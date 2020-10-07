Heinz is kicking-off spooky season with a monster mashup of two of their most iconic products. Yes, the Heinz Cream Of Beanz Tomato Soup combines the brand's classic Baked Beanz and Cream of Tomato Soup for the first time ever, and you could be in with a chance to win a limited-edition can for yourself.

As Metro reports, the creepy combo has not only arrived in celebration of Halloween, but also aims to commemorate Heinz Soup’s 110th birthday in the UK. Just 110 special cans, which come complete with a ghoulish glow in the dark label, will be available to win via the brand's social media channels. In order to nab one for yourself, all you have to do is visit Heinz UK on Facebook or Instagram and comment whether or not Heinz Cream Of Beanz Tomato Soup is your idea of a trick or a treat.

The competition is open until Thursday, Oct. 15, and the lucky winners will receive their special variety cans just in time for Halloween.

"Something spooky has been cooking in the Heinz Kitchen, did you guess it?You can get your hands on one of 110 glow in the dark, limited edition cans of Heinz Cream of Beanz Tomato Soup. A delicious monster mash-up of two of our iconic varieties," the Heinz competition post reads.

Commenting on the special release, Brand Manager for Heinz Soups, Anke von Hanstein, said: "Heinz Soup and Beanz fans are in for a treat with the launch of our devilishly delicious Heinz Cream of Beanz Tomato Soup, just in time for Halloween."

"A perfect balance of soup to beans, we’re hoping our monster mash-up of these two Heinz icons brings a real chill to the bone and a thrill to the tastebuds, as we celebrate 110 fang-tastic years of Heinz Soups here in the UK," she added.