It’s no secret that one of the many woes of love in the age of technology is navigating your way around dating app culture. And this process can be made exponentially more complicated as a queer person. Whether it’s noticing that your LGBTQ+ dating app pool feels much smaller than the straight dating pool, or finding that many dating apps don’t have affirming gender identity options, queer users can often find themselves running into questions that an app’s FAQs (and even their trusted group chat) can’t answer. According to Hinge, 80% of LGBTQIA+ users on the app report that they struggle to find resources to help with dating.

But Hinge is trying to create a more open dialogue around these concerns with the release of their NFAQs(Not-So-Frequently Asked Questions) page. Debuted on August 9, NFAQs offers Hinge users a forum where their questions on queer dating can be answered by trusted queer voices.

The new feature is available both in Hinge’s in-app Help Center and online. So, whether you’re a steady swiper or you’re off the apps but looking for IRL dating advice, NFAQs can offer some clarity to the queer dating scene. Here are some answers to the FAQs on Hinge’s NFAQs.

What Is The NFAQ Feature On Hinge?

Hinge’s NFAQ section functions as a forum for queer people to ask dating advice — both specific to online dating and in general. Hinge has recruited a team of trusted queer voices to provide personal answers to these questions.

So far, Hinge has released the feature with eight questions — each answered by a different expert. Some questions include, “How can I start dating if I’m not ready to come out?” and “How can I feel better affirmed in my gender in the early stages of dating?”

The prompts and answers aim to open an ongoing conversation around rarely-discussed topics in the queer dating community. According to Hinge’s site, NFAQ is part of a larger effort by the brand to support LGBTQIA+ community centers across the country such as Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center and Brooklyn Community Pride Center.

Who Are The Experts Included In Hinge’s NFAQ Page?

So far, Hinge’s NFAQs experts include Masami Hosono, Vacancy Project founder and hair stylist; Shahem McLaurin, licensed social worker and therapist; Phillip Picardi, former magazine editor; Tara Raani, writer, actor, and filmmaker; Dr. Darien Sutton, emergency medicine physician; and Mimi Zhu, author of Be Not Afraid of Love and artist.

How To Submit Your Own Questions To Hinge NFAQs

At the bottom of the NFAQ’s online landing page and in-app page, there is a section with a “Submit” button. The section states that your question might be featured on the NFAQs site, or in promotional materials — but it is not guaranteed that every question will be answered.