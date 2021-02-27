40 Highly Rated Products Under $35 That'll Make You Feel So Damn Sexy

If the hustle of everyday life has you feeling a little blah, it may be time to inject some positive vibes back into your life. That means putting your overall well-being front and center. And if I’m being honest, sometimes that wellbeing comes in the form of feeling sexy. Now, I’m not just talking about lingerie here (though that definitely comes in handy) — I'm talking about an array of products that can make you feel so damn sexy, like plush slippers and aromatherapeutic essential oils that can set the mood, even if you're just spending the night watching TV.

For me, when I want to unwind after a long day, but can’t quite squeeze in a full-on bath, I turn to these divinely scented shower steamers that are packed with powerhouse essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender. The fragrant steam makes my showers feel spa. Apparently, I’m not the only one who's a fan, either. One reviewer simply described them as "perfect heaven."

And if you often find yourself on all-day Zooms and are looking for a way to pull a look together fast, this matte lip crayon will do the trick. It goes on creamy and dries to a smooth matte finish that stays put for hours, so no need to reapply between meetings or before dinner.

Keep scrolling for plenty more items that will make you feel so damn sexy.

1 The Satin Pillowcases With A Cult Following Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases have garnered over 100,000 reviews and they just continue to grow in popularity. They're soft to the touch and help your skin and hair to retain moisture. The smooth fabric also limits friction on your tresses, which helps reduce breakage. What's more, they're available in a bunch of colors including airy blue, plum purple, and burgundy. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 26

2 These Chunky Hoop Earrings You'll Want To Wear With Everything PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chunky hoop earrings are bound to become your new favorite accessory. They're versatile enough to be worn with jeans and a T-shirt or with a formal dress for going out. You can snag them in rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold, and they're available in three sizes, so you can go subtle or make a statement. The earrings are hypoallergenic and nickel- and lead-free, which makes them perfect for those with sensitive skin.

3 An Exfoliating Brush That Limits Razor Bumps WIZKER Soft+Firm Exfoliating Razor Bump Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you're prone to razor bumps, this exfoliating brush can help prevent them. The mid-size brush is lightweight, waterproof and curved to target different areas of your body, including the underarms and bikini area. The dual design features soft and medium bristles that improve circulation and exfoliate skin.

4 A Wraparound Sweater With Ample Stretch Softome Wrap-Front Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon What I love the most about this pullover wraparound sweater is that it's sexy without sacrificing comfort. Lightweight and soft, it offers plenty of stretch and features a plunging surplice neckline and cozy sleeves that reach beyond the wrists. It can be layered with a turtleneck for added warmth in the colder months or paired with a camisole in the spring. Choose from colors like gray and army green. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

5 The All-Natural Candle With A 45-Hour Burn Time Benevolence LA Rose & Sandalwood Hand-Poured Candles Amazon $20 See On Amazon Indulge in a little aromatherapy with this rose and sandalwood scented candle. This hand-poured gem is made with soy wax, a cotton wick, and natural essential oils for a fragrance that's fresh, not artificial. The candle has a 45-hour burn time and comes in several other scents, like pine and bergamot and jasmine. Available scents: 6

6 A Multipurpose Oil That Nourishes Hair, Skin, & Nails Ancient Greek Remedy Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Formulated with a base of extra virgin olive oil, this natural moisturizing oil includes vitamin E, lavender, and sweet almond and grape seed oils. Together, this antioxidant-rich blend works to deeply hydrate and protect skin while soothing redness. Even better, you can use it to soften cuticles and even add hydration to hair, making this a must-have all-in-one product.

7 The Yoga Pants That TikTok Made Famous SEASUM High-Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers and social media users are in agreement: These yoga pants are straight up fire. They give your booty a little boost, and the honeycomb pattern adds great texture. Plus, they wick away moisture, so you won't end up drenched in sweat while working out. "Girl if you're looking at these leggings, just do yourself a favor and get them," wrote one pleased reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 32

8 An Exfoliating Body Scrub That Won't Break The Bank Maui Moisture Volcanic Ash Body Scrub Amazon $8 See on Amazon This volcanic ash body scrub gives you plenty of bang for your buck while leaving your skin silky smooth, and reviewers are obsessed — it's earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. The detoxifying scrub makes use of pure coconut water and aloe to leave skin hydrated, and the bergamot oil and white ginger extract will soothe your senses.

9 The Lace Panties Designed With Comfort Top Of Mind Amazon Essentials Lace Hipsters (4-Pack) Amazon $20.50 See On Amazon These lace hipster panties are all about being sexy without compromising an ounce of comfort. They're made from a stretchy nylon and elastane-blend and feature wide waistbands that won't dig in. One reviewer wrote: "Most panties that are this sexy are NOT comfortable and these are so perfect! Going to buy in more colors." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors combinations: 7

10 These Flameless Candles With A Remote Control Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you're looking to add a little ambiance to your space, I highly recommend these flameless candles. Made from wax, they resemble the real thing, but are much safer. They come with a remote control that allows you to adjust the brightness and set the candles on a timer, and you can purchase then in ivory, birch, or burgundy.

11 A Workout Top With A Sultry Open Back Icyzone Open-Back Workout Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon This workout top is all business in the front and good times in the back. Made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry, it has a loose silhouette that falls away from the body and a tie closure at the lower back. Gets yours in a slew of vibrant colors including purple, pink, and green. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

12 The Foot Masks That Remove Rough Skin LAVINSO Foot Peel Masks (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These foot peel masks give you salon-quality results at home, and at a fraction of the cost. Made with a blend of natural botanicals, they gently peel away dry, calloused skin and help restore softness and smoothness. You should begin to see results in as little as a week.

13 The Afforable Mascara That Beauty Gurus Swear By Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This False Lash Effect mascara is proof that quality cosmetics don't always come with hefty price tag. It's revered by over 125,000 reviewers for its ability to define and separate as it adds noticeable volume to your natural eyelashes. The best part? It lasts all day long without fading or flaking.

14 A Lace Bodysuit That Will Instantly Make You Feel Sexier Dlsave Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ditch your usual lingerie and rock this lace bodysuit when you're in the mood to heat things up. It features a plunging neckline, a strappy open back, and scalloped trim. I also love that it's affordable and comes in almost two dozen colors, so you can buy a couple without it being a splurge. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

15 The Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Night Light InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $14 See on Amazon This essential oil diffuser is compact but highly effective. It boasts two mist modes — intermittent and continuous — that can run for up to eight and four hours respectively, and there's a a soothing light mode that can be emits one of eight different colors. Plus, an shut-off function powers it down once water runs low.

16 An Argan Hair Oil That Adds Shine Moroccanoil Treatment Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your tresses the royal treatment with this argan oil treatment. The award-winning formula is packed with argan oil, linseed extract, and vitamins that not only boost shine, but strengthens locks as well. Your hair will be left smoother and more manageable, and the oil will help decrease drying time. "The smell is gorgeous and lasts until your next hair wash," shared one reviewer. "The treatment definitely calms down any fine or flyaway hair."

17 The Himalayan Salt Lamp That Gives Off Positive Vibes WBM Himalayan Glow Natural Pink Salt Lamp Amazon $13 See On Amazon Nothing is sexier than feeling good, and this salt lamp emits negative ions that help boost your mood. Made from Himalayan salt crystals, the lamp sits on a wooden base and comes with a 15-watt bulb that emits a warm amber glow. Place the lamp on your nightstand, office desk, or in your yoga studio to activate all the relaxing vibes.

18 A Stretchy Bralette With Lace Details TheMogan Stretchy Smocked Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon This smocked bralette can be worn solo (if you're feeling extra spicy), or it can serve as a base layer for a comparatively modest outing. It's from a nylon and cotton-blend fabric with lace details, adjustable straps, scalloped front hem, and removable pads. Choose from tons of colors like dusty lavender, mocha, and mint. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

19 The Smart Light Bulbs You Can Connect To Your Wi-Fi LUMIMAN Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These smart light bulbs can be connected to your Wi-Fi and operated remotely through an app (so you can switch them on and off when you're not home), and they're also voice control-capable with Alexa and Google Home. Bonus: They're dimmable and have a reported 16 million color shades to choose from, so you can set the mood exactly.

20 A Matte Lip Crayon With Staying Power HAUS LABORATORIES Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tired of reapplying your lipstick throughout the day? Enter this matte lip crayon that's being hailed for its legitimately long-lasting wear. The formula goes on like a smooth cream but quickly dries to a matte finish that stays put. The lip crayon is lightweight, water-resistant, vegan, and cruelty-free, and it comes shades ranging from fuchsia to dusty rose to deep red. Available shades: 22

21 A Body Brush For Seriously Smooth Skin C.S.M. Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This body brush is designed with sturdy bristles to deeply exfoliate skin, as well as soft massage nodules that improve circulation and relax your muscles. The palm-sized brush features a wooden handle with a canvas strap that allows for easy gripping, and it can be used both wet and dry.

22 These Chic Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles HALLUCI Cross-Band Plush Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Luxuriously comfy is one way to describe these plush slippers. The fluffy house shoes feature crisscross uppers, memory foam insoles, and waterproof, anti-skid outsoles. Choose from a dozen colors including burgundy, dark green, and beige. "One of my favorite and best purchases from Amazon," shared one reviewer. "I practically live in these things." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

23 A Super Soft Area Rug With An Anti-Slip Backing LOCHAS Ultra-Soft Area Rug Amazon $29 See On Amazon Give your home a refresh and add some soft texture with this area rug. It has a plush surface and a spongey inner layer, making this a design piece you just might want to take a nap on. The rug also features nonslip grips on the underside to keep in place. It's available in a variety of sizes and colors, so have at it. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5

24 A Coconut Scrub That Softens Dry Lips Handmade Heroes Ultra Sexy Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon This all-natural coconut scrub softens dry, chapped lips. The vegan formula is made with real coconuts, as well as almond, avocado, and jojoba oils almond, and jojoba oils, which work in tandem to gently exfoliate and moisturize your pout. Plus, it doesn't contain any parabens or harsh ingredients, so you can rest assured this hand-crafted scrub won't irritate your skin.

25 A Kimono Robe In A Stunning Floral Print BABEYOND Kimono Robe Amazon $32 See On Amazon Sometimes all you need to feel sexy is a soft kimono robe . Luckily, this beauty delivers in spades. It features a bold floral print, extra wide sleeves, and a sash tie at the front. Take your pick from a slew of colors including lake blue, dark green, and wine red. Available sizes: One size

Available colors and patterns: 8

26 These Essential Oils That Smell Like The Woods ESSLUX Essential Oils Set (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This set includes four soothing essential oil blends that are earthy and fresh: back garden, dewy forest, deep woods, and lost jungle. Each has its own unique woodsy scent with a plethora of lush notes, including cypress, frankincense, mango, and peony. Add a couple of drops to your bath or diffuser, or dilute it with some jojoba oil during your next massage for immediate relaxation.

27 A 4-Step Nail Buffer That Makes Manicures A Breeze Tweezerman Neon Hot 4-in-1 File Amazon $10 See On Amazon This four-in-one nail buffer is a game-changer as far as at-home manicures go. Each of its four sides tackles a crucial part of the process: filing, buffing, smoothing, and shining. Plus, the neon colors mean you can always find it in your makeup drawer.

28 These Genius Bra Strap Clips Razor Bra Strap Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon The beauty of these bra strap clips is that they comfortably transform your standard bra into a racerback style, in case you want to keep them hidden under sleeveless tops. They're also length adjustable and keep the straps from sliding down your shoulders. The best part? You don't have to remove your bra to attach them.

29 An Illuminating Moisturizer That Gives You An All-Day Glow L'Oréal Lumi Glotion Amazon $11 See On Amazon Bring out your inner glow with L'Oréal's Lumi Glotion. The illuminating formula highlights the skin while infusing it with moisture, courtesy of ingredients like shea butter. Wear it alone, under foundation, or just use it to highlight your cheekbones. Available shades: deep, medium, light, fair

30 The Satin Robe You Won't Want To Take Off Allegrace Plus-Size Satin Robe Amazon $25 See On Amazon When all else fails, slip on this satin robe and watch your mood instantly improve. The silky smooth fabric feel luxurious against the skin, and the short hemline adds to its sultry appeal. You can snag yours in a variety of colors: pink, black, and emerald green, to name a few. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

31 The Shower Steamers Infused With Calming Essential Oils Cleverfy Shower Steamers (Set of 6) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you don't quite have time for an hour-long soak, pop one of these essential oil steamers into your shower to unlock all the calming vibes. Not only do they smell amazing, but they're formulated with aromatherapeutic essential oils like lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint. Simply place them into the corner of the shower and they'll dissolve in the steam.

32 These Razors That Gently Remove Facial Hair Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Razors (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Don't get me wrong, hair (anywhere) can be sexy, but if you are someone who chooses to groom it the last thing you want is to be left with nicks and irriation. That's where this little razor comes in. This dermaplaning tool removes fine hair and peach fuzz, and they're designed with micro-guards that help protect the skin. They even come with an additional tool for precise eyebrow shaping.

33 The Soft Bed Sheets Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Danjor Linens Luxury Hotel Sheets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Go ahead and treat yourself to this premium bed sheet set that's earned more than 75,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. The ultra-soft and breathable microfiber sheets come in muted tones like arctic ice blue and cream, and they're not just heaven to sleep on, but they're easy to care for as well — they're wrinkle-resistant and won't fade in the wash. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 5

34 These Reusable Magnetic Eyelashes Bitsutang Reusable Magnetic Eyelashes (5 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If applying falsies isn't exactly your strong suit, these reusable magnetic eyelashes are about to upgrade your life. They don't require the use of sticky glue; in fact, all you have to do is apply the magnetic liquid eyeliner, then use the included tweezers to place them. (The lashes are easy to re-set as needed, but won't budge once they're on.) The set includes five pairs of silk eyelashes that range from naturally subtle to statement-making glam.

35 A Satin Cami With Rhinestones On The Seams Savage X Fenty Satin Cami Amazon $34 See On Amazon This satin cami from Rihanna's lingerie line will make you feel sexy while you sleep, but you can also pair it with jeans for an alluring daytime look. The silky-smooth top features delicate spaghetti straps and a line of subtle rhinestones on the side seams. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 3 (black, navy, and dark purple)

36 The Chunky Neckace That Will Complete Every Outfit Lane Woods Chain-Link Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon Chunky jewelry is trending right now, so I suggest you snag this 14-karat gold-plated necklace before it sells out. The chain-link necklace strikes the perfect balance between edgy and refined and truly looks great with every outfit, so you can wear it while running errands or when heading to happy hour drinks.

37 The Scented Soaps That Look Like Actual Roses Little World Rose-Scented Soaps (Set of 18) Amazon $12 See On Amazon What better way to unwind after a chaotic day than with a bath filled with these floral-scented soaps? At first glance, they look like actual roses, but the fragranced wonders quickly dissolve as you lather them between your hands. You can purchase the soap flowers in soft hues like pink and purple.

38 The Skinny Jeans You Can Dress Up Or Wear Casually Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Modern-Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Much to Gen Z's dismay, skinny jeans aren't going anywhere soon, and the timeless style has long been revered for its versatility and no-holds-barred sexiness. This mid-rise pair features the classic five-pocket design, a belt loop waistband, and a zip closure. They're available in three inseam lengths (28, 30, and 32 inches) and over a dozen washes. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 13

39 A Brightening Face Mask Packed With Vitamin C Andalou Naturals Brightening Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you're looking to give your face a refresh, try this brightening mask. The glycolic mask is formulated with vitamin C and pumpkin to resurface skin and add a glow, and the addition of aloe vera and honey add protection and hydration. But don't take my word for it. One reviewer wrote, "I love a good exfoliating mask. I use it once a week and my skin is glowing!!"