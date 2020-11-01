If you're convinced that "comfort" automatically translates to "frumpy," I’m here to tell you that that's the farthest thing from the truth. In fact, you don’t have to sacrifice an ounce of style when it comes to opting for a more relaxed vibe — just check out these comfy pieces that make you look hot as hell.

The genius in these items lies in their soft, luxurious fabrics in style-conscious silhouettes — not to mention design-savvy details. Take the leopard print blouse on this list, for example. It’s equal parts comfortable and sultry, and the off-the-shoulder design showcases just a sliver of skin. Plus, the flowy fit gives you plenty of room to move, so you never feel constricted.

And let's talk about leather pants, which are essentially the definition of cool, but which are rarely comfortable. The faux leather leggings on this list? They're an exceptional alternative that fit like an extra layer of skin, and they move with your body, instead of against it. In fact, the fabric is stretchy and wrinkle-resistant, so they’re cozy and always ready to wear. Want to upgrade the style factor on your comfy looks? Keep scrolling.

1 A Knit Dress With A Sexy Fit Mansy Mini Cocktail Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This mini sweater dress makes a compelling case for sexy knitwear. The mock wrap design features a V-neck both in front and in back, batwing sleeves, and a cinch tie at the waist. The sweater material is undeniably cozy, but the fitted look makes it perfect for a night out. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2 The Strappy Sports Bra That's Hot AF MotoRun Cross-Back Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This little number proves that sports bras can be sexy. The demi-cup bra features double criss-cross straps in back and (drum roll) criss-cross straps in front, as well. Available in a handful of colors, the plunge bra is moisture-wicking with a mesh lining that adds a cool, breathable element that's especially crucial when you're working up a sweat. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3 A Super Soft Off-The-Shoulder Top Beocut Plus-Size Off-the-Shoulder Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic off-the-shoulder top in basic black. Made from cotton and spandex, the boat neck top offers just a bit of comfortable stretch that makes it comfortable to wear all day. It's also available in dark gray, and one reviewer wrote, "Super comfy fabric. Stretchy and easy to style. Actually stayed off my shoulders which never happens!" Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X - 4 X

4 The Chunky Knit Sweater You Can Wear Off The Shoulder Bdcoco Off-the-Shoulder V-Neck Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you're looking for versatility in your knitwear, this off-the-shoulder sweater is a winner. Made from a soft and breathable cotton-blend fabric, it's lightweight enough to wear year-round — just pair it with an extra layer in the colder months. The sweater features a V-neck, batwing sleeves, and dramatic dropped shoulders that fall all the way to the elbows. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

5 A Bralette Top That's So Va-Va-Voom HDE Women's Plus-Size Spaghetti Strap Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you’re ready to ditch your flowy blouses, spice things up with this bustier crop top. With a defined bust and criss-cross straps in front and in back, you can wear it out with your favorite denim, or rock it at home with a pair of sweats. The thick, cotton-blend fabric is breathable and offers both stretch and support. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote, "This really is amazing. It fits super well, true to size, and looks super cute!" Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X - 3X

6 The Leopard Print Blouse That's Primed For Date Night SOLY HUX Plus-Size Leopard Print Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon The off-the-shoulder leopard print blouse is effortlessly sexy and the elasticized, smocked neckline and flowy fit keep it super comfortable. Dress it down with jeans or dress it up with a mini and ankle boots Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: Small - 4X-Large

7 The Yoga Top With A Seamless Design Dragon Fit Sports Bra Yoga Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This longline sports bra is designed with a seamless fit that's practically undetectable under clothing, but it looks just as good on its own if you prefer to wear it as a yoga top. Made from soft and breathable fabric, the medium-support bra offers high coverage in front, and the removable pads let you control the level of support. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8 This Set Of 6 Lacy Bralettes With Removable Cups selizo Lace Bralettes (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Okay, bras don't exactly have a reputation for being comfy, but this six-pack of lace bralettes challenges that notion. The longline bralettes have double spaghetti straps and removable cups that you can slip in and out, depending on how much coverage and support you want. Plus, the pretty lace looks cute peeking out of a deep V-neck top. Available colors: 6 (all colors included)

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

9 A Workout Shirt With A Draped Open Back Muzniuer Backless Yoga Shirt Amazon $20 See on Amazon Switch things up with this workout shirt that's all business in the front and draped goodness in the back. The backless top is made in a soft modal-blend fabric with a curved, crossover hemline. Team the top with a tank or wear with a strappy sports bra for a sexier look. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

10 A Trendy Top With An Asymmetrical Neckline Romwe Crossover Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder blouse boasts an asymmetrical, crossover neckline and a body-hugging fit that looks great with wide-leg jeans. Made from a stretchy blend of cotton and polyester, it features ribbing throughout, and it comes in more than a dozen vibrant colors including navy blue, light green, black, coral, maroon, and pink. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

11 The Knit Sweater With Criss-Cross Detailing Asvivid Criss-Cross Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon This criss-cross knit sweater offers a sultry twist to a cozy classic. The lightweight, crew neck sweater has an open back with four criss-cross straps that show off your shoulders. The all-season sweater comes in over two dozen colors and styles, so you can find one that's completely you. Available colors and styles: 25

Available sizes: Small- XX-Large

12 A Strappy Sports Bra That Comes In 22 Colors icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get the best of support and style with this polyester-blend sports bra. The wire-free bra features soft cups for optimal comfort and criss-cross straps in the back that are totally supportive (and look cool). I’m not the only one who’s a fan. One shopper raved: “Loved the color, fabric, fit and style. So comfortable to wear.” Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

13 These Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Everbellus Faux Leather High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Leather pants have undeniable sex appeal, but they can be restrictive — not so with these faux leather leggings. They're made from a stretchy fabric that hugs the figure, and the high waist offers just a bit of compression. Rock these with your favorite pair of stilettos or booties, and get ready to rock and roll. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

14 The Turtleneck Dress With A Short Hemline MILLCHIC Oversized Turtleneck Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This turtleneck dress is the kind of piece you can wear just about anywhere: Pair it with flats for the workday, then slip on some knee-high boots for a flirty ensemble. The chunky ribbed-knit dress has cuffed sleeves, a cuffed hem, and a loose fit, so you won't mind wearing it all day (and night) long. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small-X-Large

15 A Cropped Workout Tank With A Peekaboo Back Core 10 Jacquard Mesh Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give your workout gear an update with this jacquard mesh tank. The cropped tank features a peekaboo design in back and extra-large arm holes that pair well with a cute sports bra. The crew neck mesh top is lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking to keep you cool while you work out, and it comes in colors like lavender, olive, and lime. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

16 The Yoga Shirt You'll Never Want To Take Off RBX Active Plus-Size Yoga T-shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Comfort is the name of the game with this yoga T-shirt, but the V-shaped back with criss-cross straps up the sexiness factor. It's made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that keeps sweat at bay while exercising, but it's cute enough to wear out on the town too. Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: 1X - 3X

17 The Sexy Embroidered Bra That Offers Great Support Elomi Plus-Size Cate Underwire Bra Amazon $62 See On Amazon Bras for larger busts often veer toward a utilitarian look, but this underwire bra is just as sexy as it is supportive. The full-coverage satin bra is designed with mesh inserts and delicate flattened embroidery that won't show under tighter tops. The three-piece cup features side support panels, and slanted straps in back to prevent slippage. "I've got several of these bras and am very pleased with them," shared one enthused reviewer. "It's difficult to find large cup sized bras that are comfortable and once I find one I stick with it." Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 34E - 46K

18 A Sports Bra With A Cute Cutout Core 10 The Rebel Sports Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon Performance is a top priority for for this sports bra, but the peekaboo cutout at the bust delivers big in the style department. The medium-support bra offers compression to minimize bounce, and the moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric keeps you dry and comfortable during high-intensity workouts. Plus, the hidden mesh lining provides additional support. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

19 The Two-Piece Tracksuit That Oozes Sexy Vibes WIHOLL Sexy Active Two-Piece Tracksuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Go the sexy route during your next workout (or lounge session) in this two-piece tracksuit with vintagey racing stripes. The crew neck top exposes just a sliver of midriff, and the short shorts have an elasticized waist and drawstring closure. The set is available in a wide range of colors, and you can also opt for a long-sleeve shirt and pants set for colder seasons. Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

20 A Lace Bralette That's Pretty As A Picture Mae High-Neck Lace Bralette Amazon $10 See on Amazon This pretty-in-pink lace bralette offers lightweight support and the extra-high neckline looks great peeking out of a cardigan or deep-V sweater. The longline bralette features thin, adjustable straps, a cutout detail at the back, and a scalloped hem. It's available in several colors, like black, indigo, and bright red, as well as striped lace version. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

21 These Racy Pajamas That Are Super Comfortable To Sleep In XAKALAKA Plus-Size Pajama Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pajama set proves that sexy sleepwear doesn't have to be uncomfortable. The cami features adjustable spaghetti straps, a lace inset, and a tiny bow detail, while the shorts boast an elasticized waist and a scalloped lace trim at the hem. The set is soft, stretchy and cozy, and comes in tons of colors and patterns. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Large - 4X-Large

22 The High-Neck Bralette With Fun Cutouts Mae High-Neck Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're looking for workout gear that doubles as a style statement, look no further than this high-neck bralette. The indigo tie-dye bralette features intricate cutouts, and the nylon-elastane blend fabric provides plenty of stretch and support. The wire-free top is lightweight, smooth, and comes in 19 solids and patterns. Available colors and styles: 19

Available sizes: X-Small - Large

23 The Belly-Baring Top That’ll Turn Heads Bestisun Long-Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This long-sleeve crop top is a fashionable twist on a timeless basic. The cropped style has a loose fit that falls to just above the belly button, but the distinctly athletic vibe keeps it casual. It can be worn for yoga, running, gym workouts, or a casual day out. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

24 A Comfy Bralette With The Classic Calvin Klein Logo Calvin Klein Lightly-Lined Bralette Amazon $44 See On Amazon The Calvin Klein logo bralette is a hit with buyers, having earned more than 2,000 reviews. And honestly — it’s no surprise. The cotton-blend bra is soft, breathable, and super comfortable (jackpot), and the light lining and molded cups offer just the right amount of support. And with a criss-cross back and a logo-embroidered elastic band, it's a classic you'll wear for years. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

25 A Night Dress That Channels Your Wild Side BLMFAION Satin Sleepwear Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon I love the easy breezy sexiness of this leopard print sleepwear set. The night dress features adjustable straps, a satin bow, black lace trim, and lace insets in the front and in the back. The best part? It comes with a matching thong. It's available in a wide variety of colors and patterns in both plus and straight sizes. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small - 6X-Large

26 A Flowy Tank That You'll Wear All The Time Paitluc Relaxed Asymmetrical Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sure to become a closet staple, you can wear this flowy tank top on its own or use it as the base layer of your next killer outfit. The relaxed fit and high-low hem strike the perfect balance of cool and casual, and the back pleat and draping detail across the shoulders elevate the overall look. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

27 The Fuzzy Coat That’s Both Stylish & Comfy Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Teddy Jacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon This fuzzy teddy coat makes even the most basic outfits pop with style. With large lapels, an open front, and pockets at the side, you can team it with jeans or leggings for a casual day of running errands, and then switch into a pair of palazzo pants for a more dolled up look at night. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

28 The Satin Robe That’s Pure Luxury Super Shopping Zone Plus-Size Satin Robe Amazon $19 See On Amazon This satin robe looks and feels like pure luxury, but you can get it at a price that won't break the bank. It hits all the right notes: soft, smooth, sexy, and comfortable enough to wear on any lazy day. It features flowy sleeves and a sash tie closure in front for a secure fit. Best of all, it’s available in rich colors like champagne and wine, as well as fun and romantic floral prints. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: 1X - 3X

29 A Velour Track Jacket That's A Major Throwback Starter Women's Velour Track Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon The velour track jacket is making a comeback in a big way. The velvety fabric is undeniably cozy and soft to the touch, making it the kind of thing you'll want to wear every day. The jacket features a drawstring hood, front pockets, and a zip closure. But don't stop there — team it with the matching sweatpants to complete the look. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small - Large