also cherish their couch’s well being.

24 A Kibble Container With A Handy Pour Spout TBMax Pet Food Container Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike other pet food holders, this kibble container that has a convenient pour spout and measuring cup, taking the guesswork out of feeding your dog. Perfect for small spaces or small dogs, this portable pet container is compact and can easily fit in your pantry or by the food bowl. A lockable lid also helps to keep your pup and pests out.

25 This Genius Grooming Tool That Attaches To Your Shower Head Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cut down your pet’s at-home grooming steps with this bath brush that sprays water and brushes your dog at the same time. Attach this to your shower or outdoor hose, slip the button-activated scrubber onto the palm of your hand, and be amazed by how much time you save. One content five-star Amazon reviewer wrote: “I cannot thank [Aquapaw] enough for this incredible, genius product and for making bathtime a happy activity once again. My boy can now be clean and not itchy, and no longer scared of baths.”

26 This Puzzle Toy That Engages Dogs & Slows Down Eating DR CATCH Dogs Food Puzzle Feeder Toy Amazon $15 See On Amazon This puzzle dog feeder has 14 special food storage compartments and eight sliding doors that you can conceal or reveal to your pet during their feeding time, teaching them to eat slowly instead of all at once. They can even move the sliders by themselves with their paws for mental enrichment. This durable bowl can even stand up to big dogs, according to reviewers, and the toy is also easy to clean.

27 A Dry Shampoo For Dogs That Actually Works Begley's Natural No Rinse Waterless Pet Shampoo (Pack Of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon One five-star reviewer says this doggy dry shampoo “might be the best dog product yet.” Spray this waterless shampoo on your dog, wipe the area with a damp cloth, and brush their coat once they’re dry. This is a great alternative for dogs who don’t like baths or just need a little refresh between trips to the groomer. Available in four lovely scents, this two-pack will leave your dog’s coat smelling fab and looking shiny

28 This Portable Paw Cleaner That Works In Just A Few Seconds Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This paw cleaner is great for scrubbing your dog’s dirty feet after time spent at the park, the beach, or any other outdoor area. Just add a bit of water to this device, insert your dog’s paws one at a time, and twist them against the silicone bristles to get the dirt and debris off in just a few seconds. Available in three sizes and six colors, this washer is an easy-to-use way to keep your dog’s paws — and your floors — clean.

29 A Licking Pad For Pets That Need To Be Distracted Aquapaw Slow Treater Licking Mat Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your dog gets anxious during vet visits, trips to the groomer, or when you’re on work calls and need to focus on someone who isn’t them, this licking mat is a great way to keep them happy and distracted. Smear some peanut butter or wet canned dog food on the mat and watch your pet joyfully lick it all up. The mat suctions onto any surface, so you can bring it with you wherever you and your dog go.